Jan. 6 panel claims Trump ‘engaged in criminal conspiracy’
(The Hill) – Former President Trump may have committed a crime in his effort to keep the 2020 presidential election results from being certified, the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol said in a court filing Wednesday evening.
The development came in the committee’s legal battle to compel documents from John Eastman, the lawyer charged with drafting the strategy for the Jan. 6 certification.
The panel said that Trump and Eastman had worked together to try to convince then-Vice President Mike Pence to obstruct Congress’s certification of the Electoral College votes.
“Had this effort succeeded, the electoral count would have been obstructed, impeded, influenced, and (at the very least) delayed, all without any genuine legal justification and based on the false pretense that the election had been stolen. There is no genuine question that the President and Plaintiff attempted to accomplish this specific illegal result,” the committee wrote in its filing.
The committee also claims it “has a good-faith basis for concluding that the President and members of his Campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States.”
A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The accusations are the most serious that the committee has leveled against Trump so far. The allegations filed on Wednesday are not formal charges nor do they indicate that the former president could face a criminal prosecution, but they signal that the committee has set its sights at the highest levels in probing what led up to the Capitol riot.
The filing came in response to Eastman’s lawsuit seeking to block the committee’s subpoena for his private communications, which he has argued are privileged, in part because of his legal work on behalf of the former president.
But the committee argues that Eastman, an attorney for the Trump campaign, may not claim his conversations with the former president are covered by attorney-client privilege, partly because legal advice rendered with the intention of committing a crime is not protected.
Their filing on Wednesday asked the judge to review requested records personally in order to determine whether they fall under the crime-fraud exception to attorney-client privilege.
“The Select Committee’s brief refutes on numerous grounds the privilege claims Dr. Eastman has made to try to keep hidden records critical to our investigation. The Select Committee is not conducting a criminal investigation. But, as the judge noted at a previous hearing, Dr. Eastman’s privilege claims raise the question whether the crime-fraud exception to the attorney-client privilege applies in this situation,” Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a statement.
“We believe evidence in our possession justifies review of these documents under this exception in camera. The facts we’ve gathered strongly suggest that Dr. Eastman’s emails may show that he helped Donald Trump advance a corrupt scheme to obstruct the counting of electoral college ballots and a conspiracy to impede the transfer of power.”
While the committee does not have prosecution power, it’s planning to release a report of its findings, which could be formally referred to the Justice Department, which could then weigh whether to pursue any charges.
But the extraordinary accusation indicates the breadth of evidence that the committee has obtained in its investigation into the riot at the Capitol and the events leading to it.
The filing includes depositions with a number of high-ranking former Trump officials, including those who worked for Pence, like his national security advisor Keith Kellogg and Pence’s White House counsel Greg Jacob, who opposed plans to have Pence buck his ceremonial duties to certify the election results.
The documents also include heated emails between Eastman and Jacob, who criticized him for forwarding legal advice that “functioned as a serpent in the ear of the President of the United States.”
“Respectfully it was gravely, gravely irresponsible for you to entice the President with an academic theory that had no legal viability, and that you well know would lose before any judge who decided the case,” Jacob wrote.
In an earlier email, Jacob wrote he did not believe “there is a single justice on the United States Supreme Court” who is as “broad minded” as Eastman, saying his plan didn’t fit within “every legal trail placed before me.”
It also includes a transcript of the deposition with Eastman, during which he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination 146 times. He has also been ordered by the court to review 1,500 of his emails a day for content that might be covered by executive privilege.
It’s still unclear how the judge in the case will rule on Eastman’s privilege claims. A hearing for the case is scheduled for Tuesday.
Eastman’s attorney did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Jan. 6 panel claims Trump engaged in ‘criminal conspiracy’
By ERIC TUCKER, FARNOUSH AMIRI and MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection said Wednesday night that its evidence shows former President Donald Trump and his associates engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election, spread false information about it and pressured state officials to overturn the results.
The committee made the claims in a filing in response to a lawsuit by Trump adviser John Eastman. Eastman, a lawyer who was consulting with Trump as he attempted to overturn the election, is trying to withhold documents from the committee as it investigates the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. The committee argued there is a legal exception allowing the disclosure of communications regarding ongoing or future crimes.
“The Select Committee also has a good-faith basis for concluding that the President and members of his Campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States,” the committee wrote in a filing submitted in U.S. District Court in the Central District of California.
The 221-page filing marks the committee’s most formal effort to link the former president to a federal crime, though the actual import of the filing is not clear since lawmakers do not have the power to bring charges on their own and can only make a referral to the Justice Department. The department has been investigating last year’s riot, but has not given any indication that it is considering seeking charges against Trump.
The brief filed Wednesday was in an effort by the committee to refute attorney-client privilege claims made by Eastman in order to withhold records from congressional investigators.
“The Select Committee is not conducting a criminal investigation,” Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, said in a statement. “But, as the judge noted at a previous hearing, Dr. Eastman’s privilege claims raise the question whether the crime-fraud exception to the attorney-client privilege applies in this situation.”
