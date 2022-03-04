Connect with us

Secretary of State Ashcroft holds voter registration drive at Parkway West

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is visiting two St. Louis area schools Friday.

He is visiting Parkway West High School and Highcroft Ridge Elementary. He plans to host a voter registration drive in Ballwin at 11 a.m. at the high school. Later, he’ll meet with fifth-graders at the elementary school in Chesterfield. He plans to talk with them about the importance of civics, state government, and being a good citizen.

Ashcroft said voter registration drives are a great opportunity for young Missourians to learn more about the process and get registered. This comes as St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page proposed making general Election Day a holiday for county employees. He has asked the Civil Service Commission for approval. Currently, employees can take up to three hours off with pay to go to the polls.

Partly cloudy skies Friday with high temps in mid-60s, rain on Saturday

March 4, 2022

St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Linh Truong:

ST. LOUIS – Partly cloudy skies Friday with high temperatures in the mid-60s. It will be wet this weekend, but we will have dry time as well.

Saturday morning will be dry, warm, and windy. The first round of wet weather moves in Saturday evening. There’s a chance for showers and a chance of storms through the overnight hours. Sunday sees a dry start, then showers and storms are expected in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

There is a chance of rain on Monday, and then it looks quiet the rest of next week.

Letters: As U.S. and NATO pressure Russia, remember Pearl Harbor

March 4, 2022

At this moment, remember Pearl Harbor

As the USA and NATO increase economic pressure in the way of Russian aggression, December 6, 1941, should be kept in mind.

The attack on Pearl Harbor was a direct result of FDR’s ordered cutoff of oil to Japan in response to war in China. Within months the Imperial Japanese Navy would have been unable to operate. Japan’s irrational fascist leaders knew only one response. We should not have been surprised.

The same logic is now in play between East and West around Ukraine. The danger is well-meaning USA with Western Europe responding to the irrational Eastern authoritarian despot Putin. There is no predicting what could happen if he is backed into a corner.

Joe Danko, North St. Paul

 

Am I eligible, too?

In response to many articles in the paper, I have a question about the budget surplus in Minnesota that has been spoken about a lot lately.

It has been said if refund checks would be sent out that Minnesotans could get a nice check. I am wondering, as a Wisconsin resident working in Minnesota and paying lots of income taxes to Minnesota, why would I not be eligible for a rebate also?

Michael Nohava, Prescott, Wis.

Karl W. Smith: Biden’s anti-inflation agenda is lacking

March 4, 2022

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden told Americans that he had a realistic plan for bringing down inflation. The agenda he laid out, however, has little chance of doing so.

Consider, for example, the president’s remarks about the high price of prescription medicine. It’s undoubtedly the case that U.S. consumers are forced to pay for drug research and development for the rest of the world. That needs to change.

But a cap on prescription drug prices is not the way to go about it. In reality, the proposal amounts to a tax on pharmaceutical companies.

The basic idea is that if drug companies attempt to charge prices above some government-set maximum, the federal government will simply tax the difference. Although this proposal is scored as a major revenue increase by the Congressional Budget Office, even many liberals are worried that it will stymie innovation.

The president also had some ideas designed to help workers: increases in the minimum wage, additional regulations targeting pay discrepancies and legislation designed to give unions the upper hand when organizing new workplaces. These are all controversial measures that, whatever their merits, are likely to raise costs for U.S. businesses — and increase the problem of inflation in the short term.

And then there was his worst proposal of all, at least from an inflation standpoint: his promise that the federal government will “Buy American.”

The pledge goes far beyond simple set-asides for U.S. business and seemingly requires all federal procurements to be, in the president’s words, “made in America from beginning to end, all of it.” This radical commitment to essentially ban the purchase of foreign products would raise costs for the U.S. government and lead to worsening inflation.

There are smart ways to develop U.S. capacity. A blanket ban on the purchase of foreign goods is not one of them.

In fact, Biden’s best idea of the night was a proposal that would help increase U.S. manufacturing capacity. He was right to tell Congress to pass the Bipartisan Innovation Act.

The bill would do two things: First, it would provide billions in congressional funding to help build semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. It’s become evident over the course of the pandemic that the lack of this capacity could hold the U.S. economy hostage.

Second, the bill would provide several hundred billion dollars in basic research funding. This is the type of government funding that has the biggest chance of sparking a true breakthrough and creating the scientific basis for technology that the private sector can put to good use.

As potentially helpful as this bill is, however, it is not likely to do much about inflation anytime soon.

Basic scientific research tends to take decades before it bears fruit. It’s crucial that the U.S. make these investments — but they need to be paired with a more broad-based growth agenda. That’s what was missing from the president’s speech.

