News
Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on fire after shelling
By JIM HEINTZ, YURAS KARMANAU and MSTYSLAV CHERNOV
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A spokesman for Europe’s largest nuclear plant says the facility is on fire after Russia attacked the power station in the southern Ukrainian city of Enerhodar.
A government official tells The Associated Press elevated levels of radiation are being detected near the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which provides about 25% of the country’s power generation.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the information has not yet been publicly released.
Plant spokesman Andriy Tuz told Ukrainian television that it is urgent to stop the fighting to put out the flames.
Enerhodar is a city on the Dnieper River that accounts for one-quarter of the country’s power generation.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces battled for control of the Ukrainian city that is home to the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe on Thursday and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea, as Ukrainian leaders called on citizens to rise up and wage guerrilla war against the invaders.
The fighting at Enerhodar, a city on the Dnieper River that accounts for one-quarter of the country’s power generation, came as another round of talks between the two sides yielded a tentative agreement to set up safe corridors inside Ukraine to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid.
While the huge Russian armored column threatening Kyiv appeared bogged down outside the capital, Vladimir Putin’s forces have brought their superior firepower to bear over the past few days, launching hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks on cities and other sites around the country and making significant gains in the south.
The mayor of Enerhodar said Ukrainian forces were battling Russian troops on the city’s outskirts. Video showed flames and black smoke rising above the city of more than 50,000, with people streaming past wrecked cars, just a day after the U.N. atomic watchdog agency expressed grave concern that the fighting could cause accidental damage to Ukraine’s 15 nuclear reactors.
Mayor Dmytro Orlov and the Ukrainian state atomic energy company reported that a Russian military column was heading toward the nuclear plant. Loud shots and rocket fire were heard late Thursday.
“Many young men in athletic clothes and armed with Kalashnikovs have come into the city. They are breaking down doors and trying to get into the apartments of local residents,” the statement from Energoatom said.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called on the West to close the skies over the country’s nuclear plants as fighting intensified. “It is a question of the security of the whole world!” he said in a statement.
The U.S. and NATO allies have ruled out creating a no-fly zone since the move would pit Russian and Western military forces against each other.
The Russians announced the capture of the southern city of Kherson, a vital Black Sea port of 280,000, and local Ukrainian officials confirmed the takeover of the government headquarters there, making it the first major city to fall since the invasion began a week ago.
Heavy fighting continued on the outskirts of another strategic port, Mariupol, on the Azov Sea. The battles have knocked out the city’s electricity, heat and water systems, as well as most phone service, officials said. Food deliveries to the city were also cut.
Associated Press video from the port city shows the assault lighting up the darkening sky above largely deserted streets and medical teams treating civilians, including one inside a clinic who appeared to be a child. Doctors were unable to save the person.
Severing Ukraine’s access to the Black and Azov seas would deal a crippling blow to its economy and allow Russia to build a land corridor to Crimea, seized by Moscow in 2014.
Overall, the outnumbered, outgunned Ukrainians have put up stiff resistance, staving off the swift victory that Russia appeared to have expected. But a senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Russia’s seizure of Crimea gave it a logistical advantage in that part of the country, with shorter supply lines that smoothed the offensive there.
Ukrainian leaders called on the people to defend their homeland by cutting down trees, erecting barricades in the cities and attacking enemy columns from the rear. In recent days, authorities have issued weapons to civilians and taught them how to make Molotov cocktails.
“Total resistance. … This is our Ukrainian trump card, and this is what we can do best in the world,” Oleksiy Arestovich, an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said in a video message, recalling guerrilla actions in Nazi-occupied Ukraine during World War II.
In a video address to the nation, Zelenskyy praised his country’s resistance.
The Russians “will have no peace here. They will have no food,” he said. “They will have not one quiet moment.”
The second round of talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations was held in neighboring Belarus. But the two sides appeared far apart going into the meeting, and Putin warned Ukraine that it must quickly accept the Kremlin’s demand for its “demilitarization” and declare itself neutral, renouncing its bid to join NATO.
Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron he was determined to press on with his attack “until the end,” according to Macron’s office.
The two sides said that they tentatively agreed to allow cease-fires in areas designated safe corridors, and that they would seek to work out the necessary details quickly. A Zelenskyy adviser also said a third round of talks will be held early next week.
Despite a profusion of evidence of civilian casualties and destruction of property by the Russian military, Putin decried what he called an “anti-Russian disinformation campaign” and insisted that Moscow uses “only precision weapons to exclusively destroy military infrastructure.”
Putin claimed that the Russian military had already offered safe corridors for civilians to flee, but he asserted without evidence that Ukrainian “neo-Nazis” were preventing people from leaving and were using them as human shields.
He also hailed Russian soldiers as heroes in a video call with members of Russia’s Security Council, and ordered additional payments to families of men killed or wounded.
A top Russian officer, Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky, commander of an airborne division, was killed in the fighting earlier this week, an officers organization in Russia reported.
The Pentagon set up a direct communication link to Russia’s Ministry of Defense earlier this week to avoid the possibility of a miscalculation sparking conflict between Moscow and Washington, according to a U.S. defense official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the link had not been announced.
The fighting has sent more than 1 million people fleeing Ukraine, according to the U.N., which fears those refugee numbers could skyrocket.
Ukrainians still in the country faced another grim day. In Kyiv, snow gave way to a cold, gray drizzle, as long lines formed outside the few pharmacies and bakeries that remained open.
More shelling was reported in the northern city of Chernihiv, where emergency officials said at least 33 civilians had been killed in the bombardment of a residential area.
Families with children fled via muddy and snowy roads in the eastern region of Donetsk, while military strikes on the village of Yakovlivka destroyed 30 homes, leaving three people dead, authorities said.
In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, with about 1.4 million people, residents desperate to escape the bombings crowded the railroad station and squeezed onto trains, not always knowing where they were headed.
In the south, Russian troops appeared to roll from Kherson toward Mykolaiv, another major Black Sea port and shipbuilding center to the west. A U.S. defense official said the Russians may want to set up a base in Mykolaiv ahead of a ground offensive against Odesa, Ukraine’s largest port city, which is also home to a large naval base.
The immense Russian column of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles still appeared to be stalled roughly 25 kilometers (16 miles) from Kyiv and had made no real progress in days, amid fuel and food shortages, according to U.S. authorities.
Russia has fired more than 480 missiles in the invasion, according to the U.S. Ukrainian officials boasted that their missile-defense systems shot down many of them.
At least 227 civilians have been killed and 525 wounded, according to the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, though it acknowledged that is a vast undercount, and Ukraine said more than 2,000 civilians have died. The figures could not be independently verified.
Russia reported its military casualties Wednesday for the first time in the war, saying nearly 500 of its troops have been killed and almost 1,600 wounded. Ukraine insisted Russia’s losses are many times higher but did not disclose its own military casualties.
___
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine; Chernov from Mariupol, Ukraine. Sergei Grits in Odesa, Ukraine; Francesca Ebel, Josef Federman and Andrew Drake in Kyiv; Jamey Keaten in Geneva; Lynn Berry, Robert Burns and Eric Tucker in Washington; Edith M. Lederer and Jennifer Peltz at the United Nations; and other AP journalists from around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at
News
Ballwin police officer dies suddenly at his home
BALLWIN, Mo. — The Ballwin Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved officer who died suddenly at his home.
Colleagues said Officer Steve Morrison was as kind and humble as they come. On Thursday, black bunting was draped over the Ballwin Police Department to honor Morrison.
Sgt. Rob Rodgers said he had the pleasure of having Morrison as his field training officer and said he will be missed.
“He could communicate with people and had a great way of speaking with people and dealing with whatever we were called to do,” said Rodgers.
Morrison’s car that he was assigned to drive sits in front of the police department as a reminder of an officer who dedicated his life to protect and serve. He passed away at his home on his day off. He dedicated the last 35 years of his life to service in the Ballwin community.
Hundreds of community members posted comments about his death on social media, sending the deepest heartfelt sympathies to his family and colleagues at the Ballwin Police Department.
Morrison, who was known for having a great sense of humor, wore a lot of hats at the department. He was a D.A.R.E officer who visited elementary schools. He was also a bike patrol officer and assisted with community affairs dealing with neighborhoods’ policing.
“He had an incredible sense of humor,” said Rodgers. “Throughout his career, his legacy has been passed on to officers like myself and many others who trained with him.”
With flags at half staff, officers said their hearts are very heavy after losing someone who gave so much to the community.
“The police department, it hit us hard. As police officers, we deal with tragedy a lot, but it really hits home when it’s one of our own,” said Rodgers.
Funeral arrangements are still pending for Morrison. His fellow officers said they are proud to know that he had a major impact on the community he served.
News
Russians begin shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power plant
By JIM HEINTZ, YURAS KARMANAU and MSTYSLAV CHERNOV
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops have begun shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power station in Ukraine.
The plant is in Enerhodar, a city on the Dnieper River that accounts for one-quarter of the country’s power generation. A spokesman for the plant said the shelling began early Friday.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces battled for control of the Ukrainian city that is home to the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe on Thursday and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea, as Ukrainian leaders called on citizens to rise up and wage guerrilla war against the invaders.
The fighting at Enerhodar, a city on the Dnieper River that accounts for one-quarter of the country’s power generation, came as another round of talks between the two sides yielded a tentative agreement to set up safe corridors inside Ukraine to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid.
While the huge Russian armored column threatening Kyiv appeared bogged down outside the capital, Vladimir Putin’s forces have brought their superior firepower to bear over the past few days, launching hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks on cities and other sites around the country and making significant gains in the south.
The mayor of Enerhodar said Ukrainian forces were battling Russian troops on the city’s outskirts. Video showed flames and black smoke rising above the city of more than 50,000, with people streaming past wrecked cars, just a day after the U.N. atomic watchdog agency expressed grave concern that the fighting could cause accidental damage to Ukraine’s 15 nuclear reactors.
Mayor Dmytro Orlov and the Ukrainian state atomic energy company reported that a Russian military column was heading toward the nuclear plant. Loud shots and rocket fire were heard late Thursday.
“Many young men in athletic clothes and armed with Kalashnikovs have come into the city. They are breaking down doors and trying to get into the apartments of local residents,” the statement from Energoatom said.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called on the West to close the skies over the country’s nuclear plants as fighting intensified. “It is a question of the security of the whole world!” he said in a statement.
The U.S. and NATO allies have ruled out creating a no-fly zone since the move would pit Russian and Western military forces against each other.
The Russians announced the capture of the southern city of Kherson, a vital Black Sea port of 280,000, and local Ukrainian officials confirmed the takeover of the government headquarters there, making it the first major city to fall since the invasion began a week ago.
Heavy fighting continued on the outskirts of another strategic port, Mariupol, on the Azov Sea. The battles have knocked out the city’s electricity, heat and water systems, as well as most phone service, officials said. Food deliveries to the city were also cut.
Associated Press video from the port city shows the assault lighting up the darkening sky above largely deserted streets and medical teams treating civilians, including one inside a clinic who appeared to be a child. Doctors were unable to save the person.
Severing Ukraine’s access to the Black and Azov seas would deal a crippling blow to its economy and allow Russia to build a land corridor to Crimea, seized by Moscow in 2014.
Overall, the outnumbered, outgunned Ukrainians have put up stiff resistance, staving off the swift victory that Russia appeared to have expected. But a senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Russia’s seizure of Crimea gave it a logistical advantage in that part of the country, with shorter supply lines that smoothed the offensive there.
Ukrainian leaders called on the people to defend their homeland by cutting down trees, erecting barricades in the cities and attacking enemy columns from the rear. In recent days, authorities have issued weapons to civilians and taught them how to make Molotov cocktails.
“Total resistance. … This is our Ukrainian trump card, and this is what we can do best in the world,” Oleksiy Arestovich, an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said in a video message, recalling guerrilla actions in Nazi-occupied Ukraine during World War II.
In a video address to the nation, Zelenskyy praised his country’s resistance.
The Russians “will have no peace here. They will have no food,” he said. “They will have not one quiet moment.”
The second round of talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations was held in neighboring Belarus. But the two sides appeared far apart going into the meeting, and Putin warned Ukraine that it must quickly accept the Kremlin’s demand for its “demilitarization” and declare itself neutral, renouncing its bid to join NATO.
Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron he was determined to press on with his attack “until the end,” according to Macron’s office.
The two sides said that they tentatively agreed to allow cease-fires in areas designated safe corridors, and that they would seek to work out the necessary details quickly. A Zelenskyy adviser also said a third round of talks will be held early next week.
Despite a profusion of evidence of civilian casualties and destruction of property by the Russian military, Putin decried what he called an “anti-Russian disinformation campaign” and insisted that Moscow uses “only precision weapons to exclusively destroy military infrastructure.”
Putin claimed that the Russian military had already offered safe corridors for civilians to flee, but he asserted without evidence that Ukrainian “neo-Nazis” were preventing people from leaving and were using them as human shields.
