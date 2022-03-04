News
CDC director discusses state of COVID pandemic during St. Louis visit
ST. LOUIS — The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention visited St. Louis on Thursday, and she said that the agency is prepared for another COVID variant or pandemic.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said she and the agency may have been too optimistic about being further along in the fight against the pandemic with the arrival of COVID vaccines.
Walensky toured the Care STL Health Center, a federally-qualified center that turns no one away. She was escorted by St. Louis City Health Director Dr. Hlatfshwayo Daivs.
They visited several departments including triage, the pharmacy, women’s health, and pediatrics. This clinic has been instrumental in offering COVID testing and vaccines in north St. Louis.
Walensky said the vaccines gave everyone hope.
“We didn’t talk about the word waning. We didn’t talk about the word new variant, and we have been given some curveballs. So, we will now be a bit more cautious about our optimism but also recognize these vaccines provide extraordinary protection,” said Walensky.
The mask mandate in St. Louis City will expire at midnight Sunday, but the city health director strongly encourages mask-wearing in indoor settings.
“I strongly recommend people continue to mask indoors, especially when at high-risk — meaning for our elderly population, people in congregate living settings, and those who are immunocompromised,” said Davis.
When I asked how she would convince the millions of Americans who are against the vaccine. Walensky said we need to listen to them and continue to have several conversations with that group.
Missouri leaders want retailers to remove all Russian-made products from shelves
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The state’s employee retirement system is scrapping all assets tied to Russia, and Missouri businesses are being asked to cut ties with Russian governmental entities and businesses.
Board members of Missouri State Employee’s Retirement System (MOSERS) met for an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon to decide if the state should strip all Russian assets from the system and as of last week was worth $13 million.
The board unanimously voted to remove all Russian holdings and not invest directly in future holdings issued by Russia.
During a morning briefing with the Missouri Press Association, Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said the state does not need to be investing in Russia or Vladimir Putin at this time.
“We do have a little bit of exposure to Russia in the pension system,” Fitzpatrick said. “It’s very common for pension plans to invest in global emerging markets.”
As of Friday, the system will not “invest directly in securities issued by the Russian government” or “engage investment managers who have the discretion to direct the system’s assets into investments in the Russian government or Russian-government affiliated entities,” according to language the board passed.
This comes as representatives want President Joe Biden and Congress to impose stronger sanctions on Russia.
“Today, we proudly stand alongside Ukraine its people, and its leaders during this horrific and unnecessary war,” Rep. Mike Haffner (R-Pleasant Hill) said. “And vow to support Ukraine, hold Russia fully accountable for its catastrophic decisions to invade this sovereign nation.”
One week after Russia invaded Ukraine, Haffner put forward a resolution that got full support from members on both sides of the aisle.
“People are people everywhere,” Rep. Keri Ingle (D-Lee’s Summit) said. “We share the same common goals for our families, our lives, and for our future. We must support democracy across the world, or it will be lost here as well.”
The resolution urges Biden and the federal government to send supplies to Ukraine including weapons and providing intelligence and tightening sanctions on Russia, including isolation from global trade and technology.
Gov. Mike Parson told a room full of reporters Thursday, the state of Missouri is pledging to stand and support Ukraine.
“Whatever it is, to hurt them as much as they are hurting those Ukrainian people, that we can do through sanctions or on the state level, we need to figure out what those things are,” Parson said.
He said he also wants to see stronger sanctions on Russia and the U.S. to provide more military resources to Ukraine.
“If we were asked tomorrow to do something, I’m sure I would respond to that ask, whatever it might be,” Parson said. “If I could encourage our congressmen and women, if there’s something we can do, it’s to make sure we are sending whatever we can over there to help.”
House Majority Leader Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres) filed legislation this week that would prohibit state and local governments from doing business with Russia, including suspending any contracts.
“Any dollar that is spent on a Russian entity or product or whatever is a tax that they’re collecting over there and they’re employing somebody. And that’s money going into Vladimir Putin’s coffer to help fund the attack on Ukraine,” Plocher said. “We want to show the support that Missourians have for what’s going on to defend the Ukrainian people in opposition of what the Russian Government Putin, is leading to overrun a country.”
While the resolution was up for debate on the floor, dozens of representatives stood up talking in support of the measure. Rep. Mike O’Donnell (R-St. Louis) a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve spoke about his time in the service and his readiness if called up again.
“We have to look at the bravery of these people,” O’Donnell said. “It’s difficult for us to watch what’s going on, on T.V. and comprehend it. You see entire blocks of apartments completely destroyed. You see an apartment building that took a rocket.”
O’Donnell mentioned Igor Shalai, a House staffer from Ukraine.
“As I saw the footage coming from Ukraine and just to have empathy for what he is going through, it really made it difficult walking into his office,” O’Donnell said.
Shalai moved to Missouri in 2009, his family is still back in his home country.
“I’m not scared. I’m mad because somebody coming to my house and said this is not your house,” Shalai said. “That’s why nobody steps back, people want to fight. They are tired of being under Russia propaganda.”
Lieut. Gov. Mike Kehoe is asking retailers to remove Russian products from their stores. He said Russia has about $18 billion of imports into the U.S. each year.
“There’s a lot of consumables that seem to be available here in Missouri,” Kehoe said. “Remove the products that are made in Russia from their [retailers] shelves and substitute them with American made and hopefully Missouri-made products.”
Kehoe said most of the Russian products in Missouri are spirits like vodka.
Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Independence) also filed legislation this week regarding the state’s pension system. Asking voters if they want to stop state and local governments from doing business with Russia.
Rep. Wes Rogers (D-Kansas City) also filed a bill to bar Missouri governments from buying or selling products made in Russia.
Wild get pair of goals 25 seconds apart in 5-4 win over Flyers
PHILADELPHIA — Wild winger Marcus Foligno might’ve put it best earlier this week. After a solid effort against the Calgary Flames, a game in which the Wild lost 5-1 despite a that solid effort, Foligno noted how hard it can be to bust out of a slump.
This is the NHL. Nothing is a given. And sometimes when a team is trying so hard to do the right things, they end up doing the wrong things in the process.
Because of that, Foligno theorized that whenever the Wild got back on track, it probably wasn’t going to be the prettiest performance.
It wasn’t.
In the end, though, the Wild snapped their losing streak with a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center.
In desperate need of a spark in the final 20 minutes of play, Matt Boldy tied the game for the Wild, with arguably the biggest goal of his young career. Then, a mere 25 seconds later, Jonas Brodin scored what proved to be the game-winner.
It was a game the Wild deserved to win. They were the better team all night long. Even if they made things hard on themselves.
A few minutes into the game, the Wild were already down 1-0 thanks to some sloppy play. The sequence started with a turnover from Foligno and ended with a breakaway goal from center Scott Laughton to the Flyers in front.
Fortunately for the Wild, they managed to tie the game at 1-1 later in the first period when Ryan Hartman hammered home a pinpoint pass from Mats Zuccarello.
That started a back-and-forth contest in which the Wild struggled to stay out of their own way.
Not long after Hartman tied the game, center Patrick Brown made it 2-1 in favor of the Flyers with a shot that Cam Talbot probably should’ve stopped.
Just before the first period came to a close, Freddy Gaudreau tied the game at 2-2 with an incredible individual effort. After gloving down a fluttering puck near the blue line, Gaudreau faked a pass, then wired a wrist shot into the back of the net.
That play seemed to ignite the Wild heading into the second period before a mental lapse in their own zone turned the game on its head once again. It resulted in winger Travis Konecny standing alone in front of the crease and he scored to help the Flyers make it 3-2.
Though the Wild got another goal from Hartman to level the score at 3-3, winger James van Riemsdyk put the Flyers back in front with a redirection to make it 4-3.
With the Wild doing everything in their power to muster a goal in the third period, Boldy finally broke through, making it 4-4 with a laser through the legs of goaltender Carter Hart. He let out a roar as he scored, the pent up aggression from the past week or so manifesting itself all at once.
That set the stage for Brodin to play hero with a shot from the blue line that made it 5-4. That held up as the game-winner.
Strange low-repeating noise still a mystery in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS — Since our report in February, FOX 2 has received dozens of phone calls and emails from people on both sides of the river who say they hear a strange low-repeating noise. There’s still no definitive answer on what’s causing it, but we’ve discovered some new leads and closed the door on some other theories.
The low rumble sounds like a generator running in the distance. It’s now morning at the same home in the Castlereagh neighborhood of North St. Louis County.
Beyond the birds chirping, you can hear the same hum in the background. The viewer who shared this video with us lives less than three miles northwest of Micah Mayfield’s home on Old Jamestown Road.
“So low that it’s almost inaudible but super consistent. Usually in the evenings after eight, you’d hear a very low humming noise that would come in kind of a wave pattern,” said Mayfield.
“I remember asking my husband, ‘Babe do you hear that noise?’ And he was like, ‘What noise?’ I said, ‘Listen,'” said St. Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb.
Webb said she can hear the hum from her north St. Louis County home. She’s still got the county looking into it and so are we.
Nearby you’ll find Ameren’s Portage Des Sioux site and a Spire STL Pipeline storage facility. Both utilities investigated and say it’s not them. Same for the Corps of Engineers and Lambert Airport. Central Stone Company Quarry told St. Louis County it’s not doing anything during the hours people report hearing the hum.
“Once we know what it is, we want to communicate so we can put minds at ease. If it’s something that needs to be addressed, that we get a plan and we address whatever the cause of it is,” said Webb.
“Since I’m not sure what it is, it’s hard to guess what they could do. But if there’s a way to maybe keep that noise back from the residential areas, that would be great,” added Mayfield.
Viewers have suggested we investigate everything from barge traffic to grain bins – an industrial gas company in Madison County, Illinois – and the Taos Hum. Google it. We appreciate the tips and ask you to keep them coming, and we keep trying to find the source of this nuisance noise.
