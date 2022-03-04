News
Heading into soft portion of schedule, ‘greedy’ Timberwolves know it’s time to stack wins
It is only natural to look at the Timberwolves’ next five games and think, “Well, there are five wins.”
They play Oklahoma City on Friday, followed by consecutive games against Portland and another game against the Thunder before facing Orlando.
Oklahoma City is 20-42, Orlando is 15-48 and Portland has lost three straight games, all by 30-plus points. It makes sense that a Timberwolves team that has beaten Golden State, Cleveland and Memphis since the all-star break would roll through those teams. But Wednesday served as a reminder that isn’t always the case.
Denver (36-26) is one of the teams Minnesota (34-29) is chasing in the Western Conference. The Nuggets have played very well of late. They were 15-point favorites Wednesday at home against the Thunder but lost by 12 on a night in which Denver’s starters were a combined 1-for-25 shooting from 3-point range.
You cannot take NBA games for granted.
“They’re a really hard-playing team full of young guys. Every single night they’re going to come out and battle you,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said of the Thunder. “We said there’s going to be a lot of twists and turns in this season as it comes down the stretch, whether it be what happens to us or what happens to other teams. Can’t look ahead and can’t predict. We’re not in that business right now.”
Finch re-affirmed Minnesota’s goal to finish in the top six in the Western Conference to bypass the play-in round and go directly to the playoffs, noting the Timberwolves have to get “greedy” right now. Minnesota, currently seventh in the West, is three back of Denver in the loss column, and four losses behind Dallas.
“We’re shooting for the stars,” guard D’Angelo Russell said. “Every game is going to matter, and our focus, our attention to detail is going to get us over the hump on games like that. Just our focus. I think our focus is going to get us whatever we want.”
That focus can be difficult to maintain when the quality of the opponents dips and the wins come easy for an extended period of play. The Timberwolves may blitz the Thunder and Blazers by 20 points each Friday and Saturday. Can they then keep their same approach heading into Monday’s game against Portland?
“I think the most important thing with this part of the schedule right now is just staying focused on the very very next game in front of us. We play, I think, four games against two opponents,” Finch said. “Those are tricky because you learn a lot about a team and you get to run it back right away. They’re tricky, as we learned in Sacramento. It’s hard to maintain focus against the same opponent a couple of times. That’s the most important thing right now — no looking ahead.”
Russell said the key is to keep the focus on self improvement. The Timberwolves need to worry about the way they are playing more than how their opponent plays. Ahead of the all-star break, Patrick Beverley said it’s not about the opponent on any given night, it’s about growing and improving so the Timberwolves are in a position to truly compete with the teams like Phoenix and Golden State come playoff time.
“Any level that I’ve been on, whenever we compete, as the competition rises, I think the attention to detail goes up — your approach, your preparation matters more than your level of play,” Russell said. “You can go out there and not do what you usually do and still affect the game from your preparation and being there on that defensive stop, things like that. And that’s what matters in the playoffs. Every game comes down to that one stop, that possession, that box out, who’s hand did it go off of? Things like that, those are considered little things in our game. Just trying to prepare now so when those become an issue, we’re ready for it.
“We’re trying to prepare for bigger things, obviously. One opponent at a time, execute the plan and move on.”
News
Several receiving and O-line draft prospects have met with Dolphins at NFL scouting combine
It’s no secret the Miami Dolphins are going to have to revamp the offensive line and add some receiving targets for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa between free agency this month and the late April draft.
At the NFL scouting combine this week in Indianapolis, that notion has easily been confirmed by the number of receiving and offensive line draft prospects that have said they have been in contact with the Dolphins.
Alabama has highly regarded receivers coming out in Jameson Williams and Jon Metchie. Either one of them could add to the Crimson Tide connection on the Dolphins, already established from first-round picks in the last two drafts in Tagovailoa and receiver Jaylen Waddle.
Metchie started considering what it would it be like to reunite with the two, especially Waddle after Metchie’s role for Alabama in 2020 first grew when Waddle went down with his midseason ankle injury.
“I think it will be a little unfair if Waddle and I played together,” Metchie said confidently. “I think if him and I played together, it would also be special just like playing with any of my former Alabama offensive teammates.”
Metchie totaled 916 yards and six touchdowns on 55 catches that 2020 season that was quarterbacked by Mac Jones. He topped that in 2021 with 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns.
He and Williams formed a dangerous duo in Tuscaloosa after Williams transferred in from Ohio State. Williams also said it would be meaningful to unite with other Crimson Tide alumni in Miami, although he didn’t play with either Tagovailoa or Waddle because he was with the Buckeyes then.
But both also had their seasons cut short following knee injuries that proved to be ACL tears — Metchie in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia and Williams in the national championship against the same Bulldogs about a month later. The two said their recoveries are going well, and they hope to be able to participate in training camp ahead of their rookie seasons.
Beyond the two Alabama receivers, Arkansas’ Treylon Burks listed the Dolphins among teams he has met with.
With new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel coming from the San Francisco 49ers, it’s interesting that Burks mentioned Pro Bowl 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel is someone he likes to mimic his game after. McDaniel found creative ways to get Samuel involved, even in the running game, last year in San Francisco, and Burks measures comparably as a 6-foot-3, 225-pound athletic freak.
Of different stature at 5-11, 183, Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson has been linked to the Dolphins in mock drafts and has spoken with the team.
“I had a good conversation with the Dolphins’ staff, talking to almost the entire staff,” Dotson said. “It was a great conversation, just going over board work, chalk talk, teaching me a couple of plays, just kind of getting to know each other.”
Not as highly ranked as the others, Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Charleston Rambo noted he has met with the Dolphins and that, after playing in Miami for his final college season at UM after transferring from Oklahoma, he said he would enjoy staying in the city. Rambo’s one season at UM was a record-breaking one, going for 79 receptions and 1,172 yards, both Miami single-season records.
Among offensive linemen that have said they met with the Dolphins are tackles Darian Kinnard (Kentucky), Daniel Faalele (Minnesota), Bernhard Raimann (Central Michigan) and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum.
Kinnard gave some of the best insight of what it’s like to meet with the Dolphins’ new coaching staff.
“Meeting with the Dolphins definitely was a heart to heart,” Kinnard said. “Those coaches definitely seemed like guys who are experienced. They played in the league, and now they’re coaching. They definitely understand what it’s like in the player’s head, and it’s going to be a better connection than a coach yelling at you or ripping your [expletive] for something stupid.”
Boston College interior lineman Zion Johnson and center Alec Lindstrom said they haven’t spoken with the Dolphins yet at the combine as of Thursday morning, but they indicated they feel they feel they are likely in the mix given how their college offensive line coach, Matt Applebaum, is now Dolphins offensive line coach and already familiar with them.
()
News
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid
By DYLAN LOVAN
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky jury has cleared a former police officer who fired shots during the 2020 drug raid that ended in Breonna Taylor’s death. The jury on Thursday found Brett Hankison not guilty of three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots that ripped into a neighboring apartment.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The fate of the only police officer charged in the raid that ended with Breonna Taylor’s death was in the hands of a jury Thursday after a prosecutor said he couldn’t have seen a shooter before firing wildly into her apartment and endangering her neighbors.
Brett Hankison has been charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, punishable by one to five years in prison, for firing shots during the raid that went through a sliding-glass side door and a window of Taylor’s apartment and into a unit next door where a couple and small child lived.
Hankison, 45, testified during the trial that he saw a muzzle flash from Taylor’s darkened hallway after police burst through the door and thought officers were under heavy fire, so he quickly wheeled around a corner and sprayed 10 bullets, hoping to end the threat.
But in closing arguments Thursday, prosecutors cast doubt on what Hankison said he saw, challenging whether he could have looked through Taylor’s front door when police broke it open with a battering ram.
“He was never in the doorway,” Assistant Kentucky Attorney General Barbara Maines Whaley told the jury. Referring to Taylor she added, “His wanton conduct could have multiplied her death by three, easily.”
Whaley also reminded the jury that none of the other officers who testified recalled Hankison being in the doorway before the gunfire began. All the shells from his weapon were found in the parking lot, among a row of cars.
She said while other officers were in the line of fire of a single shot fired by Taylor’s boyfriend, Hankison was “over here, shooting wildly through sliding-glass doors covered with vertical blinds and drapes.”
Hankison’s attorneys never contested the ballistics evidence that showed he fired 10 times into the side of the building. The former narcotics detective admitted to firing through Taylor’s patio doors and bedroom window, but said he did so to save his fellow officers. Asked if he did anything wrong that night, he said “absolutely not.” Hankison was fired by Louisville Police for shooting blindly during the raid.
The former narcotics detective testified that he believed the muzzle flash he saw at the front door was from a long rifle or AR-15, and he said he thought his fellow officers were “being executed.”
Defense attorney Stewart Mathews told the jury in his closing argument Thursday that Hankison thought he was doing the right thing and is not a criminal who belongs in prison.
“He did what he thought he had to do in that instant. This all happened in such a short span,” Mathews said.
A 20-year veteran K-9 officer assigned to handle a drug-sniffing dog during the raid, Hankison said he was positioned behind an officer with a battering ram, and could see the shadowy silhouette of a person “in a shooting stance” with what looked like an AR-15 rifle as Taylor’s door swung open.
No long gun was found — only the handgun of Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker, who told Louisville Police investigators he thought intruders were breaking in. Investigators determined Walker fired the shot that passed through the leg of Sgt. John Mattingly, who along with officer Myles Cosgrove, returned fire. A total of 32 rounds were fired by police. Walker wasn’t hit.
Whaley said other officers next to Cosgrove and Mattingly chose not to fire, and there was no evidence of any shots from a long rifle at the scene.
“Nobody got shot with an AR because there never was one,” she said.
The killing of Taylor loomed over the trial, though prosecutors insisted in opening statements that the case wasn’t about her death or the police decisions that led to the March 13, 2020, raid. Jurors were shown a single image of her body, barely discernible at the end of the hallway.
Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician who had been settling down for bed when officers broke through her door, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Kentucky Attorney General David Cameron ‘s prosecutors asked a grand jury to indict Hankison on charges of endangering Taylor’s neighbors, but declined to seek charges against any officers involved in Taylor’s death. Protesters who had walked the streets for months were outraged.
Taylor’s name, along with George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery — Black men who died in encounters with police and white pursuers — became rallying cries during racial justice protests seen around the world in 2020.
The jury of 10 men and five women was selected after several days of questioning from a pool expanded to about 250 people. Before deliberations, the jury was reduced to eight men and four women after three alternates were dismissed. The judge declined to release details about their race or ethnicity.
News
‘Art Speaks’ exhibit at History Center drawn from world’s largest collection of Minnesota art
It’s well-known, of course, that the Minnesota Historical Society has many fine artifacts.
It also has fine art. Lots of fine art.
In fact, MNHS says its fine art collection is the most comprehensive collection of Minnesota art in the world — more than 7,000 works.
A new exhibit at the Minnesota History Center, “Art Speaks,” is a look at 175 pieces from the collection — painting, sculpture and photography — from 110 artists. The works were chosen from acquisitions over the past 15 years, says Senior Art Curator Brian Szott. More than 50 of the featured artists are living.
The Minnesota Historical Society started in 1849, right after Minnesota became a territory. The first art acquisitions go back to the 1870s, Szott says.
The art speaks about Minnesota identity — woods and water, wide-open stretches of snowy prairie, small-town grain elevators, city neighborhoods. There are proud Native images, formal portraits of state leaders, faces and places that tell stories. It all fits into the “Art Speaks” title for the exhibit, Szott says.
Take the self-portrait of artist Clara G. Mairs, which features her and her husband, Clem. In “Double Portrait, Clara and Clem” from 1930, Clara’s face is down in her hand, an empty dish is in front of the couple on a table. Is it speaking about hard times in the Depression? Or, Szott suggests, is it more personal — Clara was 50 at the time of the painting, her husband was 20 years younger. Does the empty dish represent the artist past child-bearing age?
Mairs’ work is in the first section of the exhibit, “Faces,” which starts with a sample of formal portraits – serious men portrayed in somber colors. The images on display grow more colorful, the subjects more casual – and female.
Artist Patricia Olson’s “Self Portrait at 60 (after Beckmann)” (2011) has the artist in a tuxedo and posed like a famous self-portrait of German artist Max Beckmann. It’s a very male pose, Szott points out, but there’s no cigar in her hand and the earrings are a delightful touch. (The label with the portrait shows the Beckmann image.)
“It Takes a Whole Lot of Human Feeling,” (2005) by artist Rose Smith, who grew up in St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood, carries a sense of what it was like grow up as a person of color in St. Paul. “Being Black in St. Paul meant you were often invisible,” Szott says, “but there were also times you wished you were invisible.”
There are four themes in “Art Speaks”: Faces, Places, Abstraction and Contemporary Voices. The first two illustrate the MNHS collections’ historic roots in portraiture and landscapes. The second two, Abstraction and Contemporary Voices, feature works that speak to the strengths of visual arts in Minnesota.
“Minnesota art resonates with Minnesotans,” Szott says. “Even if you don’t know the full story, it’s our people talking about themselves and ourselves.”
The “Places” section of the exhibit starts with mostly iconic images – Fort Snelling, the Mississippi River, “Up North,” Szott says. “Water is an enormous theme.”
Later pieces are less grand landscapes, with more urban images and neighborhoods.
A sprawling painting by artist Teo Nguyen of a wintry prairie rural scene, “Imprint 35” (2015) speaks the artist’s story, Szott says. Nguyen immigrated from Vietnam, where he grew up looking “inward and downward,” Szott says, and had to shift to looking outward.
Along a back wall of the exhibit, there’s a section of work by artist Mike Lynch, who grew up in Hibbing. Szott says Lynch created classic Minnesota scenes – grain elevators, lonely bars and country roads. His paintings have a twilight quality to them. MNHS also received Lynch’s journals, which show his sketches and calculations, as well as his thoughts as he went about his work.
Abstract art has been in Minnesota since the 1940s – soon after it arrived in New York and other art capitals, Szott says. The abstract and contemporary art sections illustrate how artists speak in more non-traditional ways.
Two pieces side-by-side speak about the pandemic. Carolyn S. Olson’s “Grocery Store Cashier and Bagger (Essential Worker Series #1)” (2020) was created to “honor those who kept the community whole,” Szott says. Cole Redhorse Jacobson’s ledger drawings “The Gatherers I and II,” (2021) feature Native people in traditional clothing (wearing COVID masks) surrounded by drawings of native plants used by the Dakota to treat respiratory illnesses, created on antique ledger paper. Szott explains that when displaced Native Americans wanted to draw, they were given old pages of bookkeeping ledgers. Redhorse Jacobson speaks to that history with his works.
A mural from Native artist Jim Denomie, who recently died from cancer, shows of his powerful, humorous, political style. “Off the Reservation (or Minnesota Nice)” (2012) was created in response to the 150th anniversary of the U.S.-Dakota War of 1962 with a brilliant storyboard featuring buildings, bombs, events, insults, horses, buffalo, rednecks, warriors, cops, a toilet and even a woodchipper straight out of the movie “Fargo.”
Robert Two Bulls’ “38 Tears of Bishop Whipple,” (2008) honors Rev. Henry Whipple, Minnesota’s first Episcopal bishop, who worked to save more than 300 Dakota men sentenced to death after the US Dakota War of 1862. President Lincoln pardoned all but 38, who were hanged in Mankato. In the painting, Whipple is surrounded by 38 tear-shaped nooses.
Other familiar Minnesota artists featured in the exhibit include Charles Beck, Julie Buffalohead, Ta-Coumba T. Aiken, Frank Big Bear, Wanda Gag, Bettye Olson and Wing Young Huie.
‘Art Speaks’ exhibit
- Where: Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul
- Tickets: Admission to the exhibit included with regular History Center admission: $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and college students, $6 ages 5 to 17; free age 4 and younger.
- More info: mnhs.org/artspeaks
Heading into soft portion of schedule, ‘greedy’ Timberwolves know it’s time to stack wins
Several receiving and O-line draft prospects have met with Dolphins at NFL scouting combine
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid
‘Art Speaks’ exhibit at History Center drawn from world’s largest collection of Minnesota art
Charges: 31-year-old woman took 4 hostage at St. Paul gas station, threatened to shoot them
Russian Billionaire Guggenheim Trustee Vladimir Potanin Has Stepped Down
Gophers’ Taylor Heise is Kazmaier Award finalist
Omar Kelly: GM Chris Grier takes blame for Dolphins’ struggles, but says this isn’t another rebuild
Here Is Every Russian Billionaire Sanctioned By the West
St. Louis real estate list prices increase over $15k from Jan. to Feb., report says
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Sundance 2022 ‘Speak No Evil’ Review: Politeness is Deadly In This Danish Slow-Burn Horror
Sainted: Peter the pharmacist, you are a soul worth sainting!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
News2 days ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News3 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business3 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing