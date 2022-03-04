News
Jim Fleming: After 35 years, I have thoughts about crime, what to do about it, and what not to do
After 35 years of practicing law in the trenches of the criminal courts, I have some humble observations about the increase in crime.
Legislative proposals seeking to increase penalties for offenses or unconstitutionally stripping prosecutors’ discretion will do little to solve this problem. As the Legislature meets, I fear they will seize on these inexpensive quick-fix solutions rather than let history be a guide.
We were in the same place 25 years ago. We increased penalties filling our jails and prisons. Today we still have a crime problem.
I recognize the complexity of our crime problem. History has shown it cannot be solved by merely increasing criminal penalties. For too long there has been a false narrative that if punished swiftly and harshly we will effectively drive down crime and make our streets safe. This policy myth has led to costly incarceration rates where we lead the world.
To use a business analogy: No business would allow costs to dramatically increase without first addressing the root causes of those cost increases. To effectively deal with the increase in crime we must understand its causes. I sincerely offer some ideas for reform.
Let me address our recent spike in violent crime.
This increase is nationwide, in every metropolitan community in the country. The uptick in violence has been going on for at least 10 years. Gangs, as we know them, are criminal enterprises that generate revenue through illegal activity such as drugs, prostitution and fencing stolen goods. By way of example, given the skyrocketing value of a catalytic converter on the street, gangs use youth to carjack vehicles. Turf wars and drug income disputes are at the root of a shooting epidemic. In communities where economic opportunity is suppressed, gangs thrive. This gang problem dates to the 19th century. Gangs offer economic incentive to those who lack money.
Rehabilitating economically challenged communities where violence is prevalent is an important step. Promote homeownership. Provide loans at favorable terms to allow for the purchase and remodel of a home. Condemn the property beyond repair by providing a fair price and promote new construction.
Engage employers to hire folks who have records and subsidize their wage, especially in these times of worker shortages. Promote the expansion of businesses in communities of color. Provide favorable loans and tax subsidies to anyone with a business model with vision in need of capital who is willing to invest in communities of color.
Invest in the infrastructure of people. This would do a lot.
There is more we can do in our criminal justice system to bring about meaningful change.
Police reform is a key component to change. The death of George Floyd pulled back the curtain on that critical need. Much has been written and discussed about what reform should look like. A key principle to any reform is developing a better relationship between communities of color and police, a relationship that promotes trust. Firsthand accounts during the criminal civil rights trial in St. Paul showed that on-the-job field training of new police officers can promote racial animus and aggression in police, all in the name of safety.
I understand that all police departments are not the same. But police reform is not a generous budget increase for more police to overtake communities of color. Our police need to see community not as an enemy but as a partner. It is easy to see people you do not know in the most negative light. Derek Chauvin’s residence in Oakdale spoke volumes to me. A residency requirement may assist in recruiting more police of color. This reform could have the greatest impact on racial disparity in the justice system.
Another component of meaningful change is bail reform.
Our criminal rules presume release without bail, but that is not the reality in the justice system.
I speak not of those accused of the most violent offenses but rather of the many who face the other types of offenses that do not include violence.
At the outset of a criminal case, prosecutors reflexively request some form of monetary bail based on history. Judges who know little about the person before them are assessing risk with little information.
As a result, money bail is imposed. For the person who is poor, families are forced to come up with money to buy the freedom of a loved one who supposedly is presumed innocent. How does this promote safety when a similarly situated defendant who has resources is out on the street in an hour while a poor person has to sit in jail pending trial?
Keep in mind the poor family who came up with the money to release their accused loved one is using resources to buy freedom when that money could go for rent, groceries, or childcare. Is having a due-process hearing on why someone should be kept in custody too much to ask our justice system to do?
I think not. That is what is done in federal courts throughout this country. Locally, Ramsey County is trying do something on this issue, but requiring a meaningful due-process hearing could be an important policy step.
We need to provide opportunities to avoid conviction on low-level felonies through diversion. Diversion holds people accountable. It makes victims whole. Saddling folks with felony convictions on low-level offenses contributes to a class of unemployable citizens without effectively addressing addiction and mental health.
Diversion can be a learning experience that is pro-human-being and restorative at same time. Ramsey County Attorney John Choi has implemented felony diversion with much success. Many are addressing chemical dependency and mental health issues effectively. We need to support, fund and embrace diversion in our communities.
An investment in our communities and people is what is needed.
What causes crime? Often, it is simple — poverty. The lack of resources, employment, and lack of hope contribute to many acting out unlawfully to secure needed resources. In many cases, the mental stress of living these conditions push irrational behavior to unlawful limits.
Consider that a felony conviction makes a person practically unemployable. This affects everyone, but it particularly affects people of color. One out of three African Americans are either in prison, on probation or parole. A felony conviction drags down economic opportunity for a whole class of people, not just people of color. For some, a third of the working population is unable to generate a meaningful income. Resources do not make it into communities throughout the state. But passing legislation that increases penalties misses the mark.
Finally, we need to treat our children as children in the criminal justice system.
Our justice system labels a child as criminals early in their lives. A message is sent to a kid that “you are bad and no good.” Studies on youth brain development tell us that kids’ brain do not mature fully until their mid-20s. Any parent knows that children can be impulsive and at times do immature and boorish things. Many of the things children do, such as fighting, stealing and acting out are brought to court.
Rather than use this behavioral moment as a learning opportunity, we haul the child into court, usually months after the offending behavior. I can tell you the lapse in time creates a cognitive dissonance even when the child has been disciplined by parents. The child is adjudicated delinquent. The judge, prosecutor and defense attorneys close their file, and the child is left with a negative image about their own worth.
The use of restorative practices that bring community to the table are far more effective. Having a child meet the person they have harmed and provide restitution can do more for accountability than a delinquency adjudication. It is immediate and it humanizes the child and victim. Those who have been the victims of youth crime who have participated in such practice see the child as a person and part of their community. There is an investment, albeit small; and children benefit from knowing that people in their community care about them.
For more serious juvenile offenses, we put more children in prison than ever before. We need to reform adult certification, that is, deciding to try a child as an adult. My heart tells me we should stop this practice, but I am certain there is no political will to do so. In any case, certification should be limited to those most serious offenses.
Certification policy is rooted in vengeance. We should stop presuming adult certification for children in certain offenses. A certification to adult court should be after a hearing and testimony of a psychologist or mental health professional addressing the individualized need in each case. Sending a child off to prison destroys them.
Seeing hope and possibility in our youth is not wrong. Sister Helen Prejean once said, “People are more than the worst thing they have ever done in their lives.” We should examine “Extended Juvenile Jurisdiction” as a tool. With the appropriate incentives, EJJ can be a benefit rather than felony conviction by another name and provide better outcomes for all children on this type of supervision. It, again, requires an investment in programming and supervision. Finally, we need to stop requiring juveniles to register as sex offenders. Juveniles respond remarkably well to treatment, and their recidivism rates for sexual offenses are the lowest of any offender class.
In my many years of practice I am proud of the work I have done for clients. My impact has been on one individual at time. My clients are people who have hopes and dreams just like anyone else. I have represented people who have committed some bad things. But I have seen their humanity too.
Many may read this piece and ask, why should we give these people a break?
That was the argument 25 years ago. But crime is a complex problem with few simple answers. Anybody who has children knows that it takes patience to raise kids. Our current policies have lacked patience and investment.
I am watching history repeat itself as we confront a very important issue of rising violent crime. I cannot go quietly and let policy-makers pass laws and increase penalties based on fear and vengeance. It will accomplish little, and we will dig ourselves deeper into this hole.
Jim Fleming has been an attorney in Minnesota for 35 years, 22 of those years as a public defender. He this week retired from the Second Judicial District Public Defender’s Office in St. Paul where he was the chief public defender.
Heading into soft portion of schedule, ‘greedy’ Timberwolves know it’s time to stack wins
It is only natural to look at the Timberwolves’ next five games and think, “Well, there are five wins.”
They play Oklahoma City on Friday, followed by consecutive games against Portland and another game against the Thunder before facing Orlando.
Oklahoma City is 20-42, Orlando is 15-48 and Portland has lost three straight games, all by 30-plus points. It makes sense that a Timberwolves team that has beaten Golden State, Cleveland and Memphis since the all-star break would roll through those teams. But Wednesday served as a reminder that isn’t always the case.
Denver (36-26) is one of the teams Minnesota (34-29) is chasing in the Western Conference. The Nuggets have played very well of late. They were 15-point favorites Wednesday at home against the Thunder but lost by 12 on a night in which Denver’s starters were a combined 1-for-25 shooting from 3-point range.
You cannot take NBA games for granted.
“They’re a really hard-playing team full of young guys. Every single night they’re going to come out and battle you,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said of the Thunder. “We said there’s going to be a lot of twists and turns in this season as it comes down the stretch, whether it be what happens to us or what happens to other teams. Can’t look ahead and can’t predict. We’re not in that business right now.”
Finch re-affirmed Minnesota’s goal to finish in the top six in the Western Conference to bypass the play-in round and go directly to the playoffs, noting the Timberwolves have to get “greedy” right now. Minnesota, currently seventh in the West, is three back of Denver in the loss column, and four losses behind Dallas.
“We’re shooting for the stars,” guard D’Angelo Russell said. “Every game is going to matter, and our focus, our attention to detail is going to get us over the hump on games like that. Just our focus. I think our focus is going to get us whatever we want.”
That focus can be difficult to maintain when the quality of the opponents dips and the wins come easy for an extended period of play. The Timberwolves may blitz the Thunder and Blazers by 20 points each Friday and Saturday. Can they then keep their same approach heading into Monday’s game against Portland?
“I think the most important thing with this part of the schedule right now is just staying focused on the very very next game in front of us. We play, I think, four games against two opponents,” Finch said. “Those are tricky because you learn a lot about a team and you get to run it back right away. They’re tricky, as we learned in Sacramento. It’s hard to maintain focus against the same opponent a couple of times. That’s the most important thing right now — no looking ahead.”
Russell said the key is to keep the focus on self improvement. The Timberwolves need to worry about the way they are playing more than how their opponent plays. Ahead of the all-star break, Patrick Beverley said it’s not about the opponent on any given night, it’s about growing and improving so the Timberwolves are in a position to truly compete with the teams like Phoenix and Golden State come playoff time.
“Any level that I’ve been on, whenever we compete, as the competition rises, I think the attention to detail goes up — your approach, your preparation matters more than your level of play,” Russell said. “You can go out there and not do what you usually do and still affect the game from your preparation and being there on that defensive stop, things like that. And that’s what matters in the playoffs. Every game comes down to that one stop, that possession, that box out, who’s hand did it go off of? Things like that, those are considered little things in our game. Just trying to prepare now so when those become an issue, we’re ready for it.
“We’re trying to prepare for bigger things, obviously. One opponent at a time, execute the plan and move on.”
Several receiving and O-line draft prospects have met with Dolphins at NFL scouting combine
It’s no secret the Miami Dolphins are going to have to revamp the offensive line and add some receiving targets for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa between free agency this month and the late April draft.
At the NFL scouting combine this week in Indianapolis, that notion has easily been confirmed by the number of receiving and offensive line draft prospects that have said they have been in contact with the Dolphins.
Alabama has highly regarded receivers coming out in Jameson Williams and Jon Metchie. Either one of them could add to the Crimson Tide connection on the Dolphins, already established from first-round picks in the last two drafts in Tagovailoa and receiver Jaylen Waddle.
Metchie started considering what it would it be like to reunite with the two, especially Waddle after Metchie’s role for Alabama in 2020 first grew when Waddle went down with his midseason ankle injury.
“I think it will be a little unfair if Waddle and I played together,” Metchie said confidently. “I think if him and I played together, it would also be special just like playing with any of my former Alabama offensive teammates.”
Metchie totaled 916 yards and six touchdowns on 55 catches that 2020 season that was quarterbacked by Mac Jones. He topped that in 2021 with 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns.
He and Williams formed a dangerous duo in Tuscaloosa after Williams transferred in from Ohio State. Williams also said it would be meaningful to unite with other Crimson Tide alumni in Miami, although he didn’t play with either Tagovailoa or Waddle because he was with the Buckeyes then.
But both also had their seasons cut short following knee injuries that proved to be ACL tears — Metchie in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia and Williams in the national championship against the same Bulldogs about a month later. The two said their recoveries are going well, and they hope to be able to participate in training camp ahead of their rookie seasons.
Beyond the two Alabama receivers, Arkansas’ Treylon Burks listed the Dolphins among teams he has met with.
With new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel coming from the San Francisco 49ers, it’s interesting that Burks mentioned Pro Bowl 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel is someone he likes to mimic his game after. McDaniel found creative ways to get Samuel involved, even in the running game, last year in San Francisco, and Burks measures comparably as a 6-foot-3, 225-pound athletic freak.
Of different stature at 5-11, 183, Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson has been linked to the Dolphins in mock drafts and has spoken with the team.
“I had a good conversation with the Dolphins’ staff, talking to almost the entire staff,” Dotson said. “It was a great conversation, just going over board work, chalk talk, teaching me a couple of plays, just kind of getting to know each other.”
Not as highly ranked as the others, Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Charleston Rambo noted he has met with the Dolphins and that, after playing in Miami for his final college season at UM after transferring from Oklahoma, he said he would enjoy staying in the city. Rambo’s one season at UM was a record-breaking one, going for 79 receptions and 1,172 yards, both Miami single-season records.
Among offensive linemen that have said they met with the Dolphins are tackles Darian Kinnard (Kentucky), Daniel Faalele (Minnesota), Bernhard Raimann (Central Michigan) and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum.
Kinnard gave some of the best insight of what it’s like to meet with the Dolphins’ new coaching staff.
“Meeting with the Dolphins definitely was a heart to heart,” Kinnard said. “Those coaches definitely seemed like guys who are experienced. They played in the league, and now they’re coaching. They definitely understand what it’s like in the player’s head, and it’s going to be a better connection than a coach yelling at you or ripping your [expletive] for something stupid.”
Boston College interior lineman Zion Johnson and center Alec Lindstrom said they haven’t spoken with the Dolphins yet at the combine as of Thursday morning, but they indicated they feel they feel they are likely in the mix given how their college offensive line coach, Matt Applebaum, is now Dolphins offensive line coach and already familiar with them.
()
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid
By DYLAN LOVAN
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky jury has cleared a former police officer who fired shots during the 2020 drug raid that ended in Breonna Taylor’s death. The jury on Thursday found Brett Hankison not guilty of three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots that ripped into a neighboring apartment.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The fate of the only police officer charged in the raid that ended with Breonna Taylor’s death was in the hands of a jury Thursday after a prosecutor said he couldn’t have seen a shooter before firing wildly into her apartment and endangering her neighbors.
Brett Hankison has been charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, punishable by one to five years in prison, for firing shots during the raid that went through a sliding-glass side door and a window of Taylor’s apartment and into a unit next door where a couple and small child lived.
Hankison, 45, testified during the trial that he saw a muzzle flash from Taylor’s darkened hallway after police burst through the door and thought officers were under heavy fire, so he quickly wheeled around a corner and sprayed 10 bullets, hoping to end the threat.
But in closing arguments Thursday, prosecutors cast doubt on what Hankison said he saw, challenging whether he could have looked through Taylor’s front door when police broke it open with a battering ram.
“He was never in the doorway,” Assistant Kentucky Attorney General Barbara Maines Whaley told the jury. Referring to Taylor she added, “His wanton conduct could have multiplied her death by three, easily.”
Whaley also reminded the jury that none of the other officers who testified recalled Hankison being in the doorway before the gunfire began. All the shells from his weapon were found in the parking lot, among a row of cars.
She said while other officers were in the line of fire of a single shot fired by Taylor’s boyfriend, Hankison was “over here, shooting wildly through sliding-glass doors covered with vertical blinds and drapes.”
Hankison’s attorneys never contested the ballistics evidence that showed he fired 10 times into the side of the building. The former narcotics detective admitted to firing through Taylor’s patio doors and bedroom window, but said he did so to save his fellow officers. Asked if he did anything wrong that night, he said “absolutely not.” Hankison was fired by Louisville Police for shooting blindly during the raid.
The former narcotics detective testified that he believed the muzzle flash he saw at the front door was from a long rifle or AR-15, and he said he thought his fellow officers were “being executed.”
Defense attorney Stewart Mathews told the jury in his closing argument Thursday that Hankison thought he was doing the right thing and is not a criminal who belongs in prison.
“He did what he thought he had to do in that instant. This all happened in such a short span,” Mathews said.
A 20-year veteran K-9 officer assigned to handle a drug-sniffing dog during the raid, Hankison said he was positioned behind an officer with a battering ram, and could see the shadowy silhouette of a person “in a shooting stance” with what looked like an AR-15 rifle as Taylor’s door swung open.
No long gun was found — only the handgun of Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker, who told Louisville Police investigators he thought intruders were breaking in. Investigators determined Walker fired the shot that passed through the leg of Sgt. John Mattingly, who along with officer Myles Cosgrove, returned fire. A total of 32 rounds were fired by police. Walker wasn’t hit.
Whaley said other officers next to Cosgrove and Mattingly chose not to fire, and there was no evidence of any shots from a long rifle at the scene.
“Nobody got shot with an AR because there never was one,” she said.
The killing of Taylor loomed over the trial, though prosecutors insisted in opening statements that the case wasn’t about her death or the police decisions that led to the March 13, 2020, raid. Jurors were shown a single image of her body, barely discernible at the end of the hallway.
Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician who had been settling down for bed when officers broke through her door, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Kentucky Attorney General David Cameron ‘s prosecutors asked a grand jury to indict Hankison on charges of endangering Taylor’s neighbors, but declined to seek charges against any officers involved in Taylor’s death. Protesters who had walked the streets for months were outraged.
Taylor’s name, along with George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery — Black men who died in encounters with police and white pursuers — became rallying cries during racial justice protests seen around the world in 2020.
The jury of 10 men and five women was selected after several days of questioning from a pool expanded to about 250 people. Before deliberations, the jury was reduced to eight men and four women after three alternates were dismissed. The judge declined to release details about their race or ethnicity.
