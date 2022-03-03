News
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson not expected to hold out; contract negotiations remain ‘ongoing’
Even as the Ravens’ contract negotiations with Lamar Jackson drag on, with general manager Eric DeCosta saying Wednesday that the team will work “at Lamar’s urgency,” the quarterback’s unsettled future in Baltimore isn’t expected to affect his offseason availability.
In a session with reporters at the NFL scouting combine, DeCosta said he’s never discussed the possibility of a contract-related holdout with a Ravens player. In recent weeks, some NFL analysts have urged Jackson, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player whose rookie contract runs through 2022, not to return to team activities until he has a lucrative deal signed.
“I think just in general, holdouts now for players are pretty problematic in a lot of ways,” DeCosta said inside the Indiana Convention Center, referring to rules that, under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, allow for increased fines for players who hold out. “The players that are under contract, it’s just very hard to do that in general. The CBA made it very, very challenging for players under contract to hold out. I’ve never had those conversations with any of our players at this point.”
Discussions with Jackson remain “ongoing,” according to DeCosta, who said they’ve spoken “fairly recently.” If the two sides cannot reach an agreement before the 2022 season, Jackson will play on his fifth-year option, which comes with a $23 million salary cap hit. A new deal would be the biggest in Ravens history and likely help the team clear cap space.
“He knows how to find me; I know how to find him,” DeCosta said of Jackson. “He’s a guy that when we think about the Ravens three, four, five years from now, we envision Lamar being a very big part of that team and definitely a player that can help us win Super Bowls.”
DeCosta said it was “exciting” to see Jackson, finally recovered from an ankle injury that sidelined him over the final month of a disappointing Ravens season, practicing with wide receivers Rashod Bateman and James Proche II in California recently. But with free agency approaching, a deal seems far from imminent.
“I think that it takes two sides to actively put their heads together and get a deal worked out,” DeCosta said. “And we are ready to be there for Lamar at any point when he decides that he really wants to work on it. We will be [ready]. We have an awesome relationship. So excited about this opportunity coming up, 2022 season, for him and for the club.”
This story may be updated.
News
Eric Church to play U.S. Bank Stadium with controversial newcomer Morgan Wallen
Country star Eric Church will perform his largest Twin Cities concert to date when he headlines U.S. Bank Stadium on June 11 with support from controversial newcomer Morgan Wallen.
Tickets, at prices to be announced, go on sale at 10 a.m. March 11 through Ticketmaster.
A North Carolina native, Church got his start in music as a teenager playing Jimmy Buffett covers at a local bar. After graduating from Appalachian State University with a degree in marketing, he moved to Nashville, where he landed a deal with Capitol Records.
Church’s 2006 debut single “How ‘Bout You” went gold and he followed it with a series of modestly successful hits. His career took off with 2010’s double-platinum “Smoke a Little Smoke” as Church established a reputation as an industry maverick and fiery live performer. His 2012 single “Springsteen” remains his biggest hit, but nearly everything he has released in the time since has gone at least gold.
Over the past decade, Church has been nominated for more than 80 major awards and has won a dozen, including 2020 entertainer of the year at the CMA Awards. He has previously headlined Minneapolis’ Target Center four times, including a two-night stand in 2019.
Wallen got his first break when he made the playoffs of the sixth season of “The Voice” in 2014. His 2018 debut album, “If I Know Me,” spawned four hits, including “Whiskey Glasses” and “Chasin’ You.” His sophomore effort, “Dangerous: The Double Album,” earned glowing reviews and was the biggest hit of any genre in 2021.
But Wallen has come under fire for a number of events in recent years, starting in May 2020 when he was arrested outside Kid Rock’s Nashville bar for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. That October, he was booked to play “Saturday Night Live,” but producers postponed his performance after a series of videos hit social media showing Wallen flouting COVID-19 protocols at a house party.
A year ago, the gossip website TMZ released a video showing Wallen using a racial epithet, just weeks after the release of “Dangerous.” Radio stations and streaming services dropped his music from their platforms, although the backlash didn’t affect his record sales.
Wallen went on to donate $500,000 to a series of Black music charities. In July, he appeared on “Good Morning America” and apologized for his actions, saying he and his friends “say dumb stuff together” and that “he was wrong” to have used the racial slur. Wallen’s music returned to radio in August with his No. 2 hit “Sand in My Boots.”
News
Mike McDaniel wants to keep Dolphins’ top free agents, but team not in full control
New Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel took the podium at the NFL scouting combine on Wednesday and, for the first time, handled an array of offseason personnel and roster questions that a head coach is responsible for answering.
McDaniel offered his take on impending free agents in tight end Mike Gesicki and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah while also updating where he and Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard stand since McDaniel joined the organization, as Howard is likely to come forward with contract concerns this offseason.
Gesicki’s situation is complex for a few reasons, beginning with questions over how he can fit in McDaniel’s offense. While Gesicki had 73 receptions for 780 yards in 2021, he’s not an effective blocker and wasn’t asked to block much in recent seasons with the Dolphins. McDaniel, however, expressed no qualms about Gesicki in that aspect of his game.
“I think there’s multiple ways to use players that have skill sets that can help you do things offensively,” McDaniel said. “We’ve had tight ends in our history that have been featured pass receivers and we’ve had featured blockers. On both ends of the system, they are expected and will do both things, majoring or minoring in one or the other, depending on their skill sets.
“I have no problem, no hesitation or no concern of Mike being able to contribute as a blocker and will use him the way it’s most appropriate for him, as well we’ll do in the pass game, really.”
So, at least it’s known McDaniel feels he can utilize Gesicki’s abilities in an offense where outside zone running is featured. That means blocking at the tight end position is pivotal, as tight ends coach Jon Embree, who came over from working with McDaniel with the 49ers, has noted.
The other key factor in play is how much it will cost the Dolphins, eating into what is projected to be league-leading cap space entering free agency.
The only way the Dolphins can assure to keep Gesicki out of the open market is to place the franchise tag on him. The tag will allow them to hold on to Gesicki or Ogbah for another season. It could get complicated with Gesicki as, given that he lines up in the slot or out wide far more than as a traditional in-line tight end, he can possibly file a grievance appealing to the NFL that he deserves the receiver designation. The franchise tag for a receiver will be worth roughly $7.5 million more.
McDaniel also acknowledges there are variables in play for the Dolphins regarding Ogbah, the defense’s sack leader (nine) and master of batting passes at the line of scrimmage.
“As confident as one can be with multiple variables that you can’t control,” McDaniel said of the likelihood of being able to keep the 28-year-old pass rusher.
“I’m excited about the guy, I’m excited about the opportunity. I know we want him. We’re going to do our best to get him, and it’s the same thing you have to do any time you have situations such as these. You have to be able to adjust if you’re unable to keep him, but our hope is that that is not the case.”
The star player that is already under contract but that the Dolphins will likely need to prioritize in appeasing this offseason is Howard.
Howard is likely to come back to the Dolphins with contract concerns after doing the same last offseason, reaching the point where he requested a trade before getting incentives added for 2021 to a restructured deal.
Early on, McDaniel said he has been in contact with the Dolphins’ three-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro cornerback.
“We’ve had several great conversations, on the phone and in person,” McDaniel said. “I’m excited to coach the guy.”
Howard, in 2021, had five interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a pair of defensive touchdowns. McDaniel was also asked about his stance on a potential contract renegotiation with Howard, but with it being the last question of his session, he made sure to fulfill the Rich Eisen Challenge where the NFL Network host asks coaches to squeeze in as many cliché answers as possible.
“It is what it is,” McDaniel said in the comical cliché rally he went on that drew a high five from Eisen. “Me personally, I don’t have a crystal ball, but really, the only guys I can talk about are the players that are here today.”
News
State wrestling: Despite graduating dominant senior class, Simley in position to defend Class 2A title
The 2020-21 Simley wrestling team was, well, historic. The Spartans ran through every team that stood in their way, cruising to a Class 2A state championship and making a strong case for being one of the best teams in the country.
The team featured a prominent senior class armed with an unprecedented five Division-I recruits. Each of those five reached individual state finals last year, with four winning titles.
Their departures made this year’s outlook … cloudy. Replacing a plethora of state champions is never easy, and Simley also lost state place-winner Landon Duvall to a torn ACL.
“We were worried about replacing a lot of guys,” Spartans coach Will Short said.
Well, maybe the coach was. It’s usually a different story for the athletes.
“I expected us to be fully on top, again,” senior standout Chase DeBlaere said. “We always find a way to figure it out by the end of the season, and that’s when we capitalize, for sure.”
He was right. It happened again.
Despite replacing nearly half its lineup, Simley enters Thursday’s Class 2A team tournament at Xcel Energy Center as the No. 1 seed, with its sights set on a fourth straight title. The Spartans will square off with Totino-Grace in the quarterfinals Thursday morning, with the semifinals slated for the afternoon and the championship match set for 7 p.m.
“I think we still have a pretty good group of guys here,” Spartans senior Peyton Spychalla said. “A lot of guys have stepped up and made some big things for the team this year.”
Indeed, Simley has 10 wrestlers ranked in the top 10 of their weight class in Class 2A. That includes sophomores such as Austin Grzywinski at 106 pounds and JJ Salas at 126. That’s the way it works for Simley. One wrestler leaves the program, it opens a door for the next guy in line to walk through.
Short credits that to the consistency throughout Simley’s program. Kids in the elementary and middle school programs are being taught the same as the high schoolers, something he credited his coaching staff for. Kids are taught offensive maneuvers at young ages that might get them beat at the time but helps them develop to win matches as they mature.
It’s no surprise to Short when the next young star emerges, because he has witnessed the work and energy they put into their improvement. Then that energy and effort has to translate to varsity wins.
“When the pressure is on and it’s time to perform, are they going to be ready?” Short said. “It takes a while.”
For instance, at the start of this season, Simley wasn’t very good in its opening tournament, leaving state title contention in serious doubt. But confidence was restored within weeks as the team continued to progress with experience.
“It’s really come down to energy in the room and how hard we all push each other, because wrestling is a very individual sport, but if you don’t have guys in the room that are willing to push you and guys that are willing to make you get better, then everyone is going to get worse,” Simley’s 220-pound defending state champion Gavin Nelson said. “I think from that first week, we all just knew we needed to improve and we all brought that energy into the room.”
Short said the growth of many of his wrestlers over the course of the season has been “impressive.” So many of them have risen to the challenge.
“We’re really proud,” he said. “We didn’t even know if we’d be in the mix to win a state tournament this year, and all of a sudden, we are. We’re very excited about that. We think we have a good shot.”
That’s what it is this year — a shot. When last year it was all but a guarantee. The Class 2A field is deep, but if things go as seeded, Simley and Kasson-Mantorville could be in line for a titanic tilt in the championship round. Those teams were both in Section 1 the past four years, and had classic dual meets to determine trips to state.
Now, thankfully, a potential battle would be for the ultimate prize. The uncertainty of Thursday’s end result brings pressure, Short noted, and his team embraces that.
“It’s definitely fun. I like the nerves,” said DeBlaere, a three-time individual state champion. “We blew through everybody last year, but this year, it’s going to come down to that extra hard work, and kids capitalizing in big moments when everybody is watching.”
