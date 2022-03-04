News
Judge rejects bid to reinstate UMN men’s gymnastics while lawsuit is pending
A federal judge has denied a University of Minnesota student-athlete’s request to reinstate the men’s gymnastics program while his lawsuit is pending.
The Board of Regents voted in October 2020 to eliminate men’s gymnastics, as well as tennis and indoor track and field, in order to cut costs and better balance athletic participation numbers between men and women under Title IX.
Gymnast Evan Ng sued one year later, accusing the U of sex discrimination and asking for a preliminary injunction ordering the U to reinstate the team.
U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson this week denied the injunction. She reasoned that an injunction is supposed to maintain the status quo while a lawsuit is pending, but Ng waited more than a year to request it, long after the program had been eliminated; no gymnastics coaches and only four former gymnasts remain at the U.
Nelson also rejected the injunction because Ng is unlikely to win his lawsuit. She cited a similar Title IX case in the Eighth Circuit, Chalenor v. University of North Dakota, which sought to reinstate men’s wrestling at the University of North Dakota in 1999.
“The factual circumstances here are essentially the same as in Chalenor. The University claims that budgetary and gender-equity issues lead to” the program’s demise, Nelson wrote.
“As in Chalenor, Plaintiff asserts that the budgetary issues are pretextual because the Friends (alumni group) have offered to fund the program … But the Eighth Circuit has already rejected those arguments, and, therefore, there is not a fair chance of success on the merits of Plaintiff’s Title IX claim.”
News
Florida Gov DeSantis berates students for wearing masks
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A visibly annoyed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis admonished a group of high school students for wearing face masks at an indoor news conference Wednesday, saying it was time to stop what he called “this COVID theater.”
The Republican governor approached the students and asked them to remove their masks as they waited for him at the press event at the University of South Florida in Tampa. The college is located in an area where the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends indoor masking due to high COVID-19 risk.
“You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We’ve got to stop with this COVID theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous,” he said, letting out an audible sigh and shaking his head.
DeSantis, a fierce opponent of virus mask and vaccine mandates, is running for reelection and is considered to be a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate. His opposition to coronavirus masking and vaccine mandates has drawn national attention, and his administration has banned mask mandates in schools, often with the governor and his Republican supporters saying parents should have control over the health care choices of their children.
One of the students, 14-year-old Kevin Brown Jr., a high school freshman, told The Associated Press he was caught off-guard by DeSantis and felt pressured to removed his mask.
“I was a little bit surprised at his tone,” Brown said of the governor, adding that he chose to leave his mask on because there were many unmasked people around and he was wary of getting COVID-19.
Brown’s father, Kevin Brown Sr., told WFLA-TV that he would advise DeSantis to “stop bullying kids.”
“I tell him it’s his choice, so he made that choice and the governor has no right to tell no kid or no one who they can or can’t wear a mask. He doesn’t have that right,” Brown Sr. told the TV station.
In a statement, Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis said school officials were excited to have their students featured in the governor’s news conference, which was about the funding of a cybersecurity education initiative. Davis praised the students for how they acted.
“It is a student and parent’s choice to protect their health in a way they feel most appropriate. We are proud of the manner in which our students represented themselves and our school district,” Davis said.
DeSantis’ office did not immediately return an email seeking comment. His spokesperson, Christina Pushaw, has tweeted defenses of the governor’s comments, writing “I mean, someone had to say it, after 2 years of propaganda that terrified and manipulated young people. Breathe free, feel safe and be happy.”
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the only statewide elected Democrat seeking the nomination to challenge DeSantis in the fall, used an expletive on Twitter to describe how the governor responded to the students.
In a telephone interview, she stood by the use of the curse word.
“I just said something that everybody else is already thinking,” Fried said. “It wasn’t even about the masks, it was how he talks as a grown man, as the governor of the state of Florida, to kids … Sometimes you just have to show your raw emotion in reaction to a situation.”
