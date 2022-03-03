News
GM Chris Grier says Dolphins will work with Xavien Howard to restructure deal this offseason
The Miami Dolphins appear likely to appease any contract concerns Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard may have this offseason.
Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said he has already had multiple conversations with Howard since the end of the 2021 season in a private conversation with Dolphins beat reporters at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.
“I’ve had multiple talks with Xavien this offseason,” Grier said. “Had some texts back and forth. We’re going to have conversations and see if we can come to some sort of resolution. My anticipation is that Xavien will be here next year.”
Last offseason, Howard reached a point where he demanded a trade from the organization amid a contract struggle with the team. Although he still had four years remaining on his six-year, $77.2 million deal negotiated in 2019, he and the Dolphins added 2021 incentives that got his fully guaranteed figure for the season to $12,785,294 and the maximum he could earn with incentives to $16,285,294.
The restructure kicked the can down the road for Howard’s concerns, settling him for 2021, but still allowing for the same issues to remain heading into this offseason.
Grier said, however, there was a pledge from the organization back then to come back around and address it.
“We had made the promise to him,” Grier said. “After the season, we’ll make the adjustment: ‘We’ll look at it, play through the season, get us to the third year of the deal and then we’ll look at it, talk about it.’ Just to be truthful with him and do it, that’s the right thing to do. If he wants to come back and play on the deal, we would, but we know that’s not the case.”
After the Dolphins signed fellow cornerback Byron Jones in the 2020 offseason, Jones was set to make $16 million more than Howard between the 2020 and 2021 seasons before adding guarantees and incentives for 2021.
Howard had a league-leading 10 interceptions in 2020 and was a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. In 2021, Howard had five interceptions, two forced fumbles, a pair of fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.
Settling Howard’s deal will be a focal point in the next month as the Dolphins look to maneuver with a league-leading $60 million in cap space for free agency that begins on March 16.
“I think it provides opportunities for us to do a lot of different things, whether it’s free agency, trades and stuff,” Grier said about the flexibility. “We’re also not living year to year. We’re trying to also have some perspective.
“The opportunity to add good players, we’ve always been that way. We’ve always pursued and tried to do it. So, we’ll be aggressive still. If the right player, if [coach Mike McDaniel] and I feel the right player [is available] for us to help us get better and keep us moving forward, we’ll go after him. … That doesn’t mean we’ll spend every cent right up to it because I think that leads you to not being able to do moves in season.”
Topping the list on moves with their own free agents before the Dolphins delve deep into free agency is what they’ll do with defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and tight end Mike Gesicki.
“I would say we’ve probably had more discussions with Drew than Ogbah,” Grier said. “Those are going on all throughout the course of the season. … We know what [Ogbah] is. He’s a good guy, good player, good person, fits all the criteria we’re looking for. He’s done a nice job for us the last two years. …Mike knows how I feel about him. I drafted him and have had separate conversations with Mike. We’ve had limited talks with his agents.
“As it got to the end of the season with free agency, both of those guys get to this point, they want to be able to see what their options are. They both told us they want to be back in Miami. They both love it here. They want to be back. We’ll see what happens.”
One of the two between Gesicki and Ogbah could be kept in Miami by use of the franchise tag.
“I think all options are open,” Grier said. “With the coaching staff coming in, we’re just giving them the opportunity to look at the players and evaluate the guys we potentially might tag, but I think we have to leave all options on the table for us. That could be a potential move for us.”
Grier declined to comment on Wednesday about the lawsuit filed by ex-coach Brian Flores.
()
News
Good Samaritans at Edwardsville barbershop help stranger with flat tire
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – It’s every driver’s worst fear – an unexpected flat tire in an unfamiliar place.
“I hit something in the road and, instantly, my tire popped,” said Tracy Baer. “The pressure gauge showed zero, but I could coast down the road to the restaurant the GPS showed I was close. As I pulled in, I couldn’t even turn so I could only pull up right to the barbershop. Two guys that work at the barbershop instantly came out and I was like, ‘Is there any way somebody could please help me?’ At this point, I’m kind of emotional. “
Barbers at X’perience Barber and Beauty jumped into action.
“When we went out to talk to her, she said she had no one to help her…no one to call,” said barber Kenny Howard Jr. “We see it and we just jumped on it.”
Kenny and coworker Elijah Manuel said they didn’t think twice about coming out to see if they could help the single mom change her tire.
“I just helped her change it and took about 20 minutes or so,” Manuel said. “But it was a good experience because I love helping people. That’s what I like to do. That’s my career. Barbering. I like making people feel good about themselves, so that’s what I wanted to do.”
Baer said the kindness of the two gentlemen to a stranger spoke volumes and lifted her heart, and spare tire as well.
“I just want everybody to know that there’s so much good out there and people don’t acknowledge the good we only talk about the bad, and I just want everyone to know how good Elijah and Kenny was,” she said.
News
Letters: On a Park and Rec director’s retirement, remember that $800,000 Como Pavilion settlement
A lot of money
Frederick Melo, experienced and very competent chronicler of City Council and local government proceedings, in his feature of Monday, Feb. 28, about the retirement of Mike Hahm as Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Saint Paul, conspicuously omitted reference to his Aug. 27, 2014, published report on the City Council that evening voting 5-1 to approve a settlement of $800,000 in response to a lawsuit filed by the former proprietor of Black Bear Crossings on the Lake, the coffee shop in the Como Lakeside Pavilion, who claimed Hahm and Council Member Amy Brendmoen unlawfully orchestrated termination of the shop’s contract with the City to operate on the pavilion site in 2013. The gist of the official City displeasure was that performance of the business reflected poorly when compared to the Sea Salt concessions operating in Minneapolis. The day of the vote, Hahm was reported to be on vacation, while Brendmoen was on a grant-funded tour of Copenhagen.
The lone dissenter on the settlement vote was Council Member Dan Bostrom, who called upon Hahm to resign and voiced his general distaste for details of the episode and the actions of Hahn and Brendmoen in instigating the dispute.
He thought some measure of punishment was warranted. As a City employee at the time, I agreed with him; $800,000 is a lot of public money to lose in the course of your assigned duties. Chris Coleman, as mayor, did not agree.
Hahm is quoted in the current feature as trying to keep “this is for the public” at the front of mind in making decisions. In their frequent walks around the lake, I hope he and the current council president sometimes consider how many decades of trail maintenance $800,000 might have paid for.
Pete Gallagher, Shoreview
Drill, pump, frack
Americans are facing a myriad of financial issues, however, one of them could be resolved in a matter of days. The White House hatred of Donald Trump is apparently more important than is the ability of paying bills by the citizenship.
We don’t have an energy problem, we have a sanity problem. Since we have an abundance, beginning tomorrow drill, pump, frack and be independent of any off-shore source or elected officials.
Jon Swenson, Eagan
Dubious counsel
What’s in a name? Just scrutinize that of an infamous, self-proclaimed Russian mystic and holy man, which means “debauchee” or “ill-mannered child”, who held much influence over the court of Tsar Nicholas II. What you find should come as no surprise.
Louis DiSanto, St. Paul
Make a decision, legislators
Democrats and Republicans … instead of sitting on your hands not being able to get to an agreement on who and how much money should be given to the much deserving and long-waiting front-line workers, here’s a thought … stop talking and start doing. All hospital hands-on workers of the Covid pandemic first (hospital records will show you who worked during this time). Then go on to nursing care facilities. Then go on to police, paramedics and fire. Grocery stores such as Wal-Mart and Target took care of their own (increased hourly rate and bonuses to work). Still money in fund? Distribute when a further agreement can be reached.
You’ve got to start somewhere. Sitting on all this money is doing no one any good. Do more than just show up to a job … do It.
Marjorie Orris, Shoreview
Stifling competition
As the St. Paul Public School District is facing a projected $43 million deficit and an impending teachers union strike, the St. Paul Public Schools Board of Education unanimously voted last week to mandate costly and discriminatory project labor agreements for the district’s taxpayer-funded construction projects, which total nearly $100 million.
At a time when the school district is already facing such challenges, community members, students and families deserve the best possible product at the best possible price. Instead, the school board favors union-only PLAs, which will drive up construction costs by reducing competition and effectively exclude qualified contractors and their skilled employees from building projects paid for by their own tax dollars.
The school board’s vote in favor of these exclusionary PLAs eliminates opportunities and disqualifies 73% of Minnesota’s construction workers who choose not to be in a union. Furthermore, small, local, women- and minority-owned construction businesses and their workers, who traditionally have been underrepresented in building trade unions, are discouraged from competing to rebuild their communities, emboldening the supplier and contracting disparities that the school district’s staff admitted to during last week’s school board meeting.
Taxpayers and St. Paul Public Schools would be best served by adopting inclusive, win-win policies that welcome all of Minnesota’s construction industry to build their schools — not just those with political connections.
Adam Hanson
The writer is chapter president of the Associated Builders and Contractors of MN/ND, Eden Prairie
News
Elderly Farmington man dead in St. Francois County crash
ST. LOUIS–The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that killed an 84-year-old man in St. Francois County Wednesday morning.
Authorities were called to the intersection of US Highway 67 and Hildebrecht Road just before 6 am. The MSHP says Keith Smith, 84, was behind the wheel of a Chevy Monte Carlo that was on Hildebrecht Road and failed to yield to traffic on Highway 67. A Dodge Ram truck heading south on 67 struck the Monte Carlo on the driver’s side.
Smith was pronounced dead a short time later at the scene. An 83-year-old passenger in his vehicle was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur with serious injuries. The driver of the Dodge Ram was not injured.
GM Chris Grier says Dolphins will work with Xavien Howard to restructure deal this offseason
Good Samaritans at Edwardsville barbershop help stranger with flat tire
Letters: On a Park and Rec director’s retirement, remember that $800,000 Como Pavilion settlement
Elderly Farmington man dead in St. Francois County crash
With a mostly barren wide receiver depth chart, Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles faces a challenge to reshape the room
Record-high temps and the return of fish fries have people celebrating
Saquon Barkley’s future with the Giants is still murky after Big Blue released Devontae Booker
Missouri AG Eric Schmitt joins TikTok investigation
After authenticating family heirloom, Minnesotan auctions Amelia Earhart’s flight helmet for $825,000
State leaders announce ‘Missouri stands with Ukraine’ legislation
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Sundance 2022 ‘Speak No Evil’ Review: Politeness is Deadly In This Danish Slow-Burn Horror
Sainted: Peter the pharmacist, you are a soul worth sainting!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News4 weeks ago
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News3 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business3 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing