What to watch at this week’s high school wrestling state tournament
GIRLS’ DEBUT: Girls competing at the high school wrestling state tournament is nothing new. A few girls have cracked team lineups at the state tournament, as well as earned their way into the individual brackets. But this year marks the debut of the girls tournament, a one-day event that will play out in its entirety Saturday, with semifinals in the evening and the championship round at night.
There is one division for all schools made up of 12 weight classes.
East Metro names to watch include Simley’s Charli Raymond (100 pounds), Apple Valley’s Hanah Schuster (107), Forest Lake’s Aspen Blasko (107), Hastings’ Alisha Brown (126), Hastings’ Skylar Little Soldier (132), Eastview’s Riley Myers (138), Apple Valley’s Grace Alagbo (145) and Centennial’s Isabelle Huss (235).
RETURN OF THE VALLEY: Guess who’s back?
You remember Apple Valley, an annual team state championship contender — and usual winner — from 1980 to 2017. That 2017 title marked Apple Valley’s most recent trip to the Class 3A state tournament, until this week.
Head coach Josh Barlage led the Eagles to a section crown, earning Apple Valley a return trip to downtown St. Paul for Thursday’s team tournament. Fittingly, the Eagles’ state quarterfinal opponent is top-seeded St. Michael-Albertville, with whom Apple Valley has had a number of memorable duels at the X over the years.
The Eagles aren’t seeded and will be a heavy underdog, but they do feature five ranked wrestlers in their lineup.
TITLE CONTENDERS: Simley is the top seed in the Class 2A team tournament, and could be in store for a classic championship showdown with Kasson-Mantorville in the final, should both teams get that far.
Stillwater is again in play to win a Class 3A crown, though a path to a title likely would require a semifinal win over always-powerful Shakopee, followed by a championship match victory over St. Michael-Albertville. If the Ponies claim the championship Thursday night, they will have earned it.
FOR A FOURTH: Thirty wrestlers in state history have won four-plus individual state championships. Simley senior Chase DeBlaere can join the list with a fourth title this weekend. The Oregon State commit enters the Class 2A individual tournament as the top seed at 132 pounds.
The Chic Trench Coats That You’ll Wear Forever
Fashion trends come and go, but certain staples never go out of style. Take a classic trench coat, for example, which was first worn for practical military purposes around World War I, but has since far surpassed its initial use, and become a chic coat of choice for both men and women.
It’s not surprising that the trench coat has remained so popular for decades; it’s a key piece for transitional weather, especially during the spring and fall, though if you select a trench in a heavier fabric, you could easily wear it into colder temperatures. Like any good staple, trench coats are versatile and go with almost anything, whether you throw it on over your workout clothes, pair it with a lightweight summer dress or wear it with jeans and a t-shirt.
A trench coat dresses up any look, elevating even the sloppiest of ensembles into a more tailored and sophisticated outfit. While you can’t go wrong with a traditional tan trench coat à la Audrey Hepburn’s Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, the trench coat has been updated and reimagined in different silhouettes, fabrics and colorways countless times over the years, ranging from silky jewel-toned trench coats and cropped styles to leather versions and classic wools.
There’s a trench coat out there for every kind of style and occasion, whether you’re in the market for a more formal look, an everyday jacket or a statement piece. They’re timeless and never go out of style, and you’re sure to reach for yours year after year. Below, see the best trench coats to shop right now.
Missouri and Arkansas among the least women-friendly states
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri and Arkansas were on the bottom end of the scale for women-friendly states, according to a study conducted by WalletHub.
To identify the most women-friendly states, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key metrics, ranging from median earnings for female workers to women’s preventive health care to the female homicide rate.
Oklahoma sits at the bottom of the list at No. 51, followed by other states, including Arkansas at number 49 and Missouri at number 41.
Missouri is the fourth state with the highest median earnings for female workers. Other states who are considered to have the highest median earnings include the District of Columbia, Minnesota, Virginia, and New York.
At the top of the overall WalletHub rankings is Massachusetts followed by Minnesota, New York Hawaii, and the District of Columbia.
Women make up 51% of the U.S. population but only 24% of the Senate and 27.6% of the House of Representatives. WalletHub added that working women are experiencing the worst effects of the COVID-19 recession when it comes to burnout and are leaving the workforce at a higher rate than men.
Are Wild ready for playoff hockey? Current slump raises questions
If the past couple of games were a preview of playoff hockey, well, the Wild need to do some soul searching.
Though they are still locked into a playoff spot in the Western Conference, and should have no problem maintaining that position the rest of the way, it’s fair to start wondering if the Wild (31-17-3, 65 points) are a true Stanley Cup contender this season. The back-to-back blowout losses — both home and away, in the span of four days — to the Calgary Flames (32-14-6, 70 points) would suggest they are not.
After suffering through an embarrassing 7-3 loss Saturday in Calgary, the Wild followed that up with a 5-1 loss Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center. In both games, the Wild were overwhelmed by the physicality the Flames brought to the ice.
“Obviously, games are getting tighter,” Wild captain Jared Spurgeon said. “This time of the year it’s going to be more like a playoff atmospheres and we’ve just got to do a better job of sticking with it and playing our game.”
What does that look like exactly? In a lot of ways, the Wild want to play the game the way the Flames do. They want to overwhelm teams with their tenacity. They want to score timely goals off the rush. They want to defend hard in front of the net.
The only problem for the Wild is the Flames might be a better version of the two teams.
Look no further than Tuesday’s game for a perfect example. While the Wild were actually much better in the rematch with the Flames, they had nothing to show for it at the end of the night.
Whether it was Calgary winger Matthew Tkachuck carving out space in front of the net, center Sean Monahan delivering crushing blows along the boards or defenseman Nikita Zadorov dropping the gloves on call, the Flames had their way with the Wild.
Asked about the Flames being a good team, Wild coach Dean Evason insisted the Wild are a good team, as well. He praised the way they responded in the face of adversity, noting that he loved every part of the game except for the fact that they didn’t score.
“We played the right way,” Evason said. “The pucks just did not go into the net. We hit some posts. They made some saves. Whatever. We didn’t score. But if we continue to do that, and if we continually have opportunities to score, they will go in.”
Similarly, if the Wild continue to play with the physicality they brought against the Flames, they should be fine moving forward. That’s the name the game heading into the home stretch.
As winger Marcus Foligno put it, “Everyone has to bring a little bit of grit and sandpaper in their game.”
“That’s playoff hockey,” Foligno said. “We have to understand that stars check stars. That’s the way the playoffs go. Everyone has to grind through it. You’re going to get bumped. You’re going to get hit. You’re not going to like it. You’ve got to play through it.”
The only question is if the Wild can do that at a high level against other playoffs teams. They are good enough to beat a team like the Philadelphia Flyers in March. Are they good enough to beat a team like the Flames in May?
“We’ve still got to be better,” Foligno said. “We have to understand that this is gut check time.”
