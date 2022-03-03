Connect with us

CDC director speaks about pandemic today at alma mater Wash U

44 seconds ago

CDC director speaks about pandemic today at alma mater Wash U
ST. LOUIS – CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will visit St. Louis Thursday morning. She will be at the Washington University School of Medicine to discuss the pandemic.

This is a virtual event geared toward faculty, students, and medical trainees, but it is also available to the public. The school said if you miss the live stream. They will post it on YouTube Friday. Click here to watch the event live at 8 a.m.

Walensky graduated from Washington University in 1991.

Reader alert: Enter the 2022 Pioneer Press Peeps Diorama Contest

7 mins ago

March 3, 2022

Reader alert: Enter the 2022 Pioneer Press Peeps Diorama Contest
Get out the glue guns and go buy some Peeps: The Pioneer Press’ annual Peeps Diorama Contest is back for its 18th year!

To enter this sticky-sweet contest, make a diorama of any size featuring marshmallow Peeps. The theme is wide open, as is our tradition — anything from current affairs to celebrities, daily life, weather, television and movies, books … it’s your creativity we want to showcase, as we’ve done since 2004.

When your marshmallow masterpiece is complete, take a photo of the diorama and email it to [email protected]

In your email, please be sure to include the name, phone and email address of the creator or creators so that we may contact them if needed. If the creator is 12 or younger, make sure you tell us in order to be eligible for the youth prize (and include an adult’s name and contact info). Also feel free to tell us a bit about your artistic process (inspiration, methods, near-disasters) so we can share your genius with the world.

Winners will receive gift cards in the amount of $100 for first place, $50 for second and $25 for third. The winning youth submission will receive a $25 gift card.

The deadline to email photos of the diorama entries is 5 p.m. on Friday, April 8.

Winners will be chosen by a team of judges at the Pioneer Press.

We will feature the winning dioramas in the Easter Sunday edition of the Pioneer Press on April 17.

Questions? Email [email protected]

Woman injures Missouri State trooper after crashing in south St. Louis County

18 mins ago

March 3, 2022

Woman injures Missouri State trooper after crashing in south St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS – A Missouri State trooper was injured when a driver crashed into his patrol car early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 12 a.m. when a woman plowed her car into the back of the trooper’s vehicle along northbound I-270 near Tesson Ferry Road in south St. Louis County. The trooper had to be taken to the hospital for his injuries. The driver was taken into custody.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Clear skies Thursday with high temps in mid-50s

24 mins ago

March 3, 2022

Clear skies Thursday with high temps in mid-50s
St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Linh Truong:

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area has clear skies Thursday morning. It will be mostly sunny and cooler Thursday with highs in the mid-50s. Warmer temperatures move into the area Friday with temperatures in the 60s.

Expect wet weather this weekend. It will be dry Saturday morning, but expect showers and a chance of storms during the evening hours. Showers and possible storms could come Sunday afternoon through Sunday night with highs in the 60s and 70s.

St. Louis reached a new record high of 82 degrees Wednesday.

