News
Explainer: Is stuck convoy in Ukraine a setback for Russia?
By LOLITA C. BALDOR and ROBERT BURNS
WASHINGTON (AP) — For days, a massive Russian military convoy has sat, largely stalled about 15 miles (25 kilometers) outside Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, which is believed to be the central target of Moscow’s war.
Eight days into the war, the expanse of Russian supply trucks, troops and weapons has been plagued with fuel and food shortages and logistical challenges, including weather and mud. Ukrainian troops have managed to attack and incapacitate some vehicles at the front, creating a traffic jam, but the Russians have largely shielded the convoy from attack by air, according to Western officials and analysts.
The convoy’s lack of measurable progress has triggered questions about the short- and long-term implications and what it says about Russia’s war planning. But will it affect the war’s outcome?
Mason Clark, a Russia analyst at the Institute for the Study of War, says the convoy saga may be emblematic of shortcomings in the Russian army, which is relatively inexperienced in the execution of large-scale operations that combine air, ground and naval forces. But it is unlikely to prevent Russia from prevailing against the outgunned and outnumbered Ukrainian defenders.
“Eventually the Russians will be able to quite simply wear down Ukrainian forces,” and take Kyiv, Clark said.
A look at what’s known about the convoy:
WHERE IS IT AND WHAT HAS HAPPENED?
The convoy, which stretches for as much as 65 kilometers (40 miles) from near Prybisk in the north to the southern end near the Antonov airport, was moving steadily south at the onset of the war. But this week, progress appeared to all but stop.
Reports immediately centered on fuel and food shortages. And, a senior U.S. defense official said Ukrainian troops have been targeting the convoy with ground fire, including shoulder-fired Javelin anti-tank missiles provided by Western countries. The most significant impact of those attacks is that they struck vehicles at the front of the convoy, essentially creating a roadblock.
In addition, the muddy ground has made it difficult for the Russians to go off-road to make more progress along other routes. Photos and videos show vehicles stuck in the mud.
John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, said U.S. officials assess that the convoy, as well as the broader Russian thrust toward Kyiv from the north, is largely stalled. He said the Russians appear to be regrouping and reassessing the reasons for their slow progress, “and how to make up for lost time.” He said they likely did not anticipate such problems or the extent of the Ukrainian resistance.
A SITTING DUCK?
The most frequent question has been why doesn’t the Ukraine military decimate it, as it sits on the highways.
Such a long string of military vehicles in relatively open terrain would normally be vulnerable to air attack. But any Ukrainian attacks on the convoy may be limited because officials believe it contains air defense systems and may be shielded by screening forces to ward off ground attackers.
While the Ukrainian military has hit vehicles in the front and in other sporadic locations, it is likely too risky to put manned aircraft in the area to take it out with larger weapons, which also could be met with defensive strikes. And Ukraine’s military has been focused on defending the major cities that are under siege and in danger of being overtaken.
DOES THIS SIGNAL SERIOUS PROBLEMS FOR RUSSIA’S OFFENSIVE?
U.S. officials caution against any sweeping conclusions that the convoy problem signals a debilitating setback for the Russians. While it clearly has stalled the Russian assault on Kyiv for now, officials believe Russia has so much military combat power in Ukraine that it will adjust, compensate and overcome such setbacks.
Observers say Russia has clearly been frustrated by persistent logistical and supply problems, with troops running out of food and vehicles running out of fuel.
Clark said some portion of the fuel-truck segment of the convoy ran low on fuel, ironically, “which tells you the state of Russian logistics on this line of advance.”
It is also possible, officials say, that part of the reason for the stalled progress is that Russian commanders are deliberately pausing to reassess and reset, allowing time to get more supplies at the ready before beginning a further advance on Kyiv.
Observers also note that in other places — largely in the south — Russian troops are having more success. They announced the capture of the southern city of Kherson, a vital Black Sea port of 280,000, and local Ukrainian officials confirmed the takeover of the government headquarters there. And they were gaining ground in their effort to move into Mariupol. a strategic port on the Azov Sea.
Still, the extent — and days-long length — of the convoy’s problems do raise larger issues about whether the Russians adequately prepared for the attack, despite positioning troops around Ukraine for months before actually moving in. A critical — and many would say No. 1 — tenet for any ground campaign is to ensure that troops have the supplies, weapons and basics such as food, water and fuel, they need to move forward to their objective.
On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke for 90 minutes with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who told him that military operations in Ukraine are “going according to plan,” an official in the French president’s office said.
But, Russia’s inability to keep its troops supplied has raised eyebrows in the Pentagon, where officials note that it has been years since Moscow’s military has been involved in this type of ground war. And they say it’s hard to tell if this was a failure to properly plan or a collapse in the Russian military’s execution of the plan.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at
News
St. Louis County’s new chief of staff ready to serve community that raised him
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Ferguson native Calvin Harris, II is back home as the newly appointed Chief of Staff for St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page.
He may have worked in various government roles all over the U.S., but he will always be a child the community raised. Barbara Cole is his proud godmother. She shows off a picture.
“I believe this was junior prom at CBC,” Harris fondly remembered the party at Christian Brothers College.
His parents were both community activists, and so was Cole. Harris may have left his mark across the nation, but he was never far from home.
“He loved by candied sweet potatoes, and he tried to fix them in D.C. He tried,” Cole took pity on Harris. “He would call and say, ‘How do you make it?’”
They both laugh. Then they both got deadly serious about diversity, inclusion, food deserts, and access.
“I believe we have an obligation,” Harris said. “To really give folks a lot of faith, and give people a lot of hope, simply by the way we govern.”
So now, this North County native is serving all corners of St. Louis County. Page appointed Harris in January 2022. Harris immediately gathered an ethnically diverse team that launched an online survey. Residents have a voice in how approximately $80 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds are spent.
“As we issue these funds,” Harris explained. “We want to hear from the people themselves on ways they think we should really boost recovery efforts in St. Louis County.”
He admits not everyone has access to the technology needed to complete the survey. Harris says County staff will be at several town hall meetings to help.
“We’re not stopping there. We are already starting the process of reach-out to Black fraternities and sororities, various community, and civic-based organizations, and having as many conversations with as many people as we can.”
Back home with one of the women who set the bar high when Harris was still short, Cole remembers being busy with all her godson’s activities and activism.
“He’s just always had a vision. I believe, confidently, that he will make it happen.
If you are a St. Louis County Resident, you can find the ARPA Community Needs Survey here:
You can find the schedule for the in-person town halls and register for virtual access here:
News
Wild captain Jared Spurgeon breaks Nick Schultz’s franchise record — in front of him
PHILADELPHIA — As he tried to downplay his own personal successes on Thursday morning at Wells Fargo Center, Wild captain Jared Spurgeon couldn’t help but smile when a special someone walked into the room.
Not even a minute after Spurgeon lauded how much former Wild defenseman Nick Schultz meant to him early in his career, in walked the man who has long held the franchise record for most games played by a defenseman. Schultz, who retired in 2017 after a 15-year career, is now an assistant coach with the Flyers.
After the interview wrapped, Spurgeon chopped it up with Schultz for a few minutes, doing so knowing he was about to break his franchise record. A few hours later, Spurgeon officially skated in his 744th game with the Wild, moving a game in front of Schultz.
“As a kid, that’s not really what you’re thinking of,” Spurgeon said of the franchise record. “As you get older, you realize how lucky you really are. Maybe when you’re young you sort of take it for granted. It’s definitely pretty cool to look back on, all the memories.”
It’s fitting that Spurgeon rewrote the record books on a night the Wild played the Flyers. If it weren’t for a handful of guys on the other side, Spurgeon might be working a regular job by now.
He can thank Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher for signing him to an entry-level contract on Sept. 23, 2010. He can thank Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr for helping him navigate the minors during his early days with the Wild organization. He can thank Flyers interim coach Mike Yeo for offering instruction during their time together with the now-defunct Houston Aeros of the American Hockey League.
All of those men played a vital role in Spurgeon’s rise from undrafted nobody to Mikko Koivu’s successor as captain of the organization. Those connections weren’t lost on Spurgeon in the hours leading up to the milestone moment.
“Every time we have an opportunity to work with a guy like that, it’s a real treat as a coach,” said Yeo, who coached Spurgeon with the Wild, as well. “We don’t enjoy playing against him because he’s so effective in everything that he does. That said, when we’re not, I’m definitely cheering for him, because he’s that high of a character person.”
Wild coach Dean Evason echoed Yeo’s sentiments. You’d be hard-pressed to find a coach who doesn’t absolutely adore Spurgeon.
“What I learned is he’s a tremendous leader and a tremendous competitor,” Evason said. “That’s an awesome accomplishment and very well-deserved.”
The next person Spurgeon can take aim at is Koivu. Spurgeon needs 285 more games to pass Koivu for the most games played in franchise history.
Asked what keeps him motivated after more than a decade in the league, Spurgeon replied, “You want to win.”
“That’s the main thing,” Spurgeon added. “You just want to hoist that Stanley Cup. That’s what keeps me going every day.”
BRIEFLY
Matt Dumba (lower-body injury) and Jordan Greenway (upper-body injury) are with the Wild on the current road trip. Neither will play a game as they continue to work their way back to full strength.
News
Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on fire after shelling
By JIM HEINTZ, YURAS KARMANAU and MSTYSLAV CHERNOV
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A spokesman for Europe’s largest nuclear plant says the facility is on fire after Russia attacked the power station in the southern Ukrainian city of Enerhodar.
A government official tells The Associated Press elevated levels of radiation are being detected near the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which provides about 25% of the country’s power generation.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the information has not yet been publicly released.
Plant spokesman Andriy Tuz told Ukrainian television that it is urgent to stop the fighting to put out the flames.
Enerhodar is a city on the Dnieper River that accounts for one-quarter of the country’s power generation.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces battled for control of the Ukrainian city that is home to the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe on Thursday and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea, as Ukrainian leaders called on citizens to rise up and wage guerrilla war against the invaders.
The fighting at Enerhodar, a city on the Dnieper River that accounts for one-quarter of the country’s power generation, came as another round of talks between the two sides yielded a tentative agreement to set up safe corridors inside Ukraine to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid.
While the huge Russian armored column threatening Kyiv appeared bogged down outside the capital, Vladimir Putin’s forces have brought their superior firepower to bear over the past few days, launching hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks on cities and other sites around the country and making significant gains in the south.
The mayor of Enerhodar said Ukrainian forces were battling Russian troops on the city’s outskirts. Video showed flames and black smoke rising above the city of more than 50,000, with people streaming past wrecked cars, just a day after the U.N. atomic watchdog agency expressed grave concern that the fighting could cause accidental damage to Ukraine’s 15 nuclear reactors.
Mayor Dmytro Orlov and the Ukrainian state atomic energy company reported that a Russian military column was heading toward the nuclear plant. Loud shots and rocket fire were heard late Thursday.
“Many young men in athletic clothes and armed with Kalashnikovs have come into the city. They are breaking down doors and trying to get into the apartments of local residents,” the statement from Energoatom said.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called on the West to close the skies over the country’s nuclear plants as fighting intensified. “It is a question of the security of the whole world!” he said in a statement.
The U.S. and NATO allies have ruled out creating a no-fly zone since the move would pit Russian and Western military forces against each other.
The Russians announced the capture of the southern city of Kherson, a vital Black Sea port of 280,000, and local Ukrainian officials confirmed the takeover of the government headquarters there, making it the first major city to fall since the invasion began a week ago.
Heavy fighting continued on the outskirts of another strategic port, Mariupol, on the Azov Sea. The battles have knocked out the city’s electricity, heat and water systems, as well as most phone service, officials said. Food deliveries to the city were also cut.
Associated Press video from the port city shows the assault lighting up the darkening sky above largely deserted streets and medical teams treating civilians, including one inside a clinic who appeared to be a child. Doctors were unable to save the person.
Severing Ukraine’s access to the Black and Azov seas would deal a crippling blow to its economy and allow Russia to build a land corridor to Crimea, seized by Moscow in 2014.
Overall, the outnumbered, outgunned Ukrainians have put up stiff resistance, staving off the swift victory that Russia appeared to have expected. But a senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Russia’s seizure of Crimea gave it a logistical advantage in that part of the country, with shorter supply lines that smoothed the offensive there.
Ukrainian leaders called on the people to defend their homeland by cutting down trees, erecting barricades in the cities and attacking enemy columns from the rear. In recent days, authorities have issued weapons to civilians and taught them how to make Molotov cocktails.
“Total resistance. … This is our Ukrainian trump card, and this is what we can do best in the world,” Oleksiy Arestovich, an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said in a video message, recalling guerrilla actions in Nazi-occupied Ukraine during World War II.
In a video address to the nation, Zelenskyy praised his country’s resistance.
The Russians “will have no peace here. They will have no food,” he said. “They will have not one quiet moment.”
The second round of talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations was held in neighboring Belarus. But the two sides appeared far apart going into the meeting, and Putin warned Ukraine that it must quickly accept the Kremlin’s demand for its “demilitarization” and declare itself neutral, renouncing its bid to join NATO.
Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron he was determined to press on with his attack “until the end,” according to Macron’s office.
The two sides said that they tentatively agreed to allow cease-fires in areas designated safe corridors, and that they would seek to work out the necessary details quickly. A Zelenskyy adviser also said a third round of talks will be held early next week.
Despite a profusion of evidence of civilian casualties and destruction of property by the Russian military, Putin decried what he called an “anti-Russian disinformation campaign” and insisted that Moscow uses “only precision weapons to exclusively destroy military infrastructure.”
Putin claimed that the Russian military had already offered safe corridors for civilians to flee, but he asserted without evidence that Ukrainian “neo-Nazis” were preventing people from leaving and were using them as human shields.
He also hailed Russian soldiers as heroes in a video call with members of Russia’s Security Council, and ordered additional payments to families of men killed or wounded.
A top Russian officer, Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky, commander of an airborne division, was killed in the fighting earlier this week, an officers organization in Russia reported.
The Pentagon set up a direct communication link to Russia’s Ministry of Defense earlier this week to avoid the possibility of a miscalculation sparking conflict between Moscow and Washington, according to a U.S. defense official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the link had not been announced.
The fighting has sent more than 1 million people fleeing Ukraine, according to the U.N., which fears those refugee numbers could skyrocket.
Ukrainians still in the country faced another grim day. In Kyiv, snow gave way to a cold, gray drizzle, as long lines formed outside the few pharmacies and bakeries that remained open.
More shelling was reported in the northern city of Chernihiv, where emergency officials said at least 33 civilians had been killed in the bombardment of a residential area.
Families with children fled via muddy and snowy roads in the eastern region of Donetsk, while military strikes on the village of Yakovlivka destroyed 30 homes, leaving three people dead, authorities said.
In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, with about 1.4 million people, residents desperate to escape the bombings crowded the railroad station and squeezed onto trains, not always knowing where they were headed.
In the south, Russian troops appeared to roll from Kherson toward Mykolaiv, another major Black Sea port and shipbuilding center to the west. A U.S. defense official said the Russians may want to set up a base in Mykolaiv ahead of a ground offensive against Odesa, Ukraine’s largest port city, which is also home to a large naval base.
The immense Russian column of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles still appeared to be stalled roughly 25 kilometers (16 miles) from Kyiv and had made no real progress in days, amid fuel and food shortages, according to U.S. authorities.
Russia has fired more than 480 missiles in the invasion, according to the U.S. Ukrainian officials boasted that their missile-defense systems shot down many of them.
At least 227 civilians have been killed and 525 wounded, according to the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, though it acknowledged that is a vast undercount, and Ukraine said more than 2,000 civilians have died. The figures could not be independently verified.
Russia reported its military casualties Wednesday for the first time in the war, saying nearly 500 of its troops have been killed and almost 1,600 wounded. Ukraine insisted Russia’s losses are many times higher but did not disclose its own military casualties.
___
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine; Chernov from Mariupol, Ukraine. Sergei Grits in Odesa, Ukraine; Francesca Ebel, Josef Federman and Andrew Drake in Kyiv; Jamey Keaten in Geneva; Lynn Berry, Robert Burns and Eric Tucker in Washington; Edith M. Lederer and Jennifer Peltz at the United Nations; and other AP journalists from around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at
Explainer: Is stuck convoy in Ukraine a setback for Russia?
St. Louis County’s new chief of staff ready to serve community that raised him
Colin Farrell jokes the crotch on his Batman action figure is ‘too ample’
Wild captain Jared Spurgeon breaks Nick Schultz’s franchise record — in front of him
Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on fire after shelling
Ballwin police officer dies suddenly at his home
Russians begin shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power plant
Washington County: Contested township election centers on water issues
Trader Joe’s opens 10th Minnesota store in Eagan
Former Proctor football player arraigned in sexual assault involving teammate
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Sundance 2022 ‘Speak No Evil’ Review: Politeness is Deadly In This Danish Slow-Burn Horror
Sainted: Peter the pharmacist, you are a soul worth sainting!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
News2 days ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News3 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business3 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing