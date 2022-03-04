Connect with us

Colin Farrell jokes the crotch on his Batman action figure is ‘too ample’

Published

55 seconds ago

on

Colin Farrell The Batman
Colin Farrell stars in Matt Reeves’ The Batman as villain The Penguin alongside Robert Pattinson in the title role as the DC Comics superhero, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as Riddler, and he has jokingly complained that the pelvic area on his toy likeness is “all wrong.”

Entertainment

Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season

Published

2 days ago

on

March 2, 2022

By

Eric Dane Global Down Syndrome Foundation's Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show
Eric Dane will be reprising the role of Cal Jacobs in the HBO teen drama for its third season after the show’s season recently concluded with his character being arrested when his son Nate (Jacob Elordi) called the cops on him.

Entertainment

Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine

Published

3 days ago

on

March 1, 2022

By

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Celebrities Visit Build - March 10, 2020
Maksim Chmerkovskiy was in the capital city Kyiv filming ‘World of Dance’ when Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion on the country last Thursday (Feb. 24, 2022) and took to Instagram where he noted that getting arrested was the “least traumatizing” part of his experience so far.

Entertainment

Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship

Published

5 days ago

on

February 26, 2022

By

Amanda Bynes Jill Stuart - Front Row - Spring 2010 MBFW
Amanda Bynes is seeking to end her conservatorship after nearly a decade. The actress, who has long suffered from various mental health issues, has asked the court to terminate the conservatorship as she believed that her condition is “improved.”