The filing also details exhibits from the committee’s interviews with several top Trump aides and even former Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short.
The committee also said it found evidence that Trump sought to obstruct an official proceeding — in this case, the certification of the results — by trying to strongarm Pence to delay the proceedings so there would be additional time to “manipulate” the results.
“The evidence supports an inference that President Trump and members of his campaign knew he had not won enough legitimate state electoral votes to be declared the winner of the 2020 Presidential election during the January 6 Joint Session of Congress, but the President nevertheless sought to use the Vice President to manipulate the results in his favor,” the filing states.
Mizzou student from Ukraine: ‘I wish I could be with my family right now’
COLUMBIA, Mo. — One Mizzou student is thousands of miles away from her Ukrainian family. She spends her time watching the news and checking in with her mom and dad, putting school on the back burner.
Irynka Hromotska is a graduate student at the University of Missouri. She came to the United States in August to study photojournalism. Her family is still in Ukraine, and instead of being scared, she said they’re mad.
“This is not a conflict, this is not a crisis, this is a Russian war against Ukraine,” Hromotska said.
She said it’s a war that has been going on for more than just a week.
“My thought on Russia didn’t change all of my life,” For all of my life, we knew what kind of neighbor we have.”
Hromotska is from Lviv, which is about seven hours west of the capital city Kyiv, near the Poland border.
“My father is gathering stuff of the people who are fleeing and then my mother and sister, they are coming to the university where my mom works and they are also helping with sorting stuff,” Hromotska said. “My grandma, she had two people staying over for two days who were also fleeing, she was hosting them. Two of my uncles, they are training in the defense.”
Back at home, she said her partner and all her friends are also volunteering to help the country.
“The first couple of days, there were lines and lines of people just waiting to be accepted for territorial defense,” Hromotska said. “We’re more united than ever and we’re going to stand our ground.”
She said as of Wednesday, there have been explosions near her hometown, but Lviv has not been impacted yet.
“We have shelters that are working, people are using them daily because daily there are air raid sirens,” Hromotska said. “People are ready for anything that can happen.”
When asked why her family remains in Ukraine, Hromotska said they are standing their ground.
“Because it’s our home, why do we have to flee?” Hromotska said. “There are some crazy people trying to come in and they are shelling the civilians. They want to overthrow our government. They want to suppress us.”
Instead of studying, she spends her day reading and watching the news, or checking in with her family.
“Right now, there’s this saying going around everybody in Ukraine that’s like, when we say how are you, it actually means I love you,” Hromotska said. “My biggest wish is that I could be with my family right now.”
During her trip back to Ukraine over Christmas, the thought of Russia invading was constantly on their minds.
“For the past couple of months, there have been talks and talks about how it’s going to escalate and how they’re going to launch the full-fled invasions,” Hromotska said. “There were talks about it going to happen on New Year’s Eve, it’s going to happen on Christmas Eve, so it was really stressful.”
Hromotska said when the attack first started last week, she wanted to buy a plane ticket home, but her family said it would only cause a bigger mess. She said the only way to get home would be to fly to Poland and then take a bus over the border.
This war on Ukraine, she said, makes it’s tough to focus on her schoolwork.
“Just the thought of spending time not thinking about my family, not thinking about what I can do to help, not trying to help but spending it on my homework feels utterly bazaar,” Hromotska said. ”
The 26-year-old Ukrainian said she and her family aren’t afraid. They are frustrated.
“They are not scared, they are mad,” Hromotska said. “The time to be scared already passed, now we’re just mad. We’re going to stand our ground.”
What makes her the maddest, is her younger sister and other children in the country watching the war on Ukraine.
“My younger sister and the kids in my family and kids all around Ukraine are just exposed to that and this messes up their childhood,” Hromotska said.
She said she, her family, and all Ukrainians are forever grateful for the support.
“It was really overwhelming to see the kind of support that the American people provided,” Hromotska said. “The amount of people who have reached out to me is amazing, all my classmates, professors.”
Horomotska said she is supposed to go back to Ukraine after the spring semester is over, but she said that’s up in the air for now.
Mizzou currently has five students on campus from Ukraine. The University said it has reached out to all of them and offered support and resources.
Food service workers at Minneapolis Public Schools vote to authorize strike
Unionized food service workers at Minneapolis Public Schools voted Wednesday to authorize a strike.
The strike authorization garnered 98.5 percent support from the food service employees, who have been working under an expired contract for two years, according to statement issued by SEIU Local 284, which represents them.
The move comes as teachers in the Minneapolis and St. Paul school districts are also preparing to strike. The unions representing educators in both districts gave notice Feb. 23 that they intend to strike on March 8 if they do not reach agreements with district officials.
The Minneapolis food service workers would also have to file a 10-day intent-to-strike notice before beginning a work stoppage.
The workers, who serve meals to Minneapolis Public Schools students, make between $10,000 and $28,000 working 30-35 hours a week during the school year, their news release said. The union has proposed an annual wage increase of $1 an hour each year of the new contract.
