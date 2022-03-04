News
Police: Person intentionally set fire at historic St. Louis business
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police now say someone intentionally started a raging fire at a historic business. FOX 2 obtained police surveillance photos of the suspect holding a gas can near the scene at Shapiro Metal Supply at Clara and Natural Bridge in North St. Louis as flames erupted around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.
The suspect remains at large, but Shapiro Metal Supply is stronger than ever.
“We’re open. We never missed a beat,” said Sam Shapiro, outside his burned-out office.
Shapiro now operates the fifth generation, nearly 120-year-old business with his son, Dylan. The business reopened the day of the fire with its business office in shambles and keepsakes from the company’s charity Hot Rod car shows to benefit military veterans, ruined.
A police cruiser is still posted outside the fire-charred storefront as the search for the suspect continues.
Police believe he is a former employee who was fired hours for brandishing a gun on the job.
“He said, ‘nobody’s going to have a job here, real soon,’” Sam Shapiro said. “He couldn’t have been more wrong because he didn’t know who he was dealing with. There’s a lot of things going on in this world today. You’ve got to be strong. You’ve got to persevere and you’ve got to go!”
The company’s vast inventory remains intact and the close to 30 employees and loyal customers have continued to keep things going, even with no phone service at first.
“We are going to rebuild (the business office) and we’re going to be stronger than ever,” Sam Shapiro said.
“We wouldn’t be able to do this without our employees. Thank you to everybody who’s helped us through this and really stuck it out with us and made everything right,” Dylan Shapiro said.
That goes for St. Louis firefighters and police who are still working the case and still looking for a suspect the Shapiros hope will hear about the re-opening of their business office in prison.
News
High school roundup: Lakeville South boys hockey is heading back to state
For the fourth consecutive year, the Lakeville South boys hockey team is headed to the state tournament, knocking off its crosstown rival Lakeville North 4-1 in the Class 2A, Section 1 championship on Thursday.
For two periods, the teams were relatively even. Lakeville South scored midway through the first period and held that lead into the second period before the Panthers answered with a goal of their own. It wasn’t until the third period that Lakeville South broke it open. Ryder Patterson scored first, just 37 seconds into the final frame. Less than two minutes later, Jackson Ernst made it a two-goal lead. Then, with seven minutes left in the period, Ben Portner put the game away with a short-handed goal. Lakeville North mustered just two shots in the final period. For the game, Lakeville South outshot Lakeville North 37-17.
Girls basketball
Roseville 64, Park Center 62: Second-seeded Roseville held off a furious second half comeback to advance past Park Center in the Class 4A, Section 5 quarterfinals.
Leading by 11 at halftime, the section’s seventh seed Park Center came storming back in the final 20 minutes. However, 24 points from Roseville’s Drew Johnston were critical in staving off the upset attempt.
Shadaizhalynn Chatman led Park Center with 20 points.
Spring Lake Park 60, Osseo 47: Camryn Smith and Averi Dunbar each scored 16 points to lead Spring Lake Park past Osseo and into the Class 4A, Section 5 semifinal against Roseville.
Spring Lake Park led by five points after the first half and widened its lead in the second half. It struggled to stop Osseo’s Aalayah Wilson, who scored 28, but held the rest of the team to just 19 total points.
Meanwhile, Spring Lake Park got solid performances from Breanna Goerish and Bella Sutch, who each scored 10 points.
Other scores: St. Agnes defeated North Lakes 55-36; Columbia Heights defeated Washington 59-35; Maple Grove defeated Irondale 67-33; Champlin Park defeated Mounds View 63-50; Liberty Classical defeated Avail Academy 45-30; Centennial defeated Coon Rapids 65-46.
Boys basketball
St. Paul Academy 102, Lakes International Language Academy 60: Brandt Baskerville exploded for a career-high 43 points to lead St. Paul Academy (15-8) to a convincing victory over Lakes International Language Academy.
The final result was never in doubt as St. Paul Academy led by 27 at halftime. The only question was the number Baskerville would have by the end of the night. He was aided by Clarke Baskerville, who scored 15 points, and Gregory Forsberg, who scored 12 points.
Brandt Baskerville’s performance was easily the best of the season. He had scored 30 points twice already this season, including two weeks ago against Mounds Park Academy, but had never eclipsed that mark.
Other scores: Richfield defeated Como Park 84-74; Fridley defeated Harding 66-44; Trinity defeated Humboldt 65-37.
News
St. Louis alderman, police chief at odds over controversial traffic stop
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis police chief and city alderman are at odds following allegations of misconduct stemming from a traffic stop.
On Feb. 10, a police officer’s bodycam video showed alderman Joe Vaccaro being pulled over for speeding on I-44. He was allegedly going 15 miles per hour over the speed limit.
As the officer approached the alderman, Vaccaro proceeded to get out of his car.
“Never ever get out of the car during a traffic stop unless the officer directs you to do so,” said St. Louis Metro Police Chief John Hayden. “Doing so puts the life of the officer and the driver in danger, and the officer reminded the alderman of throughout the stop.”
Vaccaro was slapped with two tickets — one for speeding and another for failure to show proof of insurance. He claims the officer was rude and didn’t give him enough time to get his insurance, telling him to dispute it at court.
He later called the Chief to complain about the officer’s coughing and conduct.
Afterward, Vaccaro alleges Chief Hayden offered to waive the tickets.
“Chief stop lying,” said Alderman Joe Vaccaro, “He told me at least three times, ‘Joe, why don’t you let me take care of the ticket? Chief, it’s not about the ticket. It’s about my health. It’s about this guy not giving me enough time to get my stuff out.”
The chief denied this at a news conference Thursday.
“No one is above the law,” said St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden. “I did not offer to fix his ticket and we reminded the alderman he still had to pay the ticket which he did today.”
He urged the alderman to apologize to the officer after he, later on, referred to the officer with a derogatory name. Hayden also said the alderman was upset about racial discrimination during the stop.
The alderman refutes this, clarifying to FOX2 that he complained about being discriminated against based on his car model.
The ethical society of police said in a statement they said: “The claim of racial discrimination and the chief offering to fix the ticket is all false accusations and the chief, as well as the officer, deserve public apologies.”
“I should not have called him an a**hole, that’s fine and I apologize for that, but I’ll stand by that he was a jerk,” said Vaccaro.
Both parties are standing their ground on their stances. An investigation is ongoing.
News
State wrestling: St. Michael-Albertville holds form, tops Stillwater for Class 3A title
Stillwater coach Tim Hartung could rest a little easier after Thursday’s Class 3A state wrestling final, knowing there wasn’t anything more his Ponies could’ve done.
Stillwater simply fell to a better team. St. Michael-Albertville left no doubt Thursday night as to who was the best team in Class 3A, with the Knights downing Stillwater 39-27 in the state final.
“It’s nice we lost to the better team,” Hartung said. “We didn’t screw it up, we didn’t wrestle bad. It’s easier to handle, to be honest.”
As a program, Stillwater continues to get the best out of its athletes and put itself in a position to at least be there at the end. But there was no upsetting St. Michael-Albertville (24-0), as the top seed capped off a perfect season.
“We were confident that we were going to dominate this whole tournament and run away with this title,” Knights freshman Landon Robideau said. “We knew we were No. 1 coming in, and we had no expectations besides taking first.”
The top-seeded Knights led 39-0 through the 170-pound match, rendering Stillwater’s dominance at the heavier weights moot.
The second-seeded Ponies got first-period pins from stars such as Hunter Lyden and Ryder Rogotzke, but it was too little, too late. St. Michael-Albertville secured the title via key victories in matches that featured multiple ranked wrestlers at the lighter weights. Any potential coin flips went the way of the Knights, whether it was Ian Schultz beating Dylan Dauffenbach at 120 pounds or Eli Davis toppling Owen Bouthilet at 138 pounds.
Stillwater’s hopes largely depended on the first match at 106 pounds. Stillwater needed Mikey Jelinek to upset Chase Mills in the opening match, and he almost did before falling 7-5. That left Stillwater (30-3) — which needed to be within 27 or 28 points by the time the 170-pound match came around — to reshuffle its deck in hopes of stealing at least two matches before then, and that didn’t come to fruition. Not that that was a surprise. Frankly, Hartung said the entire dual meet played out exactly as expected.
So Stillwater came up short, but not for a lack of effort. The loss ended an impressive run to the finals for Stillwater, which included a 43-20 drubbing of Shakopee that ended the Sabres’ run of three consecutive state titles. Two of the Ponies’ three losses this season were to the Knights.
“We’re proud. We tell our guys all the time, it’s pretty simple: effort, attitude. Give yourself the best chance to succeed and let it fly,” Hartung said. “We got beat by a better team, in my opinion. We can live with that. We didn’t lay an egg, we didn’t sit back, we didn’t not take risks. They were better, all the way up until they weren’t better, and it was too late.”
The win for St. Michael-Albertville avenged its championship round defeat last year, when the Knights fell to Shakopee. That lit a fire, Robideau said.
“We worked really hard in the summertime and this fall. We didn’t want to take second again,” he said. “It hurt really bad last year. This year feels good.”
He looked out at his team and noted the joy, from smiles to tears. Sure, the Knights entered the day as heavy favorites, but it’s another thing to come to the X and get it done.
“You never really know what can happen when you come up here,” St. Michael-Albertville coach Josh Joriman said. “These guys worked hard, and good things happen when you work hard.”
CLASS A
Jackson County Central downed Royalton-Upsala 45-23 to win its first Class A crown since 2012.
Top-seeded Jackson County Central (24-3) led 27-4 through the 145-pound match and logged five pins in the championship round. Royalton-Upsala (25-2), the tournament’s No. 3 seed, held off unseeded Dover-Eyota 34-33 in the semifinals to reach the title round.
Police: Person intentionally set fire at historic St. Louis business
High school roundup: Lakeville South boys hockey is heading back to state
St. Louis alderman, police chief at odds over controversial traffic stop
State wrestling: St. Michael-Albertville holds form, tops Stillwater for Class 3A title
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
CDC director discusses state of COVID pandemic during St. Louis visit
Missouri leaders want retailers to remove all Russian-made products from shelves
Wild get pair of goals 25 seconds apart in 5-4 win over Flyers
Strange low-repeating noise still a mystery in north St. Louis County
Russia shells Europe’s largest nuclear plant, starting fire
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Sundance 2022 ‘Speak No Evil’ Review: Politeness is Deadly In This Danish Slow-Burn Horror
Sainted: Peter the pharmacist, you are a soul worth sainting!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
News2 days ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News3 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business3 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing