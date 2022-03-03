News
Saquon Barkley’s future with the Giants is still murky after Big Blue released Devontae Booker
INDIANAPOLIS — One day after Joe Schoen left the door open to trading Saquon Barkley, the Giants released his backfield mate, Devontae Booker.
Cutting Booker cleared only $2.125 million in cap space for 2022, not even half of the $5 million saved by Kyle Rudolph’s release earlier Wednesday.
Booker, 30, is a well-rounded and reliable back who performed admirably in Barkley’s absence last season and wasn’t terribly expensive.
Cutting him puts the Giants in the market for a possible mid-round running back in the NFL Draft, or on the bargain bin free agent market, where Schoen already brought Antonio Williams over from Buffalo on a futures deal.
But the bigger question is whether Booker’s release means Barkley is suddenly safe.
It’s possible that it does, purely due to the bottom line: Several sources believe a Barkley trade wouldn’t be worth it for the Giants because they wouldn’t recoup any fair value in a trade.
Three league sources, who were asked about the likely return in a Barkley trade, speculated the Giants might get a fifth-round pick if they ate some of Barkley’s $7.2 million salary.
Ask yourself: if the Giants want to give Daniel Jones every chance to succeed, would it be worth it to remove Barkley from their offense entirely for that little in return while also eating money?
If that’s the ceiling on a trade price, Schoen might opt to start the season with Barkley on the team. In that case, a bounce-back Barkley season could improve their win total and maybe make him more attractive in a midseason trade, too.
That said, running it back with Barkley might not be as easy after Schoen’s comments on Tuesday. It could be hard to un-ring that bell.
The GM’s announcement that he’s “open to everything,” including entertaining calls on Barkley, got the attention of a lot of people around the league, including players.
“Are they really gonna trade Saquon,” one player asked in a cold call to the Daily News Tuesday night.
There’s also the possibility Schoen would entertain Barkley trades that included more players and picks involved to balance it out and make it more palatable.
He only has cleared $7.125 million so far of the $40 million he intends to wipe clean, so multi-player trades undoubtedly are on the table.
Barkley and the Giants are both in a weird place here, though, because it’s hard to envision the team re-signing him to the kind of contract extension that he would feel he deserves.
And if they trade him, they’re not just sending the player to another team; they’re also putting the conundrum of Barkley’s need for a new deal on that new team.
Barkley, 25, is a special talent when healthy. So with N.C. State tackle Ickey Ekwonu possibly in the Giants’ sights at the No. 5 overall pick, maybe the dynamic back would erupt behind an improved offensive line.
There are teams that could make sense as Barkley suitors, however, even if the list of who needs a running back and also could afford Barkley might be short.
The Buffalo Bills, Schoen’s old team, don’t have a true No. 1 back and might take a flier on a weapon who could help put them over the top. The Los Angeles Chargers have ample cap space and need a reliable back to complement Austin Ekeler. The Miami Dolphins are installing a new offense under Mike McDaniel with no clear main back.
The Giants hold nine draft picks, too, so they can easily and cheaply replenish their backfield with a promising mid-rounder like Notre Dame’s Kyren Williams and go from there.
So does an underwhelming possible trade market, combined with Booker’s release, make it more likely that Barkley remains a Giant? Maybe.
But Schoen still seemingly is willing to accept calls on Barkley with an eye for a trade at the right price.

Missouri AG Eric Schmitt joins TikTok investigation
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt joined a bipartisan coalition investigating TikTok for mental health harm and violation of consumer protection laws.
“Today, my Office joined a nationwide investigation into the social media platform TikTok. In the course of our investigation, we will look into the operating practices employed by TikTok, particularly how the platform boosts young user engagement,” Schmitt said.
The investigation will look into the popular social media apps techniques of boosting user engagement among younger audiences like increased time spent on the app and engagement frequency.
“Protecting our most vulnerable and impressionable population – our children – is of paramount concern for me as Attorney General,” Schmitt said. “My Office has been a leader in ensuring that social media platforms are acting appropriately, and we will continue our efforts to that end.”
Schmitt joins attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont, who lead the investigation.
A similar coalition pushed for Meta Platforms to halt plans of a under-13 version of Instagram.
After authenticating family heirloom, Minnesotan auctions Amelia Earhart’s flight helmet for $825,000
A leather helmet that Amelia Earhart wore on a flight across the Atlantic in 1928 and later lost in a crowd of fans in Cleveland has sold at auction for $825,000.
The helmet went to an anonymous bidder in an online-only sale that closed Sunday, a spokesperson for Heritage Auctions said.
The seller was Anthony Twiggs, a 67-year-old Minnesotan who had tried for years to prove that the leather aviator’s helmet he inherited from his mother was really Earhart’s.
Earhart was just a passenger in June 1928 when she became the first woman on board a plane crossing the Atlantic. Photos shot before and after the flight show her wearing a jaunty leather helmet or flight cap.
Earhart wore the same helmet the following year in the Women’s National Air Derby, an all-female race from Santa Monica, Calif., to Cleveland. Thousands of spectators greeted the famous aviator when she landed her single-engine Lockheed Vega at the Cleveland airfield, and she lost the helmet in the crush.
Twiggs’ mother, Ellie, was in the crowd along with a group of school friends, according to a story that Twiggs recounted to the New York Times. Ellie told her family that a boy who liked her said he had found Earhart’s leather helmet on the ground and wanted to give it to her.
Twiggs inherited the helmet after his mother’s death more than 20 years ago but had a difficult time convincing experts that it really had belonged to Earhart, who disappeared over the South Pacific Ocean in 1937.
That changed last fall when Twiggs succeeded in using photo matching technology to authenticate the helmet, which exactly matched the one seen in the 1928 photos, the Times said.
Attempts by the Associated Press to reach Twiggs on Wednesday were unsuccessful. Phone numbers listed for him were not in service.
Twiggs told the Times before last weekend’s sale that he was relieved that his mother’s story turned out to be true.
“My mother kept it for Amelia. She thought it was the neatest thing. It was never about that boy she wouldn’t even name,” Twiggs said. “He didn’t impress her that much, but the helmet did.”
State leaders announce ‘Missouri stands with Ukraine’ legislation
ST. LOUIS–No public or private entity in the state of Missouri that receives public funds would be allowed to do business with Russia or other countries in conflict with NATO member states and others, including Ukraine, according to new legislation in the Missouri General Assembly.
State Rep. and House Majority Floor Leader Dean Plocher (R-St. Louis County) is the sponsor of HB 2913, which would also apply to countries or entities attacking Finland, Sweden or Georgia.
“We in Missouri will do our small part to unite with the international community’s response Russia’s unprovoked aggression against Ukraine. We stand by the strong leadership President Zelensky as the Ukrainian people fight fearlessly and heroically against the tyranny of Putin,” Rep. Plocher said in a news release Wednesday.
Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe is also encouraging retailers to pull Russian-made or Russian-branded products from store shelves.
“No matter how large the transaction, even if it’s a single product on a store shelf, the amplified effect of these decisions send a direct and meaningful message to the Russian government that Missourians support Ukraine,” Kehoe said.
Thursday, the board overseeing the Missouri State Employee Retirement System, or MOSERS, will meet to address what to do about Russian holdings which are included in state investment plans.
