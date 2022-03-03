News
City of Alton dealing with $2.8 million budget shortfall, audit finds
ALTON, Ill. — A new audit for the City of Alton has been released describing a multi-million dollars budget shortfall. Officials said they’re looking at a $2.8 million in the hole.
The audit points to the expenses of the police and fire pension fund.
The city sold its treatment plant for $53 million in 2019. They used most of the proceeds to pay down on what they owed the pension funds. The city still owed $125 million.
Mayor David Goins, who’s been in office a little less than a year, said the city has agreed to pay $5.5 million a year thru 2040.
The audit covers the period March 2020 to March 2021. The mayor took office in May of 2021. The pandemic was still raging when he took over.
The audit talks about the financial hit that Alton took during the pandemic. The city may have lost up to $5 million in taxes and other revenue that came because of the business closings during the pandemic.
The audit said many of the programs they put in place to help businesses are leading to improvements
Elliott Davis asked Goins what grade he’d give himself. He answered a B. He said he’s still learning but learning quickly.
Gophers road woes continue in 84-73 loss to Maryland
The Gophers men’s basketball team’s road win at Michigan on Dec. 11 turned heads across the Big Ten Conference. But that early-season oasis dried up into a mirage.
Minnesota’s losing streak in away games reached eight straight with a 84-73 loss to Maryland on Wednesday night at Xfinity Center in College Park, Md.
Jamison Battle led the Gophers with 27 points against the Wolverines and was even better Wednesday. He tallied a career-high 39 points, more than double 16.5 season average, and 10 better than his previous high of 29 set at George Washington against Duquesne in Jan. 2021.
The Gophers were without starting center Eric Curry due to an undisclosed injury, according to the U. Charlie Daniels moved into the starting five, but it often meant Minnesota went with a smaller lineup with its five remaining rotational players.
Maryland (15-15, 7-12) took advantage with 46 points in the paint to Minnesota’s 16.
Minnesota (13-15, 4-15 Big Ten) finished at 3-7 in home conference games at Williams Arena this season. They will have one more shot for a road win in the regular-season against Northwestern on Sunday.
The Gophers trailed 49-46 in the second half when Sean Sutherlin’s hard foul on Hakim Hart’s breakaway layup attempt was changed by officials to a flagrant one foul. Hart tried to get in Sutherlin’s face before teammates held him back and Ben Johnson disputed the reviewed call.
But it led to two made free throws by Hart and the Terps continued to build its lead to 59-46.
The Gophers got back into the game by switching back to a zone defense and generating strings of stops. Battle and Payton Willis, who had 21 points, kept the Minnesota closer.
The Gophers trailed 41-37 at the half, with Battle pouring in 20 points in 20 minutes. He made three of seven 3-pointers and also created off the dribble, a facet of his game that Johnson wants to see more of with Battle in his next two seasons at Minnesota. The first half highlight was a baseline move for a powerful dunk.
Jan. 6 panel claims Trump ‘engaged in criminal conspiracy’
(The Hill) – Former President Trump may have committed a crime in his effort to keep the 2020 presidential election results from being certified, the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol said in a court filing Wednesday evening.
The development came in the committee’s legal battle to compel documents from John Eastman, the lawyer charged with drafting the strategy for the Jan. 6 certification.
The panel said that Trump and Eastman had worked together to try to convince then-Vice President Mike Pence to obstruct Congress’s certification of the Electoral College votes.
“Had this effort succeeded, the electoral count would have been obstructed, impeded, influenced, and (at the very least) delayed, all without any genuine legal justification and based on the false pretense that the election had been stolen. There is no genuine question that the President and Plaintiff attempted to accomplish this specific illegal result,” the committee wrote in its filing.
The committee also claims it “has a good-faith basis for concluding that the President and members of his Campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States.”
A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The accusations are the most serious that the committee has leveled against Trump so far. The allegations filed on Wednesday are not formal charges nor do they indicate that the former president could face a criminal prosecution, but they signal that the committee has set its sights at the highest levels in probing what led up to the Capitol riot.
The filing came in response to Eastman’s lawsuit seeking to block the committee’s subpoena for his private communications, which he has argued are privileged, in part because of his legal work on behalf of the former president.
But the committee argues that Eastman, an attorney for the Trump campaign, may not claim his conversations with the former president are covered by attorney-client privilege, partly because legal advice rendered with the intention of committing a crime is not protected.
Their filing on Wednesday asked the judge to review requested records personally in order to determine whether they fall under the crime-fraud exception to attorney-client privilege.
“The Select Committee’s brief refutes on numerous grounds the privilege claims Dr. Eastman has made to try to keep hidden records critical to our investigation. The Select Committee is not conducting a criminal investigation. But, as the judge noted at a previous hearing, Dr. Eastman’s privilege claims raise the question whether the crime-fraud exception to the attorney-client privilege applies in this situation,” Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a statement.
“We believe evidence in our possession justifies review of these documents under this exception in camera. The facts we’ve gathered strongly suggest that Dr. Eastman’s emails may show that he helped Donald Trump advance a corrupt scheme to obstruct the counting of electoral college ballots and a conspiracy to impede the transfer of power.”
While the committee does not have prosecution power, it’s planning to release a report of its findings, which could be formally referred to the Justice Department, which could then weigh whether to pursue any charges.
But the extraordinary accusation indicates the breadth of evidence that the committee has obtained in its investigation into the riot at the Capitol and the events leading to it.
The filing includes depositions with a number of high-ranking former Trump officials, including those who worked for Pence, like his national security advisor Keith Kellogg and Pence’s White House counsel Greg Jacob, who opposed plans to have Pence buck his ceremonial duties to certify the election results.
The documents also include heated emails between Eastman and Jacob, who criticized him for forwarding legal advice that “functioned as a serpent in the ear of the President of the United States.”
“Respectfully it was gravely, gravely irresponsible for you to entice the President with an academic theory that had no legal viability, and that you well know would lose before any judge who decided the case,” Jacob wrote.
In an earlier email, Jacob wrote he did not believe “there is a single justice on the United States Supreme Court” who is as “broad minded” as Eastman, saying his plan didn’t fit within “every legal trail placed before me.”
It also includes a transcript of the deposition with Eastman, during which he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination 146 times. He has also been ordered by the court to review 1,500 of his emails a day for content that might be covered by executive privilege.
It’s still unclear how the judge in the case will rule on Eastman’s privilege claims. A hearing for the case is scheduled for Tuesday.
Eastman’s attorney did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Jan. 6 panel claims Trump engaged in ‘criminal conspiracy’
By ERIC TUCKER, FARNOUSH AMIRI and MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection said Wednesday night that its evidence shows former President Donald Trump and his associates engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election, spread false information about it and pressured state officials to overturn the results.
The committee made the claims in a filing in response to a lawsuit by Trump adviser John Eastman. Eastman, a lawyer who was consulting with Trump as he attempted to overturn the election, is trying to withhold documents from the committee as it investigates the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. The committee argued there is a legal exception allowing the disclosure of communications regarding ongoing or future crimes.
“The Select Committee also has a good-faith basis for concluding that the President and members of his Campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States,” the committee wrote in a filing submitted in U.S. District Court in the Central District of California.
The 221-page filing marks the committee’s most formal effort to link the former president to a federal crime, though the actual import of the filing is not clear since lawmakers do not have the power to bring charges on their own and can only make a referral to the Justice Department. The department has been investigating last year’s riot, but has not given any indication that it is considering seeking charges against Trump.
The brief filed Wednesday was in an effort by the committee to refute attorney-client privilege claims made by Eastman in order to withhold records from congressional investigators.
“The Select Committee is not conducting a criminal investigation,” Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, said in a statement. “But, as the judge noted at a previous hearing, Dr. Eastman’s privilege claims raise the question whether the crime-fraud exception to the attorney-client privilege applies in this situation.”
The filing also details exhibits from the committee’s interviews with several top Trump aides and even former Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short.
The committee also said it found evidence that Trump sought to obstruct an official proceeding — in this case, the certification of the results — by trying to strongarm Pence to delay the proceedings so there would be additional time to “manipulate” the results.
“The evidence supports an inference that President Trump and members of his campaign knew he had not won enough legitimate state electoral votes to be declared the winner of the 2020 Presidential election during the January 6 Joint Session of Congress, but the President nevertheless sought to use the Vice President to manipulate the results in his favor,” the filing states.
