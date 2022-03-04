News
Charges: 31-year-old woman took 4 hostage at St. Paul gas station, threatened to shoot them
Armed with a handgun, Kanisha Deon Wiggins went into a Speedway gas station on St. Paul’s East Side Tuesday afternoon, took four workers hostage and demanded to speak with her father, who she falsely claimed is in federal prison, according to authorities.
If not, Wiggins said, she would shoot hostages, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday charging the 31-year-old with four counts of felony kidnapping (for ransom, reward or as a shield).
SWAT team officers and crisis negotiators responded to the hostage situation at the Speedway at Johnson Parkway and East Seventh Street and were able to arrest Wiggins with no one being injured. Wiggins is a former employee of the store, according to the complaint.
Officers were called to the store just after 3 p.m. after a man reported that his girlfriend works there and that she had texted him and said she is being held at gunpoint by a woman. Officers saw Wiggins inside acting agitated, pacing back and forth and gesturing with the gun at her side, according to the complaint.
Officers attempted to negotiate with Wiggins over the phone and a public address system, the complaint said. She demanded to speak to her father in federal prison, which officers later learned was not true.
“She stated that she was going to send a hostage out to get her (Wiggins’) phone out of her car and if the hostage did not return, she was going to shoot the other hostages,” charges read.
A store employee ran from the store and toward officers, who brought her to safety. A short time later, officers heard a gunshot.
They forced their way into the locked store by shooting and prying out a panel of glass on the door, and brought three other hostages outside. Wiggins was found in a storage room, and officers found a handgun that had a 9mm round in the chamber, according to the complaint.
Another hostage, who works for Pepsi, told police he was loading inventory in a cooler with a store employee when Wiggins ordered them to the cashier area with two other workers. He said that Wiggins was “waving the gun around and saying that she needed to talk to her father in prison and this was the only way to make that happen,” charges read. “She wanted to stream on Facebook Live and wanted her phone.”
He said that when the worker ran to police instead of returning with Wiggins’ phone, she became frustrated and shot a round from the gun but not at any person, according to the complaint. He said Wiggins ordered him to lie on the ground as if he had been hit by the bullet. He complied.
Another Speedway worker said Wiggins, who is a former employee, walked into the store and asked to hug her, according to the complaint. Wiggins said she needed help, so they went to the back office. She then pulled out the gun and ordered her to tell customers they had to leave.
After her arrest, Wiggins asked for a lawyer and did not participate in an interview. During negotiations with police, she said that family set up her father.
An investigator spoke to Wiggins’ mother who said her daughter has has been acting strangely since she returned from Tennessee in December, but never has been diagnosed with a mental illness. When the investigator asked about Wiggins’ father, her mother said that he is “sitting right next to me,” according to the complaint.
A day before she took the workers hostage, according to the complaint, St. Paul police responded to a Case Avenue home, where Wiggins reported her brother had bene given a piece of cake with poison in it. St. Paul medics assessed the brother and he had normal vitals with no evidence that he had been poisoned, charges say.
Russian Billionaire Guggenheim Trustee Vladimir Potanin Has Stepped Down
Museum board rosters are increasingly being scrutinized in tandem with political fluctuations, a trend currently being reinforced by reports that Vladimir O. Potanin, a prominent benefactor for the Guggenheim Museum in Manhattan, has just stepped down from his post as a trustee. Potanin, a Russian billionaire oligarch who’s reportedly worth $22.8 billion, has financial links to media, agriculture, oil and insurance and is also a well-known associate of Vladimir Putin. As Russia has increased its aggressions against Ukraine, the fallout has been swift: many are calling for strict cultural sanctions against Russia, even as Russian artists and institutions speak out in tandem against the actions of their president at Russia’s military.
Potanin had served as a trustee to the Guggenheim Museum since 2002. “Vladimir Potanin has advised the Board of Trustees of his decision to step down as Trustee effective immediately,” the Guggenheim said in a statement. “The Guggenheim accepts this decision and thanks Mr. Potanin for his service to the Museum and his support of exhibition, conservation and educational programs. The Guggenheim strongly condemns the Russian invasion and unprovoked war against the government and people of Ukraine.”
According to the New York Times, other prominent Russian figures, including businessman Petr Aven and maestro Valery Gergiev, have been removed from positions of power recently; Aven relinquished his post as trustee at the Royal Academy of Arts in London and Gergiev will no longer serve as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic.
What’s particularly interesting is that where these Russian figures stand politically differs across a spectrum. While the Guggenheim is denouncing the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, it’s not clear what Potanin thinks. Oligarch Aven was recently struck with sanctions by the European Union, while Gergiev was removed from his post in part because he refused to denounce the invasion of Ukraine.
Gophers’ Taylor Heise is Kazmaier Award finalist
Six of the 10 players nominated for the 2022 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award will be playing this weekend at Ridder Arena, led by Gophers center Taylor Heise, the NCAA’s leading scorer.
Heise, a senior, was among Top 10 finalists for the award released Thursday by the USA Hockey Foundation. The award has been given annually to the nation’s top college player since 1998. Her 28 goals and 64 points lead the nation.
