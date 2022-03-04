News
Boys hockey: Cretin-Derham Hall is state bound for the first time since 2009
For much of the season, Cretin-Derham Hall has been at or near the top of the state Class 2A boys’ hockey poll.
The Raiders will next get a chance to further prove their lofty ranking on the game’s biggest stage.
“I’ve been dreaming about this moment ever since I knew what the state tournament was, ever since I was 5 years old, started playing hockey,” said Drew Fisher, who scored twice in the Raiders’ 3-0 win over Eastview in the Class 2A, Section 3 title game Thursday at a sold-out Braemar Arena.
Marko Belak stopped 35 shots for his third shutout of the season, and Gabe Rasmussen also scored for top-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall, state bound for the first time since 2009.
“Long overdue,” said defenseman Zach Sondreal. “… This is a group that came here freshman year, like 11 or 12 of us came together with the same dream. We’re going there next week.”
“We finally made it happen, but it’s not over yet,” Fisher said.
The Raiders will play Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center. Brackets are to be announced Saturday.
The past two Cretin-Derham Hall seasons ended in the section semifinals.
“We talked about that last year in the locker room, about let’s not let that happen again, but we’ve got a long process until we get there in March. We’ve been talking about this game for a long time. It finally came and the boys delivered,” said coach Matt Funk.
Cretin-Derham Hall (24-3) has won 18 straight games, giving up more than two goals just twice in that span of success.
Eastview (17-11), the section’s third seed, was looking to become the third South Suburban Conference team to make the state tournament. Prior Lake advanced for the first time by beating Chaska 7-4 Wednesday; Lakeville South beat Lakeville North 4-1 in Thursday’s Class 2A, Section 1 final.
“We just ran into a buzzsaw,” said coach Aaron Fulton, acknowledging the Raiders’ speed, especially in transition, proved somewhat troublesome. “We were able to get some chances but not enough to sustain anything.”
After a scoreless first period that had plenty of up-and-down flow — along with 26 combined shots on goal — the Raiders’ top scorer broke through less than two minutes into the second.
A shot from near the left boards was not covered properly, allowing Fisher to get two whacks at the puck to put it in. One of 10 Mr. Hockey finalists, Fisher has 28 goals among his 59 points this season.
Belak, a finalist for the Frank Brimsek Award that honors the state’s top senior goaltender, robbed Tanner Kronberg in opening minute of the third period to keep the one-goal lead.
“We’ve been calling him Frank,” Funk said. “… That was the 60th win of his career here at Cretin. He will graduate the best goalie in Cretin-Derham Hall history, and that’s saying a ton.”
“Marko’s 100% the best goalie in the state. No doubt about it. He kept us in this game, he made some unbelievable saves. When we were getting buzzed, we always trust Marko,” Fisher said.
Rasmussen added an insurance goal 5:38 into the frame.
“We needed it bad. We knew we had it going into the third, but that kind of gave us a little relaxation in there,” said Rasmussen, who injured his ACL playing lacrosse last summer and was supposed to be out about eight months. He was back just before Christmas.
“A lot of the boys look up to him; he’s one of the leaders of that third line. … It was an unbelievable goal and the dagger of the game,” said Fisher, who added an empty-net goal.
Jay Svaren was again outstanding in the Lightning net, making 44 saves. The junior stopped 49 shots as Eastview upset second-seeded St. Thomas Academy 2-1 in double overtime in a semifinal last Saturday.
Who is responsible after homes destroyed in O’Fallon gas explosion?
O’FALLON, Mo. — Neighbors are still picking up the pieces after a shocking home explosion in an O’Fallon, Missouri neighborhood. At least five homes were destroyed and dozens of others were damaged. But the big questions neighbors have – Who is responsible, and who is footing the bill?
“My house structure felt that. The house next door felt that,” said victim Ken Stout.
Stout lives next door to the exploded home. He said every room has damage and his foundation is cracking.
“My house now has foundation cracks that start everywhere,” Stout said.
The explosion happened after a sub-contractor for Gateway Fiber accidentally hit a natural gas line. Spire was called out to repair the line. That’s when the explosion happened.
No one was hurt, but it leveled one home and severely damaged at least four surrounding homes. Stout said Gateway has said they will pay for repairs but is getting mixed messages.
“We’re still not there. In the meantime, all of us are having to go through our own private insurances and adjusters and trying to find a structural engineer to come out and assess all the properties. It’s been very difficult,” Stout said.
According to Gateway Fiber, Gateway hired a contracting company, Sellenriek Construction, and that company hired a sub-contractor, JDK Construction. Gateway confirmed JDK Construction was the crew that hit the gas line.
Gateway released the following statement:
At Gateway Fiber, nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of the communities we serve, our customers, and employees. As a local company committed to improving our neighborhoods, we share the concern over yesterday’s incident in O’Fallon, Missouri.
A preliminary assessment has found that while drilling for a new underground fiber line at a residential home, a subcontractor working on one of our job sites, inadvertently struck a natural gas line. The subcontractor immediately stopped their work and contacted Spire Energy which arrived quickly and evacuated the home.
During Spire’s attempt to repair the natural gas line, an explosion occurred which affected the entire home and at least one nearby structure. Thankfully, no one was injured. The subcontractor conducting this work has been terminated. We are actively cooperating with the local investigating authorities and focusing on how we can help the affected families and community. We look forward to the results of this investigation.
– Heath Sellenriek, President, Gateway Fiber
The Missouri public service commission also confirms staff is investigating the incident. Stout said he just wants his home back to the way it was and to be compensated. He says if that doesn’t happy, a lawsuit could be on the table.
“I want my property fixed and I want it back to the original condition that it was at 10:30 on Tuesday morning. I don’t think that I should have to fight for that because if it gets to a lawyer, it’s going to become a class-action suit. And it’s not going to be pretty,” said Stout.
Stout the neighborhood has had a big problem with people coming to the damaged area in the middle of the night and going through the debris. He’s asking those people to stop and have police stepping up patrols around here.
There is a Go Fund Me set up for the owners of the exploded home – and it is already up to more than twenty thousand dollars.
You can find that Go Fund Me here:
State wrestling: Simley wins fourth straight Class 2A title
After four years of the top two teams in Class 2A meeting in a section final in a smaller venue in Rochester, Simley and Kasson-Mantorville were back where they belonged Thursday: Wrestling on the state’s biggest stage with the grand prize on the line.
And, as has been the case each of the previous three years, it was the Spartans who reigned supreme.
Top-seeded Simley bounced the second-seeded KoMets 47-21 to win its fourth straight Class 2A crown at Xcel Energy Center. Gophers commit Gavin Nelson put an exclamation point on the match with an early pin at 285 pounds.
But it was the matches that took place long before that that made the difference. The Spartans knew that’d be the case.
“They’ve known all year that Kasson’s back half is super tough, we’re going to have to have this first seven,” Simley coach Will Short said. “They’ve been dealing with that pressure all year. … I’m super proud of them. I think they’re amazing and performed big in the big moments. That’s exciting.”
Simley set an early tone, getting pins in the first two weight classes from Austin Grzywinski and Brandon Morvari to rack up maximum bonus points.
It was after Grzywinski’s pin in the first match that Simley 138-pound star Chase DeBlaere said he felt the match was over.
“That started the ball, and, honestly, that just put a stake in Kasson right away that they couldn’t come back from,” he said. “And everyone else snowballed off it.”
An 8-4 decision for JJ Salas over Owen Friedrich in a matchup of top-10 wrestlers at 126 pounds kept the momentum rolling in Simley’s favor and bumped the Spartans’ lead to 18-0. Simley continued to roll from there. The Spartans built a 32-0 advantage before the KoMets (28-2) won their first match at 152 pounds — and even that ended in a celebration as Vristol Short limited Logan Vaughan — the state’s top-ranked wrestler — to just a major victory and the four points that came with it.
“We came into tonight and we didn’t do the things that we needed to do to beat a team like Simley,” Kasson-Mantorville coach Jamie Heidt said. “They were a tough team, and we knew that we had to really step up our competitiveness and compete a lot harder at every single weight than we had all year to be able to beat them, and we weren’t able to put that together tonight.”
Travis Smith’s victory at 160 pounds mathematically sealed the title for Simley (28-1), whose only loss this season came to a team from Iowa. From there, Short said Kasson-Mantorville could have manipulated the lineup a bit differently to potentially add a few points, but there wasn’t much reason to do so.
“It looked really bad on the score, but that match was close — it was close,” Short said. “The score was a little different than maybe the dual was, but it was because those first seven weights.”
The Spartans entered the tournament as the favorite, but even if their win in dominating fashion isn’t surprising, it is impressive. Simley graduated five seniors last season who went on to Division I colleges — all five were state finalists as seniors, and four won state titles.
Yet Simley simply reloaded, as it often does, as younger wrestlers who’d been waiting for their opportunity to crack the varsity lineup seized their chance. DeBlaere said the four straight state titles are a result of “brotherhood, growth and hard work all coming together at the end of the season.”
Every year is a different team, Short noted. Simley featured six new starters this season who experienced that ultimate triumph for the first time. And for guys like DeBlaere, this season offered the chance to truly lead.
“Keeping all my little homeboys in check, the little goofballs. I think we’ve got a really good light switch. We’ve got fun time and then we’ve got business time. Tonight was business time,” he said. “We capitalize. March is the month for the Spartans. We own this month, we own this stadium, it’s our house.”
Police: Person intentionally set fire at historic St. Louis business
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police now say someone intentionally started a raging fire at a historic business. FOX 2 obtained police surveillance photos of the suspect holding a gas can near the scene at Shapiro Metal Supply at Clara and Natural Bridge in North St. Louis as flames erupted around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.
The suspect remains at large, but Shapiro Metal Supply is stronger than ever.
“We’re open. We never missed a beat,” said Sam Shapiro, outside his burned-out office.
Shapiro now operates the fifth generation, nearly 120-year-old business with his son, Dylan. The business reopened the day of the fire with its business office in shambles and keepsakes from the company’s charity Hot Rod car shows to benefit military veterans, ruined.
A police cruiser is still posted outside the fire-charred storefront as the search for the suspect continues.
Police believe he is a former employee who was fired hours for brandishing a gun on the job.
“He said, ‘nobody’s going to have a job here, real soon,’” Sam Shapiro said. “He couldn’t have been more wrong because he didn’t know who he was dealing with. There’s a lot of things going on in this world today. You’ve got to be strong. You’ve got to persevere and you’ve got to go!”
The company’s vast inventory remains intact and the close to 30 employees and loyal customers have continued to keep things going, even with no phone service at first.
“We are going to rebuild (the business office) and we’re going to be stronger than ever,” Sam Shapiro said.
“We wouldn’t be able to do this without our employees. Thank you to everybody who’s helped us through this and really stuck it out with us and made everything right,” Dylan Shapiro said.
That goes for St. Louis firefighters and police who are still working the case and still looking for a suspect the Shapiros hope will hear about the re-opening of their business office in prison.
