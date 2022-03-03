News
MN House GOP rolls out public safety, crime priorities
Minnesota House Republicans on Tuesday outlined their public safety priorities for the legislative session, with proposals including a push to recruit more officers, sentencing reforms and boosting penalties for repeat criminals.
A set of Republican-introduced bills would establish carjacking as a specific criminal offense, increase sentences for repeat offenders and require electronic home monitoring for people released from custody without bail. The Republican-controlled Senate is moving a similar set of bills forward.
“We believe this shouldn’t be a partisan issue, if criminals break the law they should be held accountable, especially if it’s violent crime against other Minnesotans,” said House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, at a Tuesday news conference explaining his caucus’ public safety proposals.
Stiffening penalties makes up one part of what Daudt called a three-pronged approach. Bills would also appropriate $21.5 million for various recruitment and equipment-related expenses across the state.
Equipment spending includes $15 million for body cameras and $2 million for the ShotSpotters gunshot detection system in Ramsey County. Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, told reporters that the smaller law enforcement agencies would be the priority for the millions in body camera grants.
“These are the agencies that are struggling to afford the costs of the systems,” he said. “We want to help them have the money to do the storage and properly handle the evidence from the body cameras once it’s produced.”
Recruitment spending would include $2.5 million in education reimbursement for officers who stay on the job for a year in Minnesota and $1 million to attract new officers through the Pathways to Policing program, a route for nontraditional candidates.
The criminal justice system proposals include requiring county attorneys to file felony charges if probable cause is present and report on cases with dropped charges. Republicans are also pushing for unenforced minimum sentences for gun-related crimes to be posted on the sentencing guidelines website. Additionally, they want to put control of sentencing guidelines in the hands of the Legislature instead of the guidelines commission.
Both Democrats and Republicans in the Legislature have stated a commitment to improving public safety this session in the face of rising crime. Violent crime increased by 17% in Minnesota in 2020 from the previous year, according to an annual uniform crime report from the state’s Department of Public Safety. The state recorded 185 murders that year, breaking a record set in 1995. In 2021, Minneapolis reported more than 600 carjackings — up from 388 the year before.
Democrats in January unveiled a $100 million public safety package that emphasizes a “community” approach, including programs to target the root causes of violent crime such as diversion programs for juvenile offenders. In the Senate, Republicans have rolled out a $65 million recruitment proposal. Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, said Republicans remained committed to those priorities.
With the Senate controlled by Republicans, the House controlled by Democrats, final criminal justice legislation that reaches the governor’s desk will have to reflect a compromise between the two chambers.
Rep. Cedrick Frazier, DFL-New Hope, the main author of the Democrats’ broad criminal justice package in the House, called the Republican public safety proposals in the Legislature too narrow to fully address violent crime.
“They’re not even attacking the issues that are causing the uptick in crime,” Frazier said in a phone interview with Forum News Service. “I am always hopeful that we’re going to come to some places where we can agree on some things, but right now we are far apart because they have a very narrow focus and we have a very comprehensive and broad focus.”
Last week, Democratic-Farmer Labor Leadership in the House introduced a $16.4 million officer recruitment package of their own that was separate from Frazier’s legislation. But a hearing for the proposal was canceled after Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Committee Chair Carlos Mariani, DFL-St. Paul, told the Minnesota Reformer he was not included in the process of bringing the bill forward.
What to watch at this week’s high school wrestling state tournament
GIRLS’ DEBUT: Girls competing at the high school wrestling state tournament is nothing new. A few girls have cracked team lineups at the state tournament, as well as earned their way into the individual brackets. But this year marks the debut of the girls tournament, a one-day event that will play out in its entirety Saturday, with semifinals in the evening and the championship round at night.
There is one division for all schools made up of 12 weight classes.
East Metro names to watch include Simley’s Charli Raymond (100 pounds), Apple Valley’s Hanah Schuster (107), Forest Lake’s Aspen Blasko (107), Hastings’ Alisha Brown (126), Hastings’ Skylar Little Soldier (132), Eastview’s Riley Myers (138), Apple Valley’s Grace Alagbo (145) and Centennial’s Isabelle Huss (235).
RETURN OF THE VALLEY: Guess who’s back?
You remember Apple Valley, an annual team state championship contender — and usual winner — from 1980 to 2017. That 2017 title marked Apple Valley’s most recent trip to the Class 3A state tournament, until this week.
Head coach Josh Barlage led the Eagles to a section crown, earning Apple Valley a return trip to downtown St. Paul for Thursday’s team tournament. Fittingly, the Eagles’ state quarterfinal opponent is top-seeded St. Michael-Albertville, with whom Apple Valley has had a number of memorable duels at the X over the years.
The Eagles aren’t seeded and will be a heavy underdog, but they do feature five ranked wrestlers in their lineup.
TITLE CONTENDERS: Simley is the top seed in the Class 2A team tournament, and could be in store for a classic championship showdown with Kasson-Mantorville in the final, should both teams get that far.
Stillwater is again in play to win a Class 3A crown, though a path to a title likely would require a semifinal win over always-powerful Shakopee, followed by a championship match victory over St. Michael-Albertville. If the Ponies claim the championship Thursday night, they will have earned it.
FOR A FOURTH: Thirty wrestlers in state history have won four-plus individual state championships. Simley senior Chase DeBlaere can join the list with a fourth title this weekend. The Oregon State commit enters the Class 2A individual tournament as the top seed at 132 pounds.
The Chic Trench Coats That You’ll Wear Forever
Fashion trends come and go, but certain staples never go out of style. Take a classic trench coat, for example, which was first worn for practical military purposes around World War I, but has since far surpassed its initial use, and become a chic coat of choice for both men and women.
It’s not surprising that the trench coat has remained so popular for decades; it’s a key piece for transitional weather, especially during the spring and fall, though if you select a trench in a heavier fabric, you could easily wear it into colder temperatures. Like any good staple, trench coats are versatile and go with almost anything, whether you throw it on over your workout clothes, pair it with a lightweight summer dress or wear it with jeans and a t-shirt.
A trench coat dresses up any look, elevating even the sloppiest of ensembles into a more tailored and sophisticated outfit. While you can’t go wrong with a traditional tan trench coat à la Audrey Hepburn’s Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, the trench coat has been updated and reimagined in different silhouettes, fabrics and colorways countless times over the years, ranging from silky jewel-toned trench coats and cropped styles to leather versions and classic wools.
There’s a trench coat out there for every kind of style and occasion, whether you’re in the market for a more formal look, an everyday jacket or a statement piece. They’re timeless and never go out of style, and you’re sure to reach for yours year after year. Below, see the best trench coats to shop right now.
Missouri and Arkansas among the least women-friendly states
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri and Arkansas were on the bottom end of the scale for women-friendly states, according to a study conducted by WalletHub.
To identify the most women-friendly states, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key metrics, ranging from median earnings for female workers to women’s preventive health care to the female homicide rate.
Oklahoma sits at the bottom of the list at No. 51, followed by other states, including Arkansas at number 49 and Missouri at number 41.
Missouri is the fourth state with the highest median earnings for female workers. Other states who are considered to have the highest median earnings include the District of Columbia, Minnesota, Virginia, and New York.
At the top of the overall WalletHub rankings is Massachusetts followed by Minnesota, New York Hawaii, and the District of Columbia.
Women make up 51% of the U.S. population but only 24% of the Senate and 27.6% of the House of Representatives. WalletHub added that working women are experiencing the worst effects of the COVID-19 recession when it comes to burnout and are leaving the workforce at a higher rate than men.
