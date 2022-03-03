News
Here’s what Dolphins GM Chris Grier liked about Mike McDaniel, a ‘swagged-out’ coach that was brains behind 49ers’ run game
Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier didn’t know Mike McDaniel that well going into the process that eventually landed McDaniel the head coaching role with the team, but it didn’t take long for Grier and the rest of the organization to become enamored with the idea of him leading the franchise.
McDaniel was an assistant coach that the Dolphins would always hear about around league circles, and there was reported interest in meeting with him about the 2021 offseason’s offensive coordinator vacancy before he was promoted to the same role with the San Francisco 49ers.
When the Dolphins fired former coach Brian Flores on Jan. 10, immediately opening up for interviews that week, Miami had to find out more about this “most swagged-out guy” that Grier kept hearing about, as he said in Wednesday comments from the NFL scouting combine.
“You always kind of appreciated the 49ers, like, ‘Wow, how do these guys keep running the ball?’” said Grier in his first session taking questions from the media since Nov. 3, the day after the trade deadline. “How do they keep doing what they’re doing? And you watch them, and the sum of their parts ended up being better than some individual players — and they have some great individual players.”
The 49ers’ run game spearheaded the offense when San Francisco made a run to the Super Bowl in 2019, and then again when the 49ers reached the NFC Championship Game and lost to the eventual Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams this postseason. Before the promotion to coordinator in 2021, McDaniel was the run game coordinator from 2018 to 2020 and had the “run game specialist” title in 2017, coming over from the Atlanta Falcons’ staff with Kyle Shanahan going from Falcons offensive coordinator to San Francisco coach.
“Everyone was always saying he was kind of the brains behind everything going on,” said Grier, while making sure not to discredit Shanahan with that sentiment.
The Dolphins included him among seven known candidates they met with in a first round of interviews, but even then there were reservations around the league Grier would he of about whether his style could lead a franchise, given his unconventional appearance for a head coach.
Any concerns there could have been were quickly erased once that initial interview took place, eventually leading to McDaniel being one of two finalists once a third, Brian Daboll, took the job with the New York Giants.
“How he looks, you don’t think that he can connect with people like that. But then, he’s just got this way and personality of dealing with people,” Grier said. “When I got to know him and being around him, it was really interesting. He told us from Day 1 in the interview this was his dream opportunity and had been waiting for someone, I guess, to acknowledge him for all the hard work he’s done.”
Of all the young wiz-kid assistants on the tree of Mike and Kyle Shanahan, McDaniel had watched his peers become head coaches: the Rams’ Sean McVay, Green Bay Packers’ Matt LaFleur and Kyle Shanahan himself.
“He made no bones about he wanted the job,” Grier recalled. “He thought it was a great fit for him and everything. And so, as I got to know him more, I became more excited as we spent more time with him.”
Grier and the Dolphins pulled a 180 in the demeanor of their new coach after Flores was a strict, hard-nosed, intense personality. McDaniel is jovial. He enjoys expressing himself. He freely jokes and kids, while maintaining a serious approach to the football side of things.
But Grier, even after owner Steve Ross noted Flores’ lack of communication and collaboration as reasons for firing him, said he didn’t necessarily enter the coaching search looking for certain characteristics, even if they did happen to counter Flores’ traits.
McDaniel also ended up winning the job over more than just fellow finalist Kellen Moore, who remains Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator, or the other known candidates: Daboll, Dan Quinn, Leslie Frazier, Vance Joseph and Thomas Brown.
“I talked to some guys that you guys didn’t even know we talked about that were interested, very interested, in the job,” Grier said of the process.
Grier indicated that McDaniel was a popular choice around the league with other general managers that already have head coaches and would’ve considered McDaniel next time they had an opening. They would tell him, “You got my guy.”
Now, the hope is McDaniel can replicate the success others on his same tree, like Shanahan, McVay and LaFleur have had, but he brings his own unique way to it.
“He’s his own guy,” Grier said. “I think if you talk to him, he has his own thoughts and beliefs. And I think they’re all from that same tree and have some of the same kind of philosophies on stuff, but even some of the stuff he’s talked about doing now is so outside the box.”
Pentair to acquire Manitowoc Ice in $1.6 billion deal
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Pentair, a leading water treatment company, plans to acquire a Wisconsin manufacturer of commercial ice machines for $1.6 billion.
Pentair, headquartered in London and managed out of Golden Valley, Minnesota, has a definitive agreement to buy Manitowoc Ice, based in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
“We expect this strategic acquisition to be a game changer for our commercial water solutions platform,” John Stauch, Pentair’s chief executive, said in a statement Thursday.
Manitowoc Ice is a subsidiary of Wellbit Inc., a Florida-based maker of commercial food-service equipment.
With plants in Wisconsin, Mexico and China, Manitowoc Ice employs 800 people and manufactures about 200 models of commercial ice-making machines used in a variety of food service and industrial settings.
In 2021, Manitowoc Ice had revenue of $308 million with healthy profit margins.
“With the addition of Manitowoc Ice, we expect Pentair will have the opportunity to bring to our customers a total water management solution that optimizes complementary portfolios through a large installed customer base in foodservice,” Stauch said.
Pentair will get about $220 million in tax benefits from the deal that will help offset the overall purchase price. The company said it will issue new investment grade debt to help pay for the deal that is expected to close in the second quarter.
Shipwreck discovered in Lake Superior, 131 years later
DEER PARK, Mich. — A ship carrying a load of coal when it sank in a storm in 1891 has been discovered in Lake Superior off Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
The Atlanta is well-preserved in the extremely cold lake, the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society said Thursday.
The shipwreck group posted photos and video with the name of the ship clearly visible at a depth of more than 600 feet, roughly 35 miles off Deer Park, Michigan.
“It is truly ornate and still beautiful after 130 years on the bottom of Lake Superior,” said Bruce Lynn, executive director of the shipwreck society.
The group said sonar technology had a critical role in locating the Atlanta.
The ship, which had its sails down, was being towed by another vessel when the line snapped during a storm, according to the group. Crew members got into a lifeboat, though only two survived when that boat overturned.
Purdue Pharma, US states agree to new opioid settlement
By GEOFF MULVIHILL and JOHN SEEWER
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma reached a settlement Thursday over its role in the nation’s deadly opioid crisis that includes virtually all U.S. states and thousands of local governments, with the Sackler family members who own the company boosting their cash contribution to as much as $6 billion.
The deal follows an earlier settlement that had been appealed by eight states and the District of Columbia. They agreed to sign on after the Sacklers kicked in more cash — including a portion that just those jurisdictions would control — and accepted other terms, including apologizing. In exchange, the family would be protected from civil lawsuits.
In all, the plan could be more than $10 billion over time. It calls for members of the Sackler family to give up control of the Stamford, Connecticut-based company so it can be turned into a new entity with profits used to fight the crisis.
An apology is something Sackler family members have not unequivocally offered in the past. And victims are to have a forum, by videoconference, in court to address Sackler family members — something they have not been able to do in a public setting.
The settlement, outlined in a report filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, New York, still must be approved by a judge.
“The Sackler families are pleased to have reached a settlement with additional states that will allow very substantial additional resources to reach people and communities in need,” the apology reads. “The families have consistently affirmed that settlement is by far the best way to help solve a serious and complex public health crisis. While the families have acted lawfully in all respects, they sincerely regret that OxyContin, a prescription medicine that continues to help people suffering from chronic pain, unexpectedly became part of an opioid crisis that has brought grief and loss to far too many families and communities.”
The new plan was hammered out with attorneys general from the eight states and D.C. who had opposed the earlier one, arguing that it did not properly hold Sackler family members accountable.
Families of overdose victims see the settlement in different ways.
For Suzanne Domagala, of Millville, Delaware, even a modest payout to victims from the Sackler family is important, though she is still upset that the wealthy family is getting protection from lawsuits.
Domagala’s son Zach, a Marine Corps reservist, became addicted after injuring his shoulder during boot camp. When he died in 2017, she said, she didn’t have the money to bury him, and it took a few years before she could afford a headstone.
“That’s why when you’re looking at the costs of these things, money is such a trivial thing,” she said, “but it’s the only way to exact any justice.”
Ed Bisch, whose 18-year-old son died of an overdose 20 years ago, is glad states pushed Sackler family members to pay more but still called the settlement “a horrible deal” because so many parents who buried loved ones won’t see money — and the Sacklers will still be wealthy and free.
“Guess what? They still made billions and billions of dollars,” he said. “Without any jail time, where is the deterrent? We’ve lost two generations to their greed.”
The deal would not shield members of the family from criminal charges — though there’s no indication any are forthcoming.
Individual victims and their survivors are to share a $750 million fund, a key provision not found in other opioid settlements. About 149,000 people made claims in advance and could qualify for shares from the fund; others with opioid use disorder and the survivors of those who died are shut out.
That amount is unchanged in the new plan, but states will be able to create funds they can use to compensate victims beyond that, if they choose.
Other new provisions include an agreement from Sackler family members that they won’t fight when institutions attempt to take the names off of buildings that were funded with the family’s support. And additional company documents are to be made public.
Most of the the money is to flow to state and local governments, Native American tribes and some hospitals, with the requirement that it be used to battle an opioid crisis that has been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. over the past two decades.
“We’re pleased with the settlement achieved in mediation, under which all of the additional settlement funds will be used for opioid abatement programs, overdose rescue medicines, and victims,” Purdue said in a statement. “With this mediation result, we continue on track to proceed through the appeals process on an expedited schedule, and we hope to swiftly deliver these resources.”
Kentucky and Oklahoma are not part of the deal because they both reached previous settlements with Purdue.
Purdue, the originator of time-release versions of powerful prescription painkillers, is the highest-profile company out of many that have faced lawsuits over the crisis. It has twice pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to its business practices around OxyContin.
The latest announcement follows another landmark settlement late last week, when drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three distributors finalized a settlement that will send $26 billion over time to virtually every state and local governments throughout the U.S.
If the latest Purdue deal wins approval, the two settlements will give local communities that have been devastated by opioid addiction a significant boost to help them combat the epidemic.
There are two key differences between the the latest Purdue settlement and the previous one struck last year. The Sacklers’ cash contribution has gone up by at least $1.2 billion, and state attorneys general and the District of Columbia have now agreed.
As recently as Feb. 18, a mediator said a small but unspecified number of states were still holding out.
Last year, the eight states — California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington — and D.C. refused to sign on, and then most of them appealed after the deal was approved by the bankruptcy judge.
In December, a U.S. district judge sided with the nine holdouts. The judge, Colleen McMahon, rejected the settlement with a finding that bankruptcy judges lack the authority to grant legal protection to people who don’t themselves file for bankruptcy when some parties disagree.
Purdue appealed that decision, which, if left standing, could have scuttled a common method of reaching settlements in sweeping, complicated lawsuits.
Meanwhile, U.S Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain, who had approved the earlier plan, ordered the parties into mediation and on several occasions gave them more time to hammer out a deal.
The new plan still requires Drain’s approval. Appeals related to the previous version of the plan could continue moving through the court system.
In a separate push to hold the Sacklers accountable for the opioid crisis, a group of seven U.S. senators, all Democrats, wrote the U.S. Department of Justice in February asking prosecutors to consider criminal charges against family members.