He also hailed Russian soldiers as heroes in a video call with members of Russia’s Security Council, and ordered additional payments to families of men killed or wounded.
A top Russian officer, Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky, commander of an airborne division, was killed in the fighting earlier this week, an officers organization in Russia reported.
The Pentagon set up a direct communication link to Russia’s Ministry of Defense earlier this week to avoid the possibility of a miscalculation sparking conflict between Moscow and Washington, according to a U.S. defense official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the link had not been announced.
The fighting has sent more than 1 million people fleeing Ukraine, according to the U.N., which fears those refugee numbers could skyrocket.
Ukrainians still in the country faced another grim day. In Kyiv, snow gave way to a cold, gray drizzle, as long lines formed outside the few pharmacies and bakeries that remained open.
More shelling was reported in the northern city of Chernihiv, where emergency officials said at least 33 civilians had been killed in the bombardment of a residential area.
Families with children fled via muddy and snowy roads in the eastern region of Donetsk, while military strikes on the village of Yakovlivka destroyed 30 homes, leaving three people dead, authorities said.
In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, with about 1.4 million people, residents desperate to escape the bombings crowded the railroad station and squeezed onto trains, not always knowing where they were headed.
In the south, Russian troops appeared to roll from Kherson toward Mykolaiv, another major Black Sea port and shipbuilding center to the west. A U.S. defense official said the Russians may want to set up a base in Mykolaiv ahead of a ground offensive against Odesa, Ukraine’s largest port city, which is also home to a large naval base.
The immense Russian column of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles still appeared to be stalled roughly 25 kilometers (16 miles) from Kyiv and had made no real progress in days, amid fuel and food shortages, according to U.S. authorities.
Russia has fired more than 480 missiles in the invasion, according to the U.S. Ukrainian officials boasted that their missile-defense systems shot down many of them.
At least 227 civilians have been killed and 525 wounded, according to the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, though it acknowledged that is a vast undercount, and Ukraine said more than 2,000 civilians have died. The figures could not be independently verified.
Russia reported its military casualties Wednesday for the first time in the war, saying nearly 500 of its troops have been killed and almost 1,600 wounded. Ukraine insisted Russia’s losses are many times higher but did not disclose its own military casualties.
___
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine; Chernov from Mariupol, Ukraine. Sergei Grits in Odesa, Ukraine; Francesca Ebel, Josef Federman and Andrew Drake in Kyiv; Jamey Keaten in Geneva; Lynn Berry, Robert Burns and Eric Tucker in Washington; Edith M. Lederer and Jennifer Peltz at the United Nations; and other AP journalists from around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at
News
Washington County: Contested township election centers on water issues
Township supervisors rarely face challengers in elections. That’s not the case this year in West Lakeland Township.
Nathan Aamot, who until January served as the president of Citizens Opposed to Municipal Water, filed to run against Town Board Chairman Dan Kyllo, who has served on the board since 2005.
The election is Tuesday. Residents of May Township also will be gathering to vote in their township board election on Tuesday; supervisor John Pazlar is running unopposed.
The four other Washington County townships — Baytown, Denmark, Grey Cloud Island and Stillwater — switched to holding township elections on the first Tuesday in November, to coincide with the general election. All of the townships will hold their annual meetings on Tuesday night.
NATHAN AAMOT
Aamot, 41, a senior principal engineer and director of geospatial analytics at UnitedHealth Group, said he would bring an “outsider’s perspective” to the West Lakeland Town Board. “At this juncture in West Lakeland’s history, I think this is an asset,” he said. “I know I’m the change candidate.”
Aamot, who grew up in Forest Lake, moved to West Lakeland Township in 2018. He and his wife, Kari, have 10 children, ranging in age from 17 to 3 months.
Aamot said he became interested in township politics in 2020 when he learned of plans to “retrofit a $180 million municipal water system into our low-density township.” The township’s population was 4,200 in 2018. The municipal water system was recommended by the state because of pollution concerns and would have been paid for through settlement money the township obtained from 3M Co. to deal with perfluorochemicals found in drinking water in Washington County.
“On several levels, the costs-benefit analysis did not add up to me when individual filtration systems provide the same level of water purification at a fraction of the cost,” Aamot said. “It just seemed like a huge waste of a large portion of the $700 million 3M settlement total amount.”
The group Citizens Opposed to Municipal Water, which Aamot helped found in 2021, alleged in a lawsuit filed in Washington County District Court in September that the West Lakeland supervisors secretly endorsed the municipal water system to serve about half of the township residents and provide water to land owned by the Prairie Island Indian Community.
Aamot said in an interview this week that township officials violated open-meeting laws and did not inform residents that they were discussing plans for a municipal water system – a plan that was later dropped.
“I was troubled by the seeming lack of representation,” he said. “I felt growing disappointment as research and data requests accumulated a significant body of evidence showing many instances of unlawful practices and purposeful deception by the current town board.”
The board ultimately decided to move forward with individual “point of entry” treatment systems for the houses in the township.
If elected, Aamot said he would be interested in exploring moving the township elections to November and expanding the three-member board to five members. “I’m not sure there is going to be enough support right now,” he said. “Me running in the first place has already been a big shake up.”
Moving the election to November, Aamot said, could increase voter turnout and resident participation and would also “save the township money because we are not having to run two elections every year.”
A five-member board would solve some of the potential problems with the open-meeting laws violations, he said. “It would be less problematic because then at least two board members can talk with each other without it being an open-meeting violation,” he said. Two additional board members would also allow for a better distribution of workload, he said.
DAN KYLLO
Kyllo, 62, is a retired health care professional. He and wife, Jennifer, have four children; they have lived in the township since 2002.
“I’ve grown attached to this community, and I believe I can continue to contribute,” he said. “I’ve gained some valuable experience through the years, and I feel I can continue to apply it to help run this township.”
Kyllo said his top priority is trying to fund improvements to the 45 miles of township roads. “It’s becoming more and more difficult because of increased costs and inflation,” he said. “This year will probably be one of the most challenging because of the lack of materials and cost of materials. There’s always a balance between what roads we can afford to improve and keeping our taxes reasonable.”
Annexation is always a concern, Kyllo said, but township officials want the township to stay a township. “One of our biggest concerns is trying to keep our rural character with suburban pressure moving out this way,” he said.
Kyllo said he would not be in favor of expanding the number of supervisors on the board. “l believe that a three-member board can still be an efficient and effective number for representing this size of a township,” he said.
He also is in favor of continuing to have the township elections in March. “Having them in March means that the people who show up to vote know who they are voting for, and they know the important issues before the township,” he said. “With a November election, the township supervisors can get lost because the emphasis is on the state and federal candidates.” The cost of holding the township election in March “is miniscule, maybe $300 or $400 max,” he said.
Kyllo said he could not comment on the lawsuit filed by Citizens Opposed to Municipal Water other than to say the township has denied all allegations.
“These last couple of years have been very challenging,” Kyllo said. “We’ve had the (Lake Elmo) Airport (expansion), we’ve had PFAS, and everything was just compounded with the pandemic.”
But Kyllo said he still loves serving the township.
“I love this community,” he said. “I’ve developed a lot of strong relationships. I enjoy meeting people, talking to people. If I can help them, it’s all the better. It gets me out in the community. I could sit at home and watch TV and work on little projects, but that’s not me. I like to get out, interact, that’s what makes me tick.”
TOWNSHIP ELECTIONS
- May Township: Voting will be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the May Town Hall. The annual meeting will be at 8:15 p.m. at May Town Hall. John Pazlar, who has been on board since 2001, is running unopposed.
- West Lakeland Township: Voting will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at West Lakeland Town Hall, with the annual meeting at 8 p.m. Town Board Chairman Dan Kyllo is facing a challenge from township resident Nathan Aamot.
- Other Minnesota townships: Do you live in a township but don’t know if it is holding elections Tuesday? Go to www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/whats-on-my-ballot to check, or call your township office.
Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on fire after shelling
Ballwin police officer dies suddenly at his home
Russians begin shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power plant
Washington County: Contested township election centers on water issues
Trader Joe’s opens 10th Minnesota store in Eagan
Former Proctor football player arraigned in sexual assault involving teammate
Other voices: China is faced with a stark choice
Giants, Sterling Shepard camp discuss possible pay cut as Saquon Barkley remains available
St. Louis police chief addresses ticket-fixing charge
Benjamin Carter Hett: Putin and the desperation of tyrants
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Sundance 2022 ‘Speak No Evil’ Review: Politeness is Deadly In This Danish Slow-Burn Horror
Sainted: Peter the pharmacist, you are a soul worth sainting!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
News2 days ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News3 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business3 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing