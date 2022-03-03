News
Commentary: With Twins sidelined, it’s time to give Loons a test drive
This spring appears to be a perfect time to become a fair-weather fan.
With Major League Baseball’s protracted lockout on Tuesday cancelling the first two series of the 2022 season — and potentially more games if the lockout continues — fans of the idle Twins should give Minnesota United a chance, if they don’t cross over already.
Most of us in the soccer world have an open-door policy to newcomers, and if the local nine is sidelined into summer, a different local 11 will be taking the field for 17 homes games at Allianz Field into mid-October. That home slate starts with MNUFC (0-0-1) facing Nashville SC (1-0-0) in the home opener at 5 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul.
It’s a compelling time to test drive or jump into the deep end with the local Major League Soccer side. After an excruciatingly slow start as an expansion franchise in 2017-18, the Loons are the only Twin Cities men’s professional sports team to make the playoffs in each the previous three seasons.
The Lynx, to their credit, remain the local gold standard among Minnesota pro teams, with 11 straight playoff appearances; they will again entertain when their WNBA season starts inside Target Center in May.
But this will be spring/summer in Minnesota, and we want (need) to be outside. If Target Field is a ghost town come June and July, Allianz Field provides a great alternative. There might not be Cracker Jacks or “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” but there’s plenty of good grub and a one-of-a-kind rendition of Oasis’ pop ballad “Wonderwall” sung after wins within the St. Paul stadium.
For the season opener, Loons supporters will unfurl a big banner known as TIFO to welcome in the new year. Throughout the match’s 90 minutes, they will wave flags, uncork smoke canisters, chant, sing and bang drums; it’s way more lively than being prodded to chant “CHARGE!” in the fourth inning.
That is, if you can get into the stadium. MNUFC has a season-ticket base exceeding 15,000 for the 19,600-seat venue, and in non-pandemic-restricted games since the venue opened in 2019, they have consistently sold it out.
The persistent argument against soccer is that is is boring, but that’s rich coming from baseball fans, who sit through a four-hour games with a dozen strikeouts, a handful of pitching changes and countless pauses to adjust battling gloves … or other body parts.
A soccer match is always completed in two hours, every single time, with two uninterrupted 45-minute halves. That is, if players don’t flop around on the ground over slight, or even phantom, contact. While it’s known as the “beautiful game,” it’s certainly not the perfect game.
Loons attacking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso provides that allure in spades. The Argentine maestro can weave through defenders as if the ball is yoyo-ing from his foot and he can deliver how-did-he-see-that, 30-yard diagonal pass in stride to on-running winger for a prime goal-scoring chance. He and an attacking corps as diverse as the United Nations should score more goals in 2022.
There’s also a local angle with Woodbury native Brent Kallman on the Loons roster. The center back started his pro career with his hometown club in 2013 when it was playing in lower-level pro leagues and is now in his sixth MLS season. He started and contributed to MNUFC’s 1-1 draw with Philadelphia Union in Saturday’s season opener.
If Twins fans become Loons supporters, they might even become hipsters, saying they were on board before the next generation comes up, with young goalkeeper Fred Emmings of St. Paul and defender Devin Padelford of Woodbury showing promise in the club’s lower ranks.
Instead of a player draft or inter-league trades being almost the exclusive avenue to add new talent — not to mention having to wait years to see draft picks make it to the big leagues — MLS transfers in players from all over the world and often gives them earlier shots.
Twins fans testing the waters on Saturday would be right alongside Loons supporters getting a glimpse what 21-year-old South African attacker Bongokuhle Hlongwane can contribute in his first season in Minnesota. It’s like unwrapping a Christmas present.
Why not give it a swing?
Dave Hyde: Are the Miami Dolphins keeping an office open for Tom Brady?
So, if you’re Miami Dolphins owner Steve Ross, and you had the chance to spiff up your reputation by hiring Tom Brady to the front office, even with a slice of ownership, would you do it?
The real question is if Brady would do it. Maybe it’s when he’ll do it. The bread crumbs keep dropping, the planets keep aligning and this two-step between the Dolphins and Brady is something to monitor. They’re more than kids staring across the room at each other by this point.
Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, attended an exclusive Super Bowl party in 2020 of Bruce Beal, who is a business associate and hand-picked Dolphins successor of Dolphins owner Steve Ross. Also at the party: Ross and Dan Marino. This wasn’t some one-off: Beal and Brady have been friends for years.
Ross set up a much-discussed meeting that same week between Brady and coach Brian Flores at a marina. The meeting was supposed to be accidental considering it was ahead of the 2020 free-agency period. Flores, who described this in his lawsuit against NFL but didn’t name Brady, refused to go through with the meeting.
Bread crumbs. They keep falling. Some are small: Brady crossed the pregame field each time their teams met to shake hands and talk with Marino, generational respect shown from one quarterback great to another.
Some are geographical: Brady and Bundchen bought a $17 million piece of property on Indian Creek to build a waterfront eco-mansion.
Some are just like this week’s Pro Football Talk report that the Dolphins attempted to get a “package deal” of quarterback Tom Brady and coach Sean Payton together.
That idea had no liftoff. Payton, as Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said Wednesday, wasn’t even interested to talk. No surprise there. Probably a dozen teams checked in the same way. If he wanted to return immediately, he’d go to a franchise set up to win a Super Bowl like Dallas.
Brady is the more realistic piece here. The Dolphins were living in fantasyland if the idea was getting Brady as quarterback. Maybe they thought that, too. They’ve been homeowners in fantasyland for years now.
But what about Brady as a front-office executive? That makes more sense. Talk about sticking it to that nefarious New England franchise that discarded him. Help the Dolphins become a contender? Maybe even build them into one?
That’s a no-brainer for Ross. By rubbing up against Brady, Ross can clean his name up some. The best upside is he gets a sharp football mind, even if not a proven executive one. At the least, the two Michigan men can sing, “Hail to The Victor” together.
The main issue is would Brady do this – and at what cost. Would he be happy with a slice of ownership like Marc Anthony or Serena and Venus Williams? You’d think Tom Brady would want to have more of a role than being an eye-candy consultant like Marino.
Run the show? Does Brady want that 12-month responsibility? Would his personality allow for any less?
Brady just retired and is wading through a process of his next chapter. That chapter certainly doesn’t want to be answering even after-the-fact questions about this Flores lawsuit. There’s a long run of accusations, counter-claims, a probable court case — Flores has passed up money seemingly for a day in court — and the real chance of uglier issues to rain on the Dolphins.
Brady doesn’t need that. Why not wait a year, enjoy his family as he promised, survey all the opportunities out there and let this lawsuit get cleared up before even considering the Dolphins?
Next question: Would Brady help this franchise? One of Brady’s buddies, Derek Jeter, just left the Miami Marlins this week after four failing years running that team. Sometimes Hall-of-Fame players don’t translate into Hall-of-Fame executives. Then again, the Marlins financial mess isn’t the Dolphins problem at all.
Marino once was given the front-office keys by owner H. Wayne Huizenga. That lasted a few days at the Senior Bowl. That was enough for Marino to know he didn’t know or care for that world. For instance, he was given a list of free-agent names, looked at it and wanted to know where the rest of them were. That was it, he was told. There was no Dan Marino on that list.
It’s actually a good thing Brady isn’t coming in the Dolphins door right now. It would be a rushed marriage from his side. Take a year. Decompress from playing. Get the eco-mansion built. Move the family in. Weigh all options while partying with the Dolphins future owner in a way that suggests … or implies … what?
To be continued.
()
St. Louis CITY SC signs new forward from Belgian top-tier club
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis CITY SC signed a new forward for their inaugural season.
Forward João Klauss, 25, was signed as a Designated Player pending his ITC, medical check and work authorization.
He is currently on loan at Sint-Truidense V.V in Belgium. He will join St. Louis CITY SC via a transfer from German Bundesliga club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.
The deal 3.5 years with an option for an additional year. The financial terms of his contract are unknown at this time. He will join the club in July 2022 after his loan with Sint-Truidense V.V., a top-tier club in Belgium, is over.
“Klauss is a player I have known since a very young age and I continued following his career,” CITY SC Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel said. “In fact, Hoffenheim Director of Football Alexander Rosen and I played a major role in bringing him to Germany when I was at Hoffenheim. He has tremendous capacity to score and create chances for his teammates. Those attributes will surely help our team. His prime is ahead of him, and we are excited to help him maximize his potential.”
Klauss was born in Santa Catarina, Brazil. He grew up playing in local clubs. In January 2017 at 19 years old he signed his first professional contract with TSG 1899 Hoffenheim II, the reserve team of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.
“Klauss is a very talented striker with a strong physical appearance but is also a fantastic person. He has already proven his scoring ability in several leagues, and I am convinced that he will have a big impact in the MLS. With Lutz Pfannenstiel, St. Louis CITY has the ideal guy to build a strong team for the future. We worked successfully together for many years, and I wish him all the best,” remarked Alexander Rosen, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Director of Professional Football.
St. Louis CITY SC will hold its inaugural season in 2023.
St. Louis City’s mask mandate to expire this weekend
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – One of the last mask mandates in the state of Missouri will expire this weekend. The City of St. Louis Department of Health will not ask the Board of Aldermen to renew the latest commissioner’s order. The city cites a downward trend in COVID cases in the region as the reason for the decision. The mandate will expire on March 5 at 11:59 p.m.
“I understand that transitions are challenging, especially in a pandemic where they are often sudden,” writes Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, Director of Health for the City of St. Louis. “The priority must still be a community harm reduction approach because we are still not out of the woods.”
The City of St. Louis Department of Health recommends that people wear masks indoors, especially if they are in high-risk groups, such as the elderly, people with pre-existing medical conditions, the immunocompromised, and children that are not yet eligible for vaccination.
“I encourage St. Louisans to respect the personal choice of those who continue wearing masks in public spaces, and if you have not yet been vaccinated or boosted, make sure you do so as soon as you can,” writes Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.
The mask mandates in St. Louis County and the state of Illinois ended Monday. Lifting the mask requirement in St. Louis county comes after the CDC announced a new way to measure COVID levels in communities. It uses factors including how many COVID patients have been admitted to local hospitals in the last week, how many local hospital beds are filled with COVID patients, and how many new COVID cases a county has had in the last week.