“Taylor has had an incredible season. She has been dominant every time she steps on the ice,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “Taylor has not only elevated her own game, but her linemates as well. She is quick to deflect praise and is very deserving of every honor she receives.”
Heise, named the WCHA offensive player of the year on Tuesday, is having Minnesota’s best offensive season since two-time Olympian Dani Cameranesi (32-34–64) in 2015-16.
The list will be pared to three before a winner is announced during the Frozen Four March 18-20 in State College, Pa. Grace Zumwinkle, an Olympian this winter, was a top three finalist last season; Amanda Kessel was the last Gophers player to win the award, in 2013.
Also on the list is Gabbie Hughes, a Minnesota Duluth (24-10-1) forward from Lino Lakes who played at Centennial. The senior ranks fifth in scoring nationally with 18 goals and 54 points. Teammate Elizabeth Giguere, who won the 2020 Kazmaier while playing at Clarkson, also is a finalist.
Those two will be facing off against Heise and the top-ranked Gophers (28-7-1) in the semifinals of the WCHA Final Faceoff on Saturday at 1 p.m. Also playing at Ridder this weekend are finalists are forwards Daryl Watts and Casey O’Brien of No. 4 Wisconsin, and blue liner Sophie Jaques of No. 2 Ohio State.
The other nominees are: Skylar Fontaine, D, Northeastern; Aerin Frankel, G, Northeastern; Alina Mueller, F, Northeastern; and Theresa Schafzahl, F, Vermont. Frankel won the award last year.
Omar Kelly: GM Chris Grier takes blame for Dolphins’ struggles, but says this isn’t another rebuild
Chris Grier keeps failing, but he keeps surviving.
The easiest thing for Miami Dolphins owner Steve Ross to have done this offseason would have been to press the reset button with the entire organization, firing the team’s general manager when he removed coach Brian Flores a day after the season finale, which capped the franchise’s first back-to-back winning season since 2002-03.
But Ross chose the hard route. He opted to extend Grier a lifeline, keeping one of the few minorities in power in the NFL at the top of his organization, hoping that Grier could make the hires and moves needed to fix this franchise and get it off the mediocrity merry-go-round the Dolphins have been riding for two decades.
“I don’t think it’s just one thing,” Grier said when asked about the franchise’s consistent struggles.
The latest dysfunction was highlighted by Flores’ lawsuit against the Dolphins and the NFL, and the league’s investigation into Flores’ claims that Ross offered to pay him $100,000 per loss at the end of the 2019 season to secure the No. 1 draft pick.
The Dolphins fired Flores in January because, according to Ross, “an organization can only function if it’s collaborative and it works well together.”
The way they talked you’d think there was a power battle taking place inside the organization, but anyone who has had some level of exposure to Grier knows it couldn’t have been a battle of egos because Grier has none.
And he’s the furthest thing from power hungry. He’s accommodating, probably to a fault.
That’s how he’s survived all these years, all these regimes, and found a way to move into power within the organization he’s spent the past 21 years with.
But that doesn’t means he’s innocent, and Grier knows that.
“I have to take blame for that,” Grier said about the team’s latest failures.
Flores was his hire.
Tua Tagovailoa seems to be more of a placeholder than franchise quarterback after two seasons as a starter, and Grier picked Tagovailoa over Justin Herbert, whose play with the Chargers has him viewed as one of the NFL’s brightest stars.
Part of Tagovailoa’s issue is the talent placed around him has been lacking, and that’s on Grier.
The Dolphins’ offensive line was a disaster during Flores’ tenure — despite Miami using five early draft picks on Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt, Michael Deiter, Solomon Kindley and Liam Eichenberg to fix the unit.
The Dolphins have passed on selecting at least half a dozen young tailbacks who could have propped up the team’s sputtering rushing attack. Instead they relied on seventh-round picks like Myles Gaskin and Gerrid Doaks, cheap free agents and undrafted players to carry the rushing attack.
That’s just bad roster management, and nobody can deny it. Not even Grier, who should feel fortunate that he gets a chance to fix the lingering issues this offseason, whether he deserves it or not.
“I don’t view this as a rebuild anymore. I think a lot of those were rebuilds,” Grier said, referring to six coaching changes he’s been part of as an executive since 2007. “We’re in a place now where we have some young talent, young players. There’s an opportunity for us to be able to take advantage with a lot of things we do and we’ll be able to win games here.
“I would say the difference in those [previous eras] was they were rebuilds. I think [now] we’re just trying to supplement and keep building on what we have to push us forward.”
After a month-long coaching search, Mike McDaniel was hired to replace Flores, and he assembled an accomplished offensive staff the organization hopes will fix Miami’s struggling offense while retaining Josh Boyer as the defensive coordinator with the goal of keeping that unit consistent.
McDaniel’s specialty is building a forceful rushing attack, and if Miami achieves that — by fixing the offensive line, developing a productive zone-running scheme and adding talent that facilitates the run game — it will take some of the pressure off the passing game and Tagovailoa.
Whether that fixes the offense and makes Miami a perennial playoff team, only time will tell.
But if it doesn’t, we know who clearly deserves the blame, and that’s the individual who has managed to escape it for two decades.
That’s why Grier shouldn’t be allowed to survive if the Dolphins fail this time around.
