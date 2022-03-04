News
Former Proctor football player arraigned in sexual assault involving teammate
A former Proctor High School football player was arraigned Thursday on a sexual assault charge stemming from a September incident that led to the cancellation of the team’s season.
Alec John Baney, 18, made his first appearance in juvenile court via Zoom after he was charged by summons in January with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
A delinquency petition alleges that Baney, who was 17 at the time, used the handle of a toilet plunger to assault a 15-year-old teammate while the victim was being held down by others. Rumors of the alleged assault led to significant community and social media reaction, a lengthy police investigation and the resignation of the team’s coach, among other effects.
Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Korey Horn filed a motion ahead of Thursday’s hearing asking the court to certify Baney to stand trial as an adult. Judge David Johnson ordered a psychosexual evaluation, individual family assessment and certification study to be performed before the court makes that determination.
Baney, accompanied by his parents, appeared from the office of his attorneys, Andrew Poole and Brent Olson. Poole told the court that his client understands his rights and the process. He waived any challenge to the sufficiency of probable cause as part of the certification process.
Poole asked that the court allow Baney to remain free without any conditions, but Johnson sided with Horn in placing the teen on pretrial supervised release.
“Given the nature of the offense, I do believe supervised release is appropriate,” the judge said. “I think it’ll also be helpful for Mr. Baney to have somebody guiding him — a second set of eyes guiding him through the process.”
Under Minnesota law, it is presumed a juvenile will be certified as an adult if the juvenile was 16 or 17 at the time of the offense and if the offense would result in a presumptive prison sentence. The child can keep the case in juvenile court and overcome the presumption of adult certification only by demonstrating clear and convincing evidence that retaining the proceedings in juvenile court serves public safety.
Juvenile court records and hearings are public when the child is 16 or older and charged with a felony-level offense.
A certification hearing was tentatively scheduled for March 31, pending the completion of the evaluations.
The alleged sexual assault occurred Sept. 7 and was reported to the Proctor Police Department on Sept. 16.
The petition states that a third party had sent a lewd photograph to a group of Proctor football players using the victim’s phone and Snapchat account. That reportedly prompted a response that the victim was going to “get the plunger.”
Court documents state that Baney, carrying a toilet plunger, was joined by several other teammates in surrounding the victim’s locker after a varsity football practice. The victim ran out of the locker room toward the practice field as Baney and other players gave chase.
The petition states that the victim eventually was taken to the ground by one or more teammates and rolled over to his stomach. Baney then allegedly pulled down the boy’s pants and assaulted him.
According to court documents, multiple witnesses said they believed Baney was joking until the moment he pulled down the victim’s pants. After the alleged assault, Baney reportedly returned to the locker room and declared “I did it” and “I bet you guys didn’t think I was going to do it.”
Police said they learned through interviews with other players that the plunger had been used in the past to touch fellow members with the rubber end. But none of those incidents had been reported to involve acts of sexual assault.
Although the area was within view of a security camera, authorities said the system was not functioning during the time of the alleged assault. Investigators also said they were unable to identify anyone who acknowledged seeing a recording of the incident firsthand.
While the incident was to remain under investigation by Proctor police, the St. Louis County attorney’s office has not announced charges against anyone other than Baney.
Other voices: China is faced with a stark choice
Delegate after delegate came up to the rostrum Monday at a special session of the United Nations General Assembly and condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an unjustified, barbarous act against a sovereign state. When it was China’s turn, Beijing’s U.N. ambassador, Zhang Jun, predictably took no side in the crisis, saying only that talks between Ukraine and Russia should continue.
“The Cold War has long ended,” Zhang said. “The cold war mentality based on confrontation must end. Nothing can be gained from stirring a new cold war.”
Zhang’s message was directed at Russia and the West, but someone should remind him to refresh his browser. A new cold war is on its way. And it could quickly spiral into a new hot war, another World War, if the international community doesn’t act decisively to prevent it. One of the most pivotal nations at the fulcrum of this crisis is China.
As the destruction and mounting civilian death toll in Ukraine continues, Ukrainian resolve to defend its homeland no matter the cost has held fast. The worst is yet to come, though.
On the sidelines has been China, which has measured its words and actions with sufficient ambiguity to firewall its true intentions. China’s reticence has been obvious ever since Russian tanks and troops rolled into Ukraine on Feb 24, and even before that terrible day. In the weeks leading up to the invasion, the Biden administration showed Beijing a raft of evidence of Russian troops amassing along the Ukrainian border, The New York Times reported. Biden’s ask of China? Convince Putin to stand down.
Not only did Beijing reject Washington’s request, it relayed to Moscow the intelligence the U.S. had on the troop buildup. China became Russia’s enabler, which is not so surprising given the tight bonds Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have mutually nurtured for more than a decade. In the short term, Xi’s rebuff of Biden amounted to two autocratic comrades-in-arms sticking it to the United States and the West.
But long term, is that the path that Xi and Beijing really want to take?
That’s certainly what Putin craves. For the Kremlin, Xi may be the lifeline it needs to survive the massive broadside to the Russian economy that Western sanctions have delivered.
With the world’s second largest economy, China could help Russia weather the storm. But a new alliance forged between Russia and China would dramatically upend the world order, and yield exactly what Ambassador Zhang said China feared — a new cold war antithetical to China’s ultimate aim of global economic dominance.
China’s ascent is inexorably tied to the trajectory of the global economy. Beijing’s economic tethers extend to all corners of the world, particularly to the West. The European Union’s biggest trading partner in 2020 wasn’t the U.S. — it was China. Siding with Russia in a revamped world order threatens China’s ambitions in the long run. Unlike his unhinged counterpart in Moscow, Xi is coolheaded enough to know that.
The Biden administration’s previous attempts to get Beijing to dissuade Putin from his deadly gambit in Ukraine failed. The White House now must persuade Xi to not risk China’s global ascent by too closely linking itself with a reckless tyrant who’s tanking his own country’s economy even as he kills the innocent.
Giants, Sterling Shepard camp discuss possible pay cut as Saquon Barkley remains available
INDIANAPOLIS — At Brian Daboll’s introductory Giants press conference in January, Daboll found hobbled receiver Sterling Shepard and gave him a big handshake and hug.
Now in March, the Giants are discussing a possible pay cut with Shepard’s representatives, a source confirmed to the Daily News, casting doubt on the longest-tenured Giant’s future with the team that drafted him.
Shepard, 29, tore his left Achilles in a Dec. 19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. The 2016 second-round pick from Oklahoma played in only seven games in his sixth season with the franchise.
He is scheduled to count $12.495 million against the Giants’ salary cap this season with an $8.475 million salary, per overthecap.com. But none of his remaining salary is guaranteed for 2022 or 2023, the final year of his current deal.
The Giants value Shepard the person and player. He was already up and about on crutches at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles. Still, his road to recovery and the Giants’ salary cap squeeze could make him the team’s latest veteran casualty.
GM Joe Schoen already released tight end Kyle Rudolph and running back Devontae Booker on Wednesday.
The Giants haven’t made a specific offer or talked exact numbers on Shepard’s proposed pay cut yet, and they might not until next week, a source said. So Shepard has time to deliberate and weigh his options.
Schoen also said this week, however, that he doesn’t consider second-year slot receiver Kadarius Toney a tradeable piece. Plus the Giants are scouting the top wideouts in this NFL Draft class.
Then there is the human element to this whole situation: Shepard and Saquon Barkley are close friends. They spend a lot of time together. And in the span of three days, Schoen has invited teams to call him with trade offers for Barkley and proposed a pay cut to Shepard.
Shepard is close friends with Daniel Jones, too, and he no doubt would love to help his quarterback turn the corner in this pivotal fourth year.
Still, a trade would be better for Barkley. And if the proposed pay cut to Shepard is steep enough, he could decide ultimately that this situation isn’t best anymore for him.
Shepard and Barkley both are good friends with Odell Beckham Jr., as well. So they were hardened to the reality of the Giants’ and NFL’s business when the team paid OBJ in the summer of 2019 only to trade him to Cleveland the following spring.
Because none of Shepard’s remaining salary is guaranteed, a proposed pay cut could evolve as far as a one-year deal for 2022 that gets Shepard to free agency a year early but lowers his salary to the floor.
Corner James Bradberry ($21.8 million) and linebacker Blake Martinez ($14 million) are the two highest cap hit contracts for 2022 that the Giants haven’t yet touched but provide possible flexibility to clear more space. They are also two of the Giants’ best players, though.
Martinez, however, is coming off a torn left ACL.
St. Louis police chief addresses ticket-fixing charge
ST LOUIS–St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden is defending the actions of one of his department’s officers, after a February traffic stop involving a member of the city’s Board of Aldermen ended with the alderman alleging a breach of COVID-19 protocols and then suggesting that Hayden offered to have a citation from the incident thrown out.
Bodycam video of the February 10 incident shows an officer pulling over Alderman Joe Vaccaro for speeding on I-44 near Jefferson Avenue.
“My only complaint was the (lack of a) mask and him being rude,” Vaccaro told our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch of the officer, who was coughing briefly during the traffic stop. Vaccaro is seen on the video complaining that the officer hadn’t given him enough time to produce his insurance before issuing a citation. Vaccaro was cited for driving 76 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone and driving without insurance. The officer can be heard on video telling Vaccaro that he can go to court to have a ticket thrown out.
Vaccaro told the Post-Dispatch he called Hayden later on February 10 and the paper reported that Vaccaro claimed Hayden offered to take care of what the alderman assumed was both tickets. FOX2 is speaking with Vaccaro at a 5:30 news conference Thursday night.
I have the authority and discretion to review any officer’s actions. I did not need to exercise that, particularly after seeing the tape,” Hayden said in a Thursday afternoon news conference. Hayden said the officer was wearing a mask when he was within “close proximity” of Vaccaro’s vehicle.
Hayden said Vaccaro owed the officer involved in the stop an apology. The situation remains under investigation by the police department’s internal affairs division.
This is a developing story and will be updated
