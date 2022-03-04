News
Letters: As U.S. and NATO pressure Russia, remember Pearl Harbor
At this moment, remember Pearl Harbor
As the USA and NATO increase economic pressure in the way of Russian aggression, December 6, 1941, should be kept in mind.
The attack on Pearl Harbor was a direct result of FDR’s ordered cutoff of oil to Japan in response to war in China. Within months the Imperial Japanese Navy would have been unable to operate. Japan’s irrational fascist leaders knew only one response. We should not have been surprised.
The same logic is now in play between East and West around Ukraine. The danger is well-meaning USA with Western Europe responding to the irrational Eastern authoritarian despot Putin. There is no predicting what could happen if he is backed into a corner.
Joe Danko, North St. Paul
Am I eligible, too?
In response to many articles in the paper, I have a question about the budget surplus in Minnesota that has been spoken about a lot lately.
It has been said if refund checks would be sent out that Minnesotans could get a nice check. I am wondering, as a Wisconsin resident working in Minnesota and paying lots of income taxes to Minnesota, why would I not be eligible for a rebate also?
Michael Nohava, Prescott, Wis.
Karl W. Smith: Biden’s anti-inflation agenda is lacking
In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden told Americans that he had a realistic plan for bringing down inflation. The agenda he laid out, however, has little chance of doing so.
Consider, for example, the president’s remarks about the high price of prescription medicine. It’s undoubtedly the case that U.S. consumers are forced to pay for drug research and development for the rest of the world. That needs to change.
But a cap on prescription drug prices is not the way to go about it. In reality, the proposal amounts to a tax on pharmaceutical companies.
The basic idea is that if drug companies attempt to charge prices above some government-set maximum, the federal government will simply tax the difference. Although this proposal is scored as a major revenue increase by the Congressional Budget Office, even many liberals are worried that it will stymie innovation.
The president also had some ideas designed to help workers: increases in the minimum wage, additional regulations targeting pay discrepancies and legislation designed to give unions the upper hand when organizing new workplaces. These are all controversial measures that, whatever their merits, are likely to raise costs for U.S. businesses — and increase the problem of inflation in the short term.
And then there was his worst proposal of all, at least from an inflation standpoint: his promise that the federal government will “Buy American.”
The pledge goes far beyond simple set-asides for U.S. business and seemingly requires all federal procurements to be, in the president’s words, “made in America from beginning to end, all of it.” This radical commitment to essentially ban the purchase of foreign products would raise costs for the U.S. government and lead to worsening inflation.
There are smart ways to develop U.S. capacity. A blanket ban on the purchase of foreign goods is not one of them.
In fact, Biden’s best idea of the night was a proposal that would help increase U.S. manufacturing capacity. He was right to tell Congress to pass the Bipartisan Innovation Act.
The bill would do two things: First, it would provide billions in congressional funding to help build semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. It’s become evident over the course of the pandemic that the lack of this capacity could hold the U.S. economy hostage.
Second, the bill would provide several hundred billion dollars in basic research funding. This is the type of government funding that has the biggest chance of sparking a true breakthrough and creating the scientific basis for technology that the private sector can put to good use.
As potentially helpful as this bill is, however, it is not likely to do much about inflation anytime soon.
Basic scientific research tends to take decades before it bears fruit. It’s crucial that the U.S. make these investments — but they need to be paired with a more broad-based growth agenda. That’s what was missing from the president’s speech.
O’Fallon firefighters warn against outdoor burning
O’FALLON, Mo. — O’Fallon, Missouri resident Kenneth O’Rourke feels fortunate to be okay. He was hoping to sit by a fire on his back patio and enjoy the weather Wednesday.
O’Rourke poured some fuel on a stack of wood in a firepit and added paper, but flames reached his yard and spread quickly.
“The whole back yard in a matter of minutes was taking off with flames,” said O’Rourke. “It hit the grass and went up like wildfire.”
O’Fallon Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Andy Parrish said weather conditions are currently not conducive for outdoor burning.
“The humidity is so low, and things are dried out on top,” he said.
The district’s Facebook page shared images from an outdoor fire on Wednesday that spread to a home and caused significant damage.
Parrish said outdoor burning is prohibited within O’Fallon city limits. In other parts of the O’Fallon Fire Protection District, outdoor burning is allowed from Sept. 16 through April 14, but a permit is required.
Parish encourages any residents with questions about outdoor burning to call the fire district at 636-272-3493. He said even in areas where outdoor burning is currently allowed, he would encourage residents to hold off until weather conditions change.
Outage reported after tree falls on 5 power lines, starts fire in Swansea
SWANSEA, Ill. — A rotted tree fell onto power lines on the side of Illinois 159 in Swansea. Ameren Illinois Spokesman Brian Bretsch said when it came down, it took about 5 to 6 power lines with it and started a small fire.
Crews worked for hours along the busy highway and will continue to until all power has been restored. The online Ameren Outage map estimated the power would be restored to everyone by about 2 a.m. Friday.
At the peak of the outage a little more than 400 Ameren Illinois customers were without power. Within about an hour, Ameren said they were able to isolate the outage and restore power to about 200 customers.
“Our crews are going to stay there well into the late hours tonight and even maybe in the morning hours,” Bretsch said.
The power lines fell onto the entrances and exits of the apartment complex, Villas at Crystal Lake. Authorities said residents were able to go into the complex or leave for several hours.
Across the street, another neighborhood was impacted, which is where Rodger Cudney lives. He said the power went out while he was working on the computer.
“No real issues except we’re sitting around in the dark,” he said.
This is a great reminder to never get close to poles that have fallen on the ground.”We always tell our customers to stay at least 25 to 30 feet away from power lines,” Bretsch said.
