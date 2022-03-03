News
Tornado sirens go off in error around St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS–Did you hear them?
Tornado sirens went off Thursday morning in portions of the FOX2 viewing area, including parts of St. Louis and St. Charles County, around 10 am. A spokesperson for St. Charles County said officials are investigating an error that caused the sirens to go off, as they were not supposed to be activated.
March is the month when statewide awareness for severe weather is put in the spotlight. Next week has been designated Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
Monday, March 7 – Receive Weather Information Day
Tuesday, March 8 – Tornado Safety Day
Wednesday, March 9 – Lightning Safety Day
Thursday, March 10 – Hail/Wind Safety Day
Friday, March 11 – Flood Safety Day
A statewide tornado drill is scheduled for 10 am Tuesday.
Dolphins will attempt to extend Christian Wilkins before using fifth-year option
The Miami Dolphins view Christian Wilkins as a valued leader, and a building block for its defense, which is why the team will try to extend the defensive tackle before utilizing the fifth-year option by the May 2 deadline.
According to a league source, the goal is for Wilkins to receive a multi-year extension from the Dolphins this offseason, one that could make him one of the NFL’s 10 highest paid defensive tackles. Negotiations are ongoing, but in the exploratory stages.
Wilkins, the team’s 2019 first-round pick, is coming off a season where he delivered career-highs in tackles (89), tackles for loss (10), quarterback hits (13), and sacks (4.5).
“He had a heck of a year here last year,” Miami Dolphins General Manager Grier said when asked about Wilkins, who has contributed 192 tackles (17 for loss), eight sacks, one forced fumble and recovered three fumble during his three seasons in Miami.
Even though Grier stressed that it’s important for the new coaching staff to learn how each player fits into their program, the Dolphins realize Wilkins holds a valuable role on the team, and on Miami’s hybrid defensive front.
If Miami can’t get an extension done before the May 2 deadline for exercising the fifth-year option, they would likely use the fifth-year option, guaranteeing the former Clemson standout $10,069,000 in 2023, which is a figure that is determined based on the playing time he’s received the past three years, and the average salary of the third through 20th highest paid defensive tackles.
The Dolphins have a league leading $60 million in cap space to work with this offseason to overhaul the roster by adding free agents, but Miami is also in position to pursue trades, and intends to extend players under contract like Wilkins, and Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard, whom Grier acknowledged the team is working on a new extension for this spring.
Getting a multi-year deal done with Wilkins, who is slated to earn $2.6 million this season, would likely require an annually salary in the $10-13 million range. Heading into this free agency cycle, which begins on March 14 with the legal negotiating period, there are 18 defensive tackles that make more than $10 million a season.
Tampa Bay’s Vita Vea is the last defensive tackle who landed the most recent lucrative extension, receiving a four-year, $71 million extension back in January. The Buccaneers nose tackle had $40.6 million of that contract guaranteed.
It’s hard to envision Wilkins landing a deal that large unless he replicates his productive 2022 season, but a four-year extension that lands him a $50-60 million deal is realistic.
Last year the Dolphins signed Jerome Baker and Jason Sanders to lucrative extensions before they played in the final season of their contract. But Miami allowed tight ends Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe to play out their entire contract, potentially making those former draftees unrestricted free agents unless a extension gets done before the free signing period begins on March 16 at 4 p.m.
The fifth-year option, which is only available for first-round picks, gives the Dolphins an extra season to get a deal done, but doing a multi-year extension would be more cap friendly.
The Dolphin haven’t utilized a fifth-year options since 2019 when they picked up Laremy Tunsil’s option the summer before trading the Pro Bowl offensive tackle to the Houston Texans for a treasure chest of draft pick.
The last time the Dolphins were faced with this decision was two offseasons ago when they not only declined to pick up the fifth-year options for both Charles Harris and Taco Charlton, but ended up moving on from both defensive ends before the deadline, trading Harris to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round pick, and releasing Charlton, whom the team claimed off waiver from Dallas midway through the 2019 season.
News
Sadie Barnette’s ‘The New Eagle Creek Saloon’ Commemorates Black Queer Life
In a black box theater off of frigid 19th Street in Chelsea, a lone neon-drenched bar echoes with history. The glittering half-crescent saloon, on display at the performance arts venue the Kitchen through March, is the creation of the artist Sadie Barnette. The piece, titled The New Eagle Creek Saloon, is a tribute to her father Rodney’s shuttered bar of the same name, which was the first Black-owned gay bar to open in San Francisco. At The Kitchen, this reconstituted piece of history has itself been activated as a site of multiple convergent and overlapping historical archives, becoming in the process a place of both remembrance and imagination for a vanishing vision of New York.
For Barnette, the project began as a way to capture a particular essence that was at risk of being forgotten entirely. “I always knew that I wanted to create some archive around my dad’s bar,” she told Observer. “It wasn’t really something that was documented. It wasn’t in, like, Netflix documentaries, or Wikipedia pages, or something that grad students were studying. I felt like the name would be lost into the blur of history with so many unnamed and unknowable people and places who have contributed to queer histories.”
Despite being a memorial of sorts, Barnette’s Eagle Creek doesn’t function as a one-to-one recreation of her father’s bar, but rather as an evocation of the atmosphere and social attitudes that it fostered. The original Eagle Creek was a bastion for San Francisco’s Black queer community, and it provided everything from AIDS education, including a groundbreaking roleplaying arcade game called “The Interactive Multimedia Project — Brothers,” to support political organizing efforts and fundraisers for the community. Rodney Barnette was a founding member of the Black Panther’s Compton chapter, who had rubbed elbows with acolytes of the Black left such as Angela Davis and Malcolm X, and his decision to open the New Eagle Creek was a reaction to the outright hostility that many Black men felt at the predominantly white gay bars that dotted the Lower Haight and Mission District during the late 80s and early 90s. According to the younger Barnette, racist policing of Black nightlife by white bar owners was common, ranging from successive ID checks to selective dress codes and even going as far as removing Black music from jukeboxes. At the New Eagle Creek Saloon on Market Street, however, was a sanctuary, a place to organize and educate but also just to dance.
It’s that sparkling confluence of politics and joy that Barnette was most focused on conjuring in her reconstituted New Eagle Creek. The installation appears as a sort of idealized vision of a bar, its inviting glow a beacon in the dark of The Kitchen’s theater space, an appearance that Barnette compares variously to a “mirage,” “dream,” and “spaceship.” The candy paint countertops are strewn with old photographs and retro matchbooks, and there are zines scattered throughout with clippings from Bay Area newspapers and more archival photography. And then, of course, there’s the music. During weekdays, DJ sets are pumped in over the loudspeakers, while on Saturdays the records are spun live by a rotating cast of visiting DJs. In its original iteration, presented at the Lab in San Francisco in 2019, Barnette’s New Eagle Creek Saloon actually functioned as a bar, complete with drinks and a barkeep, although the COVID-19 pandemic put that aspect on pause.
“I wanted to build something that would be a functioning bar that people would walk up to, actually sit on the stools, put their arms on the bar,” Barnette said. “Something that would be loud in its remembering of the original bar, and something that would allow for new moments of streaming and creating and connecting. That’s why it really had to be the bar, not be about the bar.”
The ephemeral, the intangible, the fleeting and almost gone: it’s these things that Barnette’s installation attempts to capture and turn into monuments in their own right. The photographs and printed matter give form to people and stories whose memory was in danger of vanishing, while the installation’s music and communal set-up turn the spark of barroom conversation into a performance in itself. In many ways, the work is an example of what the critic Nicolas Bourriaud deemed “relational aesthetics,” which saw artists as facilitators of social exchange rather than authors of discrete, definable works. But Barnette’s project of archive-building doesn’t end there. During the work’s original San Francisco run, the artist invited patrons of the original New Eagle Creek to speak on their time spent there and share the stories they’ve accumulated over the years. In New York, this component has morphed into a far-reaching series of nightlife residencies, which activate Barnette’s installation through live performances and talks every Saturday. At these ”Saturday sessions,” the New Eagle Creek’s potential as a site of historical reanimation is most fully realized.
