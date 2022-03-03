News
Good Samaritans at Edwardsville barbershop help stranger with flat tire
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – It’s every driver’s worst fear – an unexpected flat tire in an unfamiliar place.
“I hit something in the road and, instantly, my tire popped,” said Tracy Baer. “The pressure gauge showed zero, but I could coast down the road to the restaurant the GPS showed I was close. As I pulled in, I couldn’t even turn so I could only pull up right to the barbershop. Two guys that work at the barbershop instantly came out and I was like, ‘Is there any way somebody could please help me?’ At this point, I’m kind of emotional. “
Barbers at X’perience Barber and Beauty jumped into action.
“When we went out to talk to her, she said she had no one to help her…no one to call,” said barber Kenny Howard Jr. “We see it and we just jumped on it.”
Kenny and coworker Elijah Manuel said they didn’t think twice about coming out to see if they could help the single mom change her tire.
“I just helped her change it and took about 20 minutes or so,” Manuel said. “But it was a good experience because I love helping people. That’s what I like to do. That’s my career. Barbering. I like making people feel good about themselves, so that’s what I wanted to do.”
Baer said the kindness of the two gentlemen to a stranger spoke volumes and lifted her heart, and spare tire as well.
“I just want everybody to know that there’s so much good out there and people don’t acknowledge the good we only talk about the bad, and I just want everyone to know how good Elijah and Kenny was,” she said.
News
Letters: On a Park and Rec director’s retirement, remember that $800,000 Como Pavilion settlement
A lot of money
Frederick Melo, experienced and very competent chronicler of City Council and local government proceedings, in his feature of Monday, Feb. 28, about the retirement of Mike Hahm as Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Saint Paul, conspicuously omitted reference to his Aug. 27, 2014, published report on the City Council that evening voting 5-1 to approve a settlement of $800,000 in response to a lawsuit filed by the former proprietor of Black Bear Crossings on the Lake, the coffee shop in the Como Lakeside Pavilion, who claimed Hahm and Council Member Amy Brendmoen unlawfully orchestrated termination of the shop’s contract with the City to operate on the pavilion site in 2013. The gist of the official City displeasure was that performance of the business reflected poorly when compared to the Sea Salt concessions operating in Minneapolis. The day of the vote, Hahm was reported to be on vacation, while Brendmoen was on a grant-funded tour of Copenhagen.
The lone dissenter on the settlement vote was Council Member Dan Bostrom, who called upon Hahm to resign and voiced his general distaste for details of the episode and the actions of Hahn and Brendmoen in instigating the dispute.
He thought some measure of punishment was warranted. As a City employee at the time, I agreed with him; $800,000 is a lot of public money to lose in the course of your assigned duties. Chris Coleman, as mayor, did not agree.
Hahm is quoted in the current feature as trying to keep “this is for the public” at the front of mind in making decisions. In their frequent walks around the lake, I hope he and the current council president sometimes consider how many decades of trail maintenance $800,000 might have paid for.
Pete Gallagher, Shoreview
Drill, pump, frack
Americans are facing a myriad of financial issues, however, one of them could be resolved in a matter of days. The White House hatred of Donald Trump is apparently more important than is the ability of paying bills by the citizenship.
We don’t have an energy problem, we have a sanity problem. Since we have an abundance, beginning tomorrow drill, pump, frack and be independent of any off-shore source or elected officials.
Jon Swenson, Eagan
Dubious counsel
What’s in a name? Just scrutinize that of an infamous, self-proclaimed Russian mystic and holy man, which means “debauchee” or “ill-mannered child”, who held much influence over the court of Tsar Nicholas II. What you find should come as no surprise.
Louis DiSanto, St. Paul
Make a decision, legislators
Democrats and Republicans … instead of sitting on your hands not being able to get to an agreement on who and how much money should be given to the much deserving and long-waiting front-line workers, here’s a thought … stop talking and start doing. All hospital hands-on workers of the Covid pandemic first (hospital records will show you who worked during this time). Then go on to nursing care facilities. Then go on to police, paramedics and fire. Grocery stores such as Wal-Mart and Target took care of their own (increased hourly rate and bonuses to work). Still money in fund? Distribute when a further agreement can be reached.
You’ve got to start somewhere. Sitting on all this money is doing no one any good. Do more than just show up to a job … do It.
Marjorie Orris, Shoreview
Stifling competition
As the St. Paul Public School District is facing a projected $43 million deficit and an impending teachers union strike, the St. Paul Public Schools Board of Education unanimously voted last week to mandate costly and discriminatory project labor agreements for the district’s taxpayer-funded construction projects, which total nearly $100 million.
At a time when the school district is already facing such challenges, community members, students and families deserve the best possible product at the best possible price. Instead, the school board favors union-only PLAs, which will drive up construction costs by reducing competition and effectively exclude qualified contractors and their skilled employees from building projects paid for by their own tax dollars.
The school board’s vote in favor of these exclusionary PLAs eliminates opportunities and disqualifies 73% of Minnesota’s construction workers who choose not to be in a union. Furthermore, small, local, women- and minority-owned construction businesses and their workers, who traditionally have been underrepresented in building trade unions, are discouraged from competing to rebuild their communities, emboldening the supplier and contracting disparities that the school district’s staff admitted to during last week’s school board meeting.
Taxpayers and St. Paul Public Schools would be best served by adopting inclusive, win-win policies that welcome all of Minnesota’s construction industry to build their schools — not just those with political connections.
Adam Hanson
The writer is chapter president of the Associated Builders and Contractors of MN/ND, Eden Prairie
News
Elderly Farmington man dead in St. Francois County crash
ST. LOUIS–The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that killed an 84-year-old man in St. Francois County Wednesday morning.
Authorities were called to the intersection of US Highway 67 and Hildebrecht Road just before 6 am. The MSHP says Keith Smith, 84, was behind the wheel of a Chevy Monte Carlo that was on Hildebrecht Road and failed to yield to traffic on Highway 67. A Dodge Ram truck heading south on 67 struck the Monte Carlo on the driver’s side.
Smith was pronounced dead a short time later at the scene. An 83-year-old passenger in his vehicle was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur with serious injuries. The driver of the Dodge Ram was not injured.
News
With a mostly barren wide receiver depth chart, Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles faces a challenge to reshape the room
On the final scoring drive of the NFL season, in a Super Bowl-or-bust moment for the Los Angeles Rams, there was little question where the football was headed. Matthew Stafford was not about to go down without feeding his top target. So his eyes went directly to Cooper Kupp.
Cooper Kupp. Cooper Kupp. Cooper Kupp.
In 18 snaps during the 79-yard Lombardi Trophy-clinching touchdown march, Stafford handed the ball to Kupp once and threw his way seven times. They connected on four of those passes, also drew a pivotal pass-interference penalty near the goal line and beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 with a 1-yard touchdown pass with 1 minute, 25 seconds remaining.
That was Kupp’s eighth reception and second touchdown of the game, the moment that earned him Super Bowl MVP honors and capped an extraordinary season during which he compiled 2,425 receiving yards — 1,947 in the regular season and another 478 in four postseason games.
“I knew I was just going to throw the ball to my guy,” Stafford said after the game. “Like always, he made the play.”
It was a reminder that one of the surest ways for a team to lift its quarterback to new heights is to provide him with a top receiver whom he trusts with everything on the line. That lesson wasn’t lost on new Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles, who took mental notes watching Super Bowl LVI last month and now must restock the receiving corps at Halas Hall over the next eight weeks or so.
Poles aims to assemble a collection of pass catchers who can help bring out the best in second-year quarterback Justin Fields. And for those wondering what traits the 36-year-old GM will be seeking, the top line on his checklist is written in Sharpie. Capital letters. Underlined and highlighted.
PLAYMAKER
“We saw that in the Super Bowl,” Poles said Tuesday. “It’s guys who can make plays when their number is called. That’s what we look for. And you can see that on their college tape.”
Much of the Bears’ in-person scouting and video review of the 2022 draft class is complete. But the evaluations continue this week at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis with medical examinations, quick but often informative interviews with prospects and on-field drills. Late Thursday afternoon, 40 receivers are expected to hit the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Poles, coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will be dialed in, trying to identify players who fit what they are looking for and can help Fields become more comfortable and confident.
With the Bears’ first selection coming at No. 39, they can cross their fingers and hope for a couple receivers with first-round talent to slip into Day 2. Might that be Penn State’s Jahan Dotson? Or Alabama’s Jameson Williams? Could there be second- or third-round intrigue in players such as Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore, Alabama’s John Metchie, Purdue’s David Bell or North Dakota State’s Christian Watson?
Perhaps the Bears might try to replicate part of the Bengals’ successful offensive formula by uniting Fields with a college teammate with whom he has established chemistry. To that end, it’s not impossible that Ohio State’s Chris Olave could last until the top part of the second round and potentially reunite with Fields, a scenario the Buckeyes standout considered Wednesday.
“Having Justin as my quarterback in college, I know what he can do on and off the field,” Olave said. “I know how hard he works. We’re very similar in ways. And I feel like we could complement each other well if we do wind up on the same team.”
Fitting the profile
Last month, Eberflus and his coaching staff put together profile tapes for every position group, then met with Poles and his talent evaluation staff to clearly communicate what they want for their systems.
