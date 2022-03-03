News
Clear skies Thursday with high temps in mid-50s
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area has clear skies Thursday morning. It will be mostly sunny and cooler Thursday with highs in the mid-50s. Warmer temperatures move into the area Friday with temperatures in the 60s.
Expect wet weather this weekend. It will be dry Saturday morning, but expect showers and a chance of storms during the evening hours. Showers and possible storms could come Sunday afternoon through Sunday night with highs in the 60s and 70s.
St. Louis reached a new record high of 82 degrees Wednesday.
News
North St. Louis County neighborhood loses power after car hits utility pole
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A north St. Louis County neighborhood lost power early Thursday morning when a woman drove into a utility pole.
The crash happened at about 12:45 a.m. on Chambers Road at Green Valley Drive. Medics treated the woman on the scene for her injuries. Crews will have to replace the pole then restore power to homes and businesses in the area.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
News
2022 NFL scouting combine guide: How to watch prospects from Maryland and potential Ravens targets in Indianapolis
One of the biggest events on the NFL calendar is underway this week in Indianapolis, with more than 300 draft prospects participating at the annual NFL scouting combine.
For those looking to catch a glimpse at a prospect with Maryland ties or check out a potential Ravens target, here’s what you need to know.
Schedule of events and TV info
Thursday
- Drills: Quarterbacks, tight ends, wide receivers (4 p.m. on NFL Network)
- Media session: Offensive linemen, running backs, specialists
Friday
- Drills: Offensive linemen, running backs, specialists (4 p.m. on NFL Network)
- Media session: Defensive linemen, linebackers
Saturday
- Drills: Defensive linemen, linebackers (4 p.m. on NFL Network)
- Media session: Defensive backs
Sunday
- Drills: Defensive backs (2 p.m. on NFL Network)
Prospects with Maryland ties to watch
Maryland safety Nick Cross: The Bowie native and former DeMatha star is coming off a junior season in which he led the Terps with three interceptions and two forced fumbles while ranking second with 66 tackles. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Cross, a former four-star prospect, was a three-time All-Big Ten honorable mention and is expected to be picked as early as the second round.
Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo: After missing his junior season with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, the 6-3, 250-pound Okonkwo started all 13 games and ranked second on the team with 52 receptions for 447 yards and a team-best five touchdowns to earn All-Big Ten honorable mention. He could be picked on Day Three (Rounds 3-7) of the draft.
Mississippi linebacker Chance Campbell: The Ellicott City native and former Calvert Hall star played 25 games at Maryland before enrolling at Ole Miss as a graduate transfer. The 6-2, 240-pound Campbell recorded 61 tackles, 12 ½ tackles for loss, six sacks and three forced fumbles this past season to help the Rebels win 10 games for just the second time since 2003 and reach the Sugar Bowl. He could be a late Day Three pick or a priority free agent.
Stanford defensive end Thomas Booker: The Ellicott City native and former Gilman star ended his Stanford career on a high note, recording a career-high 59 tackles with five tackles for loss and 1 ½ sacks. The 6-4, 309-pound Booker was also a standout student off the field, becoming a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, also known as the “Academic Heisman,” as a senior. Like Campbell, he could be a late Day Three pick or a priority free agent.
Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie: After transferring from Temple, the Silver Spring native and former Albert Einstein High star exploded with the Nittany Lions, recording 62 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 9 ½ sacks as a redshirt senior. The 6-3, 256-pound Ebiketie, who was born in Cameroon, has a chance to be selected in the first round in April.
Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III: Born in Taiwan before moving to Ghana, Canada and finally the United States, Metchie attended St. James School in Hagerstown before transferring to The Peddie School in Hightstown, New Jersey, for his final prep season. After a breakout sophomore season at Alabama, the 6-foot, 195-pound Metchie recorded 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the SEC championship game. He’s expected to be a Day Two (Rounds 2-3) selection.
Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal: The Washington native starred at Good Counsel before following in his brother Travaughn’s footsteps and playing at Kentucky. The only three-time full-season captain in school history, the 6-3, 278-pound Paschal totaled 53 tackles, a team-high 15 ½ tackles for loss and 5 ½ sacks in his senior season to earn first-team All-SEC honors. He could be picked on Day Two or Day Three in what’s shaping up to be a loaded edger rusher class.
Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson: The Upper Marlboro native played at Riverdale Baptist and drew little interest from college programs before choosing to play at FSC-level Davidson. After two standout seasons with the Wildcats, the 6-3, 316-pound Johnson transferred to Boston College and quickly became a dominant force, earning All-ACC honors in each of his three seasons as a starter. He’s considered one of the best interior offensive linemen in this draft class and could be picked in the first round.
Penn State offensive lineman Rasheed Walker: The Waldorf native was a consensus four-star prospect at North Point before enrolling at Penn State, where he became a three-year starter at left tackle. A knee injury cost him much of his senior season, but the 6-6, 325-pound Walker’s size and power make him a potential Day Two prospect.
Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields: The Upper Marlboro native is another former Riverdale Baptist standout who also competed in track and field in high school. The 6-foot, 194-pound Castro-Fields, a former four-star prospect, was a four-year starter for the Nittany Lions, recording three interceptions, 25 pass breakups and a forced fumble in 52 games. He could be a late Day Two or early Day Three pick.
Florida A&M defensive back Markquese Bell: The former four-star prospect left Maryland during his freshman year after being suspended indefinitely a few days before the season opener for an unspecified violation of the school’s student-athlete code of conduct. After spending time at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas, the 6-3, 205-pound Bell transferred to Florida A&M, where he earned FCS All-America honors as a senior. He could come off the board on Day Three or be a priority free agent.
