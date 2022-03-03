The Chic Trench Coats That You’ll Wear Forever

If the past couple of games were a preview of playoff hockey, well, the Wild need to do some soul searching.

Though they are still locked into a playoff spot in the Western Conference, and should have no problem maintaining that position the rest of the way, it’s fair to start wondering if the Wild (31-17-3, 65 points) are a true Stanley Cup contender this season. The back-to-back blowout losses — both home and away, in the span of four days — to the Calgary Flames (32-14-6, 70 points) would suggest they are not.

After suffering through an embarrassing 7-3 loss Saturday in Calgary, the Wild followed that up with a 5-1 loss Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center. In both games, the Wild were overwhelmed by the physicality the Flames brought to the ice.

“Obviously, games are getting tighter,” Wild captain Jared Spurgeon said. “This time of the year it’s going to be more like a playoff atmospheres and we’ve just got to do a better job of sticking with it and playing our game.”

What does that look like exactly? In a lot of ways, the Wild want to play the game the way the Flames do. They want to overwhelm teams with their tenacity. They want to score timely goals off the rush. They want to defend hard in front of the net.

The only problem for the Wild is the Flames might be a better version of the two teams.

Look no further than Tuesday’s game for a perfect example. While the Wild were actually much better in the rematch with the Flames, they had nothing to show for it at the end of the night.

Whether it was Calgary winger Matthew Tkachuck carving out space in front of the net, center Sean Monahan delivering crushing blows along the boards or defenseman Nikita Zadorov dropping the gloves on call, the Flames had their way with the Wild.

Asked about the Flames being a good team, Wild coach Dean Evason insisted the Wild are a good team, as well. He praised the way they responded in the face of adversity, noting that he loved every part of the game except for the fact that they didn’t score.

“We played the right way,” Evason said. “The pucks just did not go into the net. We hit some posts. They made some saves. Whatever. We didn’t score. But if we continue to do that, and if we continually have opportunities to score, they will go in.”

Similarly, if the Wild continue to play with the physicality they brought against the Flames, they should be fine moving forward. That’s the name the game heading into the home stretch.

As winger Marcus Foligno put it, “Everyone has to bring a little bit of grit and sandpaper in their game.”

“That’s playoff hockey,” Foligno said. “We have to understand that stars check stars. That’s the way the playoffs go. Everyone has to grind through it. You’re going to get bumped. You’re going to get hit. You’re not going to like it. You’ve got to play through it.”

The only question is if the Wild can do that at a high level against other playoffs teams. They are good enough to beat a team like the Philadelphia Flyers in March. Are they good enough to beat a team like the Flames in May?

“We’ve still got to be better,” Foligno said. “We have to understand that this is gut check time.”