The monthlong series of live events was curated by the performer and theorist madison moore, who selected DJs and performers with strong ties to queer nightlife culture across the U.S. The guiding principle for these sessions, according to moore, was to focus on the various modes of what they call queer worldmaking. “When I was thinking about people to program in, I was trying to build a broader sonic sampling of the queer sonic community, representing different genres, different geographies, demographics,” moore told Observer. “Histories as well, thinking about generational traces. I think we don’t talk a lot about intergenerational connections in the queer community, and I think those are very important.”
In practice, this has resulted in the New Eagle Creek playing host to nightlife lineages from across the country, ranging from Chicago house music to New York ball culture. In mid-February, the installation was taken over by performers from the legendary New York ballroom group House of Aviance. In between DJ sets and strutting walks, the members of the house held court in the crowded theater, regaling attendees with stories of their New York and their Chelsea, a place of booming music and towering looks and, unsurprisingly, the same sort of multivalent community that the original New Eagle Creek Saloon would similarly foment. Seated at the front of the glittering bar, Nita Aviance told the crowd how Chelsea’s relative ease of access from the outer boroughs and Jersey made it a central hub for a community of people otherwise priced out of the island. In a Chelsea that today gleams with luxury developments and mega-galleries, this story of place and time carried with it a rind of sorrow.
That painful rind of a paved-over past is the project of the New Eagle Creek Saloon, but so is the music that thrummed through the space before and afterwards. Joy and remembrance are stitched together into one holographic object, which can be used as an avatar for one place or for many. “People walk into the space, and they bring all of the bars that are special to them into that space,” Barnette said. “They’re at once paying homage to the Eagle Creek, or just saying the name of the Eagle Creek, which is important, but also, it’s all of these other spaces and memories that people bring with them.” And while “mirage” and “spaceship” seem apt enough descriptors of the New Eagle Creek Saloon, Barnette often makes use of another one: time machine. “You’re actually time traveling and having this temporal wrinkle between then and now and the future of queer spaces.”
Florida Gov DeSantis berates kids for wearing masks
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A visibly annoyed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis admonished a group of high school students for wearing face masks at an indoor news conference Wednesday, saying it was time to stop what he called “this COVID theater.”
The Republican governor approached the students and asked them to remove their masks as they waited for him at the press event at the University of South Florida in Tampa. The college is located in an area where the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends indoor masking due to high COVID-19 risk.
“You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We’ve got to stop with this COVID theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous,” he said, letting out an audible sigh and shaking his head.
DeSantis, a fierce opponent of virus mask and vaccine mandates, is running for reelection and is considered to be a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate. His opposition to coronavirus masking and vaccine mandates has drawn national attention, and his administration has banned mask mandates in schools, often with the governor and his Republican supporters saying parents should have control over the health care choices of their children.
One of the students, 14-year-old Kevin Brown Jr., a high school freshman, at told The Associated Press he was caught off-guard by DeSantis and felt pressured to removed his mask.
“I was a little bit surprised at his tone,” Brown said of the governor, adding that he chose to leave his mask on because there were many unmasked people around and he was wary of getting COVID-19.
Brown’s father, Kevin Brown Sr., told WFLA-TV that he would advise DeSantis to “stop bullying kids.”
“I tell him it’s his choice, so he made that choice and the governor has no right to tell no kid or no one who they can or can’t wear a mask. He doesn’t have that right,” Brown Sr. told the TV station.
In a statement, Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis said school officials were excited to have their students featured in the governor’s news conference, which was about the funding of a cybersecurity education initiative, and praised the students for how they acted.
“It is a student and parent’s choice to protect their health in a way they feel most appropriate. We are proud of the manner in which our students represented themselves and our school district,” Davis said.
DeSantis’ office did not immediately return an email seeking comment. His spokesperson, Christina Pushaw, has tweeted defenses of the governor’s comments, writing “I mean, someone had to say it, after 2 years of propaganda that terrified and manipulated young people. Breathe free, feel safe and be happy.”
Though the CDC late last month eased its masking guidelines, the agency is still recommending masks indoors in areas it considers high risk. Hillsborough County, where the college is located, is deemed high risk by the CDC.
The incident drew criticism of DeSantis on social media. U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Florida Democrat, tweeted, “Shame on you, Governor DeSantis, for berating students who choose to wear masks and for calling the ongoing #COVID pandemic ‘theater.’”
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at
