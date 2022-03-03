News
Popular Current DJ Sean McPherson takes new job as music director and host at Jazz88
Sean McPherson did not plan to have a career in radio.
“No, I did not,” McPherson said. “I was a straight-up musician, aspiring to do that.”
While he’s still a musician — his band Heiruspecs has a new album coming out later this year — McPherson has become one of the highest-profile DJs on 89.3 The Current, thanks in part to his gig hosting the all-request Radio Free Current show Saturday nights. After more than seven years on the air, McPherson has taken a new job.
Starting March 21, the 40-year-old McPherson will be the music director and afternoon drive host for Jazz88. He’s taking the spot left vacant by Kevin O’Connor, who departed Jazz88 after 27 years to become an announcer on Minnesota Public Radio’s classical station.
“From what I’ve done on the radio, it’s a big sea change,” McPherson said. “But as a listener, it’s totally in my comfort zone. Not to say I don’t have things to learn, but I’m not jumping into some genre that I’m an outsider in. I’ve been a jazz fan and listener my whole adult life and I’ve also been a big fan of jazz radio.”
CHASING FAME WITH HEIRUSPECS
A native of Williamstown, Mass., McPherson moved with his family to St. Paul in time for his sophomore year of high school. He formed the live hip-hop band Heiruspecs with fellow St. Paul Central High School friends.
After graduation, McPherson and his bandmates got serious about their music. After performing live extensively in the Twin Cities, they went on to become a full-time touring band in the early ’00s. They played 250 shows a year and opened for the likes of Ja Rule, Cake and Lyrics Born. The band’s third album, “A Tiger Dancing,” got a national release in 2004.
The following year, McPherson was behind the wheel of the band’s van, coming home from a show in Idaho, when he hit a patch of black ice and flipped the vehicle. Everyone was OK, but the van was totaled. It was time for a break.
“It was a reality check,” McPherson said. “Things were going good, but not good enough to be full-time.”
Heiruspecs continued to record, but focused on the region for their live shows. Band members pursued other projects, went to college and/or started families.
“I’ve pivoted since then to other things I’m interested in,” McPherson said.
FROM BAR TRIVIA TO THE CURRENT
In early 2007, 331 Club co-owner Jarret Oulman introduced McPherson to Chuck Terhark. They were both interested in hosting a trivia night at the Minneapolis club and Oulman figured they could do one together.
The pair hit it off and began expanding, first into the Twin Cities and later into Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wisconsin. After years of growth, Trivia Mafia began billing itself as “the largest and most popular bar trivia company in the Midwest.” Prior to the pandemic, the company was hosting more than 150 trivia nights a week. (They’ve since built it back to more than 100, with more to come.)
And it was trivia that got McPherson on the radio. A dozen years ago, he got the invite to do a trivia segment for The Current’s Morning Show. And he realized he was pretty good at being on the air.
“I always liked going to radio stations (with the band) and talking to radio people,” he said. “I found I both had some skills and I really enjoyed the work.”
In early 2015, McPherson scored a part-time gig at the station. At first, he filled in various shifts — including a stint as co-host of the Morning Show — and went full-time in 2018.
He’s most proud of his work on Radio Free Current.
“I’m really happy with it,” he said. “It’s a time of the week some stations basically give up on listeners.”
He took a humble approach to the show from the start.
“I brought this kind of willingness to learn with the listeners,” McPherson said. “I didn’t have the option to act like I knew it all, so I didn’t.”
McPherson was also key in developing Purple Current, an online streaming station devoted to all things Prince, from his own music to his collaborators to his influences.
“The big goal was to connect with Prince superfans and enthusiasts all over the country and world,” he said. “We’ve had fans come in from Australia. I mean, they came for Paisley Park, but stopped by the station. It’s been a really fun project and I’ve learned a ton.”
FINDING PEACE IN JAZZ
McPherson wasn’t looking to leave The Current, but when O’Connor left Jazz88, he knew he was interested in taking his place. He had gotten to know O’Connor over the years as both a listener and a friend, as O’Connor did fill-in shifts for MPR’s classical station.
“One thing that drew me to the job is that they’re looking at new frontiers,” he said. “I don’t want to do the standard thing. This is an opportunity to help the station evolve while still celebrating its long history.
“And I find jazz radio to be uniquely satisfying. A lot of people listen to radio to slow down and calm down while driving. Nothing is better for me than jazz. That doesn’t mean it’s sleepy. It’s calming in a way more about serenity and vision for when I’m stressed out. And I’m stressed out a lot.”
McPherson has two small kids at home, a 2- and 4-year-old, and his new job will allow him to spend more time with them. At The Current, many of his shifts ended at 10 p.m. and, of course, he was on the job every Saturday night.
But his Jazz88 position is weekdays, including a 3 to 7 p.m. on-air shift.
“I’m going to miss a fair amount of dinners,” he said. “But on the flipside, I’ll have weekends to myself and my family.” (That said, he still co-hosts trivia with Terhark Sunday nights at the 331 Club.)
“I’m really happy with my time at The Current and I’m going to continue to be a supporter of The Current. I’m also really looking forward to what’s coming up.”
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson not expected to hold out; contract negotiations remain ‘ongoing’
Even as the Ravens’ contract negotiations with Lamar Jackson drag on, with general manager Eric DeCosta saying Wednesday that the team will work “at Lamar’s urgency,” the quarterback’s unsettled future in Baltimore isn’t expected to affect his offseason availability.
In a session with reporters at the NFL scouting combine, DeCosta said he’s never discussed the possibility of a contract-related holdout with a Ravens player. In recent weeks, some NFL analysts have urged Jackson, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player whose rookie contract runs through 2022, not to return to team activities until he has a lucrative deal signed.
“I think just in general, holdouts now for players are pretty problematic in a lot of ways,” DeCosta said inside the Indiana Convention Center, referring to rules that, under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, allow for increased fines for players who hold out. “The players that are under contract, it’s just very hard to do that in general. The CBA made it very, very challenging for players under contract to hold out. I’ve never had those conversations with any of our players at this point.”
Discussions with Jackson remain “ongoing,” according to DeCosta, who said they’ve spoken “fairly recently.” If the two sides cannot reach an agreement before the 2022 season, Jackson will play on his fifth-year option, which comes with a $23 million salary cap hit. A new deal would be the biggest in Ravens history and likely help the team clear cap space.
“He knows how to find me; I know how to find him,” DeCosta said of Jackson. “He’s a guy that when we think about the Ravens three, four, five years from now, we envision Lamar being a very big part of that team and definitely a player that can help us win Super Bowls.”
DeCosta said it was “exciting” to see Jackson, finally recovered from an ankle injury that sidelined him over the final month of a disappointing Ravens season, practicing with wide receivers Rashod Bateman and James Proche II in California recently. But with free agency approaching, a deal seems far from imminent.
“I think that it takes two sides to actively put their heads together and get a deal worked out,” DeCosta said. “And we are ready to be there for Lamar at any point when he decides that he really wants to work on it. We will be [ready]. We have an awesome relationship. So excited about this opportunity coming up, 2022 season, for him and for the club.”
This story may be updated.
Eric Church to play U.S. Bank Stadium with controversial newcomer Morgan Wallen
Country star Eric Church will perform his largest Twin Cities concert to date when he headlines U.S. Bank Stadium on June 11 with support from controversial newcomer Morgan Wallen.
Tickets, at prices to be announced, go on sale at 10 a.m. March 11 through Ticketmaster.
A North Carolina native, Church got his start in music as a teenager playing Jimmy Buffett covers at a local bar. After graduating from Appalachian State University with a degree in marketing, he moved to Nashville, where he landed a deal with Capitol Records.
Church’s 2006 debut single “How ‘Bout You” went gold and he followed it with a series of modestly successful hits. His career took off with 2010’s double-platinum “Smoke a Little Smoke” as Church established a reputation as an industry maverick and fiery live performer. His 2012 single “Springsteen” remains his biggest hit, but nearly everything he has released in the time since has gone at least gold.
Over the past decade, Church has been nominated for more than 80 major awards and has won a dozen, including 2020 entertainer of the year at the CMA Awards. He has previously headlined Minneapolis’ Target Center four times, including a two-night stand in 2019.
Wallen got his first break when he made the playoffs of the sixth season of “The Voice” in 2014. His 2018 debut album, “If I Know Me,” spawned four hits, including “Whiskey Glasses” and “Chasin’ You.” His sophomore effort, “Dangerous: The Double Album,” earned glowing reviews and was the biggest hit of any genre in 2021.
But Wallen has come under fire for a number of events in recent years, starting in May 2020 when he was arrested outside Kid Rock’s Nashville bar for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. That October, he was booked to play “Saturday Night Live,” but producers postponed his performance after a series of videos hit social media showing Wallen flouting COVID-19 protocols at a house party.
A year ago, the gossip website TMZ released a video showing Wallen using a racial epithet, just weeks after the release of “Dangerous.” Radio stations and streaming services dropped his music from their platforms, although the backlash didn’t affect his record sales.
Wallen went on to donate $500,000 to a series of Black music charities. In July, he appeared on “Good Morning America” and apologized for his actions, saying he and his friends “say dumb stuff together” and that “he was wrong” to have used the racial slur. Wallen’s music returned to radio in August with his No. 2 hit “Sand in My Boots.”
Mike McDaniel wants to keep Dolphins’ top free agents, but team not in full control
New Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel took the podium at the NFL scouting combine on Wednesday and, for the first time, handled an array of offseason personnel and roster questions that a head coach is responsible for answering.
McDaniel offered his take on impending free agents in tight end Mike Gesicki and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah while also updating where he and Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard stand since McDaniel joined the organization, as Howard is likely to come forward with contract concerns this offseason.
Gesicki’s situation is complex for a few reasons, beginning with questions over how he can fit in McDaniel’s offense. While Gesicki had 73 receptions for 780 yards in 2021, he’s not an effective blocker and wasn’t asked to block much in recent seasons with the Dolphins. McDaniel, however, expressed no qualms about Gesicki in that aspect of his game.
“I think there’s multiple ways to use players that have skill sets that can help you do things offensively,” McDaniel said. “We’ve had tight ends in our history that have been featured pass receivers and we’ve had featured blockers. On both ends of the system, they are expected and will do both things, majoring or minoring in one or the other, depending on their skill sets.
“I have no problem, no hesitation or no concern of Mike being able to contribute as a blocker and will use him the way it’s most appropriate for him, as well we’ll do in the pass game, really.”
So, at least it’s known McDaniel feels he can utilize Gesicki’s abilities in an offense where outside zone running is featured. That means blocking at the tight end position is pivotal, as tight ends coach Jon Embree, who came over from working with McDaniel with the 49ers, has noted.
The other key factor in play is how much it will cost the Dolphins, eating into what is projected to be league-leading cap space entering free agency.
The only way the Dolphins can assure to keep Gesicki out of the open market is to place the franchise tag on him. The tag will allow them to hold on to Gesicki or Ogbah for another season. It could get complicated with Gesicki as, given that he lines up in the slot or out wide far more than as a traditional in-line tight end, he can possibly file a grievance appealing to the NFL that he deserves the receiver designation. The franchise tag for a receiver will be worth roughly $7.5 million more.
McDaniel also acknowledges there are variables in play for the Dolphins regarding Ogbah, the defense’s sack leader (nine) and master of batting passes at the line of scrimmage.
“As confident as one can be with multiple variables that you can’t control,” McDaniel said of the likelihood of being able to keep the 28-year-old pass rusher.
“I’m excited about the guy, I’m excited about the opportunity. I know we want him. We’re going to do our best to get him, and it’s the same thing you have to do any time you have situations such as these. You have to be able to adjust if you’re unable to keep him, but our hope is that that is not the case.”
The star player that is already under contract but that the Dolphins will likely need to prioritize in appeasing this offseason is Howard.
Howard is likely to come back to the Dolphins with contract concerns after doing the same last offseason, reaching the point where he requested a trade before getting incentives added for 2021 to a restructured deal.
Early on, McDaniel said he has been in contact with the Dolphins’ three-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro cornerback.
“We’ve had several great conversations, on the phone and in person,” McDaniel said. “I’m excited to coach the guy.”
Howard, in 2021, had five interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a pair of defensive touchdowns. McDaniel was also asked about his stance on a potential contract renegotiation with Howard, but with it being the last question of his session, he made sure to fulfill the Rich Eisen Challenge where the NFL Network host asks coaches to squeeze in as many cliché answers as possible.
“It is what it is,” McDaniel said in the comical cliché rally he went on that drew a high five from Eisen. “Me personally, I don’t have a crystal ball, but really, the only guys I can talk about are the players that are here today.”
