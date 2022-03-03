News
Rip out I-94 and start again? As MnDOT preps ‘Rethinking I-94’ options, a once-radical idea gains fans
When San Francisco’s double-decker Embarcadero freeway was badly damaged by an earthquake in 1989, the city chose to rip it out entirely. Today, a popular business corridor lined with waterfront restaurants and scenic piers like Fisherman’s Wharf hugs the city’s eastern coastline, drawing foot traffic, a streetcar line and tourism dollars instead of traffic congestion.
From Milwaukee to Chattanooga, at least 30 cities tired of poorly-planned, badly-aging highways routing trucks and cars through their municipal boundaries have simply shut down major stretches of their 1960s-era freeways. They’ve rejected adding new travel lanes, which often simply attract more drivers, and opted instead to replace wide highways with cleaner travel options like bike-friendly linear parks.
“There has never been a highway-to-boulevard conversion project that has not been successful,” said Alex Burns, transportation policy coordinator for Our Streets Minneapolis, a nonprofit that advocates for city policies that promote biking, walking and rolling.
It may sound tantamount to heresy to many commuters, but Burns is hoping to bring similar energy to the Twin Cities’ busiest highway corridor.
‘RE-THINKING I-94’
With the Minnesota Department of Transportation scheduled to release a slate of highway rebuilding options for the long-awaited “Rethinking I-94” project this summer, Our Streets Minneapolis is urging state leaders to cancel a long stretch of Twin Cities freeway entirely and revive communities bisected by construction of Interstate 94 in the 1960s.
On Saturday, with health and income disparities for freeway-area residents in mind, members of the nonprofit advocacy organization began door knocking and phone banking in the neighborhoods that sit along seven miles of the I-94 corridor between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul.
Instead of the existing highway trench, Our Streets is urging MnDOT to reconnect the street grid at street level with a “multi-modal” boulevard geared toward pedestrians, cyclists and public transit as much, if not more so, than trucks and cars.
As many as 167,000 vehicles travel peak sections of the seven-mile corridor per day, with limited job benefits for the residents — roughly half of them people of color — who live around the highway, according to Our Streets.
Among their research, they’ve found that air quality within the “Rethinking I-94” project corridor is more than three times worse than healthy benchmarks set by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
The thinking goes that rather than treat the two metropolitan cities like a through-street, or a place to drive into just to get out of, drivers who aren’t heading into St. Paul or Minneapolis for fun, family or commerce could reroute to Interstates 694 and 494, beltway corridors that curve around the Twin Cities.
AGAINST ROAD WIDENING
MnDOT has long noted it can only mill and overlay the highway so many times, and major improvements are needed along the corridor. Those improvements could begin in 2026, depending upon how planning and funding come together. A preliminary list of potential construction scenarios this summer will lay out possible concepts, but it remains unclear if freeway removal will be one of them.
Nevertheless, state transportation officials have promised to be more sensitive to residents’ concerns than their predecessors were when the interstate was first constructed.
“We recognize the actions 60 years ago devastated communities and those impacts are still felt today,” said Christine Krueger, a communications director with the state transportation department. “MnDOT and our partners are today prioritizing the wellbeing of people. Our work the last few years has focused on understanding the communities in these neighborhoods, especially the people of color and Indigenous people.”
If there’s one aspect of the Our Streets Minneapolis vision that has already resonated with city officials in St. Paul, it’s arguments against “induced demand,” or widening the interstate so as to accommodate more vehicles.
In February 2021, the St. Paul City Council called on MnDOT to reject any proposal that might include adding or widening vehicular travel lanes on I-94.
IN CONFLICT OR COMMENSURATE WITH ‘RECONNECT RONDO’?
But canceling the interstate?
It’s a vision that fundamentally departs from the longstanding and widely-accepted status quo — the concept of I-94 as the quickest way in, out and through both Minneapolis and the capital city. It’s also a vision that conflicts, at least at first blush, with that of another grassroots planning effort focused on the highway.
In St. Paul, organizers behind the Reconnect Rondo “land bridge” initiative are urging MnDOT to install a highway “lid” for four blocks — or 3,000 feet — between Chatsworth and Grotto streets. A new surface built over the highway trench would allow for new real estate development, including up to 500 new homes, to link historically-Black communities separated years ago by I-94 construction.
“Freeway lids don’t improve air quality,” said Burns on Monday, rejecting the idea. “They don’t reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The benefits are super localized. It’s a huge project corridor, and it brings benefits to three or four blocks.”
St. Paul City Council Member Mitra Jalali said she was still in the process of reading the fine-print, but she was generally supportive of the idea of thinking big about what may seem at first like an over-the-top concept. Removing a freeway, she noted, is no more radical than installing one in the first place.
