News

Missouri, Illinois join probe into TikTok's 'physical and mental health harms'

Published

53 seconds ago

on

Missouri, Illinois join probe into TikTok's 'physical and mental health harms'
ST. LOUIS — There are one billion users on the app TikTok and it raked in 4.6 billion dollars in revenue in 2021. On Wednesday, Missouri and Illinois’ attorney generals announced they are joining in on a bipartisan nationwide investigation into TikTok.

According to a release sent from the Missouri Office of the Attorney General, the investigation will look into TikTok reportedly, “providing and promoting its social media platform to children and young adults while use is associated with physical and mental health harms.

“Attorneys General nationwide are examining whether the company violated state consumer protection laws that put the public at risk,” the release stated.

Shannon Paddock, who spoke with FOX 2 last week after a family member was cyberbullied on TikTok, said the investigation is giving her hope for change.

“When I first found out I was a little shocked, and then I was super excited. I thought finally something is happening,” Paddock said. “It is a relief, but I also feel like this is just the beginning.”

Paddock said despite several users reporting a video cyberbullying a Wentzville Middle School student, TikTok did not take down the video until FOX 2 contacted the media department. It was a similar story regarding a video using a Parkway School District school logo the week prior.

The Illinois Attorney General said the investigation will also “evaluate the harms TikTok usage causes to young users and what the company knew about those harms.” 

“I really hope that all social media platforms, not just TikTok can be held accountable for what they are doing,” Paddock said.  “We shouldn’t wait for times like this where we are reactive. We need to be proactive with these things and have change, regulations, laws, these kinds of things so the social media platforms can be set up to protect our children.”

Tina Meier also knows the pain of cyberbullying hitting a family firsthand.

“My daughter Megan was 13 years old and in 2006, she took her own life after a woman down the street pretended to be a boy on myspace, it was a cyberbullying hoax,” she said.

Meier started a foundation in 2007 in her daughter’s honor to put an end to bullying, cyberbullying, and suicide.

She said she is also glad to see the investigation announcement and said it is never too late for change.

“My hope is that with more states coming together it really makes an impact,” Meier said. “My hope is that they make sure there’s stricter access when they are younger, and making sure looking at likes and comments, that they are monitoring them.”  

Meier and Paddock both want social media apps to have stricter access for younger kids and give parents, law enforcement, and schools the ability to shut down harmful accounts quickly.

“As a parent when you have a child who is sitting at home, sobbing because something is on social media,” Meier said. “And every single notification that happens destroys that child even more and as a parent, you feel helpless.”

“TikTok can be a leader. They have the opportunity,” Paddock said.

