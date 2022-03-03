News
Sotheby’s Smashed Records With Their London Sales This Week
In a huge week for the auction world, Sotheby’s delivered on their promise of generating a sizable result for their Magritte painting and raked in a total of $297 million between two sales of contemporary and modern art. Meanwhile, Christie’s is reporting numbers that are just as encouraging: their post-war and contemporary sale generating $18,802,183, and Christie’s is also reporting sales to date of $352,805,261. René Magritte’s L’empire des lumières, which had never before been offered at auction, ended up fetching a tidy $79.7 million. Sotheby’s had predicted that the famous painting, which depicts a house shrouded in shadow under a sunny blue sky, would earn over $60 million dollars.
Sotheby’s scored several wins in the course of their cleanup. L’empire des lumières fetched the highest price ever paid for a painting in Great British Pounds in Europe, and also set an auction record for the artist: $79.7 million is three times more than anyone’s ever paid for a Magritte. The total of $297 million overall is also the highest total sale number ever achieved in a single day at Sotheby’s London.
At the Sotheby’s sale, Naked Lady by Shara Hughes far outstripped its £280,000 estimate to sell for £2,031,500, Banksy’s Vandalised Oil (Choppers) sold for £4,384,900 and Hurvin Anderson’s Lower Lake III (2006) sold for £2,818,000. These numbers indicate that UK collectors (and those who dialed into the UK sale from abroad) are deterred little if at all by Brexit, raising inflation rates and the generalized anxiety that comes with making big purchases within the high-stakes art market.
Additionally, Claude Monet’s Nymphéas went for £23.2 million and David Hockney’s Garrowby Hill (2017) more than doubled its estimate, ultimately selling for a tidy price of £14 million. Sotheby’s London has certainly earned a round of celebratory tea and biscuits.
News
The Classic White T-Shirts to Wear on Repeat
When it comes to wardrobe staples, there are few pieces of clothing quite as essential as the perfect white t-shirt. Finding the perfect short-sleeved white tee might seem like a simple enough task, but as anyone who has ever embarked on the search for that elusive topper will tell you, sometimes it’s easier said than done. After all, the white tee has a whole lot of work to do, considering how many sartorial situations the minimalist shirt needs to be equipped to handle.
The classic white tee is a casual basic, but it’s also quite possibly the most versatile item in any closet, and when you find one with the right lines, length and fit, the humble white tee becomes a sartorial powerhouse. The best white t-shirts are flattering and dependable, and add an effortless, crisp and put-together element to any outfit. They easily pair with anything from your favorite jeans and leather pants to a silk skirt and even bike shorts.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
The precise criteria for what makes a perfect white tee depends on one’s personal taste and needs, of course, including the fit, silhouette and fabric. Certain styles are appropriate for different occasions, but one you find the right tee, you’ll realize just how big a multitasker it is, whether you’re heading to the office, going to dinner or simply lounging at home. And, of course, it’s an absolutely crucial layering piece, and a key component of any worthy travel wardrobe. Below, see the most stylish, reliable and flattering white t-shirts you’ll wear time and time again.
News
Tornado sirens go off in error around St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS–Did you hear them?
Tornado sirens went off Thursday morning in portions of the FOX2 viewing area, including parts of St. Louis and St. Charles County, around 10 am. A spokesperson for St. Charles County said officials are investigating an error that caused the sirens to go off, as they were not supposed to be activated.
March is the month when statewide awareness for severe weather is put in the spotlight. Next week has been designated Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
Monday, March 7 – Receive Weather Information Day
Tuesday, March 8 – Tornado Safety Day
Wednesday, March 9 – Lightning Safety Day
Thursday, March 10 – Hail/Wind Safety Day
Friday, March 11 – Flood Safety Day
A statewide tornado drill is scheduled for 10 am Tuesday.
News
Dolphins will attempt to extend Christian Wilkins before using fifth-year option
The Miami Dolphins view Christian Wilkins as a valued leader, and a building block for its defense, which is why the team will try to extend the defensive tackle before utilizing the fifth-year option by the May 2 deadline.
According to a league source, the goal is for Wilkins to receive a multi-year extension from the Dolphins this offseason, one that could make him one of the NFL’s 10 highest paid defensive tackles. Negotiations are ongoing, but in the exploratory stages.
Wilkins, the team’s 2019 first-round pick, is coming off a season where he delivered career-highs in tackles (89), tackles for loss (10), quarterback hits (13), and sacks (4.5).
“He had a heck of a year here last year,” Miami Dolphins General Manager Grier said when asked about Wilkins, who has contributed 192 tackles (17 for loss), eight sacks, one forced fumble and recovered three fumble during his three seasons in Miami.
Even though Grier stressed that it’s important for the new coaching staff to learn how each player fits into their program, the Dolphins realize Wilkins holds a valuable role on the team, and on Miami’s hybrid defensive front.
If Miami can’t get an extension done before the May 2 deadline for exercising the fifth-year option, they would likely use the fifth-year option, guaranteeing the former Clemson standout $10,069,000 in 2023, which is a figure that is determined based on the playing time he’s received the past three years, and the average salary of the third through 20th highest paid defensive tackles.
The Dolphins have a league leading $60 million in cap space to work with this offseason to overhaul the roster by adding free agents, but Miami is also in position to pursue trades, and intends to extend players under contract like Wilkins, and Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard, whom Grier acknowledged the team is working on a new extension for this spring.
Getting a multi-year deal done with Wilkins, who is slated to earn $2.6 million this season, would likely require an annually salary in the $10-13 million range. Heading into this free agency cycle, which begins on March 14 with the legal negotiating period, there are 18 defensive tackles that make more than $10 million a season.
Tampa Bay’s Vita Vea is the last defensive tackle who landed the most recent lucrative extension, receiving a four-year, $71 million extension back in January. The Buccaneers nose tackle had $40.6 million of that contract guaranteed.
It’s hard to envision Wilkins landing a deal that large unless he replicates his productive 2022 season, but a four-year extension that lands him a $50-60 million deal is realistic.
Last year the Dolphins signed Jerome Baker and Jason Sanders to lucrative extensions before they played in the final season of their contract. But Miami allowed tight ends Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe to play out their entire contract, potentially making those former draftees unrestricted free agents unless a extension gets done before the free signing period begins on March 16 at 4 p.m.
The fifth-year option, which is only available for first-round picks, gives the Dolphins an extra season to get a deal done, but doing a multi-year extension would be more cap friendly.
The Dolphin haven’t utilized a fifth-year options since 2019 when they picked up Laremy Tunsil’s option the summer before trading the Pro Bowl offensive tackle to the Houston Texans for a treasure chest of draft pick.
The last time the Dolphins were faced with this decision was two offseasons ago when they not only declined to pick up the fifth-year options for both Charles Harris and Taco Charlton, but ended up moving on from both defensive ends before the deadline, trading Harris to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round pick, and releasing Charlton, whom the team claimed off waiver from Dallas midway through the 2019 season.
()
Sotheby’s Smashed Records With Their London Sales This Week
The Classic White T-Shirts to Wear on Repeat
Tornado sirens go off in error around St. Louis region
Dolphins will attempt to extend Christian Wilkins before using fifth-year option
Sadie Barnette’s ‘The New Eagle Creek Saloon’ Commemorates Black Queer Life
Florida Gov DeSantis berates kids for wearing masks
Commentary: With Twins sidelined, it’s time to give Loons a test drive
Dave Hyde: Are the Miami Dolphins keeping an office open for Tom Brady?
St. Louis CITY SC signs new forward from Belgian top-tier club
St. Louis City’s mask mandate to expire this weekend
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Sundance 2022 ‘Speak No Evil’ Review: Politeness is Deadly In This Danish Slow-Burn Horror
Sainted: Peter the pharmacist, you are a soul worth sainting!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News2 days ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News3 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business3 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing