2022 NFL scouting combine guide: How to watch prospects from Maryland and potential Ravens targets in Indianapolis
One of the biggest events on the NFL calendar is underway this week in Indianapolis, with more than 300 draft prospects participating at the annual NFL scouting combine.
For those looking to catch a glimpse at a prospect with Maryland ties or check out a potential Ravens target, here’s what you need to know.
Schedule of events and TV info
Thursday
- Drills: Quarterbacks, tight ends, wide receivers (4 p.m. on NFL Network)
- Media session: Offensive linemen, running backs, specialists
Friday
- Drills: Offensive linemen, running backs, specialists (4 p.m. on NFL Network)
- Media session: Defensive linemen, linebackers
Saturday
- Drills: Defensive linemen, linebackers (4 p.m. on NFL Network)
- Media session: Defensive backs
Sunday
- Drills: Defensive backs (2 p.m. on NFL Network)
Prospects with Maryland ties to watch
Maryland safety Nick Cross: The Bowie native and former DeMatha star is coming off a junior season in which he led the Terps with three interceptions and two forced fumbles while ranking second with 66 tackles. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Cross, a former four-star prospect, was a three-time All-Big Ten honorable mention and is expected to be picked as early as the second round.
Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo: After missing his junior season with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, the 6-3, 250-pound Okonkwo started all 13 games and ranked second on the team with 52 receptions for 447 yards and a team-best five touchdowns to earn All-Big Ten honorable mention. He could be picked on Day Three (Rounds 3-7) of the draft.
Mississippi linebacker Chance Campbell: The Ellicott City native and former Calvert Hall star played 25 games at Maryland before enrolling at Ole Miss as a graduate transfer. The 6-2, 240-pound Campbell recorded 61 tackles, 12 ½ tackles for loss, six sacks and three forced fumbles this past season to help the Rebels win 10 games for just the second time since 2003 and reach the Sugar Bowl. He could be a late Day Three pick or a priority free agent.
Stanford defensive end Thomas Booker: The Ellicott City native and former Gilman star ended his Stanford career on a high note, recording a career-high 59 tackles with five tackles for loss and 1 ½ sacks. The 6-4, 309-pound Booker was also a standout student off the field, becoming a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, also known as the “Academic Heisman,” as a senior. Like Campbell, he could be a late Day Three pick or a priority free agent.
Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie: After transferring from Temple, the Silver Spring native and former Albert Einstein High star exploded with the Nittany Lions, recording 62 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 9 ½ sacks as a redshirt senior. The 6-3, 256-pound Ebiketie, who was born in Cameroon, has a chance to be selected in the first round in April.
Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III: Born in Taiwan before moving to Ghana, Canada and finally the United States, Metchie attended St. James School in Hagerstown before transferring to The Peddie School in Hightstown, New Jersey, for his final prep season. After a breakout sophomore season at Alabama, the 6-foot, 195-pound Metchie recorded 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the SEC championship game. He’s expected to be a Day Two (Rounds 2-3) selection.
Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal: The Washington native starred at Good Counsel before following in his brother Travaughn’s footsteps and playing at Kentucky. The only three-time full-season captain in school history, the 6-3, 278-pound Paschal totaled 53 tackles, a team-high 15 ½ tackles for loss and 5 ½ sacks in his senior season to earn first-team All-SEC honors. He could be picked on Day Two or Day Three in what’s shaping up to be a loaded edger rusher class.
Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson: The Upper Marlboro native played at Riverdale Baptist and drew little interest from college programs before choosing to play at FSC-level Davidson. After two standout seasons with the Wildcats, the 6-3, 316-pound Johnson transferred to Boston College and quickly became a dominant force, earning All-ACC honors in each of his three seasons as a starter. He’s considered one of the best interior offensive linemen in this draft class and could be picked in the first round.
Penn State offensive lineman Rasheed Walker: The Waldorf native was a consensus four-star prospect at North Point before enrolling at Penn State, where he became a three-year starter at left tackle. A knee injury cost him much of his senior season, but the 6-6, 325-pound Walker’s size and power make him a potential Day Two prospect.
Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields: The Upper Marlboro native is another former Riverdale Baptist standout who also competed in track and field in high school. The 6-foot, 194-pound Castro-Fields, a former four-star prospect, was a four-year starter for the Nittany Lions, recording three interceptions, 25 pass breakups and a forced fumble in 52 games. He could be a late Day Two or early Day Three pick.
Florida A&M defensive back Markquese Bell: The former four-star prospect left Maryland during his freshman year after being suspended indefinitely a few days before the season opener for an unspecified violation of the school’s student-athlete code of conduct. After spending time at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas, the 6-3, 205-pound Bell transferred to Florida A&M, where he earned FCS All-America honors as a senior. He could come off the board on Day Three or be a priority free agent.
Ravens targets to watch
For more on the draft, check out reporter Jonas Shaffer’s breakdown of 10 potential Ravens targets at positions of need.
Left tackle — Mississippi State’s Charles Cross: Combine drills will showcase Cross’ agility and change-of-direction skills, though he still needs to prove he has the power to thrive as a run blocker.
Right tackle — Minnesota’s Daniel Faalele: The 6-8, 387-pound Faalele is far from a can’t-miss prospect, but there’s also no one in this draft quite like him.
Left guard — Boston College’s Zion Johnson: The Upper Marlboro native enters the combine as perhaps the draft’s top pure guard prospect.
Center — Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum: The 6-3, 290-pound Linderbaum’s fit in the Ravens’ rushing offense is up for debate, but his high-level production and athletic profile are indisputable.
Nose tackle — Georgia’s Jordan Davis: Gap-clogging nose tackles are rarely first-round picks in the pass-first NFL, but Davis could be an exception.
Defensive end — Georgia’s Travon Walker: His middling pass-rush production (five sacks) doesn’t reflect his immense potential, which he could validate with a headline-grabbing performance.
Strong-side outside linebacker — Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II: With impressive numbers in speed and agility testing, Johnson could convince a few more teams that he has first-round pass-rushing talent.
Weak-side outside linebacker — Michigan’s David Ojabo: If his measurables are impressive enough for teams to overlook his inconsistent edge setting and still-developing pass-rush arsenal, Ojabo might end up as a top-12 pick.
Cornerback — Cincinnati’s Ahmad Gardner: Gardner relies more on his length, physicality and ball skills than on his long speed, but his 40-yard-dash showing could be revealing.
Safety — Michigan’s Daxton Hill: He primarily lined up in the slot last season at Michigan under new Ravens coordinator Mike Macdonald, but he has plenty of experience in the box and as a deep-lying safety.
Emerald Lounge brings ‘funky’ wines and cocktails to West Seventh
The origin story of West Seventh’s newest cocktail and wine lounge traces back to one bright green martini. Like the color of the City of Oz, but add vermouth.
Business partners Molly Bard and Amanda Caruso had been deliberating on what they should call their soon-to-open spot, when Phen Green was experimenting with different cocktails for the menu. Then, Green, who was originally supposed to work at the lounge but moved away, placed a bright green martini in front of them.
“I was sick of referring to the lounge as ‘this bar we’re opening.’ We needed to give it a name,” Bard explained. “So we called it Emerald as a temporary name, just so we could start calling it something.” But Emerald Lounge stuck.
You won’t find that emerald martini on Emerald Lounge’s menu (yet), but you will find a martini du jour, modern takes on global cuisine served on shareable plates and an impressive list of “funky” wines and cocktails, per Bard. The former yoga studio offers patrons a chic yet homey spot for cocktail hours and get-togethers right on West Seventh.
As managers at the neighboring Claddagh Coffee, Caruso and Bard have spotted their daytime coffee shop customers frequenting Emerald in the evening, further cultivating the community the duo runs businesses in. “What really went into a lot of our design ideas for the space and the menu was the fact that we already know the West Seventh community,” Caruso said. “So the idea was: how do we create a space that really lets it shine and all come together in one space while also doing something a little bit different.”