Rather than undermine the efforts of Reconnect Rondo, replacing the highway with a boulevard could facilitate the same goals, she said.
“This is the first plan I’ve seen that … pushes the conversation to really call MnDOT to think about this ambitiously,” said Jalali, who represents much of the area north of I-94 from the Minneapolis border to Lexington Parkway. “We have to, as the community, lift up an ambitious vision that could include freeway removal.”
Other members of the city council appear less enthused.
“I just don’t see it as a practical thing to do at this time, given commerce and economy, and just how people get around in our community,” said St. Paul City Council Member Dai Thao, who represents the Frogtown, Summit-University and Union Park neighborhoods along the interstate. “Right now it doesn’t make sense to me.”
Thao, who has voiced support for a highway lid, noted that highway access is a major selling point for development opportunities in the Midway, including vacant land around Allianz Field.
“I think we can certainly improve the highway, make it more environmentally friendly,” he said.
POOR AIR QUALITY, AND LESS TRANSPORTATION ACCESS
Officials on all sides of interstate planning agree that health, job and income disparities for freeway-area residents — many of them residents of color — are well-documented concerns. Rates of asthma hospitalization near I-94 are three times the state average, according to Our Streets. Life expectancy for a person born along the freeway corridor is five years less than the Twin Cities average, and annual household incomes are nearly $35,000 less than the Twin Cities average.
Perhaps most ironic is transportation access, or lack thereof. Some 28 percent of households living near the freeway don’t own a car, which is double the Minneapolis and St. Paul average.
In addition to removing the freeway, Our Streets Minneapolis advocates for returning unused freeway land to neighboring communities through a community land trust, and implementing “robust community benchmarks and policies within the corridor to repair historic harms,” including preventing displacement.
2022 Minneapolis Home + Garden Show will feature Mina of HGTV’s ‘Good Bones’ on Friday
If you watch HGTV regularly, you might be familiar with the revitalization of Indianapolis neighborhoods.
That’s surely the case if you watch “Good Bones,” a series that features Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mom, Karen Laine, as they rehab dilapidated properties to sell to homeowners who want to be part of the blossoming of this Indiana city — and who admire the mother-daughter team’s eclectic style.
Starsiak Hawk is stepping away from the renovations to travel about 600 miles north to answer fans’ questions at noon Friday at the Minneapolis Home + Garden Show.
“I LOVE doing as much Q&A as possible so people can hear what THEY want to know about,” she replied when asked what she’d be talking about on Friday. “So I typically give a brief background, how I got started, where we are now, then just have a conversation with the audience.”
How did she get started?
“My mom and I started rehabbing homes back in 2007,” she writes. “I had just graduated from Indiana University, and I bought a house that needed a lot of love. When we decided to renovate it ourselves, we had never done it before. We figured out what we were doing along the way and discovered a passion for home renovation in the process.
“In 2014, High Noon Entertainment found us through our Facebook and filmed a pilot for HGTV under the name ‘Two Chicks and a Hammer.’ We for sure thought we were being scammed at first, but seven seasons later of ‘Good Bones,’ here we are!”
Starsiak Hawk, 37, and Laine, 59, aren’t just playing “neighborhood rehabilitators” (not flippers, they say) for the camera — they really do work on bettering the housing stock in their corner of Indianapolis through Two Chicks and a Hammer.
We asked Starsiak Hawk for advice in this crazy real estate market.
“Sell if you can and avoid buying!” she writes. “If you have another living option and can take advantage of the seller’s market without engaging in the challenging buying market, DO IT.”
Of course, Starsiak is still buying and selling.
“We have around 10 homes we are working on right now for HGTV,” says Starsiak Hawk. “They will be featured in our seventh season of ‘Good Bones’ this coming year. We also are wrapping up our huge project for the new spin-off show, ‘Good Bones Risky Business.’”
That spinoff, scheduled to stream on discovery+ this summer, will feature Starsiak Hawk taking on a solo restoration: a historic home in Indianapolis that is more than 6,000 square feet and includes a carriage house.
Still, not everything in her life is so big. She and her husband, Stephen Hawk, have three dogs (Frank, Beatrice and Sophie) and two small children — Jack, 3-1/2, and Charlie, 1-1/2, who have been featured on the show, as well as the family’s struggles to overcome infertility. And just because she’s on HGTV, Starsiak Hawk says, doesn’t mean she’s leading a life of luxury.
“People think that we are super-rich and a huge company because we are on TV,” she writes, “when really that’s not true at all, and we only have a handful of employees!”
The ventures are growing, though, and include a store in Indianapolis, Two Chicks District Co., and a line of kids’ clothing, Jack and Drew, that drops a new outfit at noon on Fridays (11 a.m. CST). They also rent out the downstairs unit of a home in Indianapolis through Airbnb.
When it comes to homes in Indy, though, Starskiak says she has a favorite.
“My house, of course!” she says.
2022 Minneapolis Home + Garden Show
- When: Noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Mina Starsiak Hawk of HGTV will speak at noon Friday.
- Where: Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 Second Ave. S., Minneapolis
- Features: The theme of this year’s Idea Home is “Minnesota Farmhouse.” There’s also a backyard lounge and garden displays; kid activities; shopping; local vendors, speakers, food and more.
- Tickets: $14 general admission ($12 for tickets purchased online); $4 for kids ages six to 12. Other discounts and promotions also available.
- More info: Homeandgardenshow.com or call 612-330-3001.
Omar Kelly: Dolphins GM Chris Grier says it’s too early to say if Tua Tagovailoa can be elite
Some Language Arts teacher needs to sit the Miami Dolphins coaches, executives and players down for a grammar lecture discouraging the use of double negatives.
First it was Tua Tagovailoa saying “I don’t not feel wanted,” when addressing Miami’s months-long pursuit of a trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, which concealed layers of tension and resentment that allegedly was brewing between the Tagovailoa, the Dolphins’ 2020 first-round pick, and Brian Flores, the head coach the team fired at the end of the season.
Even though general manager Chris Grier said “the door is shut” on Miami’s pursuit of Watson on Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine, when Grier was asked if Tagovailoa can be an elite NFL quarterback, the Dolphins’ top football executive hit the South Florida media with his own double negative, which may have provided a few hints on the state of the team’s quarterback position.
“I can’t say he can’t be,” Grier said about Tagovailoa, whose 90.1 passer rating ranked him as the NFL’s 19th best quarterback, positioning him right between Atlanta’s Matt Ryan (90.4) and Houston’s rookie Davis Mills (88.8)
Not exactly a rousing endorsement for a player taken fifth overall in the 2020 NFL draft, the quarterback Miami hoped to land when Grier and Flores stripped the team down to its framework and rebuilt — or tanked, you pick how you’d like to view the 2019 season — the roster.
“It’s too early,” Grier added.
In fairness to Tagovailoa, “elite” is a high standard for a quarterback who has only played two seasons, and missed a handful of games due to injury.
Not even Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, whom Tagovailoa is often compared to because Herbert was picked one spot behind Tagovailoa in the 2020 draft, is worthy of an “elite” designation to some.
And the same can be said about Joe Burrow, who produced 105.9 passer rating (second best in the NFL) and led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl this year.
A healthy debate can be had, but its too early to crown these youngsters and put them in the same class of quarterbacks as Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson, who are arguably the NFL’s true elites.
But young players like Burrow, Herbert, Watson, Dak Prescott, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have already proven they are coming hard and fast as NFL superstars, elevating the talent level of teams they are under center for.
Miami needs to discover if Tagovailoa can do the same. And if not, what then?
“He won games,” Grier continued, referring to Tagovailoa’s 13-8 record as an NFL starter the past two seasons. “It’s hard to win games in this league. People want to say he can’t throw the ball downfield. But he’s incredibly accurate.”
Problem is, accuracy only takes a team so far.
According to Grier, new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and his staff studied every second of Tagovailoa’s game tape from the past two seasons, and have a good sense of his strengths and weaknesses. They intend to build Miami an offense that will be balanced, alleviating some of the pressure on the passing game, and the defense.
The hope is that McDaniel and his staff can create offense that highlights Tagovailoa’s strengths and mask his weaknesses.
“That’s what good coaches do,” McDaniel said in an earlier conversation. “You can’t just say ‘you’re not this.’ If I’m a really good coach, I maximize what we got. I don’t care what we can’t do.”
But McDaniel should care about what the quarterback can become because it likely creates a ceiling for his team.
For now, this is Tagovailoa’s team, and Miami will put him in this run-centric, West Coast style offense and see how he performs when the offensive line is improved (either through coaching or talent upgrades), the run game becomes more consistent, and there’s more reliable playmakers around him.
It’s unlikely that Tagovailoa will thrive in his first year in Miami’s new offense, especially considering there are usually growing pains that require an adjustment period.
But don’t be surprised if what happens in 2022 provides clues about his potential upside and determines if Tagovailoa’s merely a placeholder, or the quarterback Miami should continue to build around.
GM Chris Grier says Dolphins will work with Xavien Howard to restructure deal; talks about Deshaun Watson, Sean Payton
The Miami Dolphins appear likely to appease any concerns Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard may have with his contract this offseason.
Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Wednesday he has already had multiple conversations with Howard since the end of the 2021 season at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.
“I’ve had multiple talks with Xavien this offseason,” Grier said. “Had some texts back and forth. We’re going to have conversations and see if we can come to some sort of resolution. My anticipation is that Xavien will be here next year.”
Last offseason, Howard reached a point where he demanded a trade from the organization amid a contract dispute with the team. Although he still had four years remaining on his six-year, $77.2 million deal negotiated in 2019, he and the Dolphins added 2021 incentives that got his fully guaranteed figure for the season to $12,785,294 and the maximum he could earn with incentives to $16,285,294.
The restructure kicked the can down the road, but still allowing for the same issues to remain heading into this offseason.
Grier said, however, there was a pledge from the organization back then to come back around and address it.
“We had made the promise to him,” Grier said. “After the season, we’ll make the adjustment: ‘We’ll look at it, play through the season, get us to the third year of the deal and then we’ll look at it, talk about it.’ Just to be truthful with him and do it, that’s the right thing to do. If he wants to come back and play on the deal, we would, but we know that’s not the case.”
After the Dolphins signed fellow cornerback Byron Jones in the 2020 offseason, Jones was set to make $16 million more than Howard between the 2020 and 2021 seasons before adding the guarantees and incentives for 2021.
Howard had a league-leading 10 interceptions in 2020 and was a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. In 2021, Howard had five interceptions, two forced fumbles, a pair of fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.
Settling Howard’s deal will be a focal point in the next month as the Dolphins look to maneuver with a league-leading $60 million in cap space for free agency that begins on March 16.
“I think it provides opportunities for us to do a lot of different things, whether it’s free agency, trades and stuff,” Grier said about the flexibility. “We’re also not living year to year. We’re trying to also have some perspective.
“The opportunity to add good players, we’ve always been that way. We’ve always pursued and tried to do it. So, we’ll be aggressive still. If the right player, if [coach Mike McDaniel] and I feel the right player [is available] for us to help us get better and keep us moving forward, we’ll go after him. … That doesn’t mean we’ll spend every cent right up to it because I think that leads you to not being able to do moves in season.”
Topping the list on moves with their own free agents before the Dolphins delve deep into free agency is what they’ll do with defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and tight end Mike Gesicki.
“I would say we’ve probably had more discussions with Drew than Ogbah,” Grier said. “Those are going on all throughout the course of the season. … We know what [Ogbah] is. He’s a good guy, good player, good person, fits all the criteria we’re looking for. He’s done a nice job for us the last two years. … Mike knows how I feel about him. I drafted him and have had separate conversations with Mike. We’ve had limited talks with his agents.
“As it got to the end of the season with free agency, both of those guys get to this point, they want to be able to see what their options are. They both told us they want to be back in Miami. They both love it here. They want to be back. We’ll see what happens.”
Grier also acknowledged that Gesicki struggles with the blocking aspect of his game while excelling as a pass-catching tight end.
One of the two between Gesicki and Ogbah could be kept in Miami by use of the franchise tag.
“I think all options are open,” Grier said. “With the coaching staff coming in, we’re just giving them the opportunity to look at the players and evaluate the guys we potentially might tag, but I think we have to leave all options on the table for us. That could be a potential move for us.”
Door shut on Watson
Grier voiced a commitment to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in his Wednesday comments while shutting down the team’s previous pursuit of Houston Texans’ elite but troubled quarterback Deshaun Watson.
“I think the door is shut on Deshaun,” Grier said. “At the end of the day, Mike and the staff have come to do a lot of work and studied a lot of Tua and they feel good about his developmental upside, what he can be and then the fit in the offense. I think we’re good with Tua.”
Grier didn’t sound overly convincing, however, when asked if he still feels Tagovailoa can become an elite quarterback.
“I can’t say he can’t be,“ Grier said. “It’s in a situation now where this will be built around his skill set and what the offense can be and Mike’s vision of how he fits. So, I wouldn’t say he can’t be. It’s too early.
“I know people want to say he doesn’t throw the ball downfield, but he’s incredibly accurate, and that’s the real exciting part for Mike and the coaching staff, his accuracy.”
On Payton, Brady report
Grier also addressed a recent Pro Football Talk report that said the Dolphins were interested in pursuing a combination of Sean Payton as coach and Tom Brady as quarterback.
Grier set the record straight, saying the Dolphins never looked into Brady, but they did inquire about Payton as coach as he was retiring.
“I reached out to New Orleans a couple days after just to see, ‘Is he done with football or does he want to coach?’ I don’t know what’s going on over there. And they just told us no, they weren’t going to grant permission. So that was it.
“We’ve always been, since I’ve been here, aggressive looking at options and he’s one of the best coaches in football and we were still in the middle of our interviewing process. We stopped to see if he would have interest at all. So, I don’t even know if he would have interest.” …
— Grier declined to comment on Wednesday about the lawsuit filed by former coach Brian Flores.