Ravens targets to watch
For more on the draft, check out reporter Jonas Shaffer’s breakdown of 10 potential Ravens targets at positions of need.
Left tackle — Mississippi State’s Charles Cross: Combine drills will showcase Cross’ agility and change-of-direction skills, though he still needs to prove he has the power to thrive as a run blocker.
Right tackle — Minnesota’s Daniel Faalele: The 6-8, 387-pound Faalele is far from a can’t-miss prospect, but there’s also no one in this draft quite like him.
Left guard — Boston College’s Zion Johnson: The Upper Marlboro native enters the combine as perhaps the draft’s top pure guard prospect.
Center — Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum: The 6-3, 290-pound Linderbaum’s fit in the Ravens’ rushing offense is up for debate, but his high-level production and athletic profile are indisputable.
Nose tackle — Georgia’s Jordan Davis: Gap-clogging nose tackles are rarely first-round picks in the pass-first NFL, but Davis could be an exception.
Defensive end — Georgia’s Travon Walker: His middling pass-rush production (five sacks) doesn’t reflect his immense potential, which he could validate with a headline-grabbing performance.
Strong-side outside linebacker — Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II: With impressive numbers in speed and agility testing, Johnson could convince a few more teams that he has first-round pass-rushing talent.
Weak-side outside linebacker — Michigan’s David Ojabo: If his measurables are impressive enough for teams to overlook his inconsistent edge setting and still-developing pass-rush arsenal, Ojabo might end up as a top-12 pick.
Cornerback — Cincinnati’s Ahmad Gardner: Gardner relies more on his length, physicality and ball skills than on his long speed, but his 40-yard-dash showing could be revealing.
Safety — Michigan’s Daxton Hill: He primarily lined up in the slot last season at Michigan under new Ravens coordinator Mike Macdonald, but he has plenty of experience in the box and as a deep-lying safety.
()
News
Emerald Lounge brings ‘funky’ wines and cocktails to West Seventh
The origin story of West Seventh’s newest cocktail and wine lounge traces back to one bright green martini. Like the color of the City of Oz, but add vermouth.
Business partners Molly Bard and Amanda Caruso had been deliberating on what they should call their soon-to-open spot, when Phen Green was experimenting with different cocktails for the menu. Then, Green, who was originally supposed to work at the lounge but moved away, placed a bright green martini in front of them.
“I was sick of referring to the lounge as ‘this bar we’re opening.’ We needed to give it a name,” Bard explained. “So we called it Emerald as a temporary name, just so we could start calling it something.” But Emerald Lounge stuck.
You won’t find that emerald martini on Emerald Lounge’s menu (yet), but you will find a martini du jour, modern takes on global cuisine served on shareable plates and an impressive list of “funky” wines and cocktails, per Bard. The former yoga studio offers patrons a chic yet homey spot for cocktail hours and get-togethers right on West Seventh.
As managers at the neighboring Claddagh Coffee, Caruso and Bard have spotted their daytime coffee shop customers frequenting Emerald in the evening, further cultivating the community the duo runs businesses in. “What really went into a lot of our design ideas for the space and the menu was the fact that we already know the West Seventh community,” Caruso said. “So the idea was: how do we create a space that really lets it shine and all come together in one space while also doing something a little bit different.”
The cocktail spot sports postmodern furniture, exposed brick, moody ambiance and, for the piece de resistance, an emerald-tiled bar backsplash.
The lounge is right next to Claddagh Coffee (the shop Bard and Caruso both manage) and you’ll find Claddagh clues on Emerald’s menu — the butternut squash and caramelized onion hand pie utilizes Claddagh’s pie dough, while Emerald’s take on the ever-trending espresso martini incorporates their neighbor’s cold brew.
View this post on Instagram
As for the wines, go elsewhere if you want a traditional sauvignon or chardonnay. You’ll find wine made by sixth-generation winegrowers and new takes on classics. “We wanted to be a space that brought new ideas about wine to people,” Caruso said. Of course, there are some non-alcoholic options, too, and cider patrons can order by the bottle.
Bard, an avid traveler, took inspiration from wine bars she happened upon in Italy and Peru to inform the vibe of Emerald. “They have so many of these really unique, cozy spots that you can go in, whether you’re dressed up or dressed down and you just feel welcome. I felt like that was missing here in St. Paul,” Bard said. Missing no longer — and that’s something to drink to.
The lounge is now open, Wednesday through Sunday at 4 p.m.
Emerald Lounge: 455 W. 7th St., St. Paul; emeraldstpaul.com
Clear skies Thursday with high temps in mid-50s
North St. Louis County neighborhood loses power after car hits utility pole
2022 NFL scouting combine guide: How to watch prospects from Maryland and potential Ravens targets in Indianapolis
Emerald Lounge brings ‘funky’ wines and cocktails to West Seventh
Letters: One-time tax rebates should go to those who paid the taxes
‘Star Trek: Picard’ S2E1 Recap: Exploring A Tear In Space-Time and Jean-Luc’s Psyche
Live updates: Vaccine manufacturer braces for complications
Jan. 6 panel sees evidence of Trump ‘criminal conspiracy’
Man killed in crash on NB I-255 in Collinsville
Live updates: Ukrainian passport holders can seek UAE visas
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Sundance 2022 ‘Speak No Evil’ Review: Politeness is Deadly In This Danish Slow-Burn Horror
Sainted: Peter the pharmacist, you are a soul worth sainting!
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News3 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business3 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Sundance 2022 ‘Speak No Evil’ Review: Politeness is Deadly In This Danish Slow-Burn Horror