News
St. Louis CITY SC signs new forward from Belgian top-tier club
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis CITY SC signed a new forward for their inaugural season.
Forward João Klauss, 25, was signed as a Designated Player pending his ITC, medical check and work authorization.
He is currently on loan at Sint-Truidense V.V in Belgium. He will join St. Louis CITY SC via a transfer from German Bundesliga club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.
The deal 3.5 years with an option for an additional year. The financial terms of his contract are unknown at this time. He will join the club in July 2022 after his loan with Sint-Truidense V.V., a top-tier club in Belgium, is over.
“Klauss is a player I have known since a very young age and I continued following his career,” CITY SC Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel said. “In fact, Hoffenheim Director of Football Alexander Rosen and I played a major role in bringing him to Germany when I was at Hoffenheim. He has tremendous capacity to score and create chances for his teammates. Those attributes will surely help our team. His prime is ahead of him, and we are excited to help him maximize his potential.”
Klauss was born in Santa Catarina, Brazil. He grew up playing in local clubs. In January 2017 at 19 years old he signed his first professional contract with TSG 1899 Hoffenheim II, the reserve team of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.
“Klauss is a very talented striker with a strong physical appearance but is also a fantastic person. He has already proven his scoring ability in several leagues, and I am convinced that he will have a big impact in the MLS. With Lutz Pfannenstiel, St. Louis CITY has the ideal guy to build a strong team for the future. We worked successfully together for many years, and I wish him all the best,” remarked Alexander Rosen, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Director of Professional Football.
St. Louis CITY SC will hold its inaugural season in 2023.
News
St. Louis City’s mask mandate to expire this weekend
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – One of the last mask mandates in the state of Missouri will expire this weekend. The City of St. Louis Department of Health will not ask the Board of Aldermen to renew the latest commissioner’s order. The city cites a downward trend in COVID cases in the region as the reason for the decision. The mandate will expire on March 5 at 11:59 p.m.
“I understand that transitions are challenging, especially in a pandemic where they are often sudden,” writes Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, Director of Health for the City of St. Louis. “The priority must still be a community harm reduction approach because we are still not out of the woods.”
The City of St. Louis Department of Health recommends that people wear masks indoors, especially if they are in high-risk groups, such as the elderly, people with pre-existing medical conditions, the immunocompromised, and children that are not yet eligible for vaccination.
“I encourage St. Louisans to respect the personal choice of those who continue wearing masks in public spaces, and if you have not yet been vaccinated or boosted, make sure you do so as soon as you can,” writes Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.
The mask mandates in St. Louis County and the state of Illinois ended Monday. Lifting the mask requirement in St. Louis county comes after the CDC announced a new way to measure COVID levels in communities. It uses factors including how many COVID patients have been admitted to local hospitals in the last week, how many local hospital beds are filled with COVID patients, and how many new COVID cases a county has had in the last week.
News
Best Buy reports Q4 sales hurt by supply chain clogs
By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy reported a shortfall in sales for the holiday quarter as the nation’s largest electronics chain struggled with limited supplies of holiday products and was forced to reduce store hours because of a shortage of workers due to omicron.
The chain, based in Minneapolis, also announced on Thursday profits in line with Wall Street expectations.
Shares rose nearly 5% in premarket trading based on an upbeat long-term outlook.
Like many retailers, Best Buy struggled with rising costs for everything from labor to shipping as supply chain backups hit companies worldwide during the holidays. The electronics chain also had to navigate global chip shortages. This past holiday quarter also offered an extra challenge: a contagious new variant, omicron, that forced many workers to take sick leave and pushed some companies to cut hours. However, several other major retailers like Walmart and Target were able to push through the supply chain challenges and report strong sales.
In a statement, Best Buy CEO Corie Barry acknowledged that constrained inventory of hot holiday items hurt sales, but she also said that the company reached its fastest holiday delivery times ever, shipping products to customers’ homes more than 25% faster than last year and two years ago.
The company said that earnings fell to $626 million, or $2.73 per share, for the three-month period ended Jan. 29. That’s compared with $816 million, or $3.48 per share, in the year-earlier period.
Revenue was $16.36 billion, down from $16.94 billion.
Sales at domestic stores opened at least a year were down 2.1% compared to growth of 12.4% in the prior-year quarter.
The company expects earnings per share for the current fiscal year to range from $8.85 to $9.15. It projects revenue in the range of $49.3 billion to $50.8 billion.
Analysts expected $9.29 per share on revenue of $50.88 billion, according to FactSet.
But the company said that it expects sales in the range of $53.5 billion to $56.5 billion for the fiscal 2025 year. Analysts expect $53.5 billion, according to FactSet.
Barie said that the company is focusing on investing in the future to deliver growth long term and noted she expects fiscal 2025 to deliver revenue growth and operating income rate expansion well beyond the past year.
News
Dave Hyde: Are Dolphins keeping an office open for Tom Brady?
So, if you’re Miami Dolphins owner Steve Ross, and you had the chance to spiff up your reputation by hiring Tom Brady to the front office, even with a slice of ownership, would you do it?
The real question is if Brady would do it. Maybe it’s when he’ll do it. The bread crumbs keep dropping, the planets keep aligning and this two-step between the Dolphins and Brady is something to monitor. They’re more than kids staring across the room at each other by this point.
Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, attended an exclusive Super Bowl party in 2020 of Bruce Beal, who is a business associate and hand-picked Dolphins successor of Dolphins owner Steve Ross. Also at the party: Ross and Dan Marino. This wasn’t some one-off: Beal and Brady have been friends for years.
Ross set up a much-discussed meeting that same week between Brady and coach Brian Flores at a marina. The meeting was supposed to be accidental considering it was ahead of the 2020 free-agency period. Flores, who described this in his lawsuit against NFL but didn’t name Brady, refused to go through with the meeting.
Bread crumbs. Some are small: Brady crossed the pregame field each time their teams met to shake hands and talk with Marino, generational respect shown from one quarterback great to another.
Some are geographical: Brady and Bundchen bought a $17 million piece of property on Indian Creek to build a waterfront eco-mansion.
Some are just like this week’s Pro Football Talk report that the Dolphins attempted to get a “package deal” of quarterback Tom Brady and coach Sean Payton together.
That idea didn’t have any liftoff. Payton, as Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said Wednesday, wasn’t even interested to talk. No surprise there. If he wanted to return immediately, he’d go to a franchise set up to win a Super Bowl like Dallas.
Brady is the more fascinating piece here. The Dolphins were living in fantasy land if the idea was getting Brady as quarterback. Maybe they thought that, too. They’re homeowners in fantasy land.
But what about Brady as a front-office executive? That makes more sense. Talk about sticking it to that nefarious New England franchise that discarded him.
The question is what kind of a role Brady would want. Would he be happy with a slice of ownership like Marc Anthony or Serena and Venus Williams? You’d think Tom Brady would want to have more than more than be an eye-candy consultant like Marino.
Run the show? Does he want that 12-month responsibility?
Brady just retired and is wading through a process of his next chapter. That chapter certainly doesn’t want to be answering even after-the-fact questions about this Flores lawsuit. There’s a long run of accusations, counter-claims, a probable court case — Flores seems to want his day in court — and the real chance of uglier issues to rain on the Dolphins.
Brady doesn’t need that. Why not wait a year, enjoy his family as he promised, survey all the opportunities out there and let this lawsuit get cleared up before even considering the Dolphins?
The real question: Would Brady help this franchise? Who knows? One of Brady’s buddies, Derek Jeter, just left the Miami Marlins this week after four failing years running that team. Sometimes Hall-of-Fame players don’t translate into Hall-of-Fame executives.
Marino once was given the front-office keys by owner H. Wayne Huizenga. That lasted a few days at the Senior Bowl. That was enough for Marino to know he didn’t know that world. For instance, he was given a list of free-agent names, looked at it and wanted to know where the rest of them were. That was it. There was no Dan Marino on that list.
It’s actually a good thing Brady isn’t coming in the Dolphins door right now. It would be a rushed marriage from his side. Decompress from playing. Get the eco-mansion built. Move the family in. Weigh all options while partying with the Dolphins future owner in a way that suggests … or implies … what?
To be continued.
()
St. Louis CITY SC signs new forward from Belgian top-tier club
St. Louis City’s mask mandate to expire this weekend
Best Buy reports Q4 sales hurt by supply chain clogs
Dave Hyde: Are Dolphins keeping an office open for Tom Brady?
Zach Wilson and more playmakers must go hand in hand, says Jets GM Joe Douglas
Russian forces seize key Ukrainian port, pressure others
Person shot and killed by police in Collinsville
Trudy Rubin: Putin must be stopped from turning Kyiv into Aleppo
Brothers-in-law to expand popular Chesterfield bagel business
Multi-car crash on NB 55 near Arsenal causes delays
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Sundance 2022 ‘Speak No Evil’ Review: Politeness is Deadly In This Danish Slow-Burn Horror
Sainted: Peter the pharmacist, you are a soul worth sainting!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News3 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
News1 day ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing