Man dies after 3 vehicles hit him in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man has died after being hit by three vehicles in downtown St. Louis Thursday afternoon.
Police said security cameras showed the man lying down in the street in front of a vehicle near 4th Street and Washington Avenue around 3:30 p.m. He was eventually struck by two trucks and a car.
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.
Police did not release the man’s name or age but said he is well known to frequent the downtown area.
No further details are available.
Explainer: Is stuck convoy in Ukraine a setback for Russia?
By LOLITA C. BALDOR and ROBERT BURNS
WASHINGTON (AP) — For days, a massive Russian military convoy has sat, largely stalled about 15 miles (25 kilometers) outside Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, which is believed to be the central target of Moscow’s war.
Eight days into the war, the expanse of Russian supply trucks, troops and weapons has been plagued with fuel and food shortages and logistical challenges, including weather and mud. Ukrainian troops have managed to attack and incapacitate some vehicles at the front, creating a traffic jam, but the Russians have largely shielded the convoy from attack by air, according to Western officials and analysts.
The convoy’s lack of measurable progress has triggered questions about the short- and long-term implications and what it says about Russia’s war planning. But will it affect the war’s outcome?
Mason Clark, a Russia analyst at the Institute for the Study of War, says the convoy saga may be emblematic of shortcomings in the Russian army, which is relatively inexperienced in the execution of large-scale operations that combine air, ground and naval forces. But it is unlikely to prevent Russia from prevailing against the outgunned and outnumbered Ukrainian defenders.
“Eventually the Russians will be able to quite simply wear down Ukrainian forces,” and take Kyiv, Clark said.
A look at what’s known about the convoy:
WHERE IS IT AND WHAT HAS HAPPENED?
The convoy, which stretches for as much as 65 kilometers (40 miles) from near Prybisk in the north to the southern end near the Antonov airport, was moving steadily south at the onset of the war. But this week, progress appeared to all but stop.
Reports immediately centered on fuel and food shortages. And, a senior U.S. defense official said Ukrainian troops have been targeting the convoy with ground fire, including shoulder-fired Javelin anti-tank missiles provided by Western countries. The most significant impact of those attacks is that they struck vehicles at the front of the convoy, essentially creating a roadblock.
In addition, the muddy ground has made it difficult for the Russians to go off-road to make more progress along other routes. Photos and videos show vehicles stuck in the mud.
John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, said U.S. officials assess that the convoy, as well as the broader Russian thrust toward Kyiv from the north, is largely stalled. He said the Russians appear to be regrouping and reassessing the reasons for their slow progress, “and how to make up for lost time.” He said they likely did not anticipate such problems or the extent of the Ukrainian resistance.
A SITTING DUCK?
The most frequent question has been why doesn’t the Ukraine military decimate it, as it sits on the highways.
Such a long string of military vehicles in relatively open terrain would normally be vulnerable to air attack. But any Ukrainian attacks on the convoy may be limited because officials believe it contains air defense systems and may be shielded by screening forces to ward off ground attackers.
While the Ukrainian military has hit vehicles in the front and in other sporadic locations, it is likely too risky to put manned aircraft in the area to take it out with larger weapons, which also could be met with defensive strikes. And Ukraine’s military has been focused on defending the major cities that are under siege and in danger of being overtaken.
DOES THIS SIGNAL SERIOUS PROBLEMS FOR RUSSIA’S OFFENSIVE?
U.S. officials caution against any sweeping conclusions that the convoy problem signals a debilitating setback for the Russians. While it clearly has stalled the Russian assault on Kyiv for now, officials believe Russia has so much military combat power in Ukraine that it will adjust, compensate and overcome such setbacks.
Observers say Russia has clearly been frustrated by persistent logistical and supply problems, with troops running out of food and vehicles running out of fuel.
Clark said some portion of the fuel-truck segment of the convoy ran low on fuel, ironically, “which tells you the state of Russian logistics on this line of advance.”
It is also possible, officials say, that part of the reason for the stalled progress is that Russian commanders are deliberately pausing to reassess and reset, allowing time to get more supplies at the ready before beginning a further advance on Kyiv.
Observers also note that in other places — largely in the south — Russian troops are having more success. They announced the capture of the southern city of Kherson, a vital Black Sea port of 280,000, and local Ukrainian officials confirmed the takeover of the government headquarters there. And they were gaining ground in their effort to move into Mariupol. a strategic port on the Azov Sea.
Still, the extent — and days-long length — of the convoy’s problems do raise larger issues about whether the Russians adequately prepared for the attack, despite positioning troops around Ukraine for months before actually moving in. A critical — and many would say No. 1 — tenet for any ground campaign is to ensure that troops have the supplies, weapons and basics such as food, water and fuel, they need to move forward to their objective.
On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke for 90 minutes with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who told him that military operations in Ukraine are “going according to plan,” an official in the French president’s office said.
But, Russia’s inability to keep its troops supplied has raised eyebrows in the Pentagon, where officials note that it has been years since Moscow’s military has been involved in this type of ground war. And they say it’s hard to tell if this was a failure to properly plan or a collapse in the Russian military’s execution of the plan.
St. Louis County’s new chief of staff ready to serve community that raised him
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Ferguson native Calvin Harris, II is back home as the newly appointed Chief of Staff for St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page.
He may have worked in various government roles all over the U.S., but he will always be a child the community raised. Barbara Cole is his proud godmother. She shows off a picture.
“I believe this was junior prom at CBC,” Harris fondly remembered the party at Christian Brothers College.
His parents were both community activists, and so was Cole. Harris may have left his mark across the nation, but he was never far from home.
“He loved by candied sweet potatoes, and he tried to fix them in D.C. He tried,” Cole took pity on Harris. “He would call and say, ‘How do you make it?’”
They both laugh. Then they both got deadly serious about diversity, inclusion, food deserts, and access.
“I believe we have an obligation,” Harris said. “To really give folks a lot of faith, and give people a lot of hope, simply by the way we govern.”
So now, this North County native is serving all corners of St. Louis County. Page appointed Harris in January 2022. Harris immediately gathered an ethnically diverse team that launched an online survey. Residents have a voice in how approximately $80 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds are spent.
“As we issue these funds,” Harris explained. “We want to hear from the people themselves on ways they think we should really boost recovery efforts in St. Louis County.”
He admits not everyone has access to the technology needed to complete the survey. Harris says County staff will be at several town hall meetings to help.
“We’re not stopping there. We are already starting the process of reach-out to Black fraternities and sororities, various community, and civic-based organizations, and having as many conversations with as many people as we can.”
Back home with one of the women who set the bar high when Harris was still short, Cole remembers being busy with all her godson’s activities and activism.
“He’s just always had a vision. I believe, confidently, that he will make it happen.
If you are a St. Louis County Resident, you can find the ARPA Community Needs Survey here:
You can find the schedule for the in-person town halls and register for virtual access here:
Wild captain Jared Spurgeon breaks Nick Schultz’s franchise record — in front of him
PHILADELPHIA — As he tried to downplay his own personal successes on Thursday morning at Wells Fargo Center, Wild captain Jared Spurgeon couldn’t help but smile when a special someone walked into the room.
Not even a minute after Spurgeon lauded how much former Wild defenseman Nick Schultz meant to him early in his career, in walked the man who has long held the franchise record for most games played by a defenseman. Schultz, who retired in 2017 after a 15-year career, is now an assistant coach with the Flyers.
After the interview wrapped, Spurgeon chopped it up with Schultz for a few minutes, doing so knowing he was about to break his franchise record. A few hours later, Spurgeon officially skated in his 744th game with the Wild, moving a game in front of Schultz.
“As a kid, that’s not really what you’re thinking of,” Spurgeon said of the franchise record. “As you get older, you realize how lucky you really are. Maybe when you’re young you sort of take it for granted. It’s definitely pretty cool to look back on, all the memories.”
It’s fitting that Spurgeon rewrote the record books on a night the Wild played the Flyers. If it weren’t for a handful of guys on the other side, Spurgeon might be working a regular job by now.
He can thank Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher for signing him to an entry-level contract on Sept. 23, 2010. He can thank Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr for helping him navigate the minors during his early days with the Wild organization. He can thank Flyers interim coach Mike Yeo for offering instruction during their time together with the now-defunct Houston Aeros of the American Hockey League.
All of those men played a vital role in Spurgeon’s rise from undrafted nobody to Mikko Koivu’s successor as captain of the organization. Those connections weren’t lost on Spurgeon in the hours leading up to the milestone moment.
“Every time we have an opportunity to work with a guy like that, it’s a real treat as a coach,” said Yeo, who coached Spurgeon with the Wild, as well. “We don’t enjoy playing against him because he’s so effective in everything that he does. That said, when we’re not, I’m definitely cheering for him, because he’s that high of a character person.”
Wild coach Dean Evason echoed Yeo’s sentiments. You’d be hard-pressed to find a coach who doesn’t absolutely adore Spurgeon.
“What I learned is he’s a tremendous leader and a tremendous competitor,” Evason said. “That’s an awesome accomplishment and very well-deserved.”
The next person Spurgeon can take aim at is Koivu. Spurgeon needs 285 more games to pass Koivu for the most games played in franchise history.
Asked what keeps him motivated after more than a decade in the league, Spurgeon replied, “You want to win.”
“That’s the main thing,” Spurgeon added. “You just want to hoist that Stanley Cup. That’s what keeps me going every day.”
BRIEFLY
Matt Dumba (lower-body injury) and Jordan Greenway (upper-body injury) are with the Wild on the current road trip. Neither will play a game as they continue to work their way back to full strength.
