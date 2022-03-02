News
What MLB lockout means for Wainwright, Molina and St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguers
ST. LOUIS–Leave it to Adam Wainwright. Moments after Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the Cardinals’ first two regular-season series of the 2022 season would be canceled due to the ongoing labor lockout, Wainwright took to Twitter to try and lift some spirits, sharing a video of him playing catch with his son. “Baseball is still awesome,” he said.
Manfred’s announcement means Wainwright’s lost at least his first shot at a start in what could be his final season in the game. It also means he and Yadier Molina, who has said this will be his last season, have lost at least one chance to get a step closer to breaking the all-time record for a pitcher-catcher battery. They need 20 starts to pass former Detroit Tigers Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan, who did so in 324 regular-season games.
Last month, Derrick Goold, the Cardinals beat writer from our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch did a little math and calculated that, assuming health, the duo would need roughly 104 days (not games) in a season to reach the mark.
With the first five games off the schedule, the Cardinals sit at 157. Other teams have lost more. Owners and players won’t negotiate again until Thursday at the earliest. It’s important to note that players have never agreed that Monday or Tuesday were deadlines to play a full schedule of 162 games, but clearly the clock is ticking. There is no reason to believe a deal will come to fruition in the next few days and it’s unclear when we’ll hear about more regular-season games getting canceled. Will it be piecemeal, or will it come when baseball loses the full value of its annual TV payout?
Earlier this offseason, we looked at individual players with the Cardinals who stood to lose the most from an extended lockout, either through their ability to make the active roster out of spring training (Jordan Hicks, Johan Oviedo) during the season, or by interrupting their longer-term development (Ivan Herrera).
Now, there’s something else to consider. With those players frozen in time on the 40 man roster, they can’t play in minor league games. As Belleville News-Democrat Cardinals writer Jeff Jones noted, the AAA Memphis club could be missing half of the players expected to open the season there on April 5 if the lockout is still in force. Top prospects like Nolan Gorman, Zack Thompson and Mathew Liberatore, who aren’t on the 40-man, would be able to play, but they could be a little lonely. And that could lead to a trickle-down (or up?) effect across the minor leagues, with players being moved up to fill spots.
The clock is indeed ticking. Baseball can still be awesome. But time is running short.
News
The Hidden Costs of Snapchat’s New Safety Feature
Snapchat, the temporary photo-sharing app, added a new feature that allows users to share their live location for limited time increments with a friend or family member to promote safety. Internet privacy experts, however, are not sold on the idea.
Location sharing gives Snapchat access to its users personal information, experts said. They cited concerns about how social media companies deploy user data for marketing, although Snapchat denies that they use this feature for that purpose.
The new feature, touted as a buddy system, gives Snapchat users the ability to share their location with close friends for set periods of time. It’s designed so users can make sure their friends get home safely, particularly as students return to college campuses, and users are prompted with a reminder that the feature is designed for “trusted friends and family.” Snapchat said the feature was created with safety in mind as a part of a partnership with It’s On Us, a sexual assault prevention nonprofit organization. But experts said users should be wary of sharing location through a social media platform.
“Why should we trust the app to be safe?” Hayley Kaplan, the creator of the internet privacy blog and service what-is-privacy.com said about apps that rely on users’ locations for their services. “When you’re sharing anything via social media you’re also sharing it with that social media platform, right? And social media platforms these days have ads and they have reasons for tracking your habits and your behaviors.”
Snapchat is a “surveillance capitalist company”
Regardless of Snapchat’s intentions, many of Kaplan’s concerns remain with this new feature. Additionally, Kaplan suggested there are alternative, potentially safer ways to share location information without involving social media platforms. “If you’re going to share your location with one or a handful of people you can do it privately in other ways,” she said.
Snapchat has also been at the forefront of a conversation in Washington about children’s internet privacy inspired by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen. Senators Marsha Blackburn and Richard Blumenthal introduced a bill to help protect children online on Feb. 16, two days before Snapchat announced the new feature. Currently, internet privacy is regulated by a confusing mix of state and federal laws.
“We can’t count on legislation because legislation varies very dramatically from state to state,” Kaplan said. “And in my experience when I try to get legislation enforced as I need to do for my clients…it’s not an easy path.”
Mark Weinstein, the founder of MeWe, an ad-free social media platform that has positioned itself as a safer alternative to Facebook, said he can see why users might appreciate Snapchat’s new feature, but said he had serious concerns about the company. “The caveat is that Snap is a surveillance capitalist company and therefore this new location data is just going to give them more information about where you go, what you do, who you hang out with, in order for them to then aggregate that into the data packet about you analyze it and market to you, target you [and] manipulate you even further,” he said.
Despite Kaplan and Weinstein’s concerns, Snapchat said in an email that live location sharing with friends through Snap Map does not get used for geo-targeted marketing. Weinstein, however, said user data is the lifeblood of social media.
“Every decision that Snap, like Facebook, makes is always colored by ‘What data can we get?’ Always. Because that’s how they make money,” Weinstein said.
News
Radio personality Lux leaving The Point in May
ST. LOUIS – After 15 years on air and in our earholes, a mainstay of alternative rock station 105.7 The Point is moving on to “explore a new adventure.”
Lux announced Tuesday that she is leaving The Point in May. In a statement, Lux reflected on “too many good times to count” and said she enjoyed the interviews, events, concerts, and broadcasts over the years.
An exact date has not been announced. Lux’s first day at The Point was May 12, 2007.
While Lux did not reveal what she’ll be doing next, she said she’ll be following her passion, promising, “some surprises are already in motion.”
News
Most of the world lines up against Moscow, attacks intensify
By JIM HEINTZ, YURAS KARMANAU, VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DASHA LITVINOVA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Most of the world lined up against Moscow in the United Nations on Wednesday to demand it withdraw from Ukraine, as Russian forces renewed their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city and besieged its strategic ports.
Russia reported its military casualties for the first time since the invasion began last week, saying nearly 500 of its troops had been killed and almost 1,600 wounded. Ukraine insisted Russia’s losses were far higher but did not immediately disclose its own casualties.
The U.N. General Assembly voted to demand that Russia stop its offensive and immediately withdraw all troops, with world powers and tiny island states alike condemning Moscow. The vote was 141 to 5, with 35 abstentions. It came after the 193-member assembly convened its first emergency session since 1997.
Countries that spoke up for Russia included Belarus, Cuba, North Korea and Syria.
Assembly resolutions aren’t legally binding, but they do have clout in reflecting international opinion.
Meanwhile, Russia pounded Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city with about 1.5 million people, with another round of aerial attacks that shattered buildings and lit up the skyline with balls of fire. At least 21 people were killed and 112 injured over the past day, said Oleg Sinehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional administration.
Arestovich said several Russian planes were shot down over Kharkiv, though that could not be confirmed.
“Kharkiv today is the Stalingrad of the 21st century,” said Oleksiy Arestovich, a top presidential adviser, invoking what is considered one of the most heroic moments in Russian history, the five-month defense of the city from the Nazis during World War II.
But both sides said they were also ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the fighting, which had Ukraine under threat on multiple fronts. A huge, 40-mile-long column of Russian tanks and other military vehicles stood outside the capital, and Russian invaders pressed their assault on the strategic port cities of Kherson and Mariupol.
Russian attacks, many with missiles, blew the roof off Kharkiv’s five-story regional police building and set the top floor on fire, and also hit the intelligence headquarters and a university building, according to officials and videos and photos released by Ukraine’s State Emergency Service. Officials residential buildings were also hit, but did not provide details.
Seven days into Russia’s invasion, a refugee crisis unfolded on the European continent, with the United Nations saying that more than 870,000 people have fled Ukraine and that the number could soon hit 1 million.
The State Emergency Service reported that more than 2,000 civilians have been killed, but that could not immediately be independently verified, and neither side has disclosed its military casualties.
A spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, gave his side’s casualty figures, rejecting reports about “incalculable losses” of the Russians as “disinformation.”
Konashenkov also said more than 2,870 Ukrainian troops have been killed and about 3,700 wounded, while 572 others have been captured. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky claimed almost 6,000 Russian soldiers have been killed.
The two sides held talks Monday, agreeing only to keep talking. It was not immediately clear when new talks might take place or what they would yield. Zelenskyy said Tuesday that Russia should stop bombing before another meeting.
Russia, meanwhile, ramped up its rhetoric, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reminding the world about the country’s vast nuclear arsenal. In an interview with Al-Jazeera, he said: “A third world war will be nuclear, and devastating,” according to Russian news sites.
In the northern city of Chernihiv, two cruise missiles hit a hospital, according to the Ukrainian UNIAN news agency, which quoted the health administration chief, Serhiy Pivovar, as saying authorities were working to determine the casualty toll.
In besieged Mariupol, at least one teenager died and two more were wounded by apparent Russian shelling.
The three boys were rushed to a regional hospital. One had lost his legs in the attack and died soon after arriving, according to an Associated Press reporter at the scene. Family members told the AP the three had been playing soccer near a school when the shelling hit.
The attacks came a day after Russia, intensifying its attacks on cities, bombed Kharkiv’s central square — where at least six people were reported killed — and struck Kyiv’s main TV tower, where authorities said five died. Kyiv’s nearby Babi Yar Holocaust memorial also came under fire, but the main monument was not damaged.
Even as Russia’s invasion continued on multiple fronts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a delegation would be ready later in the day to meet Ukrainian officials.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also said his country was ready but noted that Russia’s demands have not changed and that he wouldn’t accept any ultimatums. Neither side said where the talks might take place.
In other developments:
— The price of oil continued to soar, reaching $112 per barrel, the highest since 2014.
— Russia found itself even more isolated economically as Airbus and Boeing said they would cut off spare parts and technical support to the country’s airlines, a major blow. Airbus and Boeing jets account for the vast majority or Russia’s passenger fleet. Dozens of multinational companies have curtailed or stopped doing business in Russia.
Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, acknowledged the global economic punishment hitting Russia is unprecedented but said that Moscow had been prepared for all manner of sanctions and that the potential damage had been taken into account before launching the invasion.
“We have experience with this. We have been through several crises,” he said.
Britain’s Defense Ministry said Kharkiv and Mariupol were encircled. A third city, Kherson, was under pressure, but there were conflicting reports as to who was in control.
Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said the attacks there had been relentless.
“We cannot even take the wounded from the streets, from houses and apartments today, since the shelling does not stop,” he was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying.
On the far edges of Kyiv, volunteer fighters well into their 60s manned a checkpoint to block the Russian advance.
“In my old age I had to take up arms,” said Andrey Goncharuk, 68. He said the fighters needed more weapons, but “we’ll kill the enemy and take their weapons.”
The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, warned that the fighting poses a danger to Ukraine’s 15 nuclear reactors.
“When there is a conflict ongoing, there is of course a risk of attack or the possibility of an accidental hit,” Rafael Mariano Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in Vienna.
Russia already seized control of the decommissioned Chernobyl power plant, the scene in 1986 of the world’s worst nuclear disaster.
___
Isachenkov and Litvinova reported from Moscow; Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Mstyslav Chernov in Mariupol, Ukraine; Sergei Grits in Odesa, Ukraine; Robert Burns, Zeke Miller and Eric Tucker in Washington; Francesca Ebel, Josef Federman and Andrew Drake in Kyiv; Lorne Cook in Brussels; and other AP journalists from around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at
What MLB lockout means for Wainwright, Molina and St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguers
The Hidden Costs of Snapchat’s New Safety Feature
Radio personality Lux leaving The Point in May
Most of the world lines up against Moscow, attacks intensify
Minnesota Opera has COVID-delayed ‘Edward Tulane’ in 2022-23 season
Jefferson County 63-year-old sentenced for sexual exploitation of Belleville teen
Moscow: Nearly 500 of its troops have been killed in Ukraine
At NYC’s New NFT Vending Machine, You’ll Have No Idea What You’re Buying
UN votes overwhelming to demand Russia withdraw from Ukraine
Giants releasing veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph in start of salary cap cuts
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
Sundance 2022 ‘Speak No Evil’ Review: Politeness is Deadly In This Danish Slow-Burn Horror
Sainted: Peter the pharmacist, you are a soul worth sainting!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News4 weeks ago
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
Business3 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
-
News3 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response