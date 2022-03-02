Wild drop fourth straight game with 5-1 loss to Flames

Wild coach Dean Evason asked for some push back from his players in the wake of an embarrassing loss to the Calgary Flame over the weekend.

That’s exactly what he got on Tuesday night at the Xcel Energy Center. And it wasn’t even close to enough.

Though the Wild competed hard for 60 minutes in a rematch with the Flames, the only thing they had to show for it at the end of the night was a disheartening 5-1 loss

All of a sudden the Wild have dropped four straight games, looking rather lifeless amid a midseason swoon that’s started to conjure up nightmares of seasons past.

Can the Wild bust of of this slump? That will be the million dollar question heading into the home stretch. If they can’t, a season once filled with so much promise could be headed toward an all-too-familiar exit in the first round, or even worse, no playoff appearance at all.

It was a less-than-ideal start for the Wild on this particular night as Alex Goligoski took a penalty 24 seconds into the game to put the Flames on the power play. Not long into the man advantage, winger Matthew Tkachuck cashed in to put the Flames up 1-0.

Despite a solid response from the Wild in the immediate aftermath, the Flames stretched their lead to 2-0 later in the first period when winger Andrew Mangiapane buried a loose puck in front.

To their credit, the Wild responded with a flurry in the second period, and Marcus Foligno scored a diving goal to cut the deficit to 2-1 midway through the frame. He let out a roar as he staggered to his feet and the Xcel Energy Center crowd raucously followed suit.

They were back in the game. Both the Wild and the fan base. For all of 23 seconds.

On the ensuing shift, center Elias Lindholm scored from alone in the slot to make it 3-1 in favor of the Flames. Not exactly the type of response the Wild were looking for after cutting it close.

It got worse early the third period as winger Tyler Toffoli scored on a redirection to put the Flames up 4-1. While the Wild still battled down the stretch, they couldn’t net a goal, and center Mikael Backlund added an empty-net goal late to finalize the score at 5-1.

That panic button is looking mighty enticing right now.