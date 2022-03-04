News
Four next steps in Minnesota United’s growth as a club
Minnesota United’s home opener against Nashville SC on Saturday presents a prime example of how difficult the road looks for the Loons to make a fourth straight MLS Cup Playoffs appearance this fall.
With the addition of expansion franchise Charlotte FC to the Eastern Conference, Nashville, which finished third in the East in 2021, was moved to the West. That means Nashville will be another formidable foe for the Loons to compete against in a conference already loaded with strong teams.
“I think people take it for granted, at times, that it’s easy to make the playoffs,” sixth-year manager Adrian Heath said during preseason. “I’m telling you now, I think it’s going to be our hardest year this year to make the playoffs.
“I guarantee you the two L.A (clubs) are not taking kindly (to missing out on the 2021 postseason),” Heath continued. “Seattle, we know what they are going to do. Portland are reinvesting (after losing MLS Cup to New York City). … Nashville have come across (to our conference). (They) are competitive and strong and spend money.”
Minnesota — one of only seven MLS clubs to make the playoffs in each of the past three seasons — got off to a good start in 2022 with a 1-1 road draw with perennial East power Philadelphia last weekend. Nashville started even stronger with a 1-0 road win over West favorite Seattle on Sunday night.
Minnesota (0-0-1) and Nashville (1-0-0) will kick off at Allianz Field at 5 p.m. Saturday.
A playoff birth for MNUFC is a perennial goal, but here are four objectives for the club starting its sixth MLS season:
YOUTH DEVELOPMENT
After five seasons, the club finally has its own independent second team for younger players to develop. This includes fringe first-team players not getting minutes with the Loons in MLS matches and for previous academy players to have a pathway into MLS from the Under-19, U17, U15 teams and pre-academy (under 14) group.
MNUFC2 will play a 24-game schedule in MLS NEXT Pro from March 26 to September 18. The club believes it has one of the highest number of games in the 21-team league. Games will be played the day after MLS games, which provides a better opportunity for players stuck on the bench or outside the Loons’ game-day MLS roster to get minutes with MNUFC2.
“On paper, we have accomplished that, and now it’s execution of making sure that gets done,” said Manny Lagos, the Loons’ chief soccer officer.
Goalkeeper Fred Emmings, an 18-year-old from St. Paul, is at the top of the list of players set to benefit from MNUFC2. He has had a dearth of games since he signed a homegrown contract in January 2020.
SELL-ON
With a greater emphasis on youth development and a complete second team, the club should reach to selling players on to bigger clubs in Europe or Latin America. This is the type of revenue that can fund many facets of a middle-market team like Minnesota.
Other MLS clubs have pulled off windfall deals like this. One recent example, FC Dallas sold forward Ricardo Pepi to German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg for $20 million over the winter. It was the third most expensive outgoing transfer in MLS history.
Even relatively smaller deals like New England Revolution sending Tajon Buchanan to Belgium side Club Brugge for $7 million can make a huge impact.
“I certainly see the potential,” Lagos said, mentioning some of the league’s recent outgoing transactions. “It’s happening, there is no doubt about it. I’m cautious to say that is an ultimate goal for us until we really continue to address that we are making sure that our first team has its resources for winning and creating trophies.”
The Loons’ record incoming transfer was $5 million to Buenos Aires club Boca Juniors for attacking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso. They have yet to sell a player outside of MLS.
MLS’ new Under-22 initiative incentivizes clubs to take a chance on a younger player who might previously be considered too risky to invest in. MNUFC spent $500,000 for South African Bongokuhle Hlongwane this winter; it was the club’s first business in this roster-building category.
“Can we go and get a player like Rey before he goes to Boca? When he’s at a club … a smaller club?” Heath said. “Those are some of the things that we’ve been speaking about in the offseason. It’s the natural progression of our club moving forward.”
When Minnesota United rebooted its academy system during the pandemic, talented players left for other opportunities, but Lagos likes the direction. Woodbury fullback Devin Padelford is one prospect who has impressed the Loons’ first-team staff.
The biggest one to get away is Caden Clark. The 18-year-old midfielder from Medina, Minn., declined to sign with the Loons academy and joined New York Red Bulls’ system, which includes some quality clubs in Europe. MNUFC received $75,000 for his MLS rights, but he has blossomed since 2020. He was sold to RBNY’s sister club RB Leipzig in Germany for a estimated $2-3 million fee, according to The Athletic.
“There was some value (we) gained out of it,” Lagos said. “Even if we were disappointed we couldn’t get him into our academy.”
LIFT A TROPHY
The Loons have been close to winning a championship on three occasions, reaching the U.S. Open Cup final in 2019, MLS is Back Tournament semifinal in July 2020 and MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference final in December 2020.
But a mountain top has yet to be reached.
“I look at this year as a massive year for growth in all those channels,” Lagos said of the first team, second team and academy and staff throughout the club. “We want to win trophies first and foremost in the first team, but then what is winning at the second team and academy levels? Creating that cultural expectation of excellence is important.”
PLAY IN CONCACAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
With trophies to be won within MLS and the Open Cup this season comes the opportunity to qualify for the continental tournament between clubs across North and Central America and the Caribbean.
MNUFC has shown a desire to play internationally with nearly annual friendlies — German Bundisliga 2 side SC Padelborn 07 is scheduled to play at Allianz Field on June 11 — but playing competitive games in CONCACAF Champions League would be a huge measuring stick for the club. It is one they have yet to reach.
“It’s 100 percent part of our expectation for excellence,” Lagos said.
In 2023, Minnesota will automatically qualify for the Leagues Cup, a new month-long competition between teams MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX. It will be another facet for the club to show it’s a contender in the region; continual player development within the academy and second team will be instrumental in MNUFC having broader success.
‘Truckers for Freedom’ convoy to roll through St. Louis this evening
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Another convoy of truckers protesting COVID mandates is heading through the St. Louis area today. The convoy will be at the truck stop at exit 18 in Troy, Illinois at around 6:30 pm. They plan on stopping in Vandalia for the night.
“Let’s stand up for our freedoms and fight these unlawful mandates peacefully and effectively! The US is currently organizing a similar convoy to that of Canada. If you are from Kansas and would like to be a part of this, or simply wish to support from home, please join! Trucker or not, we need to stand together and say NO to all of these “health” mandates!” states the Kansas Truckers for Freedom Convoy’s Facebook page.
They started their trek I-70 Thursday from Aurora, Colorado. WDAF-TV reports that the convoy is similar to the one seen north of the border in Canada, called “The People’s Convoy or Freedom Convoy.” They will also be in the Kansas City area on Friday.
“We have intelligence officers that are monitoring that situation and gaining information,” Lt. Candace Breshears tells WDAF-TV. “We will continue to work with law enforcement partners to make sure that our citizens and those traveling through our state are as safe as possible.”
They will be doing a “slow roll” through Columbia, Missouri this afternoon to allow supply trucks to stop and get donations. The group will then head down I-70 and then north on I-270 before heading to Illinois.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol monitored the convoy rolling along I-70 earlier this week. They are likely monitoring this group too.
The Best Tennis Skirts to Sport on and Off the Court
The athleisure trend is here to stay, thanks in no small part to the attachment we all developed to our comfy clothes starting at a certain time in March 2020. While strolling around in your workout clothes might not seem like a high fashion moment, activewear has, in fact, become something of a stylish sartorial statement, and we’re not mad about it. Activewear isn’t just leggings and sports bras, though, as you may have noticed another item of workout apparel that’s made its way more into the mainstream over the past year, and that’s the resurgence of the tennis skirt.
While tennis skirts aren’t anything new, especially for those who, you know, actually head onto the court to play a game or two, they’ve become more and more popular even for those who aren’t picking up a racket. I’ve always loved a crisp white tennis outfit, and while there are plenty of white tennis skirts and skorts out there, there are also now tons of other options, in countless colorways and silhouettes. They’re not just for tennis players anymore; you can wear a tennis skirt (with its convenient built-in shorts underneath!) for all your favorite workouts, whether you’re off to a Pilates session, a yoga class or a cardio moment. And yes, that includes a stroll down the street.
Tennis skirts are one of our favorite pieces of activewear because they’re so adorable off the court (and outside the workout studio), too. Even if you have absolutely zero exercise plans in the cards for the day, you can still wear your favorite tennis skirt with a simple tee or sweater, for a whole sport look. Spring is mere weeks away, which means that warmer temperatures are *finally* on the horizon, so why not welcome the new season with a fresh tennis skirt? Below, see the cutest tennis skirts to wear on and off the court.
Screenwriter/director plunges into theater with new company staging new work: ‘Big Blue River’
Patrick Coyle is known as a screenwriter and filmmaker. His fourth film, “Trinity,” is currently in development.
But a story that he wrote during the pandemic shutdown felt like it should be told on the stage, Coyle says.
“The themes are near and dear to me,” he said in a phone interview last week. “I had a lot of time to reflect. I had a lot of time to work.”
Coyle wanted to tell the story, “The Big Blue River,” with live actors. So … he started a theater company.
He wants to have Mariah Theatre Company produce world premieres in St. Paul – starting with “The Big Blue River,” which runs through March 27 at North Garden Theatre on West Seventh in St. Paul.
“I love theater and I love film,” he says. “This melds my love of theater and film.”
Coyle says he and his theater company co-producer, Gini Adams (who also has the lead role in the play) plan to produce a new play and a festival of new 10-minute plays every year.
Coyle and his wife, Lily Coyle, live in St. Paul. Lily Coyle is owner and director of publishing at Beaver’s Pond Press, two doors from North Garden Theatre – which Coyle saw as just the venue for the new theater company.
“The Big Blue River” is about a “charming, competent woman facing her 50th birthday,” says Coyle, who is directing the production. Laura, the main character, is a therapist with some dark secrets and ambitions. “She’s running from encroaching hopelessness,” he adds.
“It a funny play about loneliness.”
There are 20 scenes in the play, Coyle says, and it goes really fast – like a screenplay. There’s even a film shown within the play. “It’s a screenplay within a play.”
Coyle and Adams also share a commitment to help people struggling with mental illness. “It’s a theme that underpins with play,” Coyle says.
In addition to Adams, “The Blue Blue River” features Jim Cunningham, Sulia Rose Altenberg, Derek Long and Matt Wall.
The play’s name comes from a body of water just west of Omaha, where Coyle grew up, but the play isn’t set in Nebraska. It’s set in the Midwest.
But it’s already an international traveler.
“The Big Blue River” got a reading in November 2020 by a group of British actors. Coyle says a London Group known as The Script Readers – affiliated with the Royal Stratford East Theatre – put out a call for plays to be read during the pandemic. The Script Readers read a play a month during the pandemic. “It was fun to hear professional British stage actors read my work with American accents,” Coyle says. “One actor sounded like John Wayne but, for the most part, their accents were spot-on Midwestern American.”
About the name
Coyle’s mother was raised by her grandmother, Mariah. The family was poor and Coyle’s mother was sent away to cut expenses for the rest of the family.
Coyle’s mother had six daughters, but not one was named after her beloved grandmother. And none of the other descendants were given the name. “So, I’ve done it,” he says.
On the big screen
Coyle has written and directed three nationally released feature films: “Detective Fiction,” “The Public Domain” and “Into Temptation,” the 2009 movie that was filmed in the Twin Cities and featured Jeremy Sisto and Kristin Chenowith.
His new movie, “Trinity,” which is slated to begin production in the fall, “looks at how it felt to live in the Twin Cities the past couple of years,” says Coyle, adding, “The murder of George Floyd had a strong impact on me.” His 20-year-old daughter was arrested at a protest during the trial of the police officer convicted of killing Floyd and spent the night in jail.
Oh, and just for fun
Did you know that Coyle did the voice of the Hamburger Helper talking hand in TV commercials? The hand, which was introduced in 1977 and later retired, came back for one year. “I was the replacement hand,” Coyle says.
‘BIG BLUE RIVER’
- What: Mariah Theatre’s “The Big Blue River”
- When: 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays through March 27
- Where: North Garden Theatre, 929 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
- Tickets: $35-$20, available online at bit.ly/bigblue2022 or by calling 651-805-3710
- More info: mariahtheatre.com
