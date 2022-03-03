Commentary: With Twins sidelined, it’s time to give Loons a test drive

This spring appears to be a perfect time to become a fair-weather fan.

With Major League Baseball’s protracted lockout on Tuesday cancelling the first two series of the 2022 season — and potentially more games if the lockout continues — fans of the idle Twins should give Minnesota United a chance, if they don’t cross over already.

Most of us in the soccer world have an open-door policy to newcomers, and if the local nine is sidelined into summer, a different local 11 will be taking the field for 17 homes games at Allianz Field into mid-October. That home slate starts with MNUFC (0-0-1) facing Nashville SC (1-0-0) in the home opener at 5 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul.

It’s a compelling time to test drive or jump into the deep end with the local Major League Soccer side. After an excruciatingly slow start as an expansion franchise in 2017-18, the Loons are the only Twin Cities men’s professional sports team to make the playoffs in each the previous three seasons.

The Lynx, to their credit, remain the local gold standard among Minnesota pro teams, with 11 straight playoff appearances; they will again entertain when their WNBA season starts inside Target Center in May.

But this will be spring/summer in Minnesota, and we want (need) to be outside. If Target Field is a ghost town come June and July, Allianz Field provides a great alternative. There might not be Cracker Jacks or “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” but there’s plenty of good grub and a one-of-a-kind rendition of Oasis’ pop ballad “Wonderwall” sung after wins within the St. Paul stadium.

For the season opener, Loons supporters will unfurl a big banner known as TIFO to welcome in the new year. Throughout the match’s 90 minutes, they will wave flags, uncork smoke canisters, chant, sing and bang drums; it’s way more lively than being prodded to chant “CHARGE!” in the fourth inning.

That is, if you can get into the stadium. MNUFC has a season-ticket base exceeding 15,000 for the 19,600-seat venue, and in non-pandemic-restricted games since the venue opened in 2019, they have consistently sold it out.

The persistent argument against soccer is that is is boring, but that’s rich coming from baseball fans, who sit through a four-hour games with a dozen strikeouts, a handful of pitching changes and countless pauses to adjust battling gloves … or other body parts.

A soccer match is always completed in two hours, every single time, with two uninterrupted 45-minute halves. That is, if players don’t flop around on the ground over slight, or even phantom, contact. While it’s known as the “beautiful game,” it’s certainly not the perfect game.

Loons attacking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso provides that allure in spades. The Argentine maestro can weave through defenders as if the ball is yoyo-ing from his foot and he can deliver how-did-he-see-that, 30-yard diagonal pass in stride to on-running winger for a prime goal-scoring chance. He and an attacking corps as diverse as the United Nations should score more goals in 2022.

There’s also a local angle with Woodbury native Brent Kallman on the Loons roster. The center back started his pro career with his hometown club in 2013 when it was playing in lower-level pro leagues and is now in his sixth MLS season. He started and contributed to MNUFC’s 1-1 draw with Philadelphia Union in Saturday’s season opener.

If Twins fans become Loons supporters, they might even become hipsters, saying they were on board before the next generation comes up, with young goalkeeper Fred Emmings of St. Paul and defender Devin Padelford of Woodbury showing promise in the club’s lower ranks.

Instead of a player draft or inter-league trades being almost the exclusive avenue to add new talent — not to mention having to wait years to see draft picks make it to the big leagues — MLS transfers in players from all over the world and often gives them earlier shots.

Twins fans testing the waters on Saturday would be right alongside Loons supporters getting a glimpse what 21-year-old South African attacker Bongokuhle Hlongwane can contribute in his first season in Minnesota. It’s like unwrapping a Christmas present.

Why not give it a swing?