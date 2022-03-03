Gophers road woes continue in 84-73 loss to Maryland

COLUMBIA, Mo. — One Mizzou student is thousands of miles away from her Ukrainian family. She spends her time watching the news and checking in with her mom and dad, putting school on the back burner.

Irynka Hromotska is a graduate student at the University of Missouri. She came to the United States in August to study photojournalism. Her family is still in Ukraine, and instead of being scared, she said they’re mad.

“This is not a conflict, this is not a crisis, this is a Russian war against Ukraine,” Hromotska said.

She said it’s a war that has been going on for more than just a week.

“My thought on Russia didn’t change all of my life,” For all of my life, we knew what kind of neighbor we have.”

Hromotska is from Lviv, which is about seven hours west of the capital city Kyiv, near the Poland border.



“My father is gathering stuff of the people who are fleeing and then my mother and sister, they are coming to the university where my mom works and they are also helping with sorting stuff,” Hromotska said. “My grandma, she had two people staying over for two days who were also fleeing, she was hosting them. Two of my uncles, they are training in the defense.”

Back at home, she said her partner and all her friends are also volunteering to help the country.

“The first couple of days, there were lines and lines of people just waiting to be accepted for territorial defense,” Hromotska said. “We’re more united than ever and we’re going to stand our ground.”

She said as of Wednesday, there have been explosions near her hometown, but Lviv has not been impacted yet.

“We have shelters that are working, people are using them daily because daily there are air raid sirens,” Hromotska said. “People are ready for anything that can happen.”

When asked why her family remains in Ukraine, Hromotska said they are standing their ground.

“Because it’s our home, why do we have to flee?” Hromotska said. “There are some crazy people trying to come in and they are shelling the civilians. They want to overthrow our government. They want to suppress us.”

Instead of studying, she spends her day reading and watching the news, or checking in with her family.

“Right now, there’s this saying going around everybody in Ukraine that’s like, when we say how are you, it actually means I love you,” Hromotska said. “My biggest wish is that I could be with my family right now.”

During her trip back to Ukraine over Christmas, the thought of Russia invading was constantly on their minds.

“For the past couple of months, there have been talks and talks about how it’s going to escalate and how they’re going to launch the full-fled invasions,” Hromotska said. “There were talks about it going to happen on New Year’s Eve, it’s going to happen on Christmas Eve, so it was really stressful.”

Hromotska said when the attack first started last week, she wanted to buy a plane ticket home, but her family said it would only cause a bigger mess. She said the only way to get home would be to fly to Poland and then take a bus over the border.

This war on Ukraine, she said, makes it’s tough to focus on her schoolwork.

“Just the thought of spending time not thinking about my family, not thinking about what I can do to help, not trying to help but spending it on my homework feels utterly bazaar,” Hromotska said. ”

The 26-year-old Ukrainian said she and her family aren’t afraid. They are frustrated.

“They are not scared, they are mad,” Hromotska said. “The time to be scared already passed, now we’re just mad. We’re going to stand our ground.”

What makes her the maddest, is her younger sister and other children in the country watching the war on Ukraine.

“My younger sister and the kids in my family and kids all around Ukraine are just exposed to that and this messes up their childhood,” Hromotska said.

She said she, her family, and all Ukrainians are forever grateful for the support.

“It was really overwhelming to see the kind of support that the American people provided,” Hromotska said. “The amount of people who have reached out to me is amazing, all my classmates, professors.”

Horomotska said she is supposed to go back to Ukraine after the spring semester is over, but she said that’s up in the air for now.

Mizzou currently has five students on campus from Ukraine. The University said it has reached out to all of them and offered support and resources.