Though the CDC late last month eased its masking guidelines, the agency is still recommending masks indoors in areas it considers high risk. Hillsborough County, where the college is located, is deemed high risk by the CDC.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at
News
“Everything Points Toward Escalation”: A Q&A With Ian Bremmer
Ian Bremmer founded the Eurasia Group and G-Zero Media, and is an astute chronicler of global politics and economics. He has especially focused on G-Zero, the idea that the post-Cold War world lacks any genuine global leadership. On Thursday, Observer sat down with him for an examination of the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This transcript has been edited for length and clarity.
Observer: Realistically, is there anything the west could have done to either prevent the invasion or to make it a little less horrible for Ukraine?
Bremmer: Yeah, but not recently. I mean, the fact is that the West, for a long time, has not been taking Russian incursions seriously. In 2008, they took a piece of Georgia. We didn’t do very much. 2014, they took two pieces of Ukraine. Didn’t do very much. 2016, they messed with our elections. Didn’t do very much. Especially after Biden comes in, he’s older, he is focused on China. He fucked up Afghanistan. Merkel’s gone. She was very important and strong in driving this policy. Macron’s focusing on his elections talking about strategic autonomy, but I think there were many, many reasons why Putin would’ve believed that this was the exact right time to do what he did. Some of that was a misjudgment and some of that was frankly, an unwillingness of the Americans for a long time to act like the global policemen or stand up to red lines and articulate in a clear way to Putin what the real interests of the United States and allies actually are. I remember when I was in Munich and I saw Kamala saying, okay, ‘well, if you invade Ukraine a second time, then we are really gonna make you pay for it.’ It’s by definition a stupid sounding thing to say. I think that Putin believed as a consequence, it wasn’t very credible. He was badly wrong.
And now we have a problem. I do not see any circumstance where Putin can get out of this in anything close to the position he was in before he launched the invasion. In terms of his domestic political stability, in terms of his domestic economic position, and in terms of his geopolitical position in Europe, and more broadly, anything he decides to do is much worse than if he hadn’t invaded. And that’s a very, very bad position for a malignant narcissist like Putin to be in. I’m actually deeply concerned about where we’re headed.
Observer: There’s a school of thought that says that Putin has united the West in opposition in a way that no other person or event has done for decades. I’m curious if you agree with that. And if you do, does it have any effect on the G-Zero thesis?
Bremmer: Mm. I wish to say it would. My new book coming out in May is called The Power of Crisis since particularly when you enter G-Zero, you’re not gonna fix the US domestic political problems. You’re not gonna fix US-China. So might you be able to take advantage of crises that you have to make a difference? And this is definitely a case of using a crisis to move the needle, but you’re not creating global leadership. I wanna be clear. Yes, NATO now has been revitalized as a purpose.// Olaf Scholz gave a speech last week, most important European speech since the Wall came down. And the peace dividend is over. We’ve had it for 30 years, it’s over, that’s the best way to think about this, because it’s mattered a lot and now we aren’t gonna have it, but that doesn’t mean that we’re moving towards a new global order.
What it means is that the United States and Europe, at least for the time being, have recognized that we’ve got a very serious direct threat and that national security needs to be prioritized on the European continent. China is not fully with the Russians, but they are more with the Russians than they are with the Americans and the Europeans. And it is possible that China, as a force for stability on this issue, as opposed to globally, might be able to help us get a climb down or at least a cease fire. But I don’t think it’s likely, I think it’s more likely that the sanctions as they exist persist and that the Chinese become the most important economic conduit for the Russians globally, which is generally speaking bad for the planet.
Observer: Do you think there’s a realistic chance for a cease fire in the next couple of weeks?
Bremmer: No. It’s possible, but it is far from base case because the Russians have not come close to accomplishing anything they want to accomplish. I think that at this point, Putin wants Zelensky out. It is interesting that Zelensky has intimated that he would be willing to talk about neutrality for Ukraine, which a few weeks ago might have been an interesting way to pursue negotiations, but now is much less. I mean, I’m glad the negotiations are happening so far. The only thing they seem to be accomplishing is allowing humanitarian passage for people to get out. But the reason why Putin wants that to happen is he wants to show, ‘I’m not trying to kill hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians. I want this ‘Nazi regime’ out,’ and he hasn’t changed on that. And more troops are coming in, more troops with heavier armaments and less accurate armaments. Everything Putin is doing in the field and on the ground right now points towards escalation, every single thing.
Observer: What do you project as the future for the Russian economy say a year, two years from now, what does it look like?
Bremmer: Probably a five to 10% contraction of GDP compared to where it was, already underperforming given the 2014 sanctions. I suspect that gas and oil and coal will be at least somewhat disrupted to Europe. Most European and American and investments into Russia will be suspended or ended. Russia will increasingly be aligning its infrastructure, build its financial transactions, its technological orientation and its supply chains towards China, towards India, towards the Middle East and towards a bunch of other middle- and lower-income economies. So it’s not autarky, but it is a fundamental break in what had been a significant interdependence between the Europeans and the Russians. And of course there are knock on effects in a big way in the global economy because Russia, even though it’s only the 11th largest economy in the world and certainly heading downwards, has also been very interlinked with the rest of the economy. And that comes on the back of two years of pandemic and higher debt levels on the part of emerging markets. And there’s gonna be stresses as a consequence. Turkey’s in a lot more trouble because of what’s happening in Russia. You could easily see financial crises in major emerging markets, Latin America too, as a consequence of what we’re seeing right now.
Observer: You’ve in the past described Biden as an asterisk president. Does this confrontation change that?
Bremmer: I haven’t described him that way, per se. I’ve said that he is going to be seen that way by almost half of the population, which of course is clearly true. In the sense that most people that voted for Trump consider him illegitimate as president and a substantial minority believe that Trump should be brought back to office now by violence, if necessary, which is a fairly unusual position for a representative democracy to be in. I think so far, Biden has done a pretty good job in handling this crisis. And you saw that McConnell came out and publicly said, I generally agree with what Biden is doing. In terms of actual policies, Democrats and Republicans and certainly the leadership in Congress generally are on the same page: Ukraine should not join NATO.
They should be provided with weapons. We want negotiations, but barring that massive costs in terms of deterrence. We want multilateralism, with the Europeans as strong as possible. That’s a pretty wide set of agreements in terms of policy, but we need to be clear, that as this becomes more of a debacle on the ground and especially if Zelensky is killed or when Kyiv collapses after a siege and enormous amounts of people dead and rubble in the city, I do believe that the Republicans, as we get closer to the midterms, will tilt towards ‘None of this happened under Trump. It’s all happening under Biden. Democrats criticize Trump for being close to Russia. Look what happened under Biden.’ And the reality is that Biden is certainly gonna get pasted in the midterms and he’ll get impeached shortly afterwards, I don’t know for what, but it doesn’t really matter. The point is that the perception of dysfunctionality will return with a vengeance, as opposed to what we saw with the State of the Union, where for the first five minutes of that speech, it felt like the US was a pretty good functioning democracy
Observer: Thinking about the future of the Chinese Russian relationship, does the West have any leverage to keep China from helping Russia too much, both for the technology transfers, but also for the financial transfers?
Bremmer: Yeah, sure. In the sense that when the Americans put direct sanctions on individual corporate and financial actors that are working with Russia, the Chinese generally wanna avoid those sanctions. Definitely the fact that the US is the largest economy in the world and has the largest banks in the world. And China wants a functional relationship with the US and with Europe, and primarily has power that’s expressed through their commercial interests and through their economic capacity, that will limit just how much of a tilt you get from China to Russia. But there’s still an awful lot China can do with Russia precisely because they’re so big as an economy that if they start tiptoeing up to, or even stepping over the line on some of these sanctions, how much are the Americans gonna be willing to say, we’re gonna cut off that entire system. At some point, you have to worry about that.
News
Jim Fleming: After 35 years, I have thoughts about crime, what to do about it, and what not to do
After 35 years of practicing law in the trenches of the criminal courts, I have some humble observations about the increase in crime.
Legislative proposals seeking to increase penalties for offenses or unconstitutionally stripping prosecutors’ discretion will do little to solve this problem. As the Legislature meets, I fear they will seize on these inexpensive quick-fix solutions rather than let history be a guide.
We were in the same place 25 years ago. We increased penalties filling our jails and prisons. Today we still have a crime problem.
I recognize the complexity of our crime problem. History has shown it cannot be solved by merely increasing criminal penalties. For too long there has been a false narrative that if punished swiftly and harshly we will effectively drive down crime and make our streets safe. This policy myth has led to costly incarceration rates where we lead the world.
To use a business analogy: No business would allow costs to dramatically increase without first addressing the root causes of those cost increases. To effectively deal with the increase in crime we must understand its causes. I sincerely offer some ideas for reform.
Let me address our recent spike in violent crime.
This increase is nationwide, in every metropolitan community in the country. The uptick in violence has been going on for at least 10 years. Gangs, as we know them, are criminal enterprises that generate revenue through illegal activity such as drugs, prostitution and fencing stolen goods. By way of example, given the skyrocketing value of a catalytic converter on the street, gangs use youth to carjack vehicles. Turf wars and drug income disputes are at the root of a shooting epidemic. In communities where economic opportunity is suppressed, gangs thrive. This gang problem dates to the 19th century. Gangs offer economic incentive to those who lack money.
Rehabilitating economically challenged communities where violence is prevalent is an important step. Promote homeownership. Provide loans at favorable terms to allow for the purchase and remodel of a home. Condemn the property beyond repair by providing a fair price and promote new construction.
Engage employers to hire folks who have records and subsidize their wage, especially in these times of worker shortages. Promote the expansion of businesses in communities of color. Provide favorable loans and tax subsidies to anyone with a business model with vision in need of capital who is willing to invest in communities of color.
Invest in the infrastructure of people. This would do a lot.
There is more we can do in our criminal justice system to bring about meaningful change.
Police reform is a key component to change. The death of George Floyd pulled back the curtain on that critical need. Much has been written and discussed about what reform should look like. A key principle to any reform is developing a better relationship between communities of color and police, a relationship that promotes trust. Firsthand accounts during the criminal civil rights trial in St. Paul showed that on-the-job field training of new police officers can promote racial animus and aggression in police, all in the name of safety.
I understand that all police departments are not the same. But police reform is not a generous budget increase for more police to overtake communities of color. Our police need to see community not as an enemy but as a partner. It is easy to see people you do not know in the most negative light. Derek Chauvin’s residence in Oakdale spoke volumes to me. A residency requirement may assist in recruiting more police of color. This reform could have the greatest impact on racial disparity in the justice system.
Another component of meaningful change is bail reform.
Our criminal rules presume release without bail, but that is not the reality in the justice system.
I speak not of those accused of the most violent offenses but rather of the many who face the other types of offenses that do not include violence.
At the outset of a criminal case, prosecutors reflexively request some form of monetary bail based on history. Judges who know little about the person before them are assessing risk with little information.
As a result, money bail is imposed. For the person who is poor, families are forced to come up with money to buy the freedom of a loved one who supposedly is presumed innocent. How does this promote safety when a similarly situated defendant who has resources is out on the street in an hour while a poor person has to sit in jail pending trial?
Keep in mind the poor family who came up with the money to release their accused loved one is using resources to buy freedom when that money could go for rent, groceries, or childcare. Is having a due-process hearing on why someone should be kept in custody too much to ask our justice system to do?
I think not. That is what is done in federal courts throughout this country. Locally, Ramsey County is trying do something on this issue, but requiring a meaningful due-process hearing could be an important policy step.
We need to provide opportunities to avoid conviction on low-level felonies through diversion. Diversion holds people accountable. It makes victims whole. Saddling folks with felony convictions on low-level offenses contributes to a class of unemployable citizens without effectively addressing addiction and mental health.
Diversion can be a learning experience that is pro-human-being and restorative at same time. Ramsey County Attorney John Choi has implemented felony diversion with much success. Many are addressing chemical dependency and mental health issues effectively. We need to support, fund and embrace diversion in our communities.
An investment in our communities and people is what is needed.
What causes crime? Often, it is simple — poverty. The lack of resources, employment, and lack of hope contribute to many acting out unlawfully to secure needed resources. In many cases, the mental stress of living these conditions push irrational behavior to unlawful limits.
