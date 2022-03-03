News
The man keying Timberwolves’ recent run of success: Jordan McLaughlin
The Timberwolves delivered one of their better defensive efforts in a long while in Tuesday’s home victory over Golden State. Minnesota supplied a consistent effort and energy, and executed a game plan to limit one of the NBA’s most prolific offenses, which features one of the game’s most prolific scorers in Steph Curry.
What impressed Timberwolves coach Chris Finch most about the performance?
“Jordan McLaughlin,” he said.
Yes, the backup point guard who scored three points on 1-for-6 shooting was one of Minnesota’s most impactful players in the victory. Because he fulfilled the most important duty of the night — sticking on Curry’s hip so the best 3-point shooter of all time couldn’t find space to breath, much less get off a comfortable shot.
Chasing Curry around the floor can be one of the most exhausting tasks in basketball, and Finch left the reserve guard on the floor for 18 consecutive minutes in the second half.
“Which is probably not very responsible,” Finch joked.
But it was hard to take him off the floor.
“He did a great job just getting attached to mostly Steph or (Jordan) Poole,” Finch said. “Fighting through everything, staying continually in the action.”
McLaughin said his plan for Curry was doing everything possible to not let him even touch the ball. And once Curry did get it, the emphasis shifted to making everything as difficult as possible.
“It’s tough. You gotta be smart, and he’s a smart player offensively. He’s seeing a lot of different coverages,” McLaughlin said. “Just trying to get around screens, and not get hit, and just trying not to foul as well. It’s a tough job, but I try to do the best I could tonight.”
It was exactly what the Timberwolves (34-29) needed. That’s generally what McLaughlin brings — whatever is required. On offense, he plays with the highest pace, doesn’t turn the ball over and gets all of his teammates involved. Defensively, he’ll execute his responsibilities to the best of his abilities.
He is a player who will do whatever is asked of him.
“Shouldn’t all players really be like that?” Finch asked.
Yes, but it doesn’t always work that way.
“He is a coach’s dream. He plays hard, he plays the right way, he sets the tone,” Finch said. “He’s in such a rhythm right now. He’s playing the best basketball of his career, I’m sure. Teammates love playing with him. They love watching him play, offensively and defensively.”
Over the past month, when the Timberwolves are 9-4, they are outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per 100 possessions when McLaughlin is on the floor. The next highest net rating in that span belongs to Taurean Prince, at plus-seven.
McLaughlin has the bench unit humming, which has been the driving force in the team’s recent run of success.
“I felt pretty good right now. Kinda got a rhythm and flow, knowing when I’m going in and when I’m coming out, and just trying to leave it all on the court while I’m out there playing both ends of the ball,” McLaughlin said. “Especially being the backup point guard, I’ve gotta pick up full court and try to change the pace of the game, offensively and defensively, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”
News
Man who died after St. Paul fire ID’d as 73-year-old
A man who died Tuesday after an apartment fire in St. Paul has been identified as a 73-year-old.
Firefighters responded to the 1300 block of Ames Avenues at 2:15 p.m. and were able to contain the fire to the unit where it started, which is where firefighters found two of three injured people, said Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso.
Paramedics took the three to the hospital and one of them, James E. Sparks, of St. Paul, died.
The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental and remains under investigation, Mokosso said. There was a smoke detector in the apartment where the fire started, but Mokosso said it was not working.
“If functioning it could have alerted the occupants, allowing them to safely get out,” Mokosso said. He reminded people to put new batteries in smoke detectors each year.
Sparks’ death was the first fire fatality of the year in St. Paul.
News
MN House GOP rolls out public safety, crime priorities
Minnesota House Republicans on Tuesday outlined their public safety priorities for the legislative session, with proposals including a push to recruit more officers, sentencing reforms and boosting penalties for repeat criminals.
A set of Republican-introduced bills would establish carjacking as a specific criminal offense, increase sentences for repeat offenders and require electronic home monitoring for people released from custody without bail. The Republican-controlled Senate is moving a similar set of bills forward.
“We believe this shouldn’t be a partisan issue, if criminals break the law they should be held accountable, especially if it’s violent crime against other Minnesotans,” said House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, at a Tuesday news conference explaining his caucus’ public safety proposals.
Stiffening penalties makes up one part of what Daudt called a three-pronged approach. Bills would also appropriate $21.5 million for various recruitment and equipment-related expenses across the state.
Equipment spending includes $15 million for body cameras and $2 million for the ShotSpotters gunshot detection system in Ramsey County. Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, told reporters that the smaller law enforcement agencies would be the priority for the millions in body camera grants.
“These are the agencies that are struggling to afford the costs of the systems,” he said. “We want to help them have the money to do the storage and properly handle the evidence from the body cameras once it’s produced.”
Recruitment spending would include $2.5 million in education reimbursement for officers who stay on the job for a year in Minnesota and $1 million to attract new officers through the Pathways to Policing program, a route for nontraditional candidates.
The criminal justice system proposals include requiring county attorneys to file felony charges if probable cause is present and report on cases with dropped charges. Republicans are also pushing for unenforced minimum sentences for gun-related crimes to be posted on the sentencing guidelines website. Additionally, they want to put control of sentencing guidelines in the hands of the Legislature instead of the guidelines commission.
Both Democrats and Republicans in the Legislature have stated a commitment to improving public safety this session in the face of rising crime. Violent crime increased by 17% in Minnesota in 2020 from the previous year, according to an annual uniform crime report from the state’s Department of Public Safety. The state recorded 185 murders that year, breaking a record set in 1995. In 2021, Minneapolis reported more than 600 carjackings — up from 388 the year before.
Democrats in January unveiled a $100 million public safety package that emphasizes a “community” approach, including programs to target the root causes of violent crime such as diversion programs for juvenile offenders. In the Senate, Republicans have rolled out a $65 million recruitment proposal. Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, said Republicans remained committed to those priorities.
With the Senate controlled by Republicans, the House controlled by Democrats, final criminal justice legislation that reaches the governor’s desk will have to reflect a compromise between the two chambers.
Rep. Cedrick Frazier, DFL-New Hope, the main author of the Democrats’ broad criminal justice package in the House, called the Republican public safety proposals in the Legislature too narrow to fully address violent crime.
“They’re not even attacking the issues that are causing the uptick in crime,” Frazier said in a phone interview with Forum News Service. “I am always hopeful that we’re going to come to some places where we can agree on some things, but right now we are far apart because they have a very narrow focus and we have a very comprehensive and broad focus.”
Last week, Democratic-Farmer Labor Leadership in the House introduced a $16.4 million officer recruitment package of their own that was separate from Frazier’s legislation. But a hearing for the proposal was canceled after Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Committee Chair Carlos Mariani, DFL-St. Paul, told the Minnesota Reformer he was not included in the process of bringing the bill forward.
News
What to watch at this week’s high school wrestling state tournament
GIRLS’ DEBUT: Girls competing at the high school wrestling state tournament is nothing new. A few girls have cracked team lineups at the state tournament, as well as earned their way into the individual brackets. But this year marks the debut of the girls tournament, a one-day event that will play out in its entirety Saturday, with semifinals in the evening and the championship round at night.
There is one division for all schools made up of 12 weight classes.
East Metro names to watch include Simley’s Charli Raymond (100 pounds), Apple Valley’s Hanah Schuster (107), Forest Lake’s Aspen Blasko (107), Hastings’ Alisha Brown (126), Hastings’ Skylar Little Soldier (132), Eastview’s Riley Myers (138), Apple Valley’s Grace Alagbo (145) and Centennial’s Isabelle Huss (235).
RETURN OF THE VALLEY: Guess who’s back?
You remember Apple Valley, an annual team state championship contender — and usual winner — from 1980 to 2017. That 2017 title marked Apple Valley’s most recent trip to the Class 3A state tournament, until this week.
Head coach Josh Barlage led the Eagles to a section crown, earning Apple Valley a return trip to downtown St. Paul for Thursday’s team tournament. Fittingly, the Eagles’ state quarterfinal opponent is top-seeded St. Michael-Albertville, with whom Apple Valley has had a number of memorable duels at the X over the years.
The Eagles aren’t seeded and will be a heavy underdog, but they do feature five ranked wrestlers in their lineup.
TITLE CONTENDERS: Simley is the top seed in the Class 2A team tournament, and could be in store for a classic championship showdown with Kasson-Mantorville in the final, should both teams get that far.
Stillwater is again in play to win a Class 3A crown, though a path to a title likely would require a semifinal win over always-powerful Shakopee, followed by a championship match victory over St. Michael-Albertville. If the Ponies claim the championship Thursday night, they will have earned it.
FOR A FOURTH: Thirty wrestlers in state history have won four-plus individual state championships. Simley senior Chase DeBlaere can join the list with a fourth title this weekend. The Oregon State commit enters the Class 2A individual tournament as the top seed at 132 pounds.
