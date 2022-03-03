News
Mizzou student from Ukraine: ‘I wish I could be with my family right now’
COLUMBIA, Mo. — One Mizzou student is thousands of miles away from her Ukrainian family. She spends her time watching the news and checking in with her mom and dad, putting school on the back burner.
Irynka Hromotska is a graduate student at the University of Missouri. She came to the United States in August to study photojournalism. Her family is still in Ukraine, and instead of being scared, she said they’re mad.
“This is not a conflict, this is not a crisis, this is a Russian war against Ukraine,” Hromotska said.
She said it’s a war that has been going on for more than just a week.
“My thought on Russia didn’t change all of my life,” For all of my life, we knew what kind of neighbor we have.”
Hromotska is from Lviv, which is about seven hours west of the capital city Kyiv, near the Poland border.
“My father is gathering stuff of the people who are fleeing and then my mother and sister, they are coming to the university where my mom works and they are also helping with sorting stuff,” Hromotska said. “My grandma, she had two people staying over for two days who were also fleeing, she was hosting them. Two of my uncles, they are training in the defense.”
Back at home, she said her partner and all her friends are also volunteering to help the country.
“The first couple of days, there were lines and lines of people just waiting to be accepted for territorial defense,” Hromotska said. “We’re more united than ever and we’re going to stand our ground.”
She said as of Wednesday, there have been explosions near her hometown, but Lviv has not been impacted yet.
“We have shelters that are working, people are using them daily because daily there are air raid sirens,” Hromotska said. “People are ready for anything that can happen.”
When asked why her family remains in Ukraine, Hromotska said they are standing their ground.
“Because it’s our home, why do we have to flee?” Hromotska said. “There are some crazy people trying to come in and they are shelling the civilians. They want to overthrow our government. They want to suppress us.”
Instead of studying, she spends her day reading and watching the news, or checking in with her family.
“Right now, there’s this saying going around everybody in Ukraine that’s like, when we say how are you, it actually means I love you,” Hromotska said. “My biggest wish is that I could be with my family right now.”
During her trip back to Ukraine over Christmas, the thought of Russia invading was constantly on their minds.
“For the past couple of months, there have been talks and talks about how it’s going to escalate and how they’re going to launch the full-fled invasions,” Hromotska said. “There were talks about it going to happen on New Year’s Eve, it’s going to happen on Christmas Eve, so it was really stressful.”
Hromotska said when the attack first started last week, she wanted to buy a plane ticket home, but her family said it would only cause a bigger mess. She said the only way to get home would be to fly to Poland and then take a bus over the border.
This war on Ukraine, she said, makes it’s tough to focus on her schoolwork.
“Just the thought of spending time not thinking about my family, not thinking about what I can do to help, not trying to help but spending it on my homework feels utterly bazaar,” Hromotska said. ”
The 26-year-old Ukrainian said she and her family aren’t afraid. They are frustrated.
“They are not scared, they are mad,” Hromotska said. “The time to be scared already passed, now we’re just mad. We’re going to stand our ground.”
What makes her the maddest, is her younger sister and other children in the country watching the war on Ukraine.
“My younger sister and the kids in my family and kids all around Ukraine are just exposed to that and this messes up their childhood,” Hromotska said.
She said she, her family, and all Ukrainians are forever grateful for the support.
“It was really overwhelming to see the kind of support that the American people provided,” Hromotska said. “The amount of people who have reached out to me is amazing, all my classmates, professors.”
Horomotska said she is supposed to go back to Ukraine after the spring semester is over, but she said that’s up in the air for now.
Mizzou currently has five students on campus from Ukraine. The University said it has reached out to all of them and offered support and resources.
Food service workers at Minneapolis Public Schools vote to authorize strike
Unionized food service workers at Minneapolis Public Schools voted Wednesday to authorize a strike.
The strike authorization garnered 98.5 percent support from the food service employees, who have been working under an expired contract for two years, according to statement issued by SEIU Local 284, which represents them.
The move comes as teachers in the Minneapolis and St. Paul school districts are also preparing to strike. The unions representing educators in both districts gave notice Feb. 23 that they intend to strike on March 8 if they do not reach agreements with district officials.
The Minneapolis food service workers would also have to file a 10-day intent-to-strike notice before beginning a work stoppage.
The workers, who serve meals to Minneapolis Public Schools students, make between $10,000 and $28,000 working 30-35 hours a week during the school year, their news release said. The union has proposed an annual wage increase of $1 an hour each year of the new contract.
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
By JIM HEINTZ, YURAS KARMANAU, VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DASHA LITVINOVA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The number of people sent fleeing Ukraine by Russia’s invasion topped 1 million on Wednesday, the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations said, as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city, Kharkiv, and laid siege to two strategic seaports.
The tally from the U.N. refugee agency released to The Associated Press amounts to more than 2 percent of Ukraine’s population being forced out of the country in less than a week. The mass evacuation could be seen in Kharkiv, where residents desperate to get away from falling shells and bombs crowded the city’s train station and tried to press onto trains, not always knowing where they were headed.
In a videotaped address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to keep up the resistance. He vowed that the invaders would have “not one quiet moment” and described Russian soldiers as “confused children who have been used.”
Moscow’s isolation deepened, meanwhile, when most of the world lined up against it at the United Nations to demand it withdraw from Ukraine. And the prosecutor for the International Criminal Court opened an investigation into possible war crimes.
With fighting going on on multiple fronts across the country, Britain’s Defense Ministry said Mariupol, a large city on the Azov Sea, was encircled by Russian forces, while the status of another vital port, Kherson, a Black Sea shipbuilding city of 280,000, remained unclear.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces claimed to have taken complete control of Kherson, which would make it the biggest city to fall yet in the invasion. But a senior U.S. defense official disputed that.
“Our view is that Kherson is very much a contested city,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Zelenskyy’s office told The Associated Press that it could not comment on the situation in Kherson while the fighting was still going on.
But the mayor of Kherson, Igor Kolykhaev, said Russian soldiers were in the city and came to the city administration building. He said he asked them not to shoot civilians and to allow crews to gather up the bodies from the streets.
“I simply asked them not to shoot at people,” he said in a statement. “We don’t have any Ukrainian forces in the city, only civilians and people here who want to LIVE.”
Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said the attacks there had been relentless.
“We cannot even take the wounded from the streets, from houses and apartments today, since the shelling does not stop,” he was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying.
Russia reported its military casualties for the first time since the invasion began last week, saying nearly 500 of its troops have been killed and almost 1,600 wounded. Ukraine did not disclose its own military losses but said more than 2,000 civilians have died, a claim that could not be independently verified.
In a video address to the nation early Thursday, Zelenskyy praised his country’s resistance.
“We are a people who in a week have destroyed the plans of the enemy,” he said. “They will have no peace here. They will have no food. They will have here not one quiet moment.”
He said the fighting is taking a toll on the morale of Russian soldiers, who “go into grocery stores and try to find something to eat.”
“These are not warriors of a superpower,” he said. “These are confused children who have been used.”
Meanwhile, the senior U.S. defense official said an immense column of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles appeared to be stalled roughly 25 kilometers (16 miles) from Kyiv and had made no real progress in the last couple of days.
The convoy, which earlier in the week had seemed poised to launch an assault on the capital, has been plagued with fuel and food shortages and has faced fierce Ukrainian resistance, the official said.
On the far edges of Kyiv, volunteer fighters well into their 60s manned a checkpoint to try to block the Russian advance.
“In my old age, I had to take up arms,” said Andrey Goncharuk, 68. He said the fighters needed more weapons, but “we’ll kill the enemy and take their weapons.”
Around Ukraine, others crowded into train stations, carrying children wrapped in blankets and dragging wheeled suitcases into new lives as refugees. Shabia Mantoo, a spokesperson for the refugee agency known as UNHCR, said Wednesday that “at this rate” the exodus from Ukraine could make it the source of “the biggest refugee crisis this century.”
A large explosion shook central Kyiv on Wednesday night in what the president’s office said was a missile strike near the capital city’s southern railway station. There was no immediate word on any deaths or injuries. Thousands of Ukrainians have been fleeing the city through the sprawling railway complex.
Russian forces pounded Kharkiv, Ukraine’s biggest city after Kyiv, with about 1.5 million people, in another round of aerial attacks that shattered buildings and lit up the skyline with flames. At least 21 people were killed and 112 injured over the past day, said Oleg Sinehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional administration.
Several Russian planes were shot down over Kharkiv, according to Oleksiy Arestovich, a top adviser to Zelenskyy.
“Kharkiv today is the Stalingrad of the 21st century,” Arestovich said, invoking what is considered one of the most heroic episodes in Russian history, the five-month defense of the city from the Nazis during World War II.
From his basement bunker, Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov told the BBC: “The city is united and we shall stand fast.’
Russian attacks, many with missiles, blew the roof off Kharkiv’s five-story regional police building and set the top floor on fire, and also hit the intelligence headquarters and a university building, according to officials and videos and photos released by Ukraine’s State Emergency Service. Officials said residential buildings were also hit, but gave no details.
The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency warned that the fighting poses a danger to Ukraine’s 15 nuclear reactors.
Rafael Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency noted that the war is “the first time a military conflict is happening amid the facilities of a large, established nuclear power program,” and he said he is “gravely concerned.”
Russia already has seized control of the decommissioned Chernobyl power plant, the scene in 1986 of the world’s worst nuclear disaster.
In New York, the U.N. General Assembly voted to demand that Russia stop its offensive and immediately withdraw all troops, with world powers and tiny island states alike condemning Moscow. The vote was 141 to 5, with 35 abstentions.
Assembly resolutions aren’t legally binding but can reflect and influence world opinion.
The vote came after the 193-member assembly convened its first emergency session since 1997. The only countries to vote with Russia were Belarus, Syria, North Korea and Eritrea. Cuba spoke in Moscow’s defense but ultimately abstained.
Ukraine’s U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said Russian forces “have come to the Ukrainian soil, not only to kill some of us … they have come to deprive Ukraine of the very right to exist.” He added: ”The crimes are so barbaric that it is difficult to comprehend.”
Russia ramped up its rhetoric. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reminded the world about the country’s vast nuclear arsenal when he said in an interview with Al-Jazeera that “a third world war could only be nuclear.”
In the northern city of Chernihiv, two cruise missiles hit a hospital, according to the Ukrainian UNIAN news agency, which quoted the health administration chief, Serhiy Pivovar, as saying authorities were working to determine the casualty toll.
In other developments:
— A second round of talks aimed at ending the fighting was expected Thursday, but there appeared to be little common ground between the two sides.
— The price of oil continued to soar, reaching $112 per barrel, the highest since 2014.
— Russia found itself even more isolated economically as Airbus and Boeing said they would cut off spare parts and technical support to the country’s airlines, a major blow. Airbus and Boeing jets account for the vast majority or Russia’s passenger fleet.
___
Isachenkov and Litvinova reported from Moscow; Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Edith M. Lederer and Jennifer Peltz at the United Nations; Mstyslav Chernov in Mariupol, Ukraine; Sergei Grits in Odesa, Ukraine; Jamey Keaten in Geneva; Robert Burns and Eric Tucker in Washington; Francesca Ebel, Josef Federman and Andrew Drake in Kyiv; and other AP journalists from around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at
Community helping victims after house explosion caught on cam in O’Fallon, Missouri
O’FALLON, Mo. — The city of O’Fallon, Missouri, is demanding answers about a gas explosion that leveled one house and damaged multiple neighboring homes.
Investigators are working to find the exact trigger of the blast.
Firefighters were called here to millers court Tuesday morning around 10:30 after a contractor hit a gas line. The house was destroyed. Residents said they are grateful everyone made it out alive.
Kenneth Stout lives right next door. His surveillance cameras captured the explosion. His family made it out of their home just minutes before the neighbor’s house was leveled.
“They quickly pulled my meter and in between doing that, I was getting ready to go to my neighbors’ house and it blows up four minutes,” said Stout.
Spire said a contractor company called Gateway Fiber hit a gas line beside the home that was destroyed. Several others were damaged. It’s unclear if the company had a dig rite.
OSHA crews were on the scene trying to piece together what happened and determine if any employees were exposed to a hazardous situation.
“People were leaving their house evacuating while our crew was on the scene with Spire is when the house exploded,” said Assistant Fire Chief Andy Parrish.
O’Fallon has made the company stop all work in the area and is making them submit documentation on the incident. Officials said this is the second time Gateway Fiber has hit a gas line in the past two weeks.
Following the incident Tuesday, the company reached out to the city and said they were voluntarily suspending all work within the City of O’Fallon.
Meantime, staff members of the Little Learners of O’Fallon created a GoFundMe page to help the homeowner who has been a daycare teacher for years.
“We work with her. She is fantastic, and the way everybody is coming together, it’s amazing. I have never seen anything like it personally, and seeing everybody jump ahead to see what they can do to help is fantastic,” said Shayla Jackson.
While on the scene, the O’Fallon Professional Firefighters presented a check for a family who had nothing left but the clothes on their backs.
For more information about the GoFundMe, visit:
