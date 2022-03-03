News
Sadie Barnette’s ‘The New Eagle Creek Saloon’ Commemorates Black Queer Life
In a black box theater off of frigid 19th Street in Chelsea, a lone neon-drenched bar echoes with history. The glittering half-crescent saloon, on display at the performance arts venue the Kitchen through March, is the creation of the artist Sadie Barnette. The piece, titled The New Eagle Creek Saloon, is a tribute to her father Rodney’s shuttered bar of the same name, which was the first Black-owned gay bar to open in San Francisco. At The Kitchen, this reconstituted piece of history has itself been activated as a site of multiple convergent and overlapping historical archives, becoming in the process a place of both remembrance and imagination for a vanishing vision of New York.
For Barnette, the project began as a way to capture a particular essence that was at risk of being forgotten entirely. “I always knew that I wanted to create some archive around my dad’s bar,” she told Observer. “It wasn’t really something that was documented. It wasn’t in, like, Netflix documentaries, or Wikipedia pages, or something that grad students were studying. I felt like the name would be lost into the blur of history with so many unnamed and unknowable people and places who have contributed to queer histories.”
Despite being a memorial of sorts, Barnette’s Eagle Creek doesn’t function as a one-to-one recreation of her father’s bar, but rather as an evocation of the atmosphere and social attitudes that it fostered. The original Eagle Creek was a bastion for San Francisco’s Black queer community, and it provided everything from AIDS education, including a groundbreaking roleplaying arcade game called “The Interactive Multimedia Project — Brothers,” to support political organizing efforts and fundraisers for the community. Rodney Barnette was a founding member of the Black Panther’s Compton chapter, who had rubbed elbows with acolytes of the Black left such as Angela Davis and Malcolm X, and his decision to open the New Eagle Creek was a reaction to the outright hostility that many Black men felt at the predominantly white gay bars that dotted the Lower Haight and Mission District during the late 80s and early 90s. According to the younger Barnette, racist policing of Black nightlife by white bar owners was common, ranging from successive ID checks to selective dress codes and even going as far as removing Black music from jukeboxes. At the New Eagle Creek Saloon on Market Street, however, was a sanctuary, a place to organize and educate but also just to dance.
It’s that sparkling confluence of politics and joy that Barnette was most focused on conjuring in her reconstituted New Eagle Creek. The installation appears as a sort of idealized vision of a bar, its inviting glow a beacon in the dark of The Kitchen’s theater space, an appearance that Barnette compares variously to a “mirage,” “dream,” and “spaceship.” The candy paint countertops are strewn with old photographs and retro matchbooks, and there are zines scattered throughout with clippings from Bay Area newspapers and more archival photography. And then, of course, there’s the music. During weekdays, DJ sets are pumped in over the loudspeakers, while on Saturdays the records are spun live by a rotating cast of visiting DJs. In its original iteration, presented at the Lab in San Francisco in 2019, Barnette’s New Eagle Creek Saloon actually functioned as a bar, complete with drinks and a barkeep, although the COVID-19 pandemic put that aspect on pause.
“I wanted to build something that would be a functioning bar that people would walk up to, actually sit on the stools, put their arms on the bar,” Barnette said. “Something that would be loud in its remembering of the original bar, and something that would allow for new moments of streaming and creating and connecting. That’s why it really had to be the bar, not be about the bar.”
The ephemeral, the intangible, the fleeting and almost gone: it’s these things that Barnette’s installation attempts to capture and turn into monuments in their own right. The photographs and printed matter give form to people and stories whose memory was in danger of vanishing, while the installation’s music and communal set-up turn the spark of barroom conversation into a performance in itself. In many ways, the work is an example of what the critic Nicolas Bourriaud deemed “relational aesthetics,” which saw artists as facilitators of social exchange rather than authors of discrete, definable works. But Barnette’s project of archive-building doesn’t end there. During the work’s original San Francisco run, the artist invited patrons of the original New Eagle Creek to speak on their time spent there and share the stories they’ve accumulated over the years. In New York, this component has morphed into a far-reaching series of nightlife residencies, which activate Barnette’s installation through live performances and talks every Saturday. At these ”Saturday sessions,” the New Eagle Creek’s potential as a site of historical reanimation is most fully realized.
The monthlong series of live events was curated by the performer and theorist madison moore, who selected DJs and performers with strong ties to queer nightlife culture across the U.S. The guiding principle for these sessions, according to moore, was to focus on the various modes of what they call queer worldmaking. “When I was thinking about people to program in, I was trying to build a broader sonic sampling of the queer sonic community, representing different genres, different geographies, demographics,” moore told Observer. “Histories as well, thinking about generational traces. I think we don’t talk a lot about intergenerational connections in the queer community, and I think those are very important.”
In practice, this has resulted in the New Eagle Creek playing host to nightlife lineages from across the country, ranging from Chicago house music to New York ball culture. In mid-February, the installation was taken over by performers from the legendary New York ballroom group House of Aviance. In between DJ sets and strutting walks, the members of the house held court in the crowded theater, regaling attendees with stories of their New York and their Chelsea, a place of booming music and towering looks and, unsurprisingly, the same sort of multivalent community that the original New Eagle Creek Saloon would similarly foment. Seated at the front of the glittering bar, Nita Aviance told the crowd how Chelsea’s relative ease of access from the outer boroughs and Jersey made it a central hub for a community of people otherwise priced out of the island. In a Chelsea that today gleams with luxury developments and mega-galleries, this story of place and time carried with it a rind of sorrow.
That painful rind of a paved-over past is the project of the New Eagle Creek Saloon, but so is the music that thrummed through the space before and afterwards. Joy and remembrance are stitched together into one holographic object, which can be used as an avatar for one place or for many. “People walk into the space, and they bring all of the bars that are special to them into that space,” Barnette said. “They’re at once paying homage to the Eagle Creek, or just saying the name of the Eagle Creek, which is important, but also, it’s all of these other spaces and memories that people bring with them.” And while “mirage” and “spaceship” seem apt enough descriptors of the New Eagle Creek Saloon, Barnette often makes use of another one: time machine. “You’re actually time traveling and having this temporal wrinkle between then and now and the future of queer spaces.”
Florida Gov DeSantis berates kids for wearing masks
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A visibly annoyed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis admonished a group of high school students for wearing face masks at an indoor news conference Wednesday, saying it was time to stop what he called “this COVID theater.”
The Republican governor approached the students and asked them to remove their masks as they waited for him at the press event at the University of South Florida in Tampa. The college is located in an area where the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends indoor masking due to high COVID-19 risk.
“You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We’ve got to stop with this COVID theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous,” he said, letting out an audible sigh and shaking his head.
DeSantis, a fierce opponent of virus mask and vaccine mandates, is running for reelection and is considered to be a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate. His opposition to coronavirus masking and vaccine mandates has drawn national attention, and his administration has banned mask mandates in schools, often with the governor and his Republican supporters saying parents should have control over the health care choices of their children.
One of the students, 14-year-old Kevin Brown Jr., a high school freshman, at told The Associated Press he was caught off-guard by DeSantis and felt pressured to removed his mask.
“I was a little bit surprised at his tone,” Brown said of the governor, adding that he chose to leave his mask on because there were many unmasked people around and he was wary of getting COVID-19.
Brown’s father, Kevin Brown Sr., told WFLA-TV that he would advise DeSantis to “stop bullying kids.”
“I tell him it’s his choice, so he made that choice and the governor has no right to tell no kid or no one who they can or can’t wear a mask. He doesn’t have that right,” Brown Sr. told the TV station.
In a statement, Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis said school officials were excited to have their students featured in the governor’s news conference, which was about the funding of a cybersecurity education initiative, and praised the students for how they acted.
“It is a student and parent’s choice to protect their health in a way they feel most appropriate. We are proud of the manner in which our students represented themselves and our school district,” Davis said.
DeSantis’ office did not immediately return an email seeking comment. His spokesperson, Christina Pushaw, has tweeted defenses of the governor’s comments, writing “I mean, someone had to say it, after 2 years of propaganda that terrified and manipulated young people. Breathe free, feel safe and be happy.”
