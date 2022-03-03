News
Reader alert: Enter the 2022 Pioneer Press Peeps Diorama Contest
Get out the glue guns and go buy some Peeps: The Pioneer Press’ annual Peeps Diorama Contest is back for its 18th year!
To enter this sticky-sweet contest, make a diorama of any size featuring marshmallow Peeps. The theme is wide open, as is our tradition — anything from current affairs to celebrities, daily life, weather, television and movies, books … it’s your creativity we want to showcase, as we’ve done since 2004.
When your marshmallow masterpiece is complete, take a photo of the diorama and email it to [email protected]
In your email, please be sure to include the name, phone and email address of the creator or creators so that we may contact them if needed. If the creator is 12 or younger, make sure you tell us in order to be eligible for the youth prize (and include an adult’s name and contact info). Also feel free to tell us a bit about your artistic process (inspiration, methods, near-disasters) so we can share your genius with the world.
Winners will receive gift cards in the amount of $100 for first place, $50 for second and $25 for third. The winning youth submission will receive a $25 gift card.
The deadline to email photos of the diorama entries is 5 p.m. on Friday, April 8.
Winners will be chosen by a team of judges at the Pioneer Press.
We will feature the winning dioramas in the Easter Sunday edition of the Pioneer Press on April 17.
Questions? Email [email protected]
News
Woman injures Missouri State trooper after crashing in south St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS – A Missouri State trooper was injured when a driver crashed into his patrol car early Thursday morning.
The crash happened just after 12 a.m. when a woman plowed her car into the back of the trooper’s vehicle along northbound I-270 near Tesson Ferry Road in south St. Louis County. The trooper had to be taken to the hospital for his injuries. The driver was taken into custody.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
News
Clear skies Thursday with high temps in mid-50s
St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Linh Truong:
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area has clear skies Thursday morning. It will be mostly sunny and cooler Thursday with highs in the mid-50s. Warmer temperatures move into the area Friday with temperatures in the 60s.
Expect wet weather this weekend. It will be dry Saturday morning, but expect showers and a chance of storms during the evening hours. Showers and possible storms could come Sunday afternoon through Sunday night with highs in the 60s and 70s.
St. Louis reached a new record high of 82 degrees Wednesday.
News
North St. Louis County neighborhood loses power after car hits utility pole
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A north St. Louis County neighborhood lost power early Thursday morning when a woman drove into a utility pole.
The crash happened at about 12:45 a.m. on Chambers Road at Green Valley Drive. Medics treated the woman on the scene for her injuries. Crews will have to replace the pole then restore power to homes and businesses in the area.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Reader alert: Enter the 2022 Pioneer Press Peeps Diorama Contest
Woman injures Missouri State trooper after crashing in south St. Louis County
Clear skies Thursday with high temps in mid-50s
North St. Louis County neighborhood loses power after car hits utility pole
2022 NFL scouting combine guide: How to watch prospects from Maryland and potential Ravens targets in Indianapolis
Emerald Lounge brings ‘funky’ wines and cocktails to West Seventh
Letters: One-time tax rebates should go to those who paid the taxes
‘Star Trek: Picard’ S2E1 Recap: Exploring A Tear In Space-Time and Jean-Luc’s Psyche
Live updates: Vaccine manufacturer braces for complications
Jan. 6 panel sees evidence of Trump ‘criminal conspiracy’
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Sundance 2022 ‘Speak No Evil’ Review: Politeness is Deadly In This Danish Slow-Burn Horror
Sainted: Peter the pharmacist, you are a soul worth sainting!
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News3 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business3 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Sundance 2022 ‘Speak No Evil’ Review: Politeness is Deadly In This Danish Slow-Burn Horror