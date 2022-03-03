News
Russians besiege crucial Ukrainian energy hub and seacoast
By JIM HEINTZ, YURAS KARMANAU and MSTYSLAV CHERNOV
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces battled for control of a crucial energy-producing city in Ukraine’s south on Thursday and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea, as Ukrainian leaders called on citizens to rise up and wage guerrilla war against the invaders.
The fighting at Enerhodar, a city on the Dnieper River that accounts for about one-quarter of the country’s power generation, came as the another round of talks between the two sides yielded what Ukraine said was a tentative agreement with Russia to set up safe corridors inside the country for evacuating citizens and delivering humanitarian aid.
The mayor of Enerhodar, the site of the biggest nuclear plant in Europe, said Ukrainian forces were battling Russian troops on the city’s outskirts. Video showed flames and clouds of black smoke rising above the city of over 50,000, with people streaming away from the inferno, past wrecked cars, as sirens wailed.
Moscow’s ground advance on Ukraine’s capital in the north has apparently stalled, with a huge armored column outside Kyiv at a standstill. And stiffer than expected resistance from the outmanned, outgunned Ukrainians has staved off the swift victory that Russia may have expected.
A top Russian officer, Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky, commander of an airborne division, was killed in the fighting earlier this week, an officers organization in Russia reported.
But the Russians have brought their superior firepower to bear in the past few days, launching missile and artillery attacks on civilian areas and making significant gains on the ground in the south as part of an effort to sever the country’s connection to the Black and Azov seas.
Cutting Ukraine’s access to the coastline would deal a crippling blow to the country’s economy and allow Russia to build a land corridor stretching from its border, across Crimea, which has been occupied by Russia since 2014, and all the way west to Romania.
The Russians announced the capture of Kherson, and local Ukrainian officials confirmed that forces have taken over local government headquarters in the vital Black Sea port of 280,000, making it the first major city to fall since the invasion began a week ago.
Heavy fighting continued on the outskirts of another strategic port, Mariupol, on the Azov Sea, plunging it into darkness, isolation and fear. Electricity and phone service were largely down, and homes and shops faced food and water shortages.
Without phone connections, medics did not know where to take the wounded.
The second round of talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations was held in neighboring Belarus. But the two sides appeared to have little common ground going into the meeting, and Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Ukraine that it must quickly accept the Kremlin’s demand for its “demilitarization” and declare itself neutral, formally renouncing its bid to join NATO.
Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron that he was determined to press on with his attack “until the end,” according to Macron’s office.
After the latest talks ended, a member of Ukraine’s delegation, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reported the tentative agreement to allow cease-fires in areas designated safe corridors.
Despite a profusion of evidence of civilian casualties and destruction of civilian infrastructure by the Russian military, some of it documented by The Associated Press, Putin decried what he called an “anti-Russian disinformation campaign” and insisted that Moscow uses “only precision weapons to exclusively destroy military infrastructure.”
Putin claimed that the Russian military had already offered safe corridors for civilians to flee but asserted without evidence that Ukrainian “neo-Nazis” were preventing people from leaving and using them as human shields.
He also hailed Russian soldiers as heroes in a video call with U.N. Security Council members, and ordered additional payments to families of men killed or wounded in action.
Ukrainians still in the country faced another grim day. In Kyiv, snow gave way to a cold, gray drizzle, as long lines formed outside the few pharmacies and bakeries that remain open.
New shelling was reported in the northern city of Chernihiv, where emergency officials said at least 22 civilians had been killed in a Russian bombardment of a residential area.
Families with children fled via muddy and snowy roads in the eastern region of Donetsk, while military strikes on the village of Yakovlivka near the eastern city of Kharkiv destroyed 30 homes, leaving three dead and seven wounded, according to emergency authorities.
Ukrainian authorities called on the people to defend their homeland against Putin’s forces by cutting down trees, erecting barricades in the cities and attacking enemy columns from the rear. In recent days, authorities have issued weapons to civilians and taught them how to make Molotov cocktails.
“Total resistance. … This is our Ukrainian trump card and this is what we can do best in the world,” Ukrainian presidential aide Oleksiy Arestovich said in a video message, recalling guerrilla actions in Nazi-occupied Ukraine during World War II.
In a video address to the nation, Zelenskyy praised his country’s resistance.
The Russians “will have no peace here. They will have no food,” he said. They will have not one quiet moment.”
In just seven days of fighting, over 1 million people, or more than 2% of Ukraine’s population, has been driven out of the country, according to the tally the U.N. refugee agency released to The Associated Press.
The mass evacuation could be seen in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, with about 1.4 million people. Residents desperate to escape falling shells and bombs crowded the railroad station and squeezed onto trains, not always knowing where they were headed.
At least 227 civilians have been killed and 525 wounded, according to the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, though it acknowledged that is a vast undercount, and Ukraine earlier said more than 2,000 civilians have died. The figures could not be independently verified.
Meanwhile, a senior U.S. defense official said the immense Russian column of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles appeared to be stalled roughly 25 kilometers (16 miles) from Kyiv and had made no real progress in the last few days.
The convoy, which earlier in the week had seemed poised to launch an assault on the capital, has been plagued with fuel and food shortages, the official said.
Ukrainian officials said their missile-defense systems have parried numerous Russian attacks, though some missiles have clearly made it through. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said explosions heard overnight in the capital were Russian missiles being shot down.
From Kherson, Russian troops appeared to roll toward Mykolaiv, another major Black Sea port and shipbuilding center to the west. The regional governor, Vitaliy Kim, said big convoys of Russian troops were advancing on the city.
A group of Russian amphibious landing vessels also headed toward the port of Odesa, farther west, the Ukrainian military said.
Russia reported its military casualties Wednesday for the first time in the war, saying nearly 500 of its troops have been killed and almost 1,600 wounded. Ukraine insisted Russia’s losses are many times higher but did not disclose its own military casualties.
___
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine; Chernov from Mariupol, Ukraine. Sergei Grits in Odesa, Ukraine; Francesca Ebel, Josef Federman and Andrew Drake in Kyiv; Jamey Keaten in Geneva; Lynn Berry, Robert Burns and Eric Tucker in Washington; Edith M. Lederer and Jennifer Peltz at the United Nations; and other AP journalists from around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at
Here’s what Dolphins GM Chris Grier liked about Mike McDaniel, a ‘swagged-out’ coach that was brains behind 49ers’ run game
Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier didn’t know Mike McDaniel that well going into the process that eventually landed McDaniel the head coaching role with the team, but it didn’t take long for Grier and the rest of the organization to become enamored with the idea of him leading the franchise.
McDaniel was an assistant coach that the Dolphins would always hear about around league circles, and there was reported interest in meeting with him about the 2021 offseason’s offensive coordinator vacancy before he was promoted to the same role with the San Francisco 49ers.
When the Dolphins fired former coach Brian Flores on Jan. 10, immediately opening up for interviews that week, Miami had to find out more about this “most swagged-out guy” that Grier kept hearing about, as he said in Wednesday comments from the NFL scouting combine.
“You always kind of appreciated the 49ers, like, ‘Wow, how do these guys keep running the ball?’” said Grier in his first session taking questions from the media since Nov. 3, the day after the trade deadline. “How do they keep doing what they’re doing? And you watch them, and the sum of their parts ended up being better than some individual players — and they have some great individual players.”
The 49ers’ run game spearheaded the offense when San Francisco made a run to the Super Bowl in 2019, and then again when the 49ers reached the NFC Championship Game and lost to the eventual Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams this postseason. Before the promotion to coordinator in 2021, McDaniel was the run game coordinator from 2018 to 2020 and had the “run game specialist” title in 2017, coming over from the Atlanta Falcons’ staff with Kyle Shanahan going from Falcons offensive coordinator to San Francisco coach.
“Everyone was always saying he was kind of the brains behind everything going on,” said Grier, while making sure not to discredit Shanahan with that sentiment.
The Dolphins included him among seven known candidates they met with in a first round of interviews, but even then there were reservations around the league Grier would he of about whether his style could lead a franchise, given his unconventional appearance for a head coach.
Any concerns there could have been were quickly erased once that initial interview took place, eventually leading to McDaniel being one of two finalists once a third, Brian Daboll, took the job with the New York Giants.
“How he looks, you don’t think that he can connect with people like that. But then, he’s just got this way and personality of dealing with people,” Grier said. “When I got to know him and being around him, it was really interesting. He told us from Day 1 in the interview this was his dream opportunity and had been waiting for someone, I guess, to acknowledge him for all the hard work he’s done.”
Of all the young wiz-kid assistants on the tree of Mike and Kyle Shanahan, McDaniel had watched his peers become head coaches: the Rams’ Sean McVay, Green Bay Packers’ Matt LaFleur and Kyle Shanahan himself.
“He made no bones about he wanted the job,” Grier recalled. “He thought it was a great fit for him and everything. And so, as I got to know him more, I became more excited as we spent more time with him.”
Grier and the Dolphins pulled a 180 in the demeanor of their new coach after Flores was a strict, hard-nosed, intense personality. McDaniel is jovial. He enjoys expressing himself. He freely jokes and kids, while maintaining a serious approach to the football side of things.
But Grier, even after owner Steve Ross noted Flores’ lack of communication and collaboration as reasons for firing him, said he didn’t necessarily enter the coaching search looking for certain characteristics, even if they did happen to counter Flores’ traits.
McDaniel also ended up winning the job over more than just fellow finalist Kellen Moore, who remains Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator, or the other known candidates: Daboll, Dan Quinn, Leslie Frazier, Vance Joseph and Thomas Brown.
“I talked to some guys that you guys didn’t even know we talked about that were interested, very interested, in the job,” Grier said of the process.
Grier indicated that McDaniel was a popular choice around the league with other general managers that already have head coaches and would’ve considered McDaniel next time they had an opening. They would tell him, “You got my guy.”
Now, the hope is McDaniel can replicate the success others on his same tree, like Shanahan, McVay and LaFleur have had, but he brings his own unique way to it.
“He’s his own guy,” Grier said. “I think if you talk to him, he has his own thoughts and beliefs. And I think they’re all from that same tree and have some of the same kind of philosophies on stuff, but even some of the stuff he’s talked about doing now is so outside the box.”
()
Pentair to acquire Manitowoc Ice in $1.6 billion deal
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Pentair, a leading water treatment company, plans to acquire a Wisconsin manufacturer of commercial ice machines for $1.6 billion.
Pentair, headquartered in London and managed out of Golden Valley, Minnesota, has a definitive agreement to buy Manitowoc Ice, based in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
“We expect this strategic acquisition to be a game changer for our commercial water solutions platform,” John Stauch, Pentair’s chief executive, said in a statement Thursday.
Manitowoc Ice is a subsidiary of Wellbit Inc., a Florida-based maker of commercial food-service equipment.
With plants in Wisconsin, Mexico and China, Manitowoc Ice employs 800 people and manufactures about 200 models of commercial ice-making machines used in a variety of food service and industrial settings.
In 2021, Manitowoc Ice had revenue of $308 million with healthy profit margins.
“With the addition of Manitowoc Ice, we expect Pentair will have the opportunity to bring to our customers a total water management solution that optimizes complementary portfolios through a large installed customer base in foodservice,” Stauch said.
Pentair will get about $220 million in tax benefits from the deal that will help offset the overall purchase price. The company said it will issue new investment grade debt to help pay for the deal that is expected to close in the second quarter.
Shipwreck discovered in Lake Superior, 131 years later
DEER PARK, Mich. — A ship carrying a load of coal when it sank in a storm in 1891 has been discovered in Lake Superior off Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
The Atlanta is well-preserved in the extremely cold lake, the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society said Thursday.
The shipwreck group posted photos and video with the name of the ship clearly visible at a depth of more than 600 feet, roughly 35 miles off Deer Park, Michigan.
“It is truly ornate and still beautiful after 130 years on the bottom of Lake Superior,” said Bruce Lynn, executive director of the shipwreck society.
The group said sonar technology had a critical role in locating the Atlanta.
The ship, which had its sails down, was being towed by another vessel when the line snapped during a storm, according to the group. Crew members got into a lifeboat, though only two survived when that boat overturned.
