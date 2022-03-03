News
Trudy Rubin: Putin must be stopped from turning Kyiv into Aleppo
Vladimir Putin is reverting to full brutalist form after his military got off to a slow start in its effort to conquer Ukraine.
Russian missiles and rockets slammed into Kharkiv’s central Freedom Square on Tuesday, blowing up a civilian government headquarters and damaging the opera house and concert hall. Russian missiles also hit the TV tower in Kyiv — and far greater horrors against civilian targets are no doubt coming soon.
As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on video after the Kharkiv blast, Russia’s current attacks are “outright, undisguised terror” against civilians.
But why should any Western leader be surprised? Putin has been getting away with war crimes for the past two decades, as his Russian forces slaughtered and gassed civilians in Chechnya, Syria and elsewhere. No one stopped him.
A look at the Russian leader’s past crimes provides a road map of what he wants to do to Kyiv, and what he’ll try to do elsewhere if he’s allowed to crush Ukraine.
Let’s start with the First Chechen War in 1995, which happened five years before Putin became president, but gives some insight into the no-holds-barred Russian doctrine of military attack.
In 1995, I flew from Moscow into Chechnya on a Russian military transport plane and arrived at a Russian base in Tolstoy-Yurt, on a hill looking down on the edges of the Chechen capital of Grozny. There I watched for hours as Russian heavy artillery pounded nonstop into eight-story civilian apartment buildings directly below. These were buildings where ethnic Russian retirees, seeking a warmer climate, had made their homes, but that did not deter the Russian fire.
The city of Grozny was essentially destroyed.
Many military experts believe Putin may resort to that harsh military doctrine now because his forces have met unexpected resistance from the Ukrainian military and civilians. It also appears that the Russian military initially refrained from heavy use of air power or missile attacks on inner cities because they mistakenly expected to be welcomed by Ukrainians as brother Slavs and to wage a quick war.
“The initial Russian operation was premised on terrible assumptions about Ukraine’s ability (and) will to fight, and an unworkable concept of operations,” tweets Michael Kofman, a top expert on the Russian military at CNA, who correctly predicted that Putin would invade the entire country of Ukraine.
“But we’re seeing them open up greater use of fires, (missile) strikes, and air power,” Kofman noted. “Sadly, I expect the worst is yet ahead, and this war could get a lot more ugly.”
To see what “ugly” means, one need only look at what Russian airstrikes did to Syrian civilians, in Putin’s successful effort to keep Syrian leader Bashar Assad in power.
Russian pilots bombed civilian areas from 2015 on, in suburbs of Damascus, the ancient city of Aleppo and other Syrian cities, over and over. They deliberately targeted hospitals, schools and marketplaces. And in a pattern of unfathomable cruelty, they practiced what became known as the “double-tap” — waiting until civilian volunteers arrived to pull victims out of the rubble, and then bombing the same sites again.
“We haven’t seen scenes like Syria (yet), like the carpet-bombing and brutal attacks against civilians, like Aleppo,” said strategic expert Israeli Col. (res.) Udi Evental, in a riveting podcast on the site of the newspaper Haaretz.
Evental warns, however: “Syria was Putin’s laboratory, and a laboratory for his military to test their capabilities. These might be very soon demonstrated in Ukraine.”
Moreover, Putin consciously weaponized refugees in the Syria conflict, and no doubt envisions doing the same with Ukraine. By bombing infrastructure and civilian housing, he forced hundreds of thousands of Syrians to flee to Europe, causing a huge political crisis in the European Union in 2015 and 2016. So far, EU countries are welcoming more than 600,000 Ukrainians who have fled, but that number could rise to millions.
It is essential for President Joe Biden and European leaders to recognize that Putin is a cold-blooded killer who will not refrain from committing — and denying he committed — war crimes, even as video footage tells the truth.
It is also essential to recognize that the Russian leader was serious when he said in 2005 that the collapse of the Soviet Union was “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the (20th) century.” He truly believes that Ukraine has no right to exist as a country and that all of Eastern Europe must return to Russian control.
Fortunately, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has finally woken Western Europe up to the Putin threat and has impelled President Biden to impose the harsh sanctions he promised. But Zelenskyy is still a Ukrainian David facing a Russian Goliath, and Putin has already sent in Chechen hit teams to kill him.
NATO must do what it takes to thwart the criminal in the Kremlin. There have to be means short of sending NATO troops — whether by shoring up Ukraine’s cyber defenses, by finding ways to quickly deliver those promised anti-air and anti-tank weapons or by covert means.
Cheering for Zelenskyy in the comfort of Western capitals won’t save him. Putin must be stopped from turning Kyiv into Aleppo in order to achieve his criminal dreams.
News
Brothers-in-law to expand popular Chesterfield bagel business
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A pandemic success story has given St. Louis something bagel lovers say it has been sorely needing: really great bagels!
The supply is limited, however, and available for sale only one day of the week. That may soon change.
“This town needs good bagels,” said Scott Lefton, proprietor of Lefty’s Bagels.
It is one of seven “pop-up” bakery businesses, sharing space in the Bakers Hub bakers co-op in the Forum shopping center in Chesterfield on Olive near Highway 141, headlined by the Trolley Track Cookie Company.
It’s been nearly a year since Lefton and his brother-in-law, Doug Goldenberg, a couple of IT professionals, jumped into the part-time bagel business.
Their Apple watches tell them they log 5 miles each in the co-op’s little kitchen, churning out about 400 handmade bagels every Saturday morning.
“We kind of have the “Laverne & Shirley” vibe, “Odd Couple” thing going on here,” they said.
Their social media posts feature their “Scott & Doug” version of the old “Laverne & Shirley” TV sitcom.
The posts have brought them a lot of laughs but the people come for the bagels. They start lining up outside 30 minutes before the doors open at 9:00 a.m. Scott and Doug tend to open early to lessen the wait and the stomach growling. One woman bought 42 for family and neighbors on a recent Saturday. Lefty’s ‘regulars’ certainly understand.
“These are the best in town,” said customer Steve Israel. “They’re the perfect combination of soft, hard, and crunchy. You get all 3 sensations. We limit ourselves to 12 a week. There’s four of us at home. It’s great.”
“I found out (about the bagels) from a friend,” said customer, Mary Reichenbach. “The bagels are amazing. I grew up in New York. It’s the closest thing that I’ve found.”
“We have a guy who tailgates,” Lefton said. “He’ll bring a folding chair, a cup of coffee, a book.”
They credit the purest, top-of-the-line flours and other ingredients along with a lot of hard work.
“So much work. We put a lot of time, effort, and energy into these bagels,” Lefton said.
He started making his own bagels at home when his favorite shop closed during the pandemic. Friends raved about them. Each bagel has its own sort of “bagel DNA.”
“The bagels themselves are hand-formed,” Goldenberg said. “They’re not sent through a machine that’s dividing the dough and automatically forming them.”
They sell out every week. The guys now plan to expand to six days a week in the coming months. They really, really, love bagels.
“Do I look at a bagel and still want to eat it?” Lefton queried. “Absolutely. I can’t eat anybody else’s bagels (anymore). I’m being 100% honest. I’ve tried and I’ve had to throw half of it away.”
News
Multi-car crash on NB 55 near Arsenal causes delays
ST. LOUIS – A crash occurred early Thursday morning in south St. Louis.
The multi-car crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on 55 northbound near Arsenal.
FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene. There was a large police presence at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.
News
St. Louis area 8-year-old boy dies in car crash in Callaway County, Mo.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. – An 8-year-old boy from the St. Louis area died in a crash late Wednesday night.
The crash happened at about 9:40 p.m. when a Mazda 3 with a 23-year-old woman driver, a 40-year-old woman passenger, an 8-year-old boy passenger, and a 2-year-old boy passenger stopped in the right lane of westbound Highway 54, just east of the Route AA/OO exit. That’s when a Chrysler Town and Country hit the back of the Mazda 3.
The Chrysler Town and Country then overturned and traveled off the left side of the roadway. The 40-year-old woman driver of that vehicle suffered serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the Mazda 3 came to a rest partially blocking the right lane and facing east. The Chrysler Town and Country came to a rest on its wheels in the median facing north.
The 8-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 2-year-old, 23-year-old, and 40-year-old also in the Mazda 3 suffered moderate injuries.
Trudy Rubin: Putin must be stopped from turning Kyiv into Aleppo
Brothers-in-law to expand popular Chesterfield bagel business
Multi-car crash on NB 55 near Arsenal causes delays
St. Louis area 8-year-old boy dies in car crash in Callaway County, Mo.
Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles addresses the offensive line and his right-hand man. 4 things we heard at the NFL combine.
Zach Wilson and more playmakers must go hand in hand
Russia’s Invasion Strengthens the ‘Splinternet’
Chicago Bears Q&A: With a defensive-minded head coach, will they do enough to rebuild the offense?
Missouri, Illinois join probe into TikTok’s ‘physical and mental health harms’
CDC director speaks about pandemic today at alma mater Wash U
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Sundance 2022 ‘Speak No Evil’ Review: Politeness is Deadly In This Danish Slow-Burn Horror
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Sainted: Peter the pharmacist, you are a soul worth sainting!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News3 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business3 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Sundance 2022 ‘Speak No Evil’ Review: Politeness is Deadly In This Danish Slow-Burn Horror