Minnesota Senate holds first votes on nationally duplicated Republican education bills
The Minnesota Senate held its first votes Thursday on a package of Republican-backed education bills promoted as a “Parents Bill of Rights,” most of which likely won’t become law this session but will tee up some hot-button social issues for the election campaign.
Senate GOP leaders decided to defer the debate over one of the most contentious bills — one that could affect LGBTQ youth — until an unspecified future date, citing a scheduling crunch. But opponents of that bill went forward with a news conference anyway, saying that whenever these proposals come up across the country, bullying and harassment of LGBTQ youth increases.
The package is patterned on curriculum transparency legislation under consideration at statehouses across the country. The bills come as school boards around the country increasingly becoming cauldrons of anger, boiling with disputes over such issues as COVID-19 mask rules, the treatment of transgender students and how to teach the history of racism and slavery in America.
Two bills on Thursday’s agenda were authored by gubernatorial candidates who hope to win the GOP endorsement to challenge Democratic incumbent Gov. Tim Walz.
A bill by Sen. Paul Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, which passed 37-30, would require school districts to have procedures for allowing parents to review all instructional materials “without cost and immediately on request,” and adding a notice requirement to a law that already requires schools to make “reasonable arrangements” for alternative instruction when families object.
Gazelka said he’s heard complaints from hundreds of parents as he’s traveled the state that there’s a lack of transparency from their schools and that they don’t feel their voices are being heard.
“We better start listening,” Gazelka said.
But several Democratic senators called the bill unnecessary because of existing curriculum-access guarantees and said it could fuel a surge in burdensome and expensive data requests, which some districts are already experiencing. They said the priority should instead be more resources for schools, given the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus.
“This ‘solution’ is a non-solution to a non-problem,” said Democratic Senate Minority Leader Melisa Lopez Franzen, of Edina.
Another bill authored by a gubernatorial candidate, Sen. Michelle Benson, of Ham Lake, would require teachers to make class syllabi available electronically within the first two weeks of the term to students and parents. However the debate on Gazelka’s bill ran out the clock, so the earliest that Benson’s bill could come up would be Monday.
Senate leaders had already postponed a bill by Sen. Justin Eichorn, of Grand Rapids, that would declare a “fundamental right” of parents to direct the upbringing, education and care of their children, and say that schools can’t withhold from parents “information relating to the minor child’s health, well-being, and education.”
That bill doesn’t specifically mention LGBTQ students, but opponents told reporters before the floor session that it could force teachers to out students to their parents, exclude transgender students from sports and remove consequences for bullying and harassment.
“While on its face this bill might seem benign, it’s actually part of a countrywide push to force LGBTQ youth further into the margins under the guise of promoting the parents’ rights,” said Erin Maye Quade, advocacy director for Gender Justice.
However, one part of the package sailed through on a 67-0 vote. The bill by Sen. Roger Chamberlain, of Lino Lakes, would prohibit school districts from requiring people testifying at board meetings to publicly disclose their full addresses. It’s aimed at protecting testifiers from harassment.
Most provisions in the Senate GOP package aren’t likely to get very far in the Democratic-controlled House. But Maye Quade said opponents feel the need to fight them in the Senate anyway in case they surface as floor amendments in the House.
“Having these conversations in public, with adults at the seat of power in Minnesota, is harmful to children, and it absolutely has to stop,” Maye Quade said.
Wisconsin boys hockey: Rice Lake wins, Baldwin-Woodville/SCC loses in Division 2 semifinals
MADISON, Wis. — Baldwin-Woodville/St. Croix Central’s boys hockey state title hopes vanished in the span of 53 seconds.
Two-time defending champion Fond du Lac Springs took control with pair of goals late in the second period for a 4-1 victory over the Blackhawks on Thursday in the Division 2 semifinals of the Wisconsin boys hockey state tournament.
Second-seeded Fond du Lac Springs (22-5) advances to Saturday’s title game against top-seeded Rice Lake (17-7), a 3-1 winner over Lakeland in the opening semifinal.
“To be honest, I thought we probably outplayed them after the first eight minutes of the first period, and I thought we outplayed them for the majority of the second,” Baldwin-Woodville/SCC coach Lucas Trickle said. “You have to give credit to them. They were very opportunistic when they had chances.”
Baldwin-Woodville/SCC (23-4-1), making its first state tournament appearance, fell behind in the opening minute, and then immediately answered Springs’ second goal to pull within 2-1 early in the second period.
Eight minutes later, the Blackhawks found themselves down by three.
After a shot from just inside the blue line, Gabe Braun jumped on the deflection to put Springs in front 3-1 with 5:21 left in the second period. On the ensuing possession, Jonathon Korb tallied his second goal from out front on a redirected pass to push the lead to 4-1.
“We fought hard. We gave it our all,” said Bazl Cook, one of the Blackhawks’ senior captains. “Super proud of all these boys, making it to the state tournament for the first time. That’s huge. With everything we’ve accomplished this year, I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.”
Dominic Hite had 27 saves for the Blackhawks, who had won their previous six games and were 14-0-1 over their past 15 games. Hayden Rising had 20 saves for the Ledgers.
Springs was called for 10 penalties, but the Blackhawks were unable to convert the power-play opportunities.
“Their penalty-killing, they played really aggressive,” said Cook, who had six of the Blackhawks’ 21 shots. “We had some trouble getting it set up in the zone. They’ve got a good penalty-kill group, I’ll give it to them.”
Sam Sykora, another senior captain, said the Ledgers were solid in all phases, but the Blackhawks showed they were capable of playing at that level.
“Kind of like the NHL playoffs how it’s best-of-seven, I’d kind of like to see what the outcome would be if we played them seven times,” Sykora said. “I personally don’t think they’d sweep us, but they’re definitely a great team.”
Pelosi supports halting Russian oil imports to US: ‘Ban it’
By LISA MASCARO
WASHINGTON (AP) — Amid the escalating war in Ukraine, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she supports banning Russian oil imports to the U.S., a hefty nod that could strengthen President Joe Biden’s hand as global allies seek to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime.
Biden has been reluctant to curb Russian oil shipments to the U.S. or slap on energy sanctions in ways that would reduce supply as gas prices at the pump are already climbing for Americans. But Pelosi’s support gives fresh currency for an idea in Congress already backed by wide swaths of Republicans and an increasing number of Democrats. The White House has said all tools remain on the table.
“I’m all for that,” Pelosi said about ending Russian oil in the U.S. “Ban it.”
Finding common ground to counter Russian aggression toward Ukraine through energy policy would be a breakthrough for the divided Congress, which has shown remarkable resolve in unifying U.S. support for Ukrainians but has struggled over concrete steps that would help the Western-style democracy battle the Russian invasion.
A Russian oil ban could draw momentary alliance of lawmakers on the left and right — Democrats fighting climate change who want to lessen the U.S. reliance on fossil fuels; Republicans who want to boost U.S. energy production at home; and the great majority of lawmakers of both parties who want to stop Putin’s war.
Republicans have been pushing for the Russian oil ban, joined by some Democrats eager to punish Putin. “What if we crush the oil and gas sector of the Russian economy?” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. “That would be a lethal combination for the Russian economy.”
Sen. Ed Markey, a liberal Democrat from Massachusetts and a leading advocate of climate change strategies, also backs an import ban. “We cannot criticize Europe for its reliance on Russian energy as we pour dirty oil money into Russia,” he said
Still, Biden has resisted, fearing a ban could further disrupt global markets and raise already high prices at the pump. He also risks backlash from climate change activists who say U.S. officials must not use the Ukraine war to expand oil or gas drilling in the U.S., a step Republicans have been urging. Gas prices in the U.S. averaged nearly $3.73 a gallon Thursday, up almost $1 from a year ago, according to AAA motor club.
For now, the White House has said all options remain on the table. “We don’t have a strategic interest in reducing the global supply of energy,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
The remarks from the White House were widely criticized as misguided by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, at a press conference Thursday introducing a bipartisan bill to halt Russian oil imports to the U.S.
The legislation would halt Russian oil imports in the U.S. by declaring a national emergency, something Biden could also do on his own. It gained bipartisan support, including from leadership of the House Problem Solvers Caucus.
“There is a moral obligation here: I don’t want us dollars to be funding this, this carnage in Ukraine led by Putin,” Murkowski said.
Murkowski said she understood Biden won the White House in part on his promise to fight climate change, but she said after the Russian war in Ukraine, “We are in a different place.”
Russian oil and gas exports have loomed over national security policy in the U.S. and its Western allies. The energy sector is vital to the Russian economy and the industry is a political force that leaves countries reliant on Putin’s regime. Oil prices globally spiked with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, shaking markets.
The U.S. imported a small but notable amount of oil from Russia — some 7 % of all imports of crude oil and petroleum products. Some US industry groups say it’s even less. In 2021, the U.S. brought in roughly 245 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia — a one-year increase of 24%, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Pelosi said she doesn’t want to see rising gas prices at the pump for Americans, and outlined steps Congress and the administration are taking to avoid spikes.
Biden announced on Tuesday that he is releasing 30 million barrels of oil from U.S. strategic reserves, part of a global effort to ease oil supplies amid the Ukraine war, and some Democrats have been pushing a temporary holiday from the federal gas tax to ease costs to consumers.
The White House has not endorsed the gas tax holiday or ruled it out.
Associated Press writer Matthew Daly contributed to this story.
What to Watch on Streaming This Week: March 4-10
Exciting things are on streaming this week, with dating horrors, a gay nunnery, and the ’80s Lakers—oh my! There’s an extensive range of new movies and shows to be watched, from the arthouse to old(ish) Hollywood. As always, there’s simply too much to choose from—but our picks are here to solve that problem.
What to watch on Netflix
Pieces of Her
This thriller promises action and family drama in equal measure. Pieces of Her follows Andy, a young woman who’s caught in a shooting at a local diner, only to watch as her mother, played by Toni Collette, dispatches the shooter with ease. What follows is the rapid unraveling of her own understanding of her family, with threats from her mother’s past creeping out of the shadows. At the center of this thriller is the complex relationship between a mother and her daughter, forced apart by violence and united by shared secrets. Pieces of Her premieres Friday, March 4th.
What to watch on Hulu
Fresh
Gosh, isn’t dating just the worst? Fresh certainly thinks so. This dark comedy thriller stars Normal People breakout Daisy Edgar-Jones as a woman who’s over the endless cycle of swiping on dating apps. When she meets Sebastian Stan’s charming Steve, she decides to throw caution to the wind and go all in on this new guy. And then comes a weekend getaway to remember—or one you’d want to forget. It’s a feminist horror story with wit and bite, following in the footsteps of the scathingly perfect Promising Young Woman. Fresh premieres Friday, March 4th.
Benedetta
From Showgirls to Elle, Paul Verhoeven has never been a director that shies away from sexuality. With Benedetta, he’s taken it to a new level, one that prompted a small protest right outside Lincoln Center. The movie is, essentially, a love story between two 17th-century nuns at a convent in Italy. It’s a film that questions the power of religion and sexuality, challenging the former’s authority over the latter. It artfully combines elements of exploitation with some blessedly distasteful blasphemy, striking a delicate but enrapturing balance. Benedetta will be available to stream starting Friday, March 4th.
What to watch on Amazon Prime
Lucy and Desi
If you already watched Being the Ricardos and still want some good, old-fashioned I Love Lucy content, then you’ll love Lucy and Desi. Current comedy queen Amy Poehler directs this new documentary about the sitcom stars, portraying the pop culture power couple with archival footage and interviews from legends like Bette Midler and Carol Burnett. It’s an ode to two of the most significant figures in television history, focusing on their success as creative partners—as well as their failure as a married couple. Lucy and Desi premieres Friday, March 4th.
What to watch on HBO Max
Our Flag Means Death
Who among us wouldn’t like to watch a period comedy about pirates featuring Taika Waititi as Blackbeard? In Our Flag Means Death, that wish (and many more) comes true. This new show centers around the semi-true story of aristocrat Stede Bonnet as he decides to upend his life and turn to a career of piracy. Bonnet is played by Rhys Darby, Waititi’s fellow Kiwi comedian, while big names like Leslie Jones, Fred Armisen, and Nick Kroll pop up as recurring characters throughout the series. So, grab your first mate and get ready to parrrty, because Our Flag Means Death premiered Thursday, March 3rd.
The Tourist
This BBC import hit American soil this week, and it’s one to watch. In The Tourist, an unnamed man played by Jamie Dornan wakes up in an Australian hospital with no memory of who he is. As he races to recall to his past, his unknown history also rushes to catch up to him. It’s a mystery packed full of confusion and car chases, and, best of all, it’s entertaining. Plus, with recent performances in Belfast and Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar, Dornan has proven himself as a more than capable actor across genres. The Tourist premiered Thursday, March 3rd.
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Winning Time is easily one of the most hyped shows HBO has released lately, with its sprawling ensemble cast, its flashy subject matter (the Los Angeles Lakers), and its executive producer endorsement from Don’t Look Up and Succession director Adam McKay. This miniseries tracks the growth of the Lakers dynasty in the ’80s, a time when basketball was hardly the massive industry we see today. John C. Reilly leads as Jerry Buss, the man who bought the Lakers and brought showtime to the NBA, and characters like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Solomon Hughes) and Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) are major players on and off the court. Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty premieres Sunday, March 6th.
What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.
