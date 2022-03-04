Police: Person intentionally set fire at historic St. Louis business

Share Pin 0 Shares

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police now say someone intentionally started a raging fire at a historic business. FOX 2 obtained police surveillance photos of the suspect holding a gas can near the scene at Shapiro Metal Supply at Clara and Natural Bridge in North St. Louis as flames erupted around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.

The suspect remains at large, but Shapiro Metal Supply is stronger than ever.

“We’re open. We never missed a beat,” said Sam Shapiro, outside his burned-out office.

Shapiro now operates the fifth generation, nearly 120-year-old business with his son, Dylan. The business reopened the day of the fire with its business office in shambles and keepsakes from the company’s charity Hot Rod car shows to benefit military veterans, ruined.

A police cruiser is still posted outside the fire-charred storefront as the search for the suspect continues.

Police believe he is a former employee who was fired hours for brandishing a gun on the job.

“He said, ‘nobody’s going to have a job here, real soon,’” Sam Shapiro said. “He couldn’t have been more wrong because he didn’t know who he was dealing with. There’s a lot of things going on in this world today. You’ve got to be strong. You’ve got to persevere and you’ve got to go!”

The company’s vast inventory remains intact and the close to 30 employees and loyal customers have continued to keep things going, even with no phone service at first.

“We are going to rebuild (the business office) and we’re going to be stronger than ever,” Sam Shapiro said.

“We wouldn’t be able to do this without our employees. Thank you to everybody who’s helped us through this and really stuck it out with us and made everything right,” Dylan Shapiro said.

That goes for St. Louis firefighters and police who are still working the case and still looking for a suspect the Shapiros hope will hear about the re-opening of their business office in prison.