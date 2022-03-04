News
Gophers’ Taylor Heise is Kazmaier Award finalist
Six of the 10 players nominated for the 2022 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award will be playing this weekend at Ridder Arena, led by Gophers center Taylor Heise, the NCAA’s leading scorer.
Heise, a senior, was among Top 10 finalists for the award released Thursday by the USA Hockey Foundation. The award has been given annually to the nation’s top college player since 1998. Her 28 goals and 64 points lead the nation.
“Taylor has had an incredible season. She has been dominant every time she steps on the ice,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “Taylor has not only elevated her own game, but her linemates as well. She is quick to deflect praise and is very deserving of every honor she receives.”
Heise, named the WCHA offensive player of the year on Tuesday, is having Minnesota’s best offensive season since two-time Olympian Dani Cameranesi (32-34–64) in 2015-16.
The list will be pared to three before a winner is announced during the Frozen Four March 18-20 in State College, Pa. Grace Zumwinkle, an Olympian this winter, was a top three finalist last season; Amanda Kessel was the last Gophers player to win the award, in 2013.
Also on the list is Gabbie Hughes, a Minnesota Duluth (24-10-1) forward from Lino Lakes who played at Centennial. The senior ranks fifth in scoring nationally with 18 goals and 54 points. Teammate Elizabeth Giguere, who won the 2020 Kazmaier while playing at Clarkson, also is a finalist.
Those two will be facing off against Heise and the top-ranked Gophers (28-7-1) in the semifinals of the WCHA Final Faceoff on Saturday at 1 p.m. Also playing at Ridder this weekend are finalists are forwards Daryl Watts and Casey O’Brien of No. 4 Wisconsin, and blue liner Sophie Jaques of No. 2 Ohio State.
The other nominees are: Skylar Fontaine, D, Northeastern; Aerin Frankel, G, Northeastern; Alina Mueller, F, Northeastern; and Theresa Schafzahl, F, Vermont. Frankel won the award last year.
Omar Kelly: GM Chris Grier takes blame for Dolphins’ struggles, but says this isn’t another rebuild
Chris Grier keeps failing, but he keeps surviving.
The easiest thing for Miami Dolphins owner Steve Ross to have done this offseason would have been to press the reset button with the entire organization, firing the team’s general manager when he removed coach Brian Flores a day after the season finale, which capped the franchise’s first back-to-back winning season since 2002-03.
But Ross chose the hard route. He opted to extend Grier a lifeline, keeping one of the few minorities in power in the NFL at the top of his organization, hoping that Grier could make the hires and moves needed to fix this franchise and get it off the mediocrity merry-go-round the Dolphins have been riding for two decades.
“I don’t think it’s just one thing,” Grier said when asked about the franchise’s consistent struggles.
The latest dysfunction was highlighted by Flores’ lawsuit against the Dolphins and the NFL, and the league’s investigation into Flores’ claims that Ross offered to pay him $100,000 per loss at the end of the 2019 season to secure the No. 1 draft pick.
The Dolphins fired Flores in January because, according to Ross, “an organization can only function if it’s collaborative and it works well together.”
The way they talked you’d think there was a power battle taking place inside the organization, but anyone who has had some level of exposure to Grier knows it couldn’t have been a battle of egos because Grier has none.
And he’s the furthest thing from power hungry. He’s accommodating, probably to a fault.
That’s how he’s survived all these years, all these regimes, and found a way to move into power within the organization he’s spent the past 21 years with.
But that doesn’t means he’s innocent, and Grier knows that.
“I have to take blame for that,” Grier said about the team’s latest failures.
Flores was his hire.
Tua Tagovailoa seems to be more of a placeholder than franchise quarterback after two seasons as a starter, and Grier picked Tagovailoa over Justin Herbert, whose play with the Chargers has him viewed as one of the NFL’s brightest stars.
Part of Tagovailoa’s issue is the talent placed around him has been lacking, and that’s on Grier.
The Dolphins’ offensive line was a disaster during Flores’ tenure — despite Miami using five early draft picks on Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt, Michael Deiter, Solomon Kindley and Liam Eichenberg to fix the unit.
The Dolphins have passed on selecting at least half a dozen young tailbacks who could have propped up the team’s sputtering rushing attack. Instead they relied on seventh-round picks like Myles Gaskin and Gerrid Doaks, cheap free agents and undrafted players to carry the rushing attack.
That’s just bad roster management, and nobody can deny it. Not even Grier, who should feel fortunate that he gets a chance to fix the lingering issues this offseason, whether he deserves it or not.
“I don’t view this as a rebuild anymore. I think a lot of those were rebuilds,” Grier said, referring to six coaching changes he’s been part of as an executive since 2007. “We’re in a place now where we have some young talent, young players. There’s an opportunity for us to be able to take advantage with a lot of things we do and we’ll be able to win games here.
“I would say the difference in those [previous eras] was they were rebuilds. I think [now] we’re just trying to supplement and keep building on what we have to push us forward.”
After a month-long coaching search, Mike McDaniel was hired to replace Flores, and he assembled an accomplished offensive staff the organization hopes will fix Miami’s struggling offense while retaining Josh Boyer as the defensive coordinator with the goal of keeping that unit consistent.
McDaniel’s specialty is building a forceful rushing attack, and if Miami achieves that — by fixing the offensive line, developing a productive zone-running scheme and adding talent that facilitates the run game — it will take some of the pressure off the passing game and Tagovailoa.
Whether that fixes the offense and makes Miami a perennial playoff team, only time will tell.
But if it doesn’t, we know who clearly deserves the blame, and that’s the individual who has managed to escape it for two decades.
That’s why Grier shouldn’t be allowed to survive if the Dolphins fail this time around.
Here Is Every Russian Billionaire Sanctioned By the West
Since February 21, the day Russia officially recognized the separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine and paved the way for the invasion three days later, Western countries have imposed a series of economic sanctions against hundreds of Russian politicians and business magnates who control the country’s media, banks, oil refineries, and other key sectors.
Among those sanctioned include some of the richest Russians. Depending on whose list you refer to, there are approximately 100 Russian billionaires (in U.S. dollars). Seventeen are now under sanctions imposed by the U.S., the U.K. or the European Union, which prohibit them from accessing their overseas assets and doing business with Western companies. Some have been under sanctions for years for their roles in enabling Russia’s annexation of the Crimea Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.
Many of them have close personal ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Alexey Mordashov, Russia’s second-richest person who was added to the EU sanction list on Monday, runs Russia’s Bank Rossiya, which the EU described as “the personal bank of senior Russian officials.” Also on the list is Alisher Usmanov, the sixth-richest person in Russia known as “one of Putin’s favorite oligarchs,” according to the EU, and Arkady Rotenberg, Putin’s childhood friend who reportedly owns the “Putin’s Palace,” a huge complex of buildings on the Black Sea coast.
Arkady Rotenberg’s son, Igor Rotenberg, and brother, Boris Rotenberg, have been blacklisted by the U.S. and the U.K (although not the EU) for their close relationship with Putin and large stakes in Russia’s state-owned energy company Gasprom, the largest natural gas producer in the world.
The U.S. also recently added Putin’s former son-in-law, Kirill Dmitriev, to its sanction list. Dmitriev, 46, is CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, a sovereign wealth fund. He was known as Russia’s youngest billionaire but lost his billionaire status in 2018 following the divorce with Putin’s younger daughter Katerina Tikhonova.
Here is a list of every Russian billionaire sanctioned since 2014.
St. Louis real estate list prices increase over $15k from Jan. to Feb., report says
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis area real estate’s median listing price has gone up by $17,000 from January to February according to Realtor.com’s monthly housing trends report.
U.S. homes hit an all-time high median listing price of $392,000 in February, according to that report.
It found that the St. Louis metro area’s median listing price is $266,000. The listing price compared to last year went up 5.8 percent. The listing price per square foot compared to last year increased by 7.9 percent. On-trend with the rest of the country, the active listing count in February 2022 compared to February 2021 decreased by 22.9 percent, and the new listing count also decreased by 8.4 percent. The report found the median amount of time St. Louis area listings stayed on the market was 62 days.
On the other side of the state, the report said Kansas City’s median listing price is $388,000. The listing price compared to last year went up by 10.7 percent. The listing price per square foot compared to last year increased by 16.8 percent. Compared to last year, Kansas City’s amount of active listings only decreased by half a percent, and new listings compared to last year increased by 15.6 percent. The report found Kansas City area listings spent a similar amount of time on the market as St. Louis area listings with 66 days.