The cocktail spot sports postmodern furniture, exposed brick, moody ambiance and, for the piece de resistance, an emerald-tiled bar backsplash.
The lounge is right next to Claddagh Coffee (the shop Bard and Caruso both manage) and you’ll find Claddagh clues on Emerald’s menu — the butternut squash and caramelized onion hand pie utilizes Claddagh’s pie dough, while Emerald’s take on the ever-trending espresso martini incorporates their neighbor’s cold brew.
View this post on Instagram
As for the wines, go elsewhere if you want a traditional sauvignon or chardonnay. You’ll find wine made by sixth-generation winegrowers and new takes on classics. “We wanted to be a space that brought new ideas about wine to people,” Caruso said. Of course, there are some non-alcoholic options, too, and cider patrons can order by the bottle.
Bard, an avid traveler, took inspiration from wine bars she happened upon in Italy and Peru to inform the vibe of Emerald. “They have so many of these really unique, cozy spots that you can go in, whether you’re dressed up or dressed down and you just feel welcome. I felt like that was missing here in St. Paul,” Bard said. Missing no longer — and that’s something to drink to.
The lounge is now open, Wednesday through Sunday at 4 p.m.
Emerald Lounge: 455 W. 7th St., St. Paul; emeraldstpaul.com
Letters: One-time tax rebates should go to those who paid the taxes
Give it back to those who paid it
I see the State of Minnesota’s projected budget surplus has swelled to a record $9.3 billion. Rather than cutting taxes, Gov. Walz is proposing one-time tax rebates, based on income levels. How about returning some of the money to the people who paid the taxes? Giving it to those who didn’t pay it isn’t a rebate or refund. It’s another form of wealth redistribution, period.
Brad Wiggins, Lake Elmo
Will history repeat?
America’s recent efforts to cut Russia off from the rest of the world economically is reminiscent of what happened 81 years ago. At that time, Japan relied heavily on American oil imports. To encourage Japan to scale back its aggression on the Pacific Rim, America cut off the oil that Japan had been receiving. How did Japan respond? They conducted a sneak attack on Pearl Harbor, igniting World War II.
Will Russia react in a similar manner? Let’s hope we are better prepared than we were on 7 Dec. 1941.
Tom Acheson, Maplewood
Stop him
Every night on our local and national news I see story’s of people complaining about the increased cost of gas, groceries, utilities and many more things that we consume. We should be thankful that we have those things available. The people of Ukraine are not so well off. They don’t know if they will even have a family left after Putin gets done, much less a country.
I believe if we, the free world, allow this to happen, Putin and Russia having the nuclear arsenal and having threatened to use it, would end the world as we know it. We can only hope that the people of the world or Russia can and will stop him.
Tom Kapsner, White Bear Lake
Disclaimers
I received my four at-home self-test kits in the mail.
Not surprising — they were made in China.
You have to love the disclaimers printed on the packages:
- If you have symptoms you can use a single test.
- If you do not have symptoms, you will need at least 2 tests per person.
- This test is more likely to give you a false negative result when you have COVID-19.
- This product has not been FDA cleared or approved …
Why did the U.S. line the pockets of China for this less than reliable test kit?
Gary Schraml, Lindstrom
Esko stands tall
What a pleasant surprise to see my hometown — Esko, Minnesota — showcased in the Sunday, Feb. 27 edition of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Named for my paternal grandfather, Alex Esko (a Finnish immigrant pioneer), the community is an unincorporated township of more than 5,000 suburban residents, located near Duluth. Recent additions, the Trapp family, have now been named the tallest family in the world (aver. hgt. 6 ft., 8.03 in.) by the Guiness Book of World Records.
Young Adam Trapp (7 ft., 4 in.) played basketball for the Esko Eskomos, and his two sisters, Savanna (6 ft., 8.5 in.) and Molly (6 ft., 6 in.), were also high school athletes. Their parents, Scott (6 ft., 8 in.) and Krissy (6 ft., 3.5 in.) are both well over 6 feet tall.
Esko was settled in 1872 and, after its valuable white pine forests were logged off, became a prosperous Finnish dairy farming community, filled with hundreds of small dairy farms run by short Finns. Early in the last century it boasted the highest concentration of dairy cattle per capita in the state. The last dairy farm expired in the 1990s. The first FFA (Future Farmers of America) chapter in the state was formed at Esko High School (formerly Thomson Township H.S.) in 1929.
The rich history and legacy of hard work and accomplishments in farming, business and the schools (especially music and athletics) are recorded in “Esko’s Corner: An Illustrated History of Esko and Thomson Township,” published by the Esko Historical Society (2013). I was privileged to be a member of the research and writing team. Also a book team member, Kristine Hiller (5 ft., 1 in.), the Jay Cooke State Park naturalist, once noted, “Esko stands taller than it is.”
Thanks to the Trapp family, her observation proved to be more true than she realized.
Robert D. Esko, South St. Paul
‘Star Trek: Picard’ S2E1 Recap: Exploring A Tear In Space-Time and Jean-Luc’s Psyche
In 2020, Sir Patrick Stewart returned to the role that made him a household name in the new series Star Trek: Picard. In its first season, retired Admiral Jean-Luc Picard finds a new purpose and a new crew, facing down his regret over his personal and professional failings and defending the principles of the United Federation of Planets. While a bit lacking in focus and thematic cohesion, the show boldly experimented with Star Trek as a form, separating its characters from the comfortable trappings and routines of Starfleet and delving deeper into the emotional life of its beloved lead character. The Season Two premiere, “The Star Gazer,” reinvents Star Trek: Picard as a less ponderous and more propulsive series, providing a clean jumping on point for new viewers that picks up the pace of the action and doubles down on its investigation into Jean-Luc Picard’s psyche.
“The Star Gazer” sets up three seemingly unrelated mysteries that will surely connect over the course of the ten-episode season. First, Picard struggles with the riddle of his own heart after declining the romantic advances of his longtime friend and housekeeper Laris (Orla Brady). At the age of 96, Picard still suffers from a deep fear of intimacy and sabotages any relationship that might become serious. Both Laris and Picard’s confidant Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg) wonder aloud whether his life among the stars might have been less about exploring the galaxy and more about running as far away from home as possible. This triggers a boyhood memory for Picard that, while we only see it in flashes, strongly implies that his mother Yvette (Madeline Wise) suffered abuse at the hands of his father.
Throughout Star Trek: The Next Generation we learned quite a bit about Jean-Luc’s relationship with his stubborn, traditional father, Maurice, but next to nothing about his mother. While I‘m keen on the idea of spending some time with Yvette as a character this season, I’m far less excited by the prospect of introducing her purely to victimize her. Picard’s fear of intimacy stemming from growing up in the shadow of domestic abuse would be a tired cliché, especially after seven years on TNG exploring it as a byproduct of his tireless careerism. But more than that, the idea that there are still men on Earth who beat their wives in the 24th century would be a stunning betrayal of Star Trek’s utopian future. I hope very much that this is a misdirection.
Of the legacy characters who could have appeared in this episode as foils for Picard’s introspection, Guinan is the most logical and economical choice, as she has a deep bond with Picard but no baggage of her own. You don’t have to explain what she’s been up to for the past 20 years; she used to run a bar in space, now she runs a bar on Earth. As for the prospective romance between Picard and Laris, it almost doesn’t matter. It’s not this specific relationship we’re rooting for, it’s the idea of any relationship at all. As in last season, Patrick Stewart brings a new dimension to his well-worn character, whose years in retirement have made him a bit more relaxed and playful but still inhibited by old habits. Orla Brady has the harder job here, given all of six minutes to convince the audience that she’s a match for a character that many viewers have known for their entire lives. This requires that she lay it on pretty thick, but considering this is like a speed dating audition to be the audience’s stepmom, it’s a pretty fair effort.
The second mystery is set in space, catching us up with the gang from last season, who (aside from Picard) each get a new-viewer-friendly reintroduction. In the year and a half since we last saw them, most of La Sirena’s motley crew has gone back to work: Admiral Picard is not only a vintner, but has also returned to the service and is taking over as Commandant of Starfleet Academy. Cigar-chomping Captain Cristóbal Rios (Santiago Cabrera) and conspiracy theorist Commander Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd) have both returned to Starfleet, and Elnor (Evan Evagora), the warrior nun who Picard mentored as a child, has become the Academy’s first fully Romulan cadet. Raffi and Seven of Nine, whose romantic relationship blossomed entirely offscreen at the end of Season One, are now separated as Seven (Jeri Ryan) continues her efforts as a heroic space cowgirl with the Fenris Rangers. Her characterization here splits the difference between her more “human” portrayal in the first season and her restrained deadpan from Star Trek: Voyager. Rios and neurotic genius Dr. Agnes Jurati (Alison Pill) have also broken up but are still working together, and Soji Asha (Isa Briones) is on a goodwill tour of the galaxy on behalf of her fellow descendants of the android Data.
Rios’ ship, the new USS Stargazer, is summoned to the site of a spooky green tear in space-time. From the other side of the rift, a thousand voices cry out for help in unison, lodging a petition to join the Federation and demanding to negotiate with Admiral Picard. When Picard arrives, the petitioners reveal themselves as the Borg, the Federation’s deadly enemy with whom Picard and Seven of Nine have a particularly tormented history. The Borg have been significantly defanged since their defeat in the finale of Star Trek: Voyager and Picard is willing to entertain the idea of peace talks, until their queen beams herself aboard the Stargazer and starts assimilating the ship. The queen seen in this episode is a puzzle unto herself, shrouded head to toe in black and returning the security team’s phaser fire with non-lethal blasts. Might the queen’s plea for peace be genuine after all? A storyteller doesn’t hide a character’s face unless revealing it would have meaning, and announced Borg Queen actor Annie Wersching is not credited in this episode; there’s good reason to expect a swerve up ahead. Rather than risk the queen assimilating the entire fleet, Picard activates the Stargazer’s self-destruct. Before the countdown reaches zero, the Queen startles Picard by repeating a favorite phrase of his mother’s: “Look up.”
We only get a brief glimpse at Mystery #3, as Picard wakes up after the fiery blast and finds himself in an alternate version of his home in France, which is now a museum of weapons and war. On the wall hangs a portrait of his younger self standing in the flaming ruins of a conquered land, indicating that this is some fascist nightmare akin to (but distinct from) the Mirror Universe. Then, the nightmare turns immediately worse as he’s visited by his old nemesis, the omnipotent cosmic trickster Q (John de Lancie), who implies that they’re to embark on yet another test in humanity’s neverending cosmic trial. Q’s presence in this season has been well-advertised, and while I have my doubts that any story that has God as an antagonist can hold its shape for ten hours, I’m excited to see how John de Lance tempers his hammy character for Picard’s more grounded tone.
And it’s the tone that feels most different from last season, stated boldly towards the start of the episode in a new, more intense and ominous arrangement of Jeff Russo’s opening theme. I count Picard’s original theme as one of my favorites in the franchise, not only for its beautiful repurposing of a lullaby from The Next Generation’s “The Inner Light” but for what it represented for the series: that Picard would be a different sort of Star Trek show. While I don’t feel that the show’s first season was entirely successful, I value the attempt to uniquify each new iteration of the franchise. As an individual episode, “The Star Gazer” is far and away the most fun chapter of the series so far, but we also already have three other “fun” Star Trek shows currently running in Discovery, Lower Decks, and Prodigy. I’ll never turn down a good time, but I hope that the desire to inject more sensationalism into this series doesn’t overwhelm its contemplative spirit.
