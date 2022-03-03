MN House GOP rolls out public safety, crime priorities

Minnesota House Republicans on Tuesday outlined their public safety priorities for the legislative session, with proposals including a push to recruit more officers, sentencing reforms and boosting penalties for repeat criminals.

A set of Republican-introduced bills would establish carjacking as a specific criminal offense, increase sentences for repeat offenders and require electronic home monitoring for people released from custody without bail. The Republican-controlled Senate is moving a similar set of bills forward.

“We believe this shouldn’t be a partisan issue, if criminals break the law they should be held accountable, especially if it’s violent crime against other Minnesotans,” said House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, at a Tuesday news conference explaining his caucus’ public safety proposals.

Stiffening penalties makes up one part of what Daudt called a three-pronged approach. Bills would also appropriate $21.5 million for various recruitment and equipment-related expenses across the state.

Equipment spending includes $15 million for body cameras and $2 million for the ShotSpotters gunshot detection system in Ramsey County. Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, told reporters that the smaller law enforcement agencies would be the priority for the millions in body camera grants.

“These are the agencies that are struggling to afford the costs of the systems,” he said. “We want to help them have the money to do the storage and properly handle the evidence from the body cameras once it’s produced.”

Recruitment spending would include $2.5 million in education reimbursement for officers who stay on the job for a year in Minnesota and $1 million to attract new officers through the Pathways to Policing program, a route for nontraditional candidates.

The criminal justice system proposals include requiring county attorneys to file felony charges if probable cause is present and report on cases with dropped charges. Republicans are also pushing for unenforced minimum sentences for gun-related crimes to be posted on the sentencing guidelines website. Additionally, they want to put control of sentencing guidelines in the hands of the Legislature instead of the guidelines commission.

Both Democrats and Republicans in the Legislature have stated a commitment to improving public safety this session in the face of rising crime. Violent crime increased by 17% in Minnesota in 2020 from the previous year, according to an annual uniform crime report from the state’s Department of Public Safety. The state recorded 185 murders that year, breaking a record set in 1995. In 2021, Minneapolis reported more than 600 carjackings — up from 388 the year before.

Democrats in January unveiled a $100 million public safety package that emphasizes a “community” approach, including programs to target the root causes of violent crime such as diversion programs for juvenile offenders. In the Senate, Republicans have rolled out a $65 million recruitment proposal. Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, said Republicans remained committed to those priorities.

With the Senate controlled by Republicans, the House controlled by Democrats, final criminal justice legislation that reaches the governor’s desk will have to reflect a compromise between the two chambers.

Rep. Cedrick Frazier, DFL-New Hope, the main author of the Democrats’ broad criminal justice package in the House, called the Republican public safety proposals in the Legislature too narrow to fully address violent crime.

“They’re not even attacking the issues that are causing the uptick in crime,” Frazier said in a phone interview with Forum News Service. “I am always hopeful that we’re going to come to some places where we can agree on some things, but right now we are far apart because they have a very narrow focus and we have a very comprehensive and broad focus.”

Last week, Democratic-Farmer Labor Leadership in the House introduced a $16.4 million officer recruitment package of their own that was separate from Frazier’s legislation. But a hearing for the proposal was canceled after Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Committee Chair Carlos Mariani, DFL-St. Paul, told the Minnesota Reformer he was not included in the process of bringing the bill forward.