“We sat there for hours,” Eberflus said.
The wish list for receivers?
“You want explosive, athletic ability that can produce chunk plays,” Eberflus said. “If you throw a screen, you want a guy who can take it and go for 15 (yards). Or go all the way.”
Eberflus expressed a desire to find receivers who are “quick, explosive and strong” and willing to contribute as reliable blockers in the running game. He wants a well-rounded group that can threaten defenses both horizontally and vertically.
Added Poles: “Explosive athletic ability is the No. 1 trait.”
For better or worse, the Bears’ 2022 depth chart remains pretty bare. Of the eight receivers currently on the roster, four have contracts that expire March 16: Allen Robinson, Marquise Goodwin, Damiere Byrd and Jakeem Grant. Three others — Dazz Newsome, Nsimba Webster and Isaiah Coulter — spent all or most of last season on the practice squad.
So, yes, Poles and Eberflus understand the urgency to add as much talent and depth to that room as they can via free agency and the draft. That’s critical to giving Fields his best chance at making the significant Year 2 jump the team needs.
“It’s just finding players who fit our scheme that allow us to be balanced,” Poles said. “That’s important. And as I mentioned before, it’s just the playmaker piece. (You want) guys who can make plays.
“For a lot of the really good quarterbacks — especially the young ones — when things go crazy, who can they go to that they trust, is dependable and can make plays?”
‘Hungry to be special’
It was notable that Poles offered unsolicited and effusive praise Tuesday of Darnell Mooney, whom the new regime has identified as an important building block. Poles seemed especially drawn to Mooney’s wiring, his self-starter nature and desire to squeeze the most out of himself.
“He’s hungry to be special,” Poles said. “I’m always looking for guys who are raising their own bar in terms of where they want to go. He wants to be special. You can feel that in him.
“We’ve all been around people who want to be the absolute best they can be, and it’s contagious and it gives you energy. It gives you hope.”
Mooney — who was drafted in the fifth round two years ago — is a nice piece to start with, especially given the natural rapport he and Fields showed last season. But with Robinson likely to leave Chicago for a fresh start elsewhere in two weeks, the Bears will have to be resourceful as they look for more weapons for Fields.
As has been well-documented, the Bears have only five selections in next month’s draft, including just two among the top 125 picks. Salary-cap restraints also might inhibit Poles’ ability to strike big in the early stages of free agency.
That leaves Poles to dive deep into his draft homework and sort through another loaded receiver class for the kind of playmaking forces he’s after.
“They come in all shapes and sizes,” Poles said, referencing Kupp, who came out of the Big Sky Conference at Eastern Washington five years ago, ran a 4.62-second 40-yard dash at his combine workout and was drafted by the Rams in the third round with the No. 69 pick.
It’s also worth noting that Poles witnessed firsthand in Kansas City how Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes utilized a pair of trustworthy go-to studs in wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce to fuel his ascension.
Hill, who’s 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, lasted until the fifth round of the 2016 draft after playing at three colleges and pleading guilty to domestic assault. The 6-5, 256-pound Kelce was a third-round pick out of Cincinnati in 2013. In the Chiefs’ epic divisional-round playoff win over the Buffalo Bills in January, both players came up huge in the final minutes of regulation and overtime.
Hill caught a go-ahead 64-yard touchdown pass with 1:02 remaining. Kelce added the winning 8-yard TD grab in overtime. Sandwiched in between was a tying field-goal drive that featured a 19-yard Mahomes completion to Hill and a 25-yarder to Kelce.
Now Poles will try to find Fields similar kinds of game-winning playmakers. The next two months will be both a challenge and an opportunity.
()
Good Samaritans at Edwardsville barbershop help stranger with flat tire
Letters: On a Park and Rec director’s retirement, remember that $800,000 Como Pavilion settlement
Elderly Farmington man dead in St. Francois County crash
With a mostly barren wide receiver depth chart, Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles faces a challenge to reshape the room
Record-high temps and the return of fish fries have people celebrating
Saquon Barkley’s future with the Giants is still murky after Big Blue released Devontae Booker
Missouri AG Eric Schmitt joins TikTok investigation
After authenticating family heirloom, Minnesotan auctions Amelia Earhart’s flight helmet for $825,000
State leaders announce ‘Missouri stands with Ukraine’ legislation
Minnesota lawmakers reopen debate on banning LGBT ‘conversion therapy’
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
Sundance 2022 ‘Speak No Evil’ Review: Politeness is Deadly In This Danish Slow-Burn Horror
Sainted: Peter the pharmacist, you are a soul worth sainting!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News4 weeks ago
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
Business3 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
-
News3 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response