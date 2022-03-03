News
GM Chris Grier says Dolphins will work with Xavien Howard to restructure deal; talks about Deshaun Watson, Sean Payton
The Miami Dolphins appear likely to appease any concerns Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard may have with his contract this offseason.
Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Wednesday he has already had multiple conversations with Howard since the end of the 2021 season at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.
“I’ve had multiple talks with Xavien this offseason,” Grier said. “Had some texts back and forth. We’re going to have conversations and see if we can come to some sort of resolution. My anticipation is that Xavien will be here next year.”
Last offseason, Howard reached a point where he demanded a trade from the organization amid a contract dispute with the team. Although he still had four years remaining on his six-year, $77.2 million deal negotiated in 2019, he and the Dolphins added 2021 incentives that got his fully guaranteed figure for the season to $12,785,294 and the maximum he could earn with incentives to $16,285,294.
The restructure kicked the can down the road, but still allowing for the same issues to remain heading into this offseason.
Grier said, however, there was a pledge from the organization back then to come back around and address it.
“We had made the promise to him,” Grier said. “After the season, we’ll make the adjustment: ‘We’ll look at it, play through the season, get us to the third year of the deal and then we’ll look at it, talk about it.’ Just to be truthful with him and do it, that’s the right thing to do. If he wants to come back and play on the deal, we would, but we know that’s not the case.”
After the Dolphins signed fellow cornerback Byron Jones in the 2020 offseason, Jones was set to make $16 million more than Howard between the 2020 and 2021 seasons before adding the guarantees and incentives for 2021.
Howard had a league-leading 10 interceptions in 2020 and was a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. In 2021, Howard had five interceptions, two forced fumbles, a pair of fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.
Settling Howard’s deal will be a focal point in the next month as the Dolphins look to maneuver with a league-leading $60 million in cap space for free agency that begins on March 16.
“I think it provides opportunities for us to do a lot of different things, whether it’s free agency, trades and stuff,” Grier said about the flexibility. “We’re also not living year to year. We’re trying to also have some perspective.
“The opportunity to add good players, we’ve always been that way. We’ve always pursued and tried to do it. So, we’ll be aggressive still. If the right player, if [coach Mike McDaniel] and I feel the right player [is available] for us to help us get better and keep us moving forward, we’ll go after him. … That doesn’t mean we’ll spend every cent right up to it because I think that leads you to not being able to do moves in season.”
Topping the list on moves with their own free agents before the Dolphins delve deep into free agency is what they’ll do with defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and tight end Mike Gesicki.
“I would say we’ve probably had more discussions with Drew than Ogbah,” Grier said. “Those are going on all throughout the course of the season. … We know what [Ogbah] is. He’s a good guy, good player, good person, fits all the criteria we’re looking for. He’s done a nice job for us the last two years. … Mike knows how I feel about him. I drafted him and have had separate conversations with Mike. We’ve had limited talks with his agents.
“As it got to the end of the season with free agency, both of those guys get to this point, they want to be able to see what their options are. They both told us they want to be back in Miami. They both love it here. They want to be back. We’ll see what happens.”
Grier also acknowledged that Gesicki struggles with the blocking aspect of his game while excelling as a pass-catching tight end.
One of the two between Gesicki and Ogbah could be kept in Miami by use of the franchise tag.
“I think all options are open,” Grier said. “With the coaching staff coming in, we’re just giving them the opportunity to look at the players and evaluate the guys we potentially might tag, but I think we have to leave all options on the table for us. That could be a potential move for us.”
Door shut on Watson
Grier voiced a commitment to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in his Wednesday comments while shutting down the team’s previous pursuit of Houston Texans’ elite but troubled quarterback Deshaun Watson.
“I think the door is shut on Deshaun,” Grier said. “At the end of the day, Mike and the staff have come to do a lot of work and studied a lot of Tua and they feel good about his developmental upside, what he can be and then the fit in the offense. I think we’re good with Tua.”
Grier didn’t sound overly convincing, however, when asked if he still feels Tagovailoa can become an elite quarterback.
“I can’t say he can’t be,“ Grier said. “It’s in a situation now where this will be built around his skill set and what the offense can be and Mike’s vision of how he fits. So, I wouldn’t say he can’t be. It’s too early.
“I know people want to say he doesn’t throw the ball downfield, but he’s incredibly accurate, and that’s the real exciting part for Mike and the coaching staff, his accuracy.”
On Payton, Brady report
Grier also addressed a recent Pro Football Talk report that said the Dolphins were interested in pursuing a combination of Sean Payton as coach and Tom Brady as quarterback.
Grier set the record straight, saying the Dolphins never looked into Brady, but they did inquire about Payton as coach as he was retiring.
“I reached out to New Orleans a couple days after just to see, ‘Is he done with football or does he want to coach?’ I don’t know what’s going on over there. And they just told us no, they weren’t going to grant permission. So that was it.
“We’ve always been, since I’ve been here, aggressive looking at options and he’s one of the best coaches in football and we were still in the middle of our interviewing process. We stopped to see if he would have interest at all. So, I don’t even know if he would have interest.” …
— Grier declined to comment on Wednesday about the lawsuit filed by former coach Brian Flores.
‘After Yang’: Fixing an Android Leads to a Precise, Beautiful Examination of What It Means to Be Human
As Hollywood’s big superhero film splashes across theater screens this weekend, there is a quieter, more reflective alternative that examines our collective humanity. After Yang, written and directed by Kogonada, centers on a family whose android malfunctions, sending their young daughter Mika reeling. Mika, played by a precocious Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, was adopted from China, and tense married couple Jake (Colin Farrell) and Kyra (Jodie Turner-Smith) acquired her a brother, Yang, from a company called Second Sibling. Although Yang (a thoughtful Justin H. Min) is an AI, he’s been a human-like companion for the family. When he breaks, during a family dance-off competition, Jake becomes determined to find a fix. In his search for reparation, Jake encounters Yang’s memories, which encourage him to reconnect with Kyra and Mika.
AFTER YANG ★★★★ (4/4 stars)
Kogonada’s delicate, subtle screenplay is based on a short story by Alexander Weinstein titled “Saying Goodbye to Yang.” Like the story, the film is speculative fiction, leaning less towards overt sci-fi invention and more towards existential pondering. Where the short story is set in Detroit, the setting of its onscreen counterpart is nebulous, existing somewhere in the near future in some potential metropolis. After Yang will certainly draw some comparison to Ex Machina, another story about AI that compresses its narrative into interior spaces, keeping most of the action in one futuristic house (and a film with another memorable dance sequence). But where the AI in that film was ominous, here he is loving. Yang is a dedicated older brother and he offers poignant thoughts on what it means to be human—even though he is not human himself.
The slight story unfurls with precision, slowly unrolling in way that allows the emotion of the scenes to creep in. It’s like watching a butterfly land on your fingertips, briefly, and then flutter away, leaving traces of itself on your hand. As Jake, Farrell not only understands the assignment, but embraces it. It’s a complete juxtaposition to Farrell’s other current role as the Penguin in The Batman and he handles it with a deftness for which he’s not always given credit. His scenes with Mika feel real, as if he is actually a distant father suddenly noticing his daughter’s presence. Jake begins to become more aware of his own life as he watches Yang’s memories on a database, reliving past moments and experiencing new ones.
2 more days to learn the #AfterYang opening credit choreo 🤖🕺 @missjodie @justinhmin @maleaemma pic.twitter.com/Pukrjdt12n
— A24 (@A24) March 2, 2022
Memory, of course, is fickle. What we remember as fact is really just our memory of the memory and that slowly morphs into something else over time. But Yang’s memories, recorded from many moments before his eventual breakdown, are unchanging. Jake replays snippets of Yang’s life to better understand his broken AI and finds surprising details, like Yang’s relationship with a young woman named Ada (Haley Lu Richardson) and his poignant musings on death. In a memory with Kyra, Yang confirms that perhaps he is just programmed to believe a certain thing, but he does believe it.
The world Kogonada builds feels completely true and wholly immersive. This is a time and place that could exist. Instead of sterile, futuristic spaces, the director surrounds the characters with organic life, emphasizing the uncertain growth of plants around the interiors. Production designer Alexandra Schaller deserves every possible award for her work on the film, which is visually stunning. The sets marry perfectly with the emotional tone of the story; one scene, set in a museum, uses aspen trees merged with lights to underscore a moment where Jake grapples with Yang’s possible legacy. Cinematographer Benjamin Loeb gives an added elegance to visuals, bringing the camera in close to the actors’ faces in a way that allows for real intimacy.
After Yang is a beautiful film, both in how it looks and in what it evokes. It’s not flashy or dramatic, and very little actually happens. But isn’t that truer to how we live? On an average day, the real action takes place within us; the drama occurs in our own minds. After Yang poses questions, certainly, but Kogonada isn’t there to answer them. Only the viewer can know the response to existential quandaries like “What happens after we die?” or “Can a machine ever truly embody human consciousness and emotion?” And, of course, in asking those questions Kogonada is really asking: “What does it mean to be human?”
Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.
Allergies or COVID? Pediatrician has information on how to tell the difference
ST. LOUIS – Parents are worried more than before when their children start coughing, sneezing, or have runny noses. Is it COVID or springtime allergies?
The symptoms in most allergy sufferers can be closely related to individuals who—in recent months—have been infected by the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. Parents are asking more questions to pediatricians.
“We are starting to hear that a little bit, now that the temperatures are rising,” said Dr. Michael Smiley, SLUCare pediatric pulmonologist at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.
Smiley said parents have to delve into the details to tell the difference between an allergy symptom and a viral respiratory illness such as COVID symptoms.
“While you can have a scratchy throat with allergies, typically a sore throat is going to be a symptom of a viral respiratory illness,” he said. “They can both have runny noses but that nasal itching and those itchy eyes tend to go with allergies.”
The doctor said a cough, fever, and body aches would be more associated with COVID.
“People who have a runny nose and other symptoms and they’re automatically treating them for allergies,” he said. “And what I tell families a lot is if the symptoms aren’t really improving with allergy treatments such as over the counter like Zyrtec or similar-type medication, then it probably is more likely to be viral respiratory illnesses.”
Dr. Smiley said what can make it even more challenging for parents is children who are vaccinated will have milder symptoms and that may make it more difficult to tell the difference.
