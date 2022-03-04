News
Pelosi supports halting Russian oil imports to US: ‘Ban it’
By LISA MASCARO
WASHINGTON (AP) — Amid the escalating war in Ukraine, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she supports banning Russian oil imports to the U.S., a hefty nod that could strengthen President Joe Biden’s hand as global allies seek to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime.
Biden has been reluctant to curb Russian oil shipments to the U.S. or slap on energy sanctions in ways that would reduce supply as gas prices at the pump are already climbing for Americans. But Pelosi’s support gives fresh currency for an idea in Congress already backed by wide swaths of Republicans and an increasing number of Democrats. The White House has said all tools remain on the table.
“I’m all for that,” Pelosi said about ending Russian oil in the U.S. “Ban it.”
Finding common ground to counter Russian aggression toward Ukraine through energy policy would be a breakthrough for the divided Congress, which has shown remarkable resolve in unifying U.S. support for Ukrainians but has struggled over concrete steps that would help the Western-style democracy battle the Russian invasion.
A Russian oil ban could draw momentary alliance of lawmakers on the left and right — Democrats fighting climate change who want to lessen the U.S. reliance on fossil fuels; Republicans who want to boost U.S. energy production at home; and the great majority of lawmakers of both parties who want to stop Putin’s war.
Republicans have been pushing for the Russian oil ban, joined by some Democrats eager to punish Putin. “What if we crush the oil and gas sector of the Russian economy?” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. “That would be a lethal combination for the Russian economy.”
Sen. Ed Markey, a liberal Democrat from Massachusetts and a leading advocate of climate change strategies, also backs an import ban. “We cannot criticize Europe for its reliance on Russian energy as we pour dirty oil money into Russia,” he said
Still, Biden has resisted, fearing a ban could further disrupt global markets and raise already high prices at the pump. He also risks backlash from climate change activists who say U.S. officials must not use the Ukraine war to expand oil or gas drilling in the U.S., a step Republicans have been urging. Gas prices in the U.S. averaged nearly $3.73 a gallon Thursday, up almost $1 from a year ago, according to AAA motor club.
For now, the White House has said all options remain on the table. “We don’t have a strategic interest in reducing the global supply of energy,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
The remarks from the White House were widely criticized as misguided by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, at a press conference Thursday introducing a bipartisan bill to halt Russian oil imports to the U.S.
The legislation would halt Russian oil imports in the U.S. by declaring a national emergency, something Biden could also do on his own. It gained bipartisan support, including from leadership of the House Problem Solvers Caucus.
“There is a moral obligation here: I don’t want us dollars to be funding this, this carnage in Ukraine led by Putin,” Murkowski said.
Murkowski said she understood Biden won the White House in part on his promise to fight climate change, but she said after the Russian war in Ukraine, “We are in a different place.”
Russian oil and gas exports have loomed over national security policy in the U.S. and its Western allies. The energy sector is vital to the Russian economy and the industry is a political force that leaves countries reliant on Putin’s regime. Oil prices globally spiked with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, shaking markets.
The U.S. imported a small but notable amount of oil from Russia — some 7 % of all imports of crude oil and petroleum products. Some US industry groups say it’s even less. In 2021, the U.S. brought in roughly 245 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia — a one-year increase of 24%, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Pelosi said she doesn’t want to see rising gas prices at the pump for Americans, and outlined steps Congress and the administration are taking to avoid spikes.
Biden announced on Tuesday that he is releasing 30 million barrels of oil from U.S. strategic reserves, part of a global effort to ease oil supplies amid the Ukraine war, and some Democrats have been pushing a temporary holiday from the federal gas tax to ease costs to consumers.
The White House has not endorsed the gas tax holiday or ruled it out.
___
Associated Press writer Matthew Daly contributed to this story.
What to Watch on Streaming This Week: March 4-10
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.”>Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.”>
Exciting things are on streaming this week, with dating horrors, a gay nunnery, and the ’80s Lakers—oh my! There’s an extensive range of new movies and shows to be watched, from the arthouse to old(ish) Hollywood. As always, there’s simply too much to choose from—but our picks are here to solve that problem.
What to watch on Netflix
Pieces of Her
This thriller promises action and family drama in equal measure. Pieces of Her follows Andy, a young woman who’s caught in a shooting at a local diner, only to watch as her mother, played by Toni Collette, dispatches the shooter with ease. What follows is the rapid unraveling of her own understanding of her family, with threats from her mother’s past creeping out of the shadows. At the center of this thriller is the complex relationship between a mother and her daughter, forced apart by violence and united by shared secrets. Pieces of Her premieres Friday, March 4th.
What to watch on Hulu
Fresh
Gosh, isn’t dating just the worst? Fresh certainly thinks so. This dark comedy thriller stars Normal People breakout Daisy Edgar-Jones as a woman who’s over the endless cycle of swiping on dating apps. When she meets Sebastian Stan’s charming Steve, she decides to throw caution to the wind and go all in on this new guy. And then comes a weekend getaway to remember—or one you’d want to forget. It’s a feminist horror story with wit and bite, following in the footsteps of the scathingly perfect Promising Young Woman. Fresh premieres Friday, March 4th.
Benedetta
From Showgirls to Elle, Paul Verhoeven has never been a director that shies away from sexuality. With Benedetta, he’s taken it to a new level, one that prompted a small protest right outside Lincoln Center. The movie is, essentially, a love story between two 17th-century nuns at a convent in Italy. It’s a film that questions the power of religion and sexuality, challenging the former’s authority over the latter. It artfully combines elements of exploitation with some blessedly distasteful blasphemy, striking a delicate but enrapturing balance. Benedetta will be available to stream starting Friday, March 4th.
What to watch on Amazon Prime
Lucy and Desi
If you already watched Being the Ricardos and still want some good, old-fashioned I Love Lucy content, then you’ll love Lucy and Desi. Current comedy queen Amy Poehler directs this new documentary about the sitcom stars, portraying the pop culture power couple with archival footage and interviews from legends like Bette Midler and Carol Burnett. It’s an ode to two of the most significant figures in television history, focusing on their success as creative partners—as well as their failure as a married couple. Lucy and Desi premieres Friday, March 4th.
What to watch on HBO Max
Our Flag Means Death
Who among us wouldn’t like to watch a period comedy about pirates featuring Taika Waititi as Blackbeard? In Our Flag Means Death, that wish (and many more) comes true. This new show centers around the semi-true story of aristocrat Stede Bonnet as he decides to upend his life and turn to a career of piracy. Bonnet is played by Rhys Darby, Waititi’s fellow Kiwi comedian, while big names like Leslie Jones, Fred Armisen, and Nick Kroll pop up as recurring characters throughout the series. So, grab your first mate and get ready to parrrty, because Our Flag Means Death premiered Thursday, March 3rd.
The Tourist
This BBC import hit American soil this week, and it’s one to watch. In The Tourist, an unnamed man played by Jamie Dornan wakes up in an Australian hospital with no memory of who he is. As he races to recall to his past, his unknown history also rushes to catch up to him. It’s a mystery packed full of confusion and car chases, and, best of all, it’s entertaining. Plus, with recent performances in Belfast and Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar, Dornan has proven himself as a more than capable actor across genres. The Tourist premiered Thursday, March 3rd.
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Winning Time is easily one of the most hyped shows HBO has released lately, with its sprawling ensemble cast, its flashy subject matter (the Los Angeles Lakers), and its executive producer endorsement from Don’t Look Up and Succession director Adam McKay. This miniseries tracks the growth of the Lakers dynasty in the ’80s, a time when basketball was hardly the massive industry we see today. John C. Reilly leads as Jerry Buss, the man who bought the Lakers and brought showtime to the NBA, and characters like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Solomon Hughes) and Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) are major players on and off the court. Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty premieres Sunday, March 6th.
What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.
Judge rejects bid to reinstate UMN men’s gymnastics while lawsuit is pending
A federal judge has denied a University of Minnesota student-athlete’s request to reinstate the men’s gymnastics program while his lawsuit is pending.
The Board of Regents voted in October 2020 to eliminate men’s gymnastics, as well as tennis and indoor track and field, in order to cut costs and better balance athletic participation numbers between men and women under Title IX.
Gymnast Evan Ng sued one year later, accusing the U of sex discrimination and asking for a preliminary injunction ordering the U to reinstate the team.
U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson this week denied the injunction. She reasoned that an injunction is supposed to maintain the status quo while a lawsuit is pending, but Ng waited more than a year to request it, long after the program had been eliminated; no gymnastics coaches and only four former gymnasts remain at the U.
Nelson also rejected the injunction because Ng is unlikely to win his lawsuit. She cited a similar Title IX case in the Eighth Circuit, Chalenor v. University of North Dakota, which sought to reinstate men’s wrestling at the University of North Dakota in 1999.
“The factual circumstances here are essentially the same as in Chalenor. The University claims that budgetary and gender-equity issues lead to” the program’s demise, Nelson wrote.
“As in Chalenor, Plaintiff asserts that the budgetary issues are pretextual because the Friends (alumni group) have offered to fund the program … But the Eighth Circuit has already rejected those arguments, and, therefore, there is not a fair chance of success on the merits of Plaintiff’s Title IX claim.”
Florida Gov DeSantis berates students for wearing masks
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A visibly annoyed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis admonished a group of high school students for wearing face masks at an indoor news conference Wednesday, saying it was time to stop what he called “this COVID theater.”
The Republican governor approached the students and asked them to remove their masks as they waited for him at the press event at the University of South Florida in Tampa. The college is located in an area where the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends indoor masking due to high COVID-19 risk.
“You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We’ve got to stop with this COVID theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous,” he said, letting out an audible sigh and shaking his head.
DeSantis, a fierce opponent of virus mask and vaccine mandates, is running for reelection and is considered to be a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate. His opposition to coronavirus masking and vaccine mandates has drawn national attention, and his administration has banned mask mandates in schools, often with the governor and his Republican supporters saying parents should have control over the health care choices of their children.
One of the students, 14-year-old Kevin Brown Jr., a high school freshman, told The Associated Press he was caught off-guard by DeSantis and felt pressured to removed his mask.
“I was a little bit surprised at his tone,” Brown said of the governor, adding that he chose to leave his mask on because there were many unmasked people around and he was wary of getting COVID-19.
Brown’s father, Kevin Brown Sr., told WFLA-TV that he would advise DeSantis to “stop bullying kids.”
“I tell him it’s his choice, so he made that choice and the governor has no right to tell no kid or no one who they can or can’t wear a mask. He doesn’t have that right,” Brown Sr. told the TV station.
In a statement, Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis said school officials were excited to have their students featured in the governor’s news conference, which was about the funding of a cybersecurity education initiative. Davis praised the students for how they acted.
“It is a student and parent’s choice to protect their health in a way they feel most appropriate. We are proud of the manner in which our students represented themselves and our school district,” Davis said.
DeSantis’ office did not immediately return an email seeking comment. His spokesperson, Christina Pushaw, has tweeted defenses of the governor’s comments, writing “I mean, someone had to say it, after 2 years of propaganda that terrified and manipulated young people. Breathe free, feel safe and be happy.”
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the only statewide elected Democrat seeking the nomination to challenge DeSantis in the fall, used an expletive on Twitter to describe how the governor responded to the students.
In a telephone interview, she stood by the use of the curse word.
“I just said something that everybody else is already thinking,” Fried said. “It wasn’t even about the masks, it was how he talks as a grown man, as the governor of the state of Florida, to kids … Sometimes you just have to show your raw emotion in reaction to a situation.”
Though the CDC late last month eased its masking guidelines, the agency is still recommending masks indoors in areas it considers high risk. Hillsborough County, where the college is located, is deemed high risk by the CDC.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at
