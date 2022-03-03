Popular Current DJ Sean McPherson takes new job as music director and host at Jazz88

Sean McPherson did not plan to have a career in radio.

“No, I did not,” McPherson said. “I was a straight-up musician, aspiring to do that.”

While he’s still a musician — his band Heiruspecs has a new album coming out later this year — McPherson has become one of the highest-profile DJs on 89.3 The Current, thanks in part to his gig hosting the all-request Radio Free Current show Saturday nights. After more than seven years on the air, McPherson has taken a new job.

Starting March 21, the 40-year-old McPherson will be the music director and afternoon drive host for Jazz88. He’s taking the spot left vacant by Kevin O’Connor, who departed Jazz88 after 27 years to become an announcer on Minnesota Public Radio’s classical station.

“From what I’ve done on the radio, it’s a big sea change,” McPherson said. “But as a listener, it’s totally in my comfort zone. Not to say I don’t have things to learn, but I’m not jumping into some genre that I’m an outsider in. I’ve been a jazz fan and listener my whole adult life and I’ve also been a big fan of jazz radio.”

CHASING FAME WITH HEIRUSPECS

A native of Williamstown, Mass., McPherson moved with his family to St. Paul in time for his sophomore year of high school. He formed the live hip-hop band Heiruspecs with fellow St. Paul Central High School friends.

After graduation, McPherson and his bandmates got serious about their music. After performing live extensively in the Twin Cities, they went on to become a full-time touring band in the early ’00s. They played 250 shows a year and opened for the likes of Ja Rule, Cake and Lyrics Born. The band’s third album, “A Tiger Dancing,” got a national release in 2004.

The following year, McPherson was behind the wheel of the band’s van, coming home from a show in Idaho, when he hit a patch of black ice and flipped the vehicle. Everyone was OK, but the van was totaled. It was time for a break.

“It was a reality check,” McPherson said. “Things were going good, but not good enough to be full-time.”

Heiruspecs continued to record, but focused on the region for their live shows. Band members pursued other projects, went to college and/or started families.

“I’ve pivoted since then to other things I’m interested in,” McPherson said.

FROM BAR TRIVIA TO THE CURRENT

In early 2007, 331 Club co-owner Jarret Oulman introduced McPherson to Chuck Terhark. They were both interested in hosting a trivia night at the Minneapolis club and Oulman figured they could do one together.

The pair hit it off and began expanding, first into the Twin Cities and later into Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wisconsin. After years of growth, Trivia Mafia began billing itself as “the largest and most popular bar trivia company in the Midwest.” Prior to the pandemic, the company was hosting more than 150 trivia nights a week. (They’ve since built it back to more than 100, with more to come.)

And it was trivia that got McPherson on the radio. A dozen years ago, he got the invite to do a trivia segment for The Current’s Morning Show. And he realized he was pretty good at being on the air.

“I always liked going to radio stations (with the band) and talking to radio people,” he said. “I found I both had some skills and I really enjoyed the work.”

In early 2015, McPherson scored a part-time gig at the station. At first, he filled in various shifts — including a stint as co-host of the Morning Show — and went full-time in 2018.

He’s most proud of his work on Radio Free Current.

“I’m really happy with it,” he said. “It’s a time of the week some stations basically give up on listeners.”

He took a humble approach to the show from the start.

“I brought this kind of willingness to learn with the listeners,” McPherson said. “I didn’t have the option to act like I knew it all, so I didn’t.”

McPherson was also key in developing Purple Current, an online streaming station devoted to all things Prince, from his own music to his collaborators to his influences.

“The big goal was to connect with Prince superfans and enthusiasts all over the country and world,” he said. “We’ve had fans come in from Australia. I mean, they came for Paisley Park, but stopped by the station. It’s been a really fun project and I’ve learned a ton.”

FINDING PEACE IN JAZZ

McPherson wasn’t looking to leave The Current, but when O’Connor left Jazz88, he knew he was interested in taking his place. He had gotten to know O’Connor over the years as both a listener and a friend, as O’Connor did fill-in shifts for MPR’s classical station.

“One thing that drew me to the job is that they’re looking at new frontiers,” he said. “I don’t want to do the standard thing. This is an opportunity to help the station evolve while still celebrating its long history.

“And I find jazz radio to be uniquely satisfying. A lot of people listen to radio to slow down and calm down while driving. Nothing is better for me than jazz. That doesn’t mean it’s sleepy. It’s calming in a way more about serenity and vision for when I’m stressed out. And I’m stressed out a lot.”

McPherson has two small kids at home, a 2- and 4-year-old, and his new job will allow him to spend more time with them. At The Current, many of his shifts ended at 10 p.m. and, of course, he was on the job every Saturday night.

But his Jazz88 position is weekdays, including a 3 to 7 p.m. on-air shift.

“I’m going to miss a fair amount of dinners,” he said. “But on the flipside, I’ll have weekends to myself and my family.” (That said, he still co-hosts trivia with Terhark Sunday nights at the 331 Club.)

“I’m really happy with my time at The Current and I’m going to continue to be a supporter of The Current. I’m also really looking forward to what’s coming up.”