Though the CDC late last month eased its masking guidelines, the agency is still recommending masks indoors in areas it considers high risk. Hillsborough County, where the college is located, is deemed high risk by the CDC.
The incident drew criticism of DeSantis on social media. U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Florida Democrat, tweeted, “Shame on you, Governor DeSantis, for berating students who choose to wear masks and for calling the ongoing #COVID pandemic ‘theater.’”
Commentary: With Twins sidelined, it’s time to give Loons a test drive
This spring appears to be a perfect time to become a fair-weather fan.
With Major League Baseball’s protracted lockout on Tuesday cancelling the first two series of the 2022 season — and potentially more games if the lockout continues — fans of the idle Twins should give Minnesota United a chance, if they don’t cross over already.
Most of us in the soccer world have an open-door policy to newcomers, and if the local nine is sidelined into summer, a different local 11 will be taking the field for 17 homes games at Allianz Field into mid-October. That home slate starts with MNUFC (0-0-1) facing Nashville SC (1-0-0) in the home opener at 5 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul.
It’s a compelling time to test drive or jump into the deep end with the local Major League Soccer side. After an excruciatingly slow start as an expansion franchise in 2017-18, the Loons are the only Twin Cities men’s professional sports team to make the playoffs in each the previous three seasons.
The Lynx, to their credit, remain the local gold standard among Minnesota pro teams, with 11 straight playoff appearances; they will again entertain when their WNBA season starts inside Target Center in May.
But this will be spring/summer in Minnesota, and we want (need) to be outside. If Target Field is a ghost town come June and July, Allianz Field provides a great alternative. There might not be Cracker Jacks or “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” but there’s plenty of good grub and a one-of-a-kind rendition of Oasis’ pop ballad “Wonderwall” sung after wins within the St. Paul stadium.
For the season opener, Loons supporters will unfurl a big banner known as TIFO to welcome in the new year. Throughout the match’s 90 minutes, they will wave flags, uncork smoke canisters, chant, sing and bang drums; it’s way more lively than being prodded to chant “CHARGE!” in the fourth inning.
That is, if you can get into the stadium. MNUFC has a season-ticket base exceeding 15,000 for the 19,600-seat venue, and in non-pandemic-restricted games since the venue opened in 2019, they have consistently sold it out.
The persistent argument against soccer is that is is boring, but that’s rich coming from baseball fans, who sit through a four-hour games with a dozen strikeouts, a handful of pitching changes and countless pauses to adjust battling gloves … or other body parts.
A soccer match is always completed in two hours, every single time, with two uninterrupted 45-minute halves. That is, if players don’t flop around on the ground over slight, or even phantom, contact. While it’s known as the “beautiful game,” it’s certainly not the perfect game.
Loons attacking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso provides that allure in spades. The Argentine maestro can weave through defenders as if the ball is yoyo-ing from his foot and he can deliver how-did-he-see-that, 30-yard diagonal pass in stride to on-running winger for a prime goal-scoring chance. He and an attacking corps as diverse as the United Nations should score more goals in 2022.
There’s also a local angle with Woodbury native Brent Kallman on the Loons roster. The center back started his pro career with his hometown club in 2013 when it was playing in lower-level pro leagues and is now in his sixth MLS season. He started and contributed to MNUFC’s 1-1 draw with Philadelphia Union in Saturday’s season opener.
If Twins fans become Loons supporters, they might even become hipsters, saying they were on board before the next generation comes up, with young goalkeeper Fred Emmings of St. Paul and defender Devin Padelford of Woodbury showing promise in the club’s lower ranks.
Instead of a player draft or inter-league trades being almost the exclusive avenue to add new talent — not to mention having to wait years to see draft picks make it to the big leagues — MLS transfers in players from all over the world and often gives them earlier shots.
Twins fans testing the waters on Saturday would be right alongside Loons supporters getting a glimpse what 21-year-old South African attacker Bongokuhle Hlongwane can contribute in his first season in Minnesota. It’s like unwrapping a Christmas present.
Why not give it a swing?
Dave Hyde: Are the Miami Dolphins keeping an office open for Tom Brady?
So, if you’re Miami Dolphins owner Steve Ross, and you had the chance to spiff up your reputation by hiring Tom Brady to the front office, even with a slice of ownership, would you do it?
The real question is if Brady would do it. Maybe it’s when he’ll do it. The bread crumbs keep dropping, the planets keep aligning and this two-step between the Dolphins and Brady is something to monitor. They’re more than kids staring across the room at each other by this point.
Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, attended an exclusive Super Bowl party in 2020 of Bruce Beal, who is a business associate and hand-picked Dolphins successor of Dolphins owner Steve Ross. Also at the party: Ross and Dan Marino. This wasn’t some one-off: Beal and Brady have been friends for years.
Ross set up a much-discussed meeting that same week between Brady and coach Brian Flores at a marina. The meeting was supposed to be accidental considering it was ahead of the 2020 free-agency period. Flores, who described this in his lawsuit against NFL but didn’t name Brady, refused to go through with the meeting.
Bread crumbs. They keep falling. Some are small: Brady crossed the pregame field each time their teams met to shake hands and talk with Marino, generational respect shown from one quarterback great to another.
Some are geographical: Brady and Bundchen bought a $17 million piece of property on Indian Creek to build a waterfront eco-mansion.
Some are just like this week’s Pro Football Talk report that the Dolphins attempted to get a “package deal” of quarterback Tom Brady and coach Sean Payton together.
That idea had no liftoff. Payton, as Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said Wednesday, wasn’t even interested to talk. No surprise there. Probably a dozen teams checked in the same way. If he wanted to return immediately, he’d go to a franchise set up to win a Super Bowl like Dallas.
Brady is the more realistic piece here. The Dolphins were living in fantasyland if the idea was getting Brady as quarterback. Maybe they thought that, too. They’ve been homeowners in fantasyland for years now.
But what about Brady as a front-office executive? That makes more sense. Talk about sticking it to that nefarious New England franchise that discarded him. Help the Dolphins become a contender? Maybe even build them into one?
That’s a no-brainer for Ross. By rubbing up against Brady, Ross can clean his name up some. The best upside is he gets a sharp football mind, even if not a proven executive one. At the least, the two Michigan men can sing, “Hail to The Victor” together.
The main issue is would Brady do this – and at what cost. Would he be happy with a slice of ownership like Marc Anthony or Serena and Venus Williams? You’d think Tom Brady would want to have more of a role than being an eye-candy consultant like Marino.
Run the show? Does Brady want that 12-month responsibility? Would his personality allow for any less?
Brady just retired and is wading through a process of his next chapter. That chapter certainly doesn’t want to be answering even after-the-fact questions about this Flores lawsuit. There’s a long run of accusations, counter-claims, a probable court case — Flores has passed up money seemingly for a day in court — and the real chance of uglier issues to rain on the Dolphins.
Brady doesn’t need that. Why not wait a year, enjoy his family as he promised, survey all the opportunities out there and let this lawsuit get cleared up before even considering the Dolphins?
Next question: Would Brady help this franchise? One of Brady’s buddies, Derek Jeter, just left the Miami Marlins this week after four failing years running that team. Sometimes Hall-of-Fame players don’t translate into Hall-of-Fame executives. Then again, the Marlins financial mess isn’t the Dolphins problem at all.
Marino once was given the front-office keys by owner H. Wayne Huizenga. That lasted a few days at the Senior Bowl. That was enough for Marino to know he didn’t know or care for that world. For instance, he was given a list of free-agent names, looked at it and wanted to know where the rest of them were. That was it, he was told. There was no Dan Marino on that list.
It’s actually a good thing Brady isn’t coming in the Dolphins door right now. It would be a rushed marriage from his side. Take a year. Decompress from playing. Get the eco-mansion built. Move the family in. Weigh all options while partying with the Dolphins future owner in a way that suggests … or implies … what?
To be continued.
