News
St. Paul Public Schools stops contact tracing, might take off masks
St. Paul Public Schools is dropping some of its coronavirus pandemic precautions, and its school board could vote early next week to lift the mask mandate for students, staff and visitors.
It’s been almost two full years since students were allowed in district schools without wearing a mask. A rapid decline in new cases, along with revised mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have spurred the district to reconsider its mandate.
The school board will discuss during a special meeting Saturday whether to cancel its resolution requiring masks. They’ll wait till Tuesday to take a formal vote; that’s also the day teachers and other educators are tentatively scheduled to go on strike over an employment contract dispute.
School board chairman Jim Vue said board members want to have a discussion Saturday in light of the new CDC guidance on masks. He said he hasn’t made up his mind and wants to learn about the 22 percent of district employees who still have not reported being vaccinated, more than four months after the district’s vaccinate-or-test requirement took effect.
“I still have questions about our vaccination percentage in SPPS before I make a final decision on that,” Vue said.
‘NOTHING HAS BEEN DECIDED AT THIS POINT’
The district administration has not yet prepared a recommendation on whether to continue requiring masks or not, spokesman Kevin Burns said.
“It’s in the works,” he said Wednesday. “Nothing has been decided at this point.”
The CDC now recommends face masks only in counties where rates of new coronavirus cases are high. Ramsey County’s risk level is considered low. In the seven-county metro, only Scott County is in the high category.
On Tuesday, the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan and West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan school boards voted to immediately stop requiring masks in their schools.
South Washington County Schools unmasked itself last week, and Stillwater did so in mid-February.
CONTACT TRACING
Whether the mask mandate stays or goes, the St. Paul district already has decided to stop notifying families when a classmate tests positive for the coronavirus.
Mary Langworthy, the district’s health and wellness director, has said contact tracing takes a lot of resources and has forced large numbers of unvaccinated students to miss school. So, they’ll stop doing so after this week.
The district would have made that call two months sooner but for a dramatic surge in cases caused by the omicron variant. The district reported 3,260 people were on-site at a school while infectious in January; that number was just 424 in February.
“This change will allow students who have had to quarantine on multiple occasions to remain in school, particularly those who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 including students of color, pre-K students and students receiving special education,” Langworthy said in a message to families Tuesday.
St. Paul students who test positive for the coronavirus still are expected to stay home for 10 days – twice as long as the CDC now recommends – and staff for five days. Also, unvaccinated students or staff who live with an infected person are expected to quarantine for 10 days.
Langworthy said 62 percent of district students ages 12-17 have had at least two doses of vaccine, as have 38 percent of students 5-11.
News
Popular Current DJ Sean McPherson takes new job as music director and host at Jazz88
Sean McPherson did not plan to have a career in radio.
“No, I did not,” McPherson said. “I was a straight-up musician, aspiring to do that.”
While he’s still a musician — his band Heiruspecs has a new album coming out later this year — McPherson has become one of the highest-profile DJs on 89.3 The Current, thanks in part to his gig hosting the all-request Radio Free Current show Saturday nights. After more than seven years on the air, McPherson has taken a new job.
Starting March 21, the 40-year-old McPherson will be the music director and afternoon drive host for Jazz88. He’s taking the spot left vacant by Kevin O’Connor, who departed Jazz88 after 27 years to become an announcer on Minnesota Public Radio’s classical station.
“From what I’ve done on the radio, it’s a big sea change,” McPherson said. “But as a listener, it’s totally in my comfort zone. Not to say I don’t have things to learn, but I’m not jumping into some genre that I’m an outsider in. I’ve been a jazz fan and listener my whole adult life and I’ve also been a big fan of jazz radio.”
CHASING FAME WITH HEIRUSPECS
A native of Williamstown, Mass., McPherson moved with his family to St. Paul in time for his sophomore year of high school. He formed the live hip-hop band Heiruspecs with fellow St. Paul Central High School friends.
After graduation, McPherson and his bandmates got serious about their music. After performing live extensively in the Twin Cities, they went on to become a full-time touring band in the early ’00s. They played 250 shows a year and opened for the likes of Ja Rule, Cake and Lyrics Born. The band’s third album, “A Tiger Dancing,” got a national release in 2004.
The following year, McPherson was behind the wheel of the band’s van, coming home from a show in Idaho, when he hit a patch of black ice and flipped the vehicle. Everyone was OK, but the van was totaled. It was time for a break.
“It was a reality check,” McPherson said. “Things were going good, but not good enough to be full-time.”
Heiruspecs continued to record, but focused on the region for their live shows. Band members pursued other projects, went to college and/or started families.
“I’ve pivoted since then to other things I’m interested in,” McPherson said.
FROM BAR TRIVIA TO THE CURRENT
In early 2007, 331 Club co-owner Jarret Oulman introduced McPherson to Chuck Terhark. They were both interested in hosting a trivia night at the Minneapolis club and Oulman figured they could do one together.
The pair hit it off and began expanding, first into the Twin Cities and later into Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wisconsin. After years of growth, Trivia Mafia began billing itself as “the largest and most popular bar trivia company in the Midwest.” Prior to the pandemic, the company was hosting more than 150 trivia nights a week. (They’ve since built it back to more than 100, with more to come.)
And it was trivia that got McPherson on the radio. A dozen years ago, he got the invite to do a trivia segment for The Current’s Morning Show. And he realized he was pretty good at being on the air.
“I always liked going to radio stations (with the band) and talking to radio people,” he said. “I found I both had some skills and I really enjoyed the work.”
In early 2015, McPherson scored a part-time gig at the station. At first, he filled in various shifts — including a stint as co-host of the Morning Show — and went full-time in 2018.
He’s most proud of his work on Radio Free Current.
“I’m really happy with it,” he said. “It’s a time of the week some stations basically give up on listeners.”
He took a humble approach to the show from the start.
“I brought this kind of willingness to learn with the listeners,” McPherson said. “I didn’t have the option to act like I knew it all, so I didn’t.”
McPherson was also key in developing Purple Current, an online streaming station devoted to all things Prince, from his own music to his collaborators to his influences.
“The big goal was to connect with Prince superfans and enthusiasts all over the country and world,” he said. “We’ve had fans come in from Australia. I mean, they came for Paisley Park, but stopped by the station. It’s been a really fun project and I’ve learned a ton.”
FINDING PEACE IN JAZZ
McPherson wasn’t looking to leave The Current, but when O’Connor left Jazz88, he knew he was interested in taking his place. He had gotten to know O’Connor over the years as both a listener and a friend, as O’Connor did fill-in shifts for MPR’s classical station.
“One thing that drew me to the job is that they’re looking at new frontiers,” he said. “I don’t want to do the standard thing. This is an opportunity to help the station evolve while still celebrating its long history.
“And I find jazz radio to be uniquely satisfying. A lot of people listen to radio to slow down and calm down while driving. Nothing is better for me than jazz. That doesn’t mean it’s sleepy. It’s calming in a way more about serenity and vision for when I’m stressed out. And I’m stressed out a lot.”
McPherson has two small kids at home, a 2- and 4-year-old, and his new job will allow him to spend more time with them. At The Current, many of his shifts ended at 10 p.m. and, of course, he was on the job every Saturday night.
But his Jazz88 position is weekdays, including a 3 to 7 p.m. on-air shift.
“I’m going to miss a fair amount of dinners,” he said. “But on the flipside, I’ll have weekends to myself and my family.” (That said, he still co-hosts trivia with Terhark Sunday nights at the 331 Club.)
“I’m really happy with my time at The Current and I’m going to continue to be a supporter of The Current. I’m also really looking forward to what’s coming up.”
News
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson not expected to hold out; contract negotiations remain ‘ongoing’
Even as the Ravens’ contract negotiations with Lamar Jackson drag on, with general manager Eric DeCosta saying Wednesday that the team will work “at Lamar’s urgency,” the quarterback’s unsettled future in Baltimore isn’t expected to affect his offseason availability.
In a session with reporters at the NFL scouting combine, DeCosta said he’s never discussed the possibility of a contract-related holdout with a Ravens player. In recent weeks, some NFL analysts have urged Jackson, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player whose rookie contract runs through 2022, not to return to team activities until he has a lucrative deal signed.
“I think just in general, holdouts now for players are pretty problematic in a lot of ways,” DeCosta said inside the Indiana Convention Center, referring to rules that, under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, allow for increased fines for players who hold out. “The players that are under contract, it’s just very hard to do that in general. The CBA made it very, very challenging for players under contract to hold out. I’ve never had those conversations with any of our players at this point.”
Discussions with Jackson remain “ongoing,” according to DeCosta, who said they’ve spoken “fairly recently.” If the two sides cannot reach an agreement before the 2022 season, Jackson will play on his fifth-year option, which comes with a $23 million salary cap hit. A new deal would be the biggest in Ravens history and likely help the team clear cap space.
“He knows how to find me; I know how to find him,” DeCosta said of Jackson. “He’s a guy that when we think about the Ravens three, four, five years from now, we envision Lamar being a very big part of that team and definitely a player that can help us win Super Bowls.”
DeCosta said it was “exciting” to see Jackson, finally recovered from an ankle injury that sidelined him over the final month of a disappointing Ravens season, practicing with wide receivers Rashod Bateman and James Proche II in California recently. But with free agency approaching, a deal seems far from imminent.
“I think that it takes two sides to actively put their heads together and get a deal worked out,” DeCosta said. “And we are ready to be there for Lamar at any point when he decides that he really wants to work on it. We will be [ready]. We have an awesome relationship. So excited about this opportunity coming up, 2022 season, for him and for the club.”
This story may be updated.
()
News
Eric Church to play U.S. Bank Stadium with controversial newcomer Morgan Wallen
Country star Eric Church will perform his largest Twin Cities concert to date when he headlines U.S. Bank Stadium on June 11 with support from controversial newcomer Morgan Wallen.
Tickets, at prices to be announced, go on sale at 10 a.m. March 11 through Ticketmaster.
A North Carolina native, Church got his start in music as a teenager playing Jimmy Buffett covers at a local bar. After graduating from Appalachian State University with a degree in marketing, he moved to Nashville, where he landed a deal with Capitol Records.
Church’s 2006 debut single “How ‘Bout You” went gold and he followed it with a series of modestly successful hits. His career took off with 2010’s double-platinum “Smoke a Little Smoke” as Church established a reputation as an industry maverick and fiery live performer. His 2012 single “Springsteen” remains his biggest hit, but nearly everything he has released in the time since has gone at least gold.
Over the past decade, Church has been nominated for more than 80 major awards and has won a dozen, including 2020 entertainer of the year at the CMA Awards. He has previously headlined Minneapolis’ Target Center four times, including a two-night stand in 2019.
Wallen got his first break when he made the playoffs of the sixth season of “The Voice” in 2014. His 2018 debut album, “If I Know Me,” spawned four hits, including “Whiskey Glasses” and “Chasin’ You.” His sophomore effort, “Dangerous: The Double Album,” earned glowing reviews and was the biggest hit of any genre in 2021.
But Wallen has come under fire for a number of events in recent years, starting in May 2020 when he was arrested outside Kid Rock’s Nashville bar for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. That October, he was booked to play “Saturday Night Live,” but producers postponed his performance after a series of videos hit social media showing Wallen flouting COVID-19 protocols at a house party.
A year ago, the gossip website TMZ released a video showing Wallen using a racial epithet, just weeks after the release of “Dangerous.” Radio stations and streaming services dropped his music from their platforms, although the backlash didn’t affect his record sales.
Wallen went on to donate $500,000 to a series of Black music charities. In July, he appeared on “Good Morning America” and apologized for his actions, saying he and his friends “say dumb stuff together” and that “he was wrong” to have used the racial slur. Wallen’s music returned to radio in August with his No. 2 hit “Sand in My Boots.”
