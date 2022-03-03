News
Best Buy reports Q4 sales hurt by supply chain clogs
By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy reported a shortfall in sales for the holiday quarter as the nation’s largest electronics chain struggled with limited supplies of holiday products and was forced to reduce store hours because of a shortage of workers due to omicron.
The chain, based in Minneapolis, also announced on Thursday profits in line with Wall Street expectations.
Shares rose nearly 5% in premarket trading based on an upbeat long-term outlook.
Like many retailers, Best Buy struggled with rising costs for everything from labor to shipping as supply chain backups hit companies worldwide during the holidays. The electronics chain also had to navigate global chip shortages. This past holiday quarter also offered an extra challenge: a contagious new variant, omicron, that forced many workers to take sick leave and pushed some companies to cut hours. However, several other major retailers like Walmart and Target were able to push through the supply chain challenges and report strong sales.
In a statement, Best Buy CEO Corie Barry acknowledged that constrained inventory of hot holiday items hurt sales, but she also said that the company reached its fastest holiday delivery times ever, shipping products to customers’ homes more than 25% faster than last year and two years ago.
The company said that earnings fell to $626 million, or $2.73 per share, for the three-month period ended Jan. 29. That’s compared with $816 million, or $3.48 per share, in the year-earlier period.
Revenue was $16.36 billion, down from $16.94 billion.
Sales at domestic stores opened at least a year were down 2.1% compared to growth of 12.4% in the prior-year quarter.
The company expects earnings per share for the current fiscal year to range from $8.85 to $9.15. It projects revenue in the range of $49.3 billion to $50.8 billion.
Analysts expected $9.29 per share on revenue of $50.88 billion, according to FactSet.
But the company said that it expects sales in the range of $53.5 billion to $56.5 billion for the fiscal 2025 year. Analysts expect $53.5 billion, according to FactSet.
Barie said that the company is focusing on investing in the future to deliver growth long term and noted she expects fiscal 2025 to deliver revenue growth and operating income rate expansion well beyond the past year.
Dave Hyde: Are Dolphins keeping an office open for Tom Brady?
So, if you’re Miami Dolphins owner Steve Ross, and you had the chance to spiff up your reputation by hiring Tom Brady to the front office, even with a slice of ownership, would you do it?
The real question is if Brady would do it. Maybe it’s when he’ll do it. The bread crumbs keep dropping, the planets keep aligning and this two-step between the Dolphins and Brady is something to monitor. They’re more than kids staring across the room at each other by this point.
Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, attended an exclusive Super Bowl party in 2020 of Bruce Beal, who is a business associate and hand-picked Dolphins successor of Dolphins owner Steve Ross. Also at the party: Ross and Dan Marino. This wasn’t some one-off: Beal and Brady have been friends for years.
Ross set up a much-discussed meeting that same week between Brady and coach Brian Flores at a marina. The meeting was supposed to be accidental considering it was ahead of the 2020 free-agency period. Flores, who described this in his lawsuit against NFL but didn’t name Brady, refused to go through with the meeting.
Bread crumbs. Some are small: Brady crossed the pregame field each time their teams met to shake hands and talk with Marino, generational respect shown from one quarterback great to another.
Some are geographical: Brady and Bundchen bought a $17 million piece of property on Indian Creek to build a waterfront eco-mansion.
Some are just like this week’s Pro Football Talk report that the Dolphins attempted to get a “package deal” of quarterback Tom Brady and coach Sean Payton together.
That idea didn’t have any liftoff. Payton, as Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said Wednesday, wasn’t even interested to talk. No surprise there. If he wanted to return immediately, he’d go to a franchise set up to win a Super Bowl like Dallas.
Brady is the more fascinating piece here. The Dolphins were living in fantasy land if the idea was getting Brady as quarterback. Maybe they thought that, too. They’re homeowners in fantasy land.
But what about Brady as a front-office executive? That makes more sense. Talk about sticking it to that nefarious New England franchise that discarded him.
The question is what kind of a role Brady would want. Would he be happy with a slice of ownership like Marc Anthony or Serena and Venus Williams? You’d think Tom Brady would want to have more than more than be an eye-candy consultant like Marino.
Run the show? Does he want that 12-month responsibility?
Brady just retired and is wading through a process of his next chapter. That chapter certainly doesn’t want to be answering even after-the-fact questions about this Flores lawsuit. There’s a long run of accusations, counter-claims, a probable court case — Flores seems to want his day in court — and the real chance of uglier issues to rain on the Dolphins.
Brady doesn’t need that. Why not wait a year, enjoy his family as he promised, survey all the opportunities out there and let this lawsuit get cleared up before even considering the Dolphins?
The real question: Would Brady help this franchise? Who knows? One of Brady’s buddies, Derek Jeter, just left the Miami Marlins this week after four failing years running that team. Sometimes Hall-of-Fame players don’t translate into Hall-of-Fame executives.
Marino once was given the front-office keys by owner H. Wayne Huizenga. That lasted a few days at the Senior Bowl. That was enough for Marino to know he didn’t know that world. For instance, he was given a list of free-agent names, looked at it and wanted to know where the rest of them were. That was it. There was no Dan Marino on that list.
It’s actually a good thing Brady isn’t coming in the Dolphins door right now. It would be a rushed marriage from his side. Decompress from playing. Get the eco-mansion built. Move the family in. Weigh all options while partying with the Dolphins future owner in a way that suggests … or implies … what?
To be continued.
Zach Wilson and more playmakers must go hand in hand, says Jets GM Joe Douglas
INDIANAPOLIS — Joe Douglas has acknowledged that weapons on both sides of the ball are a must for Zach Wilson.
“I think there’s a lot of ways that we can help our young quarterback,” the Jets general manager said at the NFL Combine in Lucas Oil Stadium Wednesday.
Douglas is part of the Jets contingent at the combine this year, which includes other members of the front office and scouting department. (Robert Saleh and his coaching staff won’t attend the combine in person and will conduct interviews virtually.) “If we can put pieces around him to make sure that he has a lead instead of playing from behind, young quarterbacks are going to be in a better position to succeed.
“One avenue to help the quarterback is playmakers right? It’s the weapons. It’s the wide receivers. It’s the tight ends, the backs, but there’s also the other ways to help it, which is a good solid defense to get on the ball back as often as you can.”
Wilson’s rookie year was underwhelming. He was 30th in yards, 32nd in touchdowns, 31st in passer rating, 30th in QBR and he completed 55% of his passes for the worst mark in the league. His average passing yards were a lowly 179.5 per game. He threw nine touchdowns and he had the sixth-most interceptions (11) in the league.
Wilson was also sacked 44 times, some falling on Wilson, some on the offensive line. But 32 of those sacks happened when Wilson held the ball for four seconds or longer — basically an eternity in the NFL time — which was third-most in the league last season.
The obvious way to accelerate his development is to add more offensive talent across the board. Adding a tight end, an offensive lineman, running back and a receiver could catapult the second year QB from BYU development to bona fide NFL franchise star.
Consider the QBs who were once in Wilson’s position: Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray.
What do they all have in common? Weapons.
So far, Wilson has Elijah Moore, Michael Carter and Corey Davis, who were solid enough for the QB in his rookie season. They and the rest of the team helped him learn what works for him and what doesn’t: He stopped leaning so heavily on the backyard hero football he displayed early in the season; he took what the defense gave him instead of holding the ball excessively and he developed a better grasp of reading defenses. This played a part in limiting his turnovers (three) in his final seven games.
Douglas was also impressed with Wilson’s growth from the first half of the season to when he returned from his knee injury.
“I saw his confidence go up,” Douglas said. “I touched on this a little bit at the end of the season meeting the way he protected the ball. The way that he executed the offense with confidence. And let’s face it, in the last three, four or five games, we weren’t at full strength. We had a lot of guys down. So for him to play well, take care of the football, put the offense in position to score points, keep our team in a lot of these games down the stretch with often third-, fourth-, fifth-string guys.
“That showed a lot of grit, a lot of poise, a lot of confidence.”
But more will be needed for further development and success in his second year.
Russian forces seize key Ukrainian port, pressure others
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces seized a strategic Ukrainian port and besieged another Thursday in a bid to cut the country off from the sea, as the two sides headed for another round of talks aimed at ending the fighting that has sent more than 1 million people fleeing over Ukraine’s borders.
Moscow’s attempt to quickly take over the Ukrainian capital has apparently stalled, but the military has made significant gains in the south as part of efforts to sever the country’s connection to Black and Azov seas.
The Russian military said it had control of Kherson, and local Ukrainian officials confirmed that forces have taken over local government headquarters in the Black Sea port of 280,000, making it the first major city to fall since the invasion began a week ago.
Elsewhere, the Russians pressed their offensive on multiple fronts, though a column of tanks and other vehicles outside the capital of Kyiv has made little progress in recent days. Heavy fighting continued Thursday on the outskirts of another strategic port city on the Azov Sea, Mariupol, plunging it into darkness, isolation and fear. Electricity and phone connections are largely down, and homes and shops are facing food and water shortages.
Without phone connections, medics didn’t know where to take the wounded.
In just seven days of fighting, more than 2% of Ukraine’s population has been forced out of the country, according to the tally the U.N. refugee agency released to The Associated Press. The mass evacuation could be seen in Kharkiv, a city of about 1.4 million people and Ukraine’s second-largest. Residents desperate to escape falling shells and bombs crowded the city’s train station and pressed onto trains, not always knowing where they were headed.
At least 227 civilians have been killed and another 525 wounded in that time, according to the latest figures from the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights. It acknowledges that is a vast undercount, and Ukraine earlier said more than 2,000 civilians have died. That figure could not be independently verified.
As the toll of war mounted, a second round of talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations was expected later Thursday in neighboring Belarus — though the two sides appeared to have little common ground.
“We are ready to conduct talks, but we will continue the operation because we won’t allow Ukraine to preserve a military infrastructure that threatens Russia,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, repeating an accusation Moscow has repeatedly used to justify its invasion.
Lavrov said that the West has continuously armed Ukraine, trained its troops and built up bases there to turn Ukraine into a bulwark against Russia.
The U.S. and its allies have insisted that NATO is a defensive alliance that doesn’t pose a threat to Russia. And the West fears Russia’s invasion is meant to overthrow Ukraine’s government and install a friendly government — though Lavrov said Moscow would let the Ukrainians choose what government they should have.
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier raised the specter of nuclear war, putting his country’s nuclear forces on high alert, but his foreign minister shrugged off questions of whether Russia could escalate the conflict with nuclear weapons, saying such talk comes from the West.
In Kherson, the Russians took over the regional administration headquarters, Hennady Lahuta, the governor of the region, said Thursday — while adding that he and other officials were continuing to perform their duties and provide assistance to the population.
Kherson’s mayor, Igor Kolykhaev, previously said that the national flag was still flying, but that there were no Ukrainian troops in the city. Britain’s defense secretary said it was possible the Russians had taken over, though not yet verified.
The mayor said the city would maintain a strict curfew and require pedestrians to walk in groups no larger than two, obey commands to stop and not to “provoke the troops.”
“The flag flying over us is Ukrainian,” he wrote on Facebook. “And for it to stay that way, these demands must be observed.”
Earlier Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian land forces have stalled and Moscow is now unleashing air attacks, but that they are being parried by Ukrainian defense systems, including in Kherson.
“Kyiv withstood the night and another missile and bomb attack. Our air defenses worked,” he said. “Kherson, Izyum — all the other cities that the occupiers hit from the air did not give up anything.”
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said explosions heard overnight in the Ukrainian capital were Russian missiles being shot down by air defense systems.
From Kherson, Russian troops appeared to roll toward Mykolaiv, another major Black Sea port and shipbuilding center to the west along the coast. The regional governor, Vitaliy Kim, said that big convoys of Russian troops are advancing on the city but said that they will likely need to regroup before trying to take it over.
A group of Russian amphibious landing vessels is also heading toward the port of Odesa, farther west, the Ukrainian military said.
Moscow’s isolation deepened when most of the world lined up against it at the United Nations to demand it withdraw from Ukraine. The prosecutor for the International Criminal Court opened an investigation into possible war crimes. And in a stunning reversal, the International Paralympic Committee banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Winter Paralympic Games.
While Moscow wreaked devastation on Ukrainian cities, global sanctions plunged Russia’s economy deeper into crisis.
The ruble, which has tanked since the invasion, lost a further 15% against the dollar while the economy took another hit when two ratings agencies cut Russia’s credit rating, saying the invasion and Western sanctions have hurt Moscow’s ability to repay debts and raised risks for the economy and stability.
Russia reported its military casualties Wednesday for the first time in the war, saying nearly 500 of its troops have been killed and almost 1,600 wounded. Ukraine did not disclose its own military losses.
Ukraine’s military general staff said in a Facebook post that Russia’s forces had suffered some 9,000 casualties in the fighting. It did not clarify if that figure included both killed and wounded soldiers.
In a video address to the nation early Thursday, Zelenskyy praised his country’s resistance.
“We are a people who in a week have destroyed the plans of the enemy,” he said. “They will have no peace here. They will have no food. They will have here not one quiet moment.”
He said the fighting is taking a toll on the morale of Russian soldiers, who “go into grocery stores and try to find something to eat.”
“These are not warriors of a superpower,” he said. “These are confused children who have been used.”
Meanwhile, the senior U.S. defense official said an immense Russian column of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles appeared to be stalled roughly 25 kilometers (16 miles) from Kyiv and had made no real progress in the last couple of days.
The convoy, which earlier in the week had seemed poised to launch an assault on the capital, has been plagued with fuel and food shortages, the official said.
On the far edges of Kyiv, volunteers well into their 60s manned a checkpoint to try to block the Russian advance.
“In my old age, I had to take up arms,” said Andrey Goncharuk, 68. He said the fighters needed more weapons, but “we’ll kill the enemy and take their weapons.”
Around Ukraine, others crowded into train stations, carrying children wrapped in blankets and dragging wheeled suitcases into new lives as refugees.
Among the million-plus refugees who have fled Ukraine in recent days were some 200 orphans with severe physical and mental disabilities who arrived from Kyiv by train in Hungary on Wednesday.
Some of them spent more than an hour in underground shelters during a bombing, said Larissa Leonidovna, the director of the Svyatoshinksy orphanage for boys.
___
Isachenkov reported from Moscow; Karmanau from Lviv, Ukraine; Chernov in Mariupol, Ukraine. Sergei Grits in Odesa, Ukraine; Francesca Ebel, Josef Federman and Andrew Drake in Kyiv; Jamey Keaten in Geneva; Lynn Berry, Robert Burns and Eric Tucker in Washington; Edith M. Lederer and Jennifer Peltz at the United Nations; and other AP journalists from around the world contributed to this report.