Consider that a felony conviction makes a person practically unemployable. This affects everyone, but it particularly affects people of color. One out of three African Americans are either in prison, on probation or parole. A felony conviction drags down economic opportunity for a whole class of people, not just people of color. For some, a third of the working population is unable to generate a meaningful income. Resources do not make it into communities throughout the state. But passing legislation that increases penalties misses the mark.
Finally, we need to treat our children as children in the criminal justice system.
Our justice system labels a child as criminals early in their lives. A message is sent to a kid that “you are bad and no good.” Studies on youth brain development tell us that kids’ brain do not mature fully until their mid-20s. Any parent knows that children can be impulsive and at times do immature and boorish things. Many of the things children do, such as fighting, stealing and acting out are brought to court.
Rather than use this behavioral moment as a learning opportunity, we haul the child into court, usually months after the offending behavior. I can tell you the lapse in time creates a cognitive dissonance even when the child has been disciplined by parents. The child is adjudicated delinquent. The judge, prosecutor and defense attorneys close their file, and the child is left with a negative image about their own worth.
The use of restorative practices that bring community to the table are far more effective. Having a child meet the person they have harmed and provide restitution can do more for accountability than a delinquency adjudication. It is immediate and it humanizes the child and victim. Those who have been the victims of youth crime who have participated in such practice see the child as a person and part of their community. There is an investment, albeit small; and children benefit from knowing that people in their community care about them.
For more serious juvenile offenses, we put more children in prison than ever before. We need to reform adult certification, that is, deciding to try a child as an adult. My heart tells me we should stop this practice, but I am certain there is no political will to do so. In any case, certification should be limited to those most serious offenses.
Certification policy is rooted in vengeance. We should stop presuming adult certification for children in certain offenses. A certification to adult court should be after a hearing and testimony of a psychologist or mental health professional addressing the individualized need in each case. Sending a child off to prison destroys them.
Seeing hope and possibility in our youth is not wrong. Sister Helen Prejean once said, “People are more than the worst thing they have ever done in their lives.” We should examine “Extended Juvenile Jurisdiction” as a tool. With the appropriate incentives, EJJ can be a benefit rather than felony conviction by another name and provide better outcomes for all children on this type of supervision. It, again, requires an investment in programming and supervision. Finally, we need to stop requiring juveniles to register as sex offenders. Juveniles respond remarkably well to treatment, and their recidivism rates for sexual offenses are the lowest of any offender class.
In my many years of practice I am proud of the work I have done for clients. My impact has been on one individual at time. My clients are people who have hopes and dreams just like anyone else. I have represented people who have committed some bad things. But I have seen their humanity too.
Many may read this piece and ask, why should we give these people a break?
That was the argument 25 years ago. But crime is a complex problem with few simple answers. Anybody who has children knows that it takes patience to raise kids. Our current policies have lacked patience and investment.
I am watching history repeat itself as we confront a very important issue of rising violent crime. I cannot go quietly and let policy-makers pass laws and increase penalties based on fear and vengeance. It will accomplish little, and we will dig ourselves deeper into this hole.
Jim Fleming has been an attorney in Minnesota for 35 years, 22 of those years as a public defender. He this week retired from the Second Judicial District Public Defender’s Office in St. Paul where he was the chief public defender.
Judge rejects bid to reinstate UMN men’s gymnastics while lawsuit is pending
Florida Gov DeSantis berates students for wearing masks
“Everything Points Toward Escalation”: A Q&A With Ian Bremmer
Jim Fleming: After 35 years, I have thoughts about crime, what to do about it, and what not to do
Heading into soft portion of schedule, ‘greedy’ Timberwolves know it’s time to stack wins
Several receiving and O-line draft prospects have met with Dolphins at NFL scouting combine
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid
‘Art Speaks’ exhibit at History Center drawn from world’s largest collection of Minnesota art
Charges: 31-year-old woman took 4 hostage at St. Paul gas station, threatened to shoot them
Russian Billionaire Guggenheim Trustee Vladimir Potanin Has Stepped Down
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Sundance 2022 ‘Speak No Evil’ Review: Politeness is Deadly In This Danish Slow-Burn Horror
Sainted: Peter the pharmacist, you are a soul worth sainting!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
News2 days ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News3 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business